It's just wild that people say 'well look at these clubs they spent money on shite' like it's guaranteed we would. The vast, vast majority of our signings - thanks in no small part to the greatest manager on earth - have worked out. A relatively small [in football terms] outlay across the last 4 years or so [2019-2023] and the sky would not be falling. I'm talking about players like Gumiraes at newcastle [40 million], odegaard at aresenal [30 odd million] or indeed macallister/wijnaldum that we've signed/signed previously - decent middle of the range signings that wouldn't have broken the bank or had us falling off a cliff like last year. Let alone signing players from SA or whatever like the Brighton model [which we could also be doing, but don't fancy - fine, whatever].



I don't care that united or chelsea spend vast sums on dross, or that city and newcastle have infinite pots. I want us to spend money like we did when Klopp was buidling a team, I wanted us to take advantage of our position as the best team in the world to build the squad. Instead FSG let us fester and rot, and after a season of collapse [2nd in 3 years btw] we are left scrapping around for signings at the tit end of the transfer window, once again. A position that in the past has led us to the season changing signings of Kabak, Davies and Melo.