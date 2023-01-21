« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 394 395 396 397 398 [399]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 637436 times)

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15920 on: Today at 04:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:04:19 pm
Making lists to compare net spending is quite useful but obviously ignores wages, which is a major part of any club investment.

One of the shifts under Klopp - which we didnt see in the previous decade - was the clubs ability to keep top talent at their peak - only Coutinho left against the clubs wishes.

When appraising FSG and making lists about transfers, it should be within the context of the growth in wages even when compared to key rivals.

This isnt to make people love/like FSG, its simply to offer greater details and potential nuance.


Yup, we can invest now and retain good players as well like Salah (even though everybody wanted him), even though not in the CL, because of the way we are run, clubs like Wolves and Everton have run out of cash and others are selling clubs. If the club spend £100m now, we can afford it, without Oil or Boehly.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15921 on: Today at 04:14:40 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:11:30 pm
And obviously theres never a guarantee but some of our record signings havent been bad.

Dalglish, rush, Beardsley, Suarez, Torres, Kennedy, Lawrenson, toshack, Hughes, St. John, the trouble is you will always have your and Carrolls and babbs, but more often then not its a hit.

Whereas nearly all United and Everton's buys have been poor, regardless of how much they paid
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,651
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15922 on: Today at 04:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:36:47 pm



mmm


3 of the teams that outspent us got worse and finished below us, United got worse on and only when they got a new manager did they shape up (you could say the same for Arsenal as well to a degree). There is a correlation yes, I would agree, I just think there are other factors as well. I'm sure if we spent another £100m now we would improve, who knows, we still might....
That doesn't disprove Al's point though. Spending more money is a precondition for success, albeit it doesn't guarantee it. How you spend the money is very important too; if you throw them in the wind, you can spend United-like and get nothing. Ignore City, Chelsea and Newcastle of late, had we been spending money on par with the rest, we'd be practically guaranteed CL and would have had a good chance to win a few more trophies, maybe even the quadruple. I realize that that statement is not provable, but would anyone here really argue against it?

I too agree with Fitzy that wages should come into the equation when judging how FSG are running the club.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15923 on: Today at 04:17:55 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:14:57 pm
That doesn't disprove Al's point though. Spending more money is a precondition for success, albeit it doesn't guarantee it. How you spend the money is very important too; if you throw them in the wind, you can spend United-like and get nothing. Ignore City, Chelsea and Newcastle of late, had we been spending money on par with the rest, we'd be practically guaranteed CL and would have had a good chance to win a few more trophies, maybe even the quadruple. I realize that that statement is not provable, but would anyone here really argue against it?

I too agree with Fitzy that wages should come into the equation when judging how FSG are running the club.


No, it doesn't but then his point was that teams that spent more than us improved more than us, that's not universally true.


I, with hindsight, would agree that a couple of extra players would have got us CL football last year and I know some people said that in advance (others after), then again a couple less injuries would probably helped us qualify as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:19:44 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,329
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15924 on: Today at 04:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:17:55 pm

No, it doesn't but then his point was that teams that spent more than us improved more than us, that's not universally true.

It wasn't it was that the three teams who have overtaken us have spent two to three and a half times what we have spent Net.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online LFCTikiTaka

  • Bedwetter
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15925 on: Today at 04:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:52:54 pm
United thought spending £80m on a new centre half would make them better, it made them worse.

That's a recruitment issue though which is an entirely different conversation. Maguire was never going to work at United.
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15926 on: Today at 04:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:14:40 pm
Whereas nearly all United and Everton's buys have been poor, regardless of how much they paid

Thats because they are shit clubs lol
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15927 on: Today at 04:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:20:24 pm
It wasn't it was that the three teams who have overtaken us have spent two to three and a half times what we have spent Net.


Yes, but I think you said 6 teams outspent us, 3 got better, 3 got worse.


That's what I meant by 'Universally True'
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15928 on: Today at 04:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:24:07 pm

Yes, but I think you said 6 teams outspent us, 3 got better, 3 got worse.


That's what I meant by 'Universally True'

But lets be honest if we bought caicedo instead of lavia the chances are it would be worth it, more often than not you get what you pay for, city broke there transfer record at the time to buy de bruyne, arsenal for Bergkamp.
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,216
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15929 on: Today at 04:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:04:19 pm
Making lists to compare net spending is quite useful but obviously ignores wages, which is a major part of any club investment.

One of the shifts under Klopp - which we didnt see in the previous decade - was the clubs ability to keep top talent at their peak - only Coutinho left against the clubs wishes.

When appraising FSG and making lists about transfers, it should be within the context of the growth in wages even when compared to key rivals.

This isnt to make people love/like FSG, its simply to offer greater details and potential nuance.
Unfortunately your post doesn't suit the narrative certain posters repeat over and over again. Anybody who has a clue about football realises that wages is the biggest expenditure at a football club. 
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15930 on: Today at 04:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:32:30 pm
But lets be honest if we bought caicedo instead of lavia the chances are it would be worth it, more often than not you get what you pay for, city broke there transfer record at the time to buy de bruyne, arsenal for Bergkamp.


I tend to agree but we do support a club that takes a line on 'value', which works sometimes but fails sometimes as well.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,216
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15931 on: Today at 04:54:30 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:32:30 pm
But lets be honest if we bought caicedo instead of lavia the chances are it would be worth it, more often than not you get what you pay for, city broke there transfer record at the time to buy de bruyne, arsenal for Bergkamp.
Apart from City, most big money signings over the past couple of seasons have been flops. Chelsea spent more money over 2 windows than any other club, they finished 12th.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,651
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15932 on: Today at 05:02:45 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 04:54:30 pm
Apart from City, most big money signings over the past couple of seasons have been flops. Chelsea spent more money over 2 windows than any other club, they finished 12th.
City are not alone in signing big-money successful players, I think, Newcastle and Arsenal did OK too. Chelsea a fuckwits, they need all these players for the CL... oh wait... And United are just United. Everyone gives Slabhead as an example, but was Felaini any different before?

We have (had?) a very successful recruitment strategy, had a good team to target the right players and money have been used successfully for the most part. That's what we failed to capitalize on, our efficiency of using the money the right way.

Someone in another thread (or was it here?) mentioned that our rebuild this summer came at the whopping cost of four million quid, considering the trimming of the wage bill (54m vs 50m, IIRC). Is that really true?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 394 395 396 397 398 [399]   Go Up
« previous next »
 