Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:42:41 am
Same people will have a go at other Liverpool fans and the manager. You have to question their motives.

Pretty poor form to insinuate that those who aren't 'anti-fsg' are somehow anti-Klopp. I've seen very little crossover there.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:45:56 am
Forgive my ignorance, but what video are you referring to?

They posted a elaborate "reveal" video like you would for a new signing and it was an announcement of an advertising partnership with a phone hahaha.
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 10:42:07 am
Judging by the reaction to the "announcement video" on social media this morning, FSG are at a very important crossroads in their custodianship of our club...

I'm far from their biggest fan, but reactions on the internet are very rarely an indication of anything in real life. We're not even close to actually protesting against them.
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:49:40 am
Pretty poor form to insinuate that those who aren't 'anti-fsg' are somehow anti-Klopp. I've seen very little crossover there.

Steady on with the straw man. Ive not said anti Klopp.

Fans' have criticised Klopp in order to defend FSG, thats just a fact.
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:55:09 am
I'm far from their biggest fan, but reactions on the internet are very rarely an indication of anything in real life. We're not even close to actually protesting against them.

We'll see on August 31st, currently I'd disagree with you but a lot may change by then.
Online means nothing. There wont be any protests.
Carragher defending FSG is bizarre as well. Neville's view is far more accurate.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:12:07 am
Online means nothing. There wont be any protests.
Carragher defending FSG is bizarre as well. Neville's view is far more accurate.

Thought Carragher called them out on "X" the other day?

What's Ratboy said?
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:55:25 am
Are those the rules are they? Call it an evolution then. Thiago was signed as a move towards a more creative, controlling midfield. The fact that we had him for a year while Wijnaldum was still here seems like a positive to me -- and I'm sure it's something you'd have been keen to see if we did the opposite. I imagine a big reason that players like Gini and Lallana left on a free is because of Klopp's loyalty to his players. He rarely wants to lose players unless they're keen to leave themselves. It pays dividends when we talk about squad cohesion but obviously costs us when it comes to receiving transfer fees.

You are having a mare here mate ;D

I said we should have brought in a Gini replacement earlier so we could have sold Gini if he didn't sign a new deal. You stated that we did when we brought in Thiago, now you are admitting that Thiago clearly wasn't Gini's replacement.

As for blaming Klopp for players leaving on frees. That is bizarre Klopp has no problem moving players on. The issue is that the way you do that is to bring in a player who is going to take their place. Henderson is a perfect example, we brought in Mac and Szob he realised his game time was going to be reduced so pushed for a move.

We get a fee that we can reinvest, we reduce the wage bill and we bring in the next generation. You need the initial investment to do that. Klopp explained it perfectly when he said we spend what we earn and that because of the state of the defence Konate was the first time we spent before we earned. We then spent the rest of that summer offloading players and making a transfer profit.

For me we kept Lallana because we had to. For me his replacement as a creative 8 was Thiago who came in the same season Lallana left and whose transfer was only made possible by selling Lovren and going into the season with only 3 senior centre backs.

 
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:55:25 am
We're moving on from Bellingham. If you want to continue to linger in the disappointment of not signing him, go for it.

In regards to your views on the transfer window, again, you're entitled to them. I think that if we end up with 4 quality signings that fill 4 gaps in our squad and improve our first team, it's been a successful window. I also would've like them all to be ready by the start of the season but I'm thinking about our next 5 years, not just the next 5 weeks.

It isn't the disappointment of missing out on Bellingham it is the fact that we wasted a season waiting for Bellingham and likely missed out on a CL place because of it.

As for a transfer window, the idea is to use it to build a squad that is ready to go from the first game. As for the five seasons not 5 months you do realise that is what the PR team said when we signed Andy Carroll.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:00:41 am
Steady on with the straw man. Ive not said anti Klopp.

Fans' have criticised Klopp in order to defend FSG, thats just a fact.


Avens has just effectively blamed Klopp's loyalty for players leaving on a free.
