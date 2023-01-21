« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15920 on: Today at 04:12:18 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:04:19 pm
Making lists to compare net spending is quite useful but obviously ignores wages, which is a major part of any club investment.

One of the shifts under Klopp - which we didnt see in the previous decade - was the clubs ability to keep top talent at their peak - only Coutinho left against the clubs wishes.

When appraising FSG and making lists about transfers, it should be within the context of the growth in wages even when compared to key rivals.

This isnt to make people love/like FSG, its simply to offer greater details and potential nuance.


Yup, we can invest now and retain good players as well like Salah (even though everybody wanted him), even though not in the CL, because of the way we are run, clubs like Wolves and Everton have run out of cash and others are selling clubs. If the club spend £100m now, we can afford it, without Oil or Boehly.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15921 on: Today at 04:14:40 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:11:30 pm
And obviously theres never a guarantee but some of our record signings havent been bad.

Dalglish, rush, Beardsley, Suarez, Torres, Kennedy, Lawrenson, toshack, Hughes, St. John, the trouble is you will always have your and Carrolls and babbs, but more often then not its a hit.

Whereas nearly all United and Everton's buys have been poor, regardless of how much they paid
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,663
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15922 on: Today at 04:14:57 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:36:47 pm



mmm


3 of the teams that outspent us got worse and finished below us, United got worse on and only when they got a new manager did they shape up (you could say the same for Arsenal as well to a degree). There is a correlation yes, I would agree, I just think there are other factors as well. I'm sure if we spent another £100m now we would improve, who knows, we still might....
That doesn't disprove Al's point though. Spending more money is a precondition for success, albeit it doesn't guarantee it. How you spend the money is very important too; if you throw them in the wind, you can spend United-like and get nothing. Ignore City, Chelsea and Newcastle of late, had we been spending money on par with the rest, we'd be practically guaranteed CL and would have had a good chance to win a few more trophies, maybe even the quadruple. I realize that that statement is not provable, but would anyone here really argue against it?

I too agree with Fitzy that wages should come into the equation when judging how FSG are running the club.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15923 on: Today at 04:17:55 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:14:57 pm
That doesn't disprove Al's point though. Spending more money is a precondition for success, albeit it doesn't guarantee it. How you spend the money is very important too; if you throw them in the wind, you can spend United-like and get nothing. Ignore City, Chelsea and Newcastle of late, had we been spending money on par with the rest, we'd be practically guaranteed CL and would have had a good chance to win a few more trophies, maybe even the quadruple. I realize that that statement is not provable, but would anyone here really argue against it?

I too agree with Fitzy that wages should come into the equation when judging how FSG are running the club.


No, it doesn't but then his point was that teams that spent more than us improved more than us, that's not universally true.


I, with hindsight, would agree that a couple of extra players would have got us CL football last year and I know some people said that in advance (others after), then again a couple less injuries would probably helped us qualify as well.
Last Edit: Today at 04:19:44 pm by Black Bull Nova
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,329
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15924 on: Today at 04:20:24 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:17:55 pm

No, it doesn't but then his point was that teams that spent more than us improved more than us, that's not universally true.

It wasn't it was that the three teams who have overtaken us have spent two to three and a half times what we have spent Net.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

LFCTikiTaka

  • Bedwetter
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15925 on: Today at 04:20:58 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:52:54 pm
United thought spending £80m on a new centre half would make them better, it made them worse.

That's a recruitment issue though which is an entirely different conversation. Maguire was never going to work at United.
Logged

Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15926 on: Today at 04:21:16 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:14:40 pm
Whereas nearly all United and Everton's buys have been poor, regardless of how much they paid

Thats because they are shit clubs lol
Logged

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15927 on: Today at 04:24:07 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:20:24 pm
It wasn't it was that the three teams who have overtaken us have spent two to three and a half times what we have spent Net.


Yes, but I think you said 6 teams outspent us, 3 got better, 3 got worse.


That's what I meant by 'Universally True'
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15928 on: Today at 04:32:30 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:24:07 pm

Yes, but I think you said 6 teams outspent us, 3 got better, 3 got worse.


That's what I meant by 'Universally True'

But lets be honest if we bought caicedo instead of lavia the chances are it would be worth it, more often than not you get what you pay for, city broke there transfer record at the time to buy de bruyne, arsenal for Bergkamp.
Logged

istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,216
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15929 on: Today at 04:33:48 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:04:19 pm
Making lists to compare net spending is quite useful but obviously ignores wages, which is a major part of any club investment.

One of the shifts under Klopp - which we didnt see in the previous decade - was the clubs ability to keep top talent at their peak - only Coutinho left against the clubs wishes.

When appraising FSG and making lists about transfers, it should be within the context of the growth in wages even when compared to key rivals.

This isnt to make people love/like FSG, its simply to offer greater details and potential nuance.
Unfortunately your post doesn't suit the narrative certain posters repeat over and over again. Anybody who has a clue about football realises that wages is the biggest expenditure at a football club. 
Logged

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15930 on: Today at 04:37:19 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:32:30 pm
But lets be honest if we bought caicedo instead of lavia the chances are it would be worth it, more often than not you get what you pay for, city broke there transfer record at the time to buy de bruyne, arsenal for Bergkamp.


I tend to agree but we do support a club that takes a line on 'value', which works sometimes but fails sometimes as well.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,216
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15931 on: Today at 04:54:30 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:32:30 pm
But lets be honest if we bought caicedo instead of lavia the chances are it would be worth it, more often than not you get what you pay for, city broke there transfer record at the time to buy de bruyne, arsenal for Bergkamp.
Apart from City, most big money signings over the past couple of seasons have been flops. Chelsea spent more money over 2 windows than any other club, they finished 12th.
Logged

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,663
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15932 on: Today at 05:02:45 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 04:54:30 pm
Apart from City, most big money signings over the past couple of seasons have been flops. Chelsea spent more money over 2 windows than any other club, they finished 12th.
City are not alone in signing big-money successful players, I think, Newcastle and Arsenal did OK too. Chelsea a fuckwits, they need all these players for the CL... oh wait... And United are just United. Everyone gives Slabhead as an example, but was Felaini any different before?

We have (had?) a very successful recruitment strategy, had a good team to target the right players and money have been used successfully for the most part. That's what we failed to capitalize on, our efficiency of using the money the right way.

Someone in another thread (or was it here?) mentioned that our rebuild this summer came at the whopping cost of four million quid, considering the trimming of the wage bill (54m vs 50m, IIRC). Is that really true?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,785
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15933 on: Today at 05:04:59 pm
It's just wild that people say 'well look at these clubs they spent money on shite' like it's guaranteed we would. The vast, vast majority of our signings - thanks in no small part to the greatest manager on earth - have worked out. A relatively small [in football terms] outlay across the last 4 years or so [2019-2023] and the sky would not be falling. I'm talking about players like Gumiraes at newcastle [40 million], odegaard at aresenal [30 odd million] or indeed macallister/wijnaldum that we've signed/signed previously - decent middle of the range signings that wouldn't have broken the bank or had us falling off a cliff like last year. Let alone signing players from SA or whatever like the Brighton model [which we could also be doing, but don't fancy - fine, whatever].

I don't care that united or chelsea spend vast sums on dross, or that city and newcastle have infinite pots. I want us to spend money like we did when Klopp was buidling a team, I wanted us to take advantage of our position as the best team in the world to build the squad. Instead FSG let us fester and rot, and after a season of collapse [2nd in 3 years btw] we are left scrapping around for signings at the tit end of the transfer window, once again. A position that in the past has led us to the season changing signings of Kabak, Davies and Melo.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15934 on: Today at 05:21:46 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:04:19 pm
Making lists to compare net spending is quite useful but obviously ignores wages, which is a major part of any club investment.

One of the shifts under Klopp - which we didnt see in the previous decade - was the clubs ability to keep top talent at their peak - only Coutinho left against the clubs wishes.

When appraising FSG and making lists about transfers, it should be within the context of the growth in wages even when compared to key rivals.

This isnt to make people love/like FSG, its simply to offer greater details and potential nuance.
Ive tried to use this a couple of times, along with questioning the sustainability of other clubs spending. All the likes of Villas spending shows is an owners willingness to underwrite losses indefinitely, and football history shows us that sooner or later owners either become unwilling or unable to carry on with subsidising losses.

Theres valid arguments against aspects of the fig approach, eg using shorter term money to fund longer term assets. But ultimately it comes to how a club like Liverpool compete against clubs with unlimited funds, just spending a bit more every now and then isnt the answer, because its never likely to be enough.
Logged

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15935 on: Today at 05:24:53 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 05:21:46 pm
Ive tried to use this a couple of times, along with questioning the sustainability of other clubs spending. All the likes of Villas spending shows is an owners willingness to underwrite losses indefinitely, and football history shows us that sooner or later owners either become unwilling or unable to carry on with subsidising losses.

Theres valid arguments against aspects of the fig approach, eg using shorter term money to fund longer term assets. But ultimately it comes to how a club like Liverpool compete against clubs with unlimited funds, just spending a bit more every now and then isnt the answer, because its never likely to be enough.

But now the wage bill has gone down as much as it has there should be a corresponding pivot to spending more on transfer fees, right?
Logged

vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,028
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15936 on: Today at 05:25:06 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:17:55 pm

No, it doesn't but then his point was that teams that spent more than us improved more than us, that's not universally true.


I, with hindsight, would agree that a couple of extra players would have got us CL football last year and I know some people said that in advance (others after), then again a couple less injuries would probably helped us qualify as well.

And it is with hindsight, mate. Losing Diaz and Jota fucked us good and proper, never mind the midfield or defence. As Neil Atko say's on the anfield wrap, take away our few massive wins...and they were fucking massive...but without them we didn't score enough goals over the season. No Jota, no Diaz. End of. I mean, look at them now...purring. Ready to go. Them two start on Sunday. No doubt
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,663
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15937 on: Today at 05:30:47 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 05:25:06 pm
And it is with hindsight, mate. Losing Diaz and Jota fucked us good and proper, never mind the midfield or defence. As Neil Atko say's on the anfield wrap, take away our few massive wins...and they were fucking massive...but without them we didn't score enough goals over the season. No Jota, no Diaz. End of. I mean, look at them now...purring. Ready to go. Them two start on Sunday. No doubt
Mr Hindsight is the best teacher, no doubt. But there were also aspects that he didn't cover. We have ignored the strategic planning of the midfield rebuild for three plus years. We bought forwards to start the refreshment process, but every man and his dog could see that we needed midfielders for years. Never mind the steep decrease in Fab's and Hendo's output (I don't know if this was predictable by sports medicine gurus, but I'd like to think that it was) - they couldn't play in all games in a season; we were already too reliant on them.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,028
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15938 on: Today at 05:38:12 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:37:19 pm

I tend to agree but we do support a club that takes a line on 'value', which works sometimes but fails sometimes as well.

Correct. Whether you like it or not, that's how they do business. Howl at the fucking moon why don't yers.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15939 on: Today at 05:41:05 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:14:57 pm
That doesn't disprove Al's point though. Spending more money is a precondition for success, albeit it doesn't guarantee it. How you spend the money is very important too; if you throw them in the wind, you can spend United-like and get nothing. Ignore City, Chelsea and Newcastle of late, had we been spending money on par with the rest, we'd be practically guaranteed CL and would have had a good chance to win a few more trophies, maybe even the quadruple. I realize that that statement is not provable, but would anyone here really argue against it?

I too agree with Fitzy that wages should come into the equation when judging how FSG are running the club.

Most Man United fans would argue against it. 2nd highest spenders since they last won the league 10 years ago & they haven't even come close since then. Until we actually fall off the cliff I'm putting my trust in the owners. These are the same people that brought in Jurgen for us, & he's worth more to us than any so called top class football player out there.
Logged

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,663
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15940 on: Today at 05:42:34 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:41:05 pm
Most Man United fans would argue against it. 2nd highest spenders since they last won the league 10 years ago & they haven't even come close since then. Until we actually fall off the cliff I'm putting my trust in the owners. These are the same people that brought in Jurgen for us, & he's worth more to us than any so called top class football player out there.
But I was referring to Liverpool, not United. My opinion of their spending is in the same post you quoted.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15941 on: Today at 05:47:35 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:30:47 pm
Mr Hindsight is the best teacher, no doubt. But there were also aspects that he didn't cover. We have ignored the strategic planning of the midfield rebuild for three plus years. We bought forwards to start the refreshment process, but every man and his dog could see that we needed midfielders for years. Never mind the steep decrease in Fab's and Hendo's output (I don't know if this was predictable by sports medicine gurus, but I'd like to think that it was) - they couldn't play in all games in a season; we were already too reliant on them.

On paper we had Keita & Ox, which would suggest (on paper) we were well stocked in the midfield, even more so when you consider the younger lads such as Jones, Harvey et al. So how many midfielders does a club need without the benefit of hindsight ? We could sign another 10 players & it may not make a scrap of difference to how we fare next season regardless of how much we spend.
Logged

Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,785
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15942 on: Today at 05:51:52 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:47:35 pm
On paper we had Keita & Ox, which would suggest (on paper) we were well stocked in the midfield, even more so when you consider the younger lads such as Jones, Harvey et al.

Having 2 injury prone as fuck lads and some kids from the academy did nothing at all to suggest we were well stocked in midfield. It was crushingly obvious pre season, and from the first game of the season, that our midfield was going to be a major problem for us last season. We did nothing to correct it.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15943 on: Today at 05:55:07 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:42:34 pm
But I was referring to Liverpool, not United. My opinion of their spending is in the same post you quoted.


I realize that, that's why I brought them up. But we've shown that it's possible to be successful without spending ridiculous amounts of money & United haven't. So what's changed to have people on here write us off before the season even starts ?
Logged

vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,028
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15944 on: Today at 05:56:45 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:55:07 pm


I realize that, that's why I brought them up. But we've shown that it's possible to be successful without spending ridiculous amounts of money & United haven't. So what's changed to have people on here write us off before the season even starts ?

That's a very succinctly put question. What has changed?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15945 on: Today at 06:00:08 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 04:54:30 pm
Apart from City, most big money signings over the past couple of seasons have been flops. Chelsea spent more money over 2 windows than any other club, they finished 12th.

Oh no John Henry returns, you have a better chance of success if you have a bigger budget l, I trust klopp to spend a bigger budget well, I dont give a shit what chelsea do, but you cant say a bigger transfer budget doesnt give you a better chance of competing.
Logged

Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,467
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15946 on: Today at 06:01:17 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 05:56:45 pm
That's a very succinctly put question. What has changed?

We don't have back up. We have nothing of a midfield, even cover, and if we get an injury we're up shit creek. It was bad last season - this season it's worse.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 919
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15947 on: Today at 06:16:37 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:40:36 pm
Absolutely fair points, Titi but one mitigating factor that I would add is that Arsenal (and Villa I guess) had to spend more than us to try to get their squad to our level. The fact that we improved our team to the point that is was the best in the world, spearheaded by the best manager in the world, without spending obscene amounts, should be celebrated, not derided.

I do recognise that we have now fallen behind Arsenal on the pitch in terms of the state of our squad and results last season -- although I'll point out that they've still won fuck all -- so now is the time when we probably do need to spend more.

In short, I think we can easily say we didn't have high net spend in the past because we didn't need to spend loads. Now that we appear to have slipped behind we do need to spend more. Our transfer dealings aren't done yet, so let's see if FSG back the manager as they should now that we need a rebuild. I'm still feeling confident that they will.

What about us spending to keep ahead of them and to keep our squad refreshed and evolving?
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15948 on: Today at 06:37:48 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 06:16:37 pm
What about us spending to keep ahead of them and to keep our squad refreshed and evolving?

That's just crazy talk.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,047
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15949 on: Today at 06:40:57 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 06:16:37 pm
What about us spending to keep ahead of them and to keep our squad refreshed and evolving?

You and all yer new fangled ideas.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,058
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15950 on: Today at 06:58:34 pm
Does anyone think the building of the two new stands has affected our transfer budget?
Logged

exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,047
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15951 on: Today at 07:02:38 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 06:58:34 pm
Does anyone think the building of the two new stands has affected our transfer budget?

FSG has been improving its facilities, portfolio wide.  The RedSox fans have similar complaints.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,998
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15952 on: Today at 07:07:46 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 06:16:37 pm
What about us spending to keep ahead of them and to keep our squad refreshed and evolving?

You appear to be lost...what you want is the Dreams thread in the Boozer section...

.. you're welcome..
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

LFCTikiTaka

  • Bedwetter
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15953 on: Today at 07:31:30 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 06:58:34 pm
Does anyone think the building of the two new stands has affected our transfer budget?

Anfield Road & AXA almost certainly did because of the far from ideal way they chose to fund it.
Logged

decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15954 on: Today at 07:41:38 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 07:02:38 pm
FSG has been improving its facilities, portfolio wide.  The RedSox fans have similar complaints.

Improving facilties and thereby fattening the asset, all 100% at the club's expense. They don't put in a penny (loans that have to be paid back very quickly don't count) and yet all of it results in more profit for them when they finally decide to cash in.

We're basically Arsenal from 2006-2018 now. Wasting one of the greatest managers in club history by giving him a shoestring compared to every other big club, hoping he can keep delivering top 4 to keep the cash rolling in.
Logged

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,663
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15955 on: Today at 08:01:22 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:47:35 pm
On paper we had Keita & Ox, which would suggest (on paper) we were well stocked in the midfield, even more so when you consider the younger lads such as Jones, Harvey et al. So how many midfielders does a club need without the benefit of hindsight ? We could sign another 10 players & it may not make a scrap of difference to how we fare next season regardless of how much we spend.
True, but we already knew what to expect from Keita and Ox - proper training for the club's physios and medical staff. No one offered a punt on them, otherwise they'd have been gone, so we kept them and hoped that they can play a role. I know injuries have been bad, not only Ox and Keita, but Curtis, and Elliott. But then, why offer Ox a new contract before he could prove himself after the injury?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,047
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15956 on: Today at 08:05:45 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:41:38 pm
Improving facilties and thereby fattening the asset, all 100% at the club's expense. They don't put in a penny (loans that have to be paid back very quickly don't count) and yet all of it results in more profit for them when they finally decide to cash in.

We're basically Arsenal from 2006-2018 now. Wasting one of the greatest managers in club history by giving him a shoestring compared to every other big club, hoping he can keep delivering top 4 to keep the cash rolling in.

Pretty much.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.
