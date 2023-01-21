Are those the rules are they? Call it an evolution then. Thiago was signed as a move towards a more creative, controlling midfield. The fact that we had him for a year while Wijnaldum was still here seems like a positive to me -- and I'm sure it's something you'd have been keen to see if we did the opposite. I imagine a big reason that players like Gini and Lallana left on a free is because of Klopp's loyalty to his players. He rarely wants to lose players unless they're keen to leave themselves. It pays dividends when we talk about squad cohesion but obviously costs us when it comes to receiving transfer fees.

We're moving on from Bellingham. If you want to continue to linger in the disappointment of not signing him, go for it.



In regards to your views on the transfer window, again, you're entitled to them. I think that if we end up with 4 quality signings that fill 4 gaps in our squad and improve our first team, it's been a successful window. I also would've like them all to be ready by the start of the season but I'm thinking about our next 5 years, not just the next 5 weeks.



You are having a mare here mateI said we should have brought in a Gini replacement earlier so we could have sold Gini if he didn't sign a new deal. You stated that we did when we brought in Thiago, now you are admitting that Thiago clearly wasn't Gini's replacement.As for blaming Klopp for players leaving on frees. That is bizarre Klopp has no problem moving players on. The issue is that the way you do that is to bring in a player who is going to take their place. Henderson is a perfect example, we brought in Mac and Szob he realised his game time was going to be reduced so pushed for a move.We get a fee that we can reinvest, we reduce the wage bill and we bring in the next generation. You need the initial investment to do that. Klopp explained it perfectly when he said we spend what we earn and that because of the state of the defence Konate was the first time we spent before we earned. We then spent the rest of that summer offloading players and making a transfer profit.For me we kept Lallana because we had to. For me his replacement as a creative 8 was Thiago who came in the same season Lallana left and whose transfer was only made possible by selling Lovren and going into the season with only 3 senior centre backs.It isn't the disappointment of missing out on Bellingham it is the fact that we wasted a season waiting for Bellingham and likely missed out on a CL place because of it.As for a transfer window, the idea is to use it to build a squad that is ready to go from the first game. As for the five seasons not 5 months you do realise that is what the PR team said when we signed Andy Carroll.