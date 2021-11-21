Its painfully obvious we wont pay market value for players. Were only going to sign someone if they have a decent value release clause or a club needs a quick sale at a reduced price. The dithering over a few million quid for Lavia is nearly as embarrassing as the naivety we showed over Bellingham. And what happened with Thuram, Kone, Van de Ven and even Mount?! My guess is we wanted them but as soon as we realised their clubs wanted what they were actually worth, we pulled the plug.



Everything has to be a bloody moneyball bargain for FSG. A good track record and some good fortune over the last few years and theyve now completely disappeared up their own arse.



They've always been "moneyball" - even Van Dijk and Alisson probably only really happen because we offloaded Coutinho..Even with the cash from his sale, they probably only sanction it because the players are both good ages too, so therefore represent many years of service/resale value. But I didn't mind all that when we were building, because it seemed as though a small but smart net spend was enough to get the jump on some of our rivals. Especially with the new energy and dynamism of Klopp's management.The problem now is that some of those other clubs have decided to go for it and we've simply stood still or gone backwards, absolutely unwilling to take risks or adapt to a changing landscape. With the possible exception of Brighton, no other club we compete with is currently running a policy of "the club only spends what it earns" - that policy is fine and laudable in a world where others follow that principle, but increasingly we look like the only ones who have taken a knife to a gunfight.The most worrying thing of all though is the ineptitude you mentioned, which we seem to frequently exhibit now. Wasting a year waiting for Bellingham and then acting surprised when other clubs might offer him top 5 in the world wages, being shocked by inflated valuations of "prem proven" players. It's genuinely beneath us and we never would have had a saga like the Lavia one a few years ago, where we've looked like United since Fergie left. People can argue that's not FSG's fault and that they only write (or in most cases, don't write) the cheques, but the brain drain we've had at the administrative levels of the club is also totally their responsibility. We look like a rudderless ship, and I don't get any sense of urgency on their part to fix it.