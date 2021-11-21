« previous next »
Avens

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15960 on: Yesterday at 10:26:14 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 06:16:37 pm
What about us spending to keep ahead of them and to keep our squad refreshed and evolving?

Yeah of course but I wonder who you'd have spent big money replacing after 19/20? Never mind the fact that Klopp likes working with a tight-knit group and doesn't seem to be a fan of huge player turnover.

The defensive crisis of 20/21 keeps getting brought up too. It seems to me that we wanted Konate, he wasn't available in January and we signed some cheaper alternatives to tide us over. I think that's understandable.

We're now in a situation where we can't make do with cheaper alternatives. Before this there have been reasonable arguments for keeping our powder relatively dry but this is a window that required real investment. I think the quality of our signings has been outstanding but the sheer numbers have obviously not been enough. Yet.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15961 on: Yesterday at 10:27:54 pm
Quote from: Stan. on Yesterday at 09:58:19 pm
Its painfully obvious we wont pay market value for players.  Were only going to sign someone if they have a decent value release clause or a club needs a quick sale at a reduced price.  The dithering over a few million quid for Lavia is nearly as embarrassing as the naivety we showed over Bellingham.  And what happened with Thuram, Kone, Van de Ven and even Mount?! My guess is we wanted them but as soon as we realised their clubs wanted what they were actually worth, we pulled the plug. 

Everything has to be a bloody moneyball bargain for FSG. A good track record and some good fortune over the last few years and theyve now completely disappeared up their own arse.

They've always been "moneyball" - even Van Dijk and Alisson probably only really happen because we offloaded Coutinho..Even with the cash from his sale, they probably only sanction it because the players are both good ages too, so therefore represent many years of service/resale value. But I didn't mind all that when we were building, because it seemed as though a small but smart net spend was enough to get the jump on some of our rivals. Especially with the new energy and dynamism of Klopp's management.

The problem now is that some of those other clubs have decided to go for it and we've simply stood still or gone backwards, absolutely unwilling to take risks or adapt to a changing landscape. With the possible exception of Brighton, no other club we compete with is currently running a policy of "the club only spends what it earns" - that policy is fine and laudable in a world where others follow that principle, but increasingly we look like the only ones who have taken a knife to a gunfight.

The most worrying thing of all though is the ineptitude you mentioned, which we seem to frequently exhibit now. Wasting a year waiting for Bellingham and then acting surprised when other clubs might offer him top 5 in the world wages, being shocked by inflated valuations of "prem proven" players. It's genuinely beneath us and we never would have had a saga like the Lavia one a few years ago, where we've looked like United since Fergie left. People can argue that's not FSG's fault and that they only write (or in most cases, don't write) the cheques, but the brain drain we've had at the administrative levels of the club is also totally their responsibility. We look like a rudderless ship, and I don't get any sense of urgency on their part to fix it.
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15962 on: Yesterday at 10:29:48 pm
Quote from: Stan. on Yesterday at 09:58:19 pm
Its painfully obvious we wont pay market value for players.  Were only going to sign someone if they have a decent value release clause or a club needs a quick sale at a reduced price.  The dithering over a few million quid for Lavia is nearly as embarrassing as the naivety we showed over Bellingham.  And what happened with Thuram, Kone, Van de Ven and even Mount?! My guess is we wanted them but as soon as we realised their clubs wanted what they were actually worth, we pulled the plug. 

Everything has to be a bloody moneyball bargain for FSG. A good track record and some good fortune over the last few years and theyve now completely disappeared up their own arse.

That's just pure speculation. It's equally as possible (and I'd suggest way more likely) that we decided we didn't actually want to sign those players. We're linked with hundreds of players and it doesn't mean we're actually trying to sign them all.

Kone could be available for £25m but we cheaped out and signed Szoboszlai for £60m.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,521
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15963 on: Yesterday at 10:33:07 pm
Mounts wages would have been a complete no go. He's on massive money.
decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15964 on: Yesterday at 10:39:33 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:09:24 pm
I agree with you, but I'm on the fence about why this is so. Perhaps they wanted to cash in now, as they openly announced they are looking for investors / buyers? Perhaps not finding those yet might change their mind re: investment? It would be harder to sell a club which doesn't qualify for the CL...

When they clearly got nowhere with a buyer/investor, coupled with our dreadful season at least partly because of a lack of financial backing, I had thought it might be a catalyst to get them back into treating the on-the-field product seriously. They're smart businessmen after all, right? Surely they'll understand that we're as profitable as we are recently, because the team has been brilliant? While I never thought we'd be banging out a £250m net spend like some bullshiter journalists were saying in February, I did expect this summer to be a big one - our biggest since at least 2018.

Instead, so far we've seen seven players out, two players in, a £40m net spend, while cutting the wage bill by more than £30m a year. The window isn't closed yet, but that's a pathetic "rebuild", with or without Lavia.

Basically, I'm not expecting them to change their mind about anything. I've come to the conclusion that they're simply tight as fuck and always will be. If all the other clubs were tight with money too, then that would be fine, especially with Klopp to work miracles. But no one else is tight with money right now, so we'll continue to get left behind until that changes.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 72,704
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15965 on: Yesterday at 10:39:45 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:33:07 pm
Mounts wages would have been a complete no go. He's on massive money.

One of the rare things that Mac Red got right.
mercurial

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,247
  • Lost my mind, let me know if you spot it
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15966 on: Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:39:33 pm
Wien they clearly got nowhere with a buyer/investor, coupled with our dreadful season at least partly because of a lack of financial backing, I had thought it might be a catalyst to get them back into treating the on-the-field product seriously. They're smart businessmen after all, right? Surely they'll understand that we're as profitable as we are recently, because the team has been brilliant? While I never thought we'd be banging out a £250m net spend like some bullshiter journalists were saying in February, I did expect this summer to be a big one - our biggest since at least 2018.

Instead, so far we've seen seven players out, two players in, a £40m net spend, while cutting the wage bill by more than £30m a year. The window isn't closed yet, but that's a pathetic "rebuild", with or without Lavia.

Basically, I'm not expecting them to change their mind about anything. I've come to the conclusion that they're simply tight as fuck and always will be. If all the other clubs were tight with money too, then that would be fine, especially with Klopp to work miracles. But no one else is tight with money right now, so we'll continue to get left behind until that changes.

Well put. Lavia is a good player with massive potential. Given this summer was for rebuilding to compete, i would be very disappointed to see only 3 incoming and no incoming players in defense. A rebuild is buying 4 players? One of them is Lavia who is still unproven and 19 years old playing in DM. He is not even a DM, more of a regista or CDM to me.
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"

Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,786
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15967 on: Yesterday at 11:12:28 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:39:33 pm
When they clearly got nowhere with a buyer/investor, coupled with our dreadful season at least partly because of a lack of financial backing, I had thought it might be a catalyst to get them back into treating the on-the-field product seriously. They're smart businessmen after all, right? Surely they'll understand that we're as profitable as we are recently, because the team has been brilliant? While I never thought we'd be banging out a £250m net spend like some bullshiter journalists were saying in February, I did expect this summer to be a big one - our biggest since at least 2018.

Instead, so far we've seen seven players out, two players in, a £40m net spend, while cutting the wage bill by more than £30m a year. The window isn't closed yet, but that's a pathetic "rebuild", with or without Lavia.

Basically, I'm not expecting them to change their mind about anything. I've come to the conclusion that they're simply tight as fuck and always will be. If all the other clubs were tight with money too, then that would be fine, especially with Klopp to work miracles. But no one else is tight with money right now, so we'll continue to get left behind until that changes.

Spot on this. Lavia isn't enough. We'd still need another midfielder, ideally with a bit of experience, and a CB. And for me that's just to be competitive at the top end of the league, even with those signings I don't see us winning it.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Anything else is negligent.

Cozzymoto

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15968 on: Yesterday at 11:38:23 pm
FSG let us down yet again with their penny pinching. Caicedo and Lavia and things looks positive (and were never getting Caicedo), but were still missing another defender.

Sooner FSG sell up the better, but then again who wants to buy us?
west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,903
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15969 on: Yesterday at 11:39:00 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 11:12:28 pm
Spot on this. Lavia isn't enough. We'd still need another midfielder, ideally with a bit of experience, and a CB. And for me that's just to be competitive at the top end of the league, even with those signings I don't see us winning it.

Thoughts of winning the league should be far from peoples minds, but right now with the current number of signings Im not thinking much past top 4 at best and even that seems like its a bit of a stretch. I have defended FSG plenty but this summer is absolutely make or break for them and the club and right now it looks like its more break than make.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

redmark

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,085
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15970 on: Yesterday at 11:39:53 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 05:56:45 pm
That's a very succinctly put question. What has changed?
Our recruitment system is broken. It's been broken - or breaking - for a good 3 or 4 years. That might simply be money, it might be conflict between coaching staff and analysts/DOFs, it might be individuals getting stale and/or leaving, it might be that it was never as good as we made out. We went to an extreme of spending too much of our finite resources on increased wages for ageing players and not enough on squad renewal. We went 5 years in which the only senior midfielder we signed was a 29 year old Thiago. Of ~£320m spent from summer '20 to winter 22/23, 70% of it was spent on left sided forwards.

Ultimately (and I tend not to think it's simply FSG/money), it's FSG's responsibility to have a well functioning club and fix it.

Lavia and a defender must be the bare minimum still this window. It feels like we need another midfielder/maybe a (good) utility player for defence/midfield on top of that.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 29,333
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15971 on: Today at 12:18:06 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:26:14 pm
Yeah of course but I wonder who you'd have spent big money replacing after 19/20? Never mind the fact that Klopp likes working with a tight-knit group and doesn't seem to be a fan of huge player turnover.

19/20 shouldn't have been about replacing players. It should have been about refreshing the squad so that we didn't need to replace players in the future. The obvious one should have been Gini who was going into the last couple of years of his contract. We should have brought in another midfield player so we had the whip hand and could have got a fee for Gini instead of allowing him to leave for free.

Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:26:14 pm
The defensive crisis of 20/21 keeps getting brought up too. It seems to me that we wanted Konate, he wasn't available in January and we signed some cheaper alternatives to tide us over. I think that's understandable.

The issue wasn't January. The issue was that we went into the season with only three senior centre-backs in VVD, Matip and Gomez because we sold Lovren to fund bringing in Thiago.

Bizarrely the season before we brought in Thiago we allowed Can to leave for free. The season after we signed Thiago we allowed Gini to leave for free. That is just rank mismanagement of the squad. 

Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:26:14 pm
We're now in a situation where we can't make do with cheaper alternatives. Before this there have been reasonable arguments for keeping our powder relatively dry but this is a window that required real investment. I think the quality of our signings has been outstanding but the sheer numbers have obviously not been enough. Yet.

If we are now in a situation where we can't make do with cheaper alternatives then please explain why we pulled out of the Bellingham deal and haven't been in the running for the numerous elite defensive mids that have been available during this window.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,630
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15972 on: Today at 12:56:40 am
I haven't commented on transfer dealings for a good 10 years so I guess I should make this count.

I can't for the world of me understand why you would let Henderson go for peanuts given his value to the team - leadership, talisman, captain - without having a decent replacement in line. Fabinho I can understand, he was poor last season and it seems like a good deal, but both him and Hendo (plus Milner), it just doesn't make any sense.

We have no natural 6 if Thiago is injured. We don't have right back cover (if you argue Gomez, we don't have CB cover). It doesn't make any sense.

If we would play 4-2-3-1 weather that's likely or not, then we'd be okay for midfielders but short on wingers.

It doesn't add up.
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 24,669
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15973 on: Today at 01:02:14 am
I think that FSG had made mistakes in the past with respect to the squad (never mind the big others), that's hard to argue against. The question is have they learned from those? The most dangerous interpretation from my point of view is the belief that last year we almost qualified for the CL, and if we didn't have the injuries that we did, we would have. That's like turning a blind eye to the underlying problem and hoping that Klopp can do miracles. It's like hoping to make paint out of a fart.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,034
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15974 on: Today at 01:09:08 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:18:06 am


If we are now in a situation where we can't make do with cheaper alternatives then please explain why we pulled out of the Bellingham deal and haven't been in the running for the numerous elite defensive mids that have been available during this window.

Wages too rich, Al. Also, Gakpo is Klopp's new Bellingham, mate. I've just said it in another post, he's as good as Bellingham and more, he gets goals. Big plans for him playing behind a front 3 in some games. As for DM, Macca can play that role in his sleep and be boss at it. Mascherano 2.0. He'll run the game Sunday, with Trent. We've kept Trent under wraps so far, haven't showed our hand there yet. We're good to go.
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 29,333
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15975 on: Today at 01:16:13 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:02:14 am
I think that FSG had made mistakes in the past with respect to the squad (never mind the big others), that's hard to argue against. The question is have they learned from those? The most dangerous interpretation from my point of view is the belief that last year we almost qualified for the CL, and if we didn't have the injuries that we did, we would have. That's like turning a blind eye to the underlying problem and hoping that Klopp can do miracles. It's like hoping to make paint out of a fart.

They should have learned the lesson in 20/21 when it needed an Ali header to propel us to the Champions League.

I think the issue with FSG is that their business model actually works. They are looking at the club being worth ten times what they paid for it. With absolutely no risk.

Why invest in LFC or the Red Sox being successful when you have to risk your own money. When you can just buy another franchise and improve the commercial side of the franchise and invest nothing.   
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 24,669
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15976 on: Today at 01:24:51 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:16:13 am
They should have learned the lesson in 20/21 when it needed an Ali header to propel us to the Champions League.

I think the issue with FSG is that their business model actually works. They are looking at the club being worth ten times what they paid for it. With absolutely no risk.

Why invest in LFC or the Red Sox being successful when you have to risk your own money. When you can just buy another franchise and improve the commercial side of the franchise and invest nothing.   
I agree with most of that. But I still think that they may invest a bit (though not holding my breath). The reason being is the failure to find a minority investor or to sell the club outright. They announced that in November last year, how did that work out for them? I would argue that if the club was positioned for perpetual participation in the CL, buyers / investors would have been forthcoming. I could see why they would want to bring us back there, then sell.

Who knows if that will happen, especially because their model does work, as you said.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 29,333
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15977 on: Today at 01:26:12 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:09:08 am
Wages too rich, Al. Also, Gakpo is Klopp's new Bellingham, mate. I've just said it in another post, he's as good as Bellingham and more, he gets goals. Big plans for him playing behind a front 3 in some games. As for DM, Macca can play that role in his sleep and be boss at it. Mascherano 2.0. He'll run the game Sunday, with Trent. We've kept Trent under wraps so far, haven't showed our hand there yet. We're good to go.

You are just throwing names out there with no concept of the actual positions those players actually play in.

Bellingham is a physical monster who produces monster numbers in the 6 and 8 positions. To compare him to Gakpo, who is great by the way is nuts. Gakpo is a versatile forward who can drop into midfield.

As is comparing Mascherano who was a specialist defensive midfield player who ended up playing as a centre back for Barca with MacAllister who is an 8 who can fill in as a deep-lying playmaker alongside a specialist defensive midfield player.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,034
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15978 on: Today at 01:28:01 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:16:13 am
They should have learned the lesson in 20/21 when it needed an Ali header to propel us to the Champions League.

I think the issue with FSG is that their business model actually works. They are looking at the club being worth ten times what they paid for it. With absolutely no risk.

Why invest in LFC or the Red Sox being successful when you have to risk your own money. When you can just buy another franchise and improve the commercial side of the franchise and invest nothing.   

I think they've been disappointed with the response to offers being considered for some or all the club. Didn't meet their valuation would be my guess. Mike Gordon needs to be working hard to convince Boston they have to back the manager instead of worrying about the wage bill
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,034
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15979 on: Today at 01:38:30 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:26:12 am
You are just throwing names out there with no concept of the actual positions those players actually play in.

Bellingham is a physical monster who produces monster numbers in the 6 and 8 positions. To compare him to Gakpo, who is great by the way is nuts. Gakpo is a versatile forward who can drop into midfield.

As is comparing Mascherano who was a specialist defensive midfield player who ended up playing as a centre back for Barca with MacAllister who is an 8 who can fill in as a deep-lying playmaker alongside a specialist defensive midfield player.

I know how they play, Al and my comparisons are fair, you just don't see it through those grey, tinted glasses, mate. Get with the programme, we're announcing our arrival to the Premier League this Sunday. Who's your front 3. I'm going Mo, Diogo and Luis with Gakpo in the 8 cos Cody's a monster too, Al. As for Macca and Masch... they're both Argentinian, mate. What more do you want?
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,909
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15980 on: Today at 02:57:25 am
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 04:54:30 pm
Apart from City, most big money signings over the past couple of seasons have been flops. Chelsea spent more money over 2 windows than any other club, they finished 12th.

Weve historically hit 60% approx success since Klopp took over. I know some posters like to say or represent that Klopp has no say in deciding, identifying, picking, or signing off on players, but for me personally Im not sure thats true 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,222
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15981 on: Today at 06:26:25 am
Quote from: mercurial on Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm
Well put. Lavia is a good player with massive potential. Given this summer was for rebuilding to compete, i would be very disappointed to see only 3 incoming and no incoming players in defense. A rebuild is buying 4 players? One of them is Lavia who is still unproven and 19 years old playing in DM. He is not even a DM, more of a regista or CDM to me.

Hes definitely a DM.
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15982 on: Today at 06:31:48 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:18:06 am
19/20 shouldn't have been about replacing players. It should have been about refreshing the squad so that we didn't need to replace players in the future. The obvious one should have been Gini who was going into the last couple of years of his contract. We should have brought in another midfield player so we had the whip hand and could have got a fee for Gini instead of allowing him to leave for free.

We did, the season before when we signed Thiago.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:18:06 am
If we are now in a situation where we can't make do with cheaper alternatives then please explain why we pulled out of the Bellingham deal and haven't been in the running for the numerous elite defensive mids that have been available during this window.

I don't know what you're arguing here to be honest mate. I'm clearly stating some parameters for success this window, and acknowledging that I think it will be a poor reflection on the owners if we don't meet those expectations and you're bringing up the Bellingham saga for some reason. That has nothing to do with where we are. If we add a quality CB option and Lavia to Mac and Szoboszlai, I see that as a successful window and a step up in the quality of the first team compared to last season. Bellingham is irrelevant at this point.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Stan.

  • drinks warm piss, and come back to him when Owen actually joins utd. Until then leeeeeave Micky aloooone!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,214
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15983 on: Today at 06:38:54 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:29:48 pm
That's just pure speculation. It's equally as possible (and I'd suggest way more likely) that we decided we didn't actually want to sign those players. We're linked with hundreds of players and it doesn't mean we're actually trying to sign them all.

Kone could be available for £25m but we cheaped out and signed Szoboszlai for £60m.

Kone being £25m is no less speculation than us being linked to the rest of them.  In fairness weve been linked to hundreds of players this summer but those I named were the strongest spoken about by the usually more reliable journos.  I know thats not gospel, but there was plenty of talk about personal terms been agreed with Thuram and Klopp meeting Mount, yet the point when we it looks like its just the fee to sort out, we back away.  I realise Mounts on big money at utd, but we were never going to pay the fee anyway.

I agree, unless you know for sure, its just speculation, but what is the reason were heading into a new season with Bajcetic as our only recognised defensive midfielder and were pissing about over less than £5m for Lavia?
Someday soon everyone will know the truth.  96 never forgotten.
