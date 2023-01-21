Apart from City, most big money signings over the past couple of seasons have been flops. Chelsea spent more money over 2 windows than any other club, they finished 12th.



City are not alone in signing big-money successful players, I think, Newcastle and Arsenal did OK too. Chelsea a fuckwits, they need all these players for the CL... oh wait... And United are just United. Everyone gives Slabhead as an example, but was Felaini any different before?We have (had?) a very successful recruitment strategy, had a good team to target the right players and money have been used successfully for the most part. That's what we failed to capitalize on, our efficiency of using the money the right way.Someone in another thread (or was it here?) mentioned that our rebuild this summer came at the whopping cost of four million quid, considering the trimming of the wage bill (54m vs 50m, IIRC). Is that really true?