« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 393 394 395 396 397 [398]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 636920 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,328
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15880 on: Today at 12:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 12:23:22 pm
No you didn't, Al, but you've been on here long enough to know how to sail close to the wind without stepping over the line.

There are multiple different analogies you could of used, one's you know wouldn't have been so distasteful to a fellow LFC supporter, that you used it anyway suggests, at the very least, that you knew it might offend.

I appreciate this subject evokes a lot of emotion but the more civil we can keep the tone, with all involved, the more productive the discussion.

To be honest I cannot think of another analogy for someone ignoring a lack of budget and cherrypicking how one element of that budget is spent as a deflection. For me, that kind of argument is synonymous with the Tory government and how the right-wing media portray budget cuts.

I made it clear on numerous occasions that I was not calling Draex a Tory but likened his argument to something the Tories would use. I also asked him on numerous occasions to comment on whether he thought the budget was sufficient to allow Klopp to compete.

If I have unwittingly offended anyone then I apologise as it was not my intention.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,074
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15881 on: Today at 12:36:53 pm »
I'll be honest, iv'e given FSG the benefit of the doubt for a while now. I know their game plan and i know they ain't going to change it for anything but this is getting ridiculous now. We've off loaded a minibus full of players and wages and all we've done is brought in one proven prem level player and one good prospect in Szobosziai. They need to get the finger out and support the best manager we've had since Bob before he decides it's not worth his time dealing to them any longer.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,813
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15882 on: Today at 12:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:32:53 pm
To be honest I cannot think of another analogy for someone ignoring a lack of budget and cherrypicking how one element of that budget is spent as a deflection. For me, that kind of argument is synonymous with the Tory government and how the right-wing media portray budget cuts.

I made it clear on numerous occasions that I was not calling Draex a Tory but likened his argument to something the Tories would use. I also asked him on numerous occasions to comment on whether he thought the budget was sufficient to allow Klopp to compete.

If I have unwittingly offended anyone then I apologise as it was not my intention.
OK. If you can't come up with another analogy, don't use one at all.
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,328
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15883 on: Today at 12:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:28:49 pm
Wheres the value in FSG using key journalists to put out false stories about transfers? It only raises expectations and tempers. It would be a totally daft policy.

It makes it look like the club is actively pursuing transfers and it deflects from us missing out on players. When we missed out on Touchameni the expectation would be that we would go for someone else that window. Instead, they used the 'all in for Bellingham' line as a way of not spending.

Time after time we are linked with players. I mean look at Mbappe for example.

When push comes to shove the same journalists are then used to put out the line that either the player or the club are being unreasonable. Look at Bellingham, look at Thuram, look at Lavia. It is all about portraying the other club or player as the bad guy and painting FSG in the best light.

Another example would be the FSG is looking for investment nonsense. 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,804
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15884 on: Today at 12:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:29:15 pm
They lucked out getting Klopp, and even more so because he is incredibly loyal and values the city and community so highly that he sticks around when he could go anywhere he wants.

Imagine what these last few years would have looked like without Klopp, and to an extent the Coutinho sale. You'd like to think there'd be a lot less in the 'lets wait till the end of the window' camp [again] and a few more with their eyes open to the fact FSG are not here for any reason other than to make money.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline TheMightyReds

  • Full of B.U.L.L.S.H.I.T ;)
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15885 on: Today at 12:49:06 pm »
Just way too slow with their vision and dealings. In any other business this would be fine and be seen as prudent. But in football it's a vicious circle. Don't invest enough and quickly enough and you will eventually struggle. This post just focuses on their weakness.

Case 1: Stadium. Overbudget and now ARE is delayed by months impacting our season. The original estimate was south of £60M. The whole two stands has taken the best part of their tenure here. It's the speed at which decisions are made that is costly here. No sign of stand sponsorship either.  ::)

Case 2: Transfer committee: A bit of a mess. No vision, poor structure and countless poor signings that beggars belief. Signings such as Balotelli, Benteke, Downing and many others. The whole Andy Carroll fiasco as well (deadline day panic).

Case 3: Ticket Prices - Explains itself. Charging fans too much and then apologising. Not much engagement.

Case 4: Americana Franchise - Trying to make Liverpool like a franchise. Open to 39th game, sell out to European super league. No consultation with manager or fans group. Kit prices are insane.  :butt

Case 5 - Transfer net spend - It is scandalous. Most windows are south of £30M net spend. Cost us a title in 21 and possibly one of the big trophies in 22. That is the bottom line. Not enough investment and not quick enough. It's become like everything must be justified by a long essay and spreadsheet to the owners before they release funds. :no

Case 6: Mind games with fans - Every year there is this endless mind games. Briefings to the media about new investment, possibly selling, a huge transfer war-chest. It never materialises.



Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15886 on: Today at 01:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:43:34 pm
Imagine what these last few years would have looked like without Klopp, and to an extent the Coutinho sale. You'd like to think there'd be a lot less in the 'lets wait till the end of the window' camp [again] and a few more with their eyes open to the fact FSG are not here for any reason other than to make money.

Besides sportswashers, what owners genuinely aren't?
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15887 on: Today at 01:21:36 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 11:23:53 am
Sorry to chirp in on someone else's back and forth but I don't get this fucking mentality.

Do you want the club to be ran at a loss, if that the only time people will be happy?

"oh we didn't really spend because we recouped the cost" wtf is that even all about? That means we are within our means, yes FSG don't blow the cash but the club has been run sensibly while adding other facilities and updating the stadium, if you point out that we are one of the most sustainably ran clubs you get labelled an FSG apologist and the like, so fucking extreme.

If you want us to blow cash on nonsense players just look how well that works out, just across the park you will see the results of that model.

Lets revisit this chat at the end of the season.
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15888 on: Today at 01:24:45 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:18:30 pm
Besides sportswashers, what owners genuinely aren't?

Quite a lot actually.

Arsenal and villa owners for two have showed ambitions of intent this summer. Giving their managers the tools and resources they asked for to replenish areas of the squad that was weak.

Logged

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,813
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15889 on: Today at 01:28:20 pm »
Since Klopp arrived:
Transfer spend - (Out) + In = Net

Arsenal
23/24 - (232m) + 26m = (206m)
22/23 - (192m) + 24m = (168m)
21/22 - (167m) + 31m = (136m)
20/21 - (86m) + 19m = (67m)
19/20 - (161m) + 54m = (107m)
18/19 - (80m) + 9m = (71m)
17/18 - (153m) + 162m = 9m
16/17 - (113m) + 10m = (103m)
15/16 - (27m) + 3m = (24m)
Total Net (873m) or (97m) a season on new players

Aston Villa
23/24 - (88m) + 3m = (85m)
22/23 - (100m) + 54m = (46m)
21/22 - (130m) + 127m = (3m)
20/21 - (101m) + 3m = (98m)
19/20 - (160m) + 3m = (157m)
18/19 - (19m) + 16m = (3m)
17/18 - (3m) + 18m = 15m
16/17 - (86m) + 46m = (40m)
15/16 - (67m) + 65m = (2m)
Total Net (419m) or (47m) a season on new players

LFC
23/24 - (112m) + 64m = (48m)
22/23 - (137m) + 81m = (56m)
21/22 - (87m) + 30m = (57m)
20/21 - (84m) + 17m = (67m)
19/20 - (10m) + 48m = 38m
18/19 - (182m) + 41m = (141m)
17/18 - (174m) + 185m = 11m
16/17 - (80m) + 85m = 5m
15/16 - (127m) + 91m = (36m)
Total Net (351m) or (39m) a season on new players

Everton
23/24 - (3m) + 39m = 36m
22/23 - (78m) + 104m = 126m
21/22 - (40m) + 46m = 6m
20/21 - (74m) + 4m = (70m)
19/20 - (121m) + 88m = (36m)
18/19 - (100m) + 29m = (71m)
17/18 - (203m) + 126m = (77m)
16/17 - (86m) + 61m = (25m)
15/16 - (48m) + 11m = (37m)
Total Net (148m) or (16m) a season on new players

That our spend during Klopp's tenure has been lower than Villa's, that our average spend per season isn't much more than twice that of Everton, that Arsenal have spent 2.5 times more than us, all in a period when club revenues have exploded, shows perfectly FSG's position.

Whilst capital expenditure on the redevelopment of Anfield can be pointed to as a mitigating factor, it doesn't come close to explaining their conservative approach to acquiring new playing staff.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:31:57 pm by Titi Camara »
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15890 on: Today at 01:40:36 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 01:28:20 pm


Absolutely fair points, Titi but one mitigating factor that I would add is that Arsenal (and Villa I guess) had to spend more than us to try to get their squad to our level. The fact that we improved our team to the point that is was the best in the world, spearheaded by the best manager in the world, without spending obscene amounts, should be celebrated, not derided.

I do recognise that we have now fallen behind Arsenal on the pitch in terms of the state of our squad and results last season -- although I'll point out that they've still won fuck all -- so now is the time when we probably do need to spend more.

In short, I think we can easily say we didn't have high net spend in the past because we didn't need to spend loads. Now that we appear to have slipped behind we do need to spend more. Our transfer dealings aren't done yet, so let's see if FSG back the manager as they should now that we need a rebuild. I'm still feeling confident that they will.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,505
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15891 on: Today at 01:42:03 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:43:34 pm
Imagine what these last few years would have looked like without Klopp, and to an extent the Coutinho sale. You'd like to think there'd be a lot less in the 'lets wait till the end of the window' camp [again] and a few more with their eyes open to the fact FSG are not here for any reason other than to make money.

You only need to look back at the clown show Klopp inherited. The squad was a shambles in 2015.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,328
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15892 on: Today at 01:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:40:36 pm
Absolutely fair points, Titi but one mitigating factor that I would add is that Arsenal (and Villa I guess) had to spend more than us to try to get their squad to our level. The fact that we improved our team to the point that is was the best in the world, spearheaded by the best manager in the world, without spending obscene amounts, should be celebrated, not derided.

We did spend obscene amounts to become the best team in the World though. We spent World record fees for Ali and VVD whilst spending one of the biggest fees ever paid at that time for a pure defensive midfield player.

Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:40:36 pm
I do recognise that we have now fallen behind Arsenal on the pitch in terms of the state of our squad and results last season -- although I'll point out that they've still won fuck all -- so now is the time when we probably do need to spend more.

In short, I think we can easily say we didn't have high net spend in the past because we didn't need to spend loads. Now that we appear to have slipped behind we do need to spend more. Our transfer dealings aren't done yet, so let's see if FSG back the manager as they should now that we need a rebuild. I'm still feeling confident that they will.

No, you build from a position of strength. What some of us have been stating since 2019. A moderate spend each season on refreshing the squad would probably have kept us in the Champions League. It is reminiscent of FSGs boom and bust approach in Baseball.

The biggest problem is that they have just removed the boom part. We have gone backwards, dropped out of the CL, and have a mid-table net spend. The same thing has happened with the Red Sox. Traditionally one of the biggest spenders in baseball they no longer compete and have only the 11th highest payroll in the MLB.

I love your misplaced optimism that there is still time. The time to back the manager was at the start of the summer when there were plenty of defensive midfield players available.

Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,804
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15893 on: Today at 01:58:34 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:18:30 pm
Besides sportswashers, what owners genuinely aren't?

None. My point is more that people seem determined to defend FSG's approach as something to be aspired to, rather than a load of tight arse venture capitalists sat in Boston laughing at how much they lucked out with Klopp. They aren't running us prudently [or indeed 'lean'] for the good of their health, we are being run to maximize the money in their pockets. That's the reason they're here. We aren't some kind of model to be aspired to, we're run to maximize the profit of our owners and for a while now that's been to the detriment of the playing squad - quite an important part of a football club imo.

The day Jurgen leaves us we'll learn exactly how good FSG are as owners, but if they have any sense about them they'll ride off into the sun and leave us in the hands of god knows who about a year before he does go, because we are never going to be more valuable than we are with Jurgen at the helm.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,328
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15894 on: Today at 02:02:44 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:18:30 pm
Besides sportswashers, what owners genuinely aren't?

Bloom at Brighton and Benham at Brentford.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15895 on: Today at 02:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:02:44 pm
Bloom at Brighton and Benham at Brentford.

And they have won.......?
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,813
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15896 on: Today at 02:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:40:36 pm
Absolutely fair points, Titi but one mitigating factor that I would add is that Arsenal (and Villa I guess) had to spend more than us to try to get their squad to our level. The fact that we improved our team to the point that is was the best in the world, spearheaded by the best manager in the world, without spending obscene amounts, should be celebrated, not derided.
I take your point on the relative levels of other teams but that can obviously be turned on it's head the past 2 or 3 windows where we have had obvious holes in the squad, and we didn't spend to catch up, the consequences have been plain.

I would also add that Klopp had to build that entire, all conquering side, during that same period. He did no inherit a side that was going to win the league.

I commend them for getting us to the absolute pinnacle without crippling the club with unserviceable debts or without bringing in investment the majority of fans would find unpalatable. They'll get absolutely no derision from me on that score.

I suppose ultimately the frustration is, the jigsaw with them only ever seems to get about 80% completed.

Another question we'll never know the answer to, would the club have bought VVD and Alisson had the Phil money not come in?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:08:52 pm by Titi Camara »
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,804
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15897 on: Today at 02:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 02:07:18 pm

Another question we'll never know the answer to, would the club have bought VVD and Alisson had the Phil money not come in?

I think if you look at our purchase history since, whilst we might never 'know' the answer, we can take a very well educated guess.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,348
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15898 on: Today at 02:12:04 pm »
Only looking at FSG from the perspective of the squad and transfers - especially the last 3 years - they really are average. We will still get some good players - but it's starting to become reminiscent of Rafa who had a brilliant first XI and then nothing on the bench.

The other aspect that irks me - and I'm sure I don't have all the nuance to this - is that they are using LFC to pay for all the infrastructure costs (the stadium and training facilities are so nice now) - and how/why that is being used to prevent us from adding players.

Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15899 on: Today at 02:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:09:46 pm
I think if you look at our purchase history since, whilst we might never 'know' the answer, we can take a very well educated guess.

2 things that arent recognised often enough.
1) we only became the best team on the planet because we spent huge sums on a GK, CB and several midfielders.
2) much of this money was only available to be spent because we sold Coutinho for an obscene fee.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,328
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15900 on: Today at 02:23:31 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:06:17 pm
And they have won.......?

Brighton have won promotion from the League one to the Championship and from the Championship to the Premier League and secured European Football under Bloom.

Brentford have won promotion from the third tier to the Premier League as well under Benham.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15901 on: Today at 02:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:40:36 pm
Absolutely fair points, Titi but one mitigating factor that I would add is that Arsenal (and Villa I guess) had to spend more than us to try to get their squad to our level.

In short, I think we can easily say we didn't have high net spend in the past because we didn't need to spend loads. N


:D

I'm sorry, but that is risible. FSG have cheapskated it all the way, spent our record revenues on infrastructure (and charged us the interest for it!) and at no point shown any ambition. You don't just not spend until the thing falls apart and then fix it That's just ludicrous. We've spent less than Aston Villa. It's so damning. There's simply no defending it, and the attempts look ridiculous these days.

Did we not need a higher net spend when we had no first team defenders? Or when our midfield got old (which people have been pointing out for ages)? Or when we had no back-up of any kind to our full-backs for ages?

It won't happen this time either, and people will still be defending it. They're fine as owners, if you have no ambition. The only football things they did right were getting the analytics team in place and signing Klopp. Now the analytics team is in pieces (and everyone caught up on that front anyway, inevitably), and Klopp has to win the league with a budget less than Aston Villa. Ok.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,064
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15902 on: Today at 02:49:33 pm »
I wish people did not see things solely in terms of transfer fees, Matip and Milner were not 'free' just as Mbappe will not be 'free' next summer. Re-signing players like Salah and Trent costs big money and has ramifications beyond that direct cost (in terms of the expectations of other squad players). Salah signing a contract was a £55m commitment from the club.


We have a £133m a year bill for players, that compares to £93m for Villa, £84m for Newcastle and £39m for Brighton.


Lavia is on £1.3m p.a. at Southampton, we'll probably give him £5m at least so in total, £50m plus a 5 year contract, £75-80m commitment with the assumption that if he turns out decent his contract will rise
« Last Edit: Today at 02:54:11 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15903 on: Today at 02:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 01:28:20 pm
Since Klopp arrived:
Transfer spend - (Out) + In = Net

Arsenal
23/24 - (232m) + 26m = (206m)
22/23 - (192m) + 24m = (168m)
21/22 - (167m) + 31m = (136m)
20/21 - (86m) + 19m = (67m)
19/20 - (161m) + 54m = (107m)
18/19 - (80m) + 9m = (71m)
17/18 - (153m) + 162m = 9m
16/17 - (113m) + 10m = (103m)
15/16 - (27m) + 3m = (24m)
Total Net (873m) or (97m) a season on new players

Aston Villa
23/24 - (88m) + 3m = (85m)
22/23 - (100m) + 54m = (46m)
21/22 - (130m) + 127m = (3m)
20/21 - (101m) + 3m = (98m)
19/20 - (160m) + 3m = (157m)
18/19 - (19m) + 16m = (3m)
17/18 - (3m) + 18m = 15m
16/17 - (86m) + 46m = (40m)
15/16 - (67m) + 65m = (2m)
Total Net (419m) or (47m) a season on new players

LFC
23/24 - (112m) + 64m = (48m)
22/23 - (137m) + 81m = (56m)
21/22 - (87m) + 30m = (57m)
20/21 - (84m) + 17m = (67m)
19/20 - (10m) + 48m = 38m
18/19 - (182m) + 41m = (141m)
17/18 - (174m) + 185m = 11m
16/17 - (80m) + 85m = 5m
15/16 - (127m) + 91m = (36m)
Total Net (351m) or (39m) a season on new players

Everton
23/24 - (3m) + 39m = 36m
22/23 - (78m) + 104m = 126m
21/22 - (40m) + 46m = 6m
20/21 - (74m) + 4m = (70m)
19/20 - (121m) + 88m = (36m)
18/19 - (100m) + 29m = (71m)
17/18 - (203m) + 126m = (77m)
16/17 - (86m) + 61m = (25m)
15/16 - (48m) + 11m = (37m)
Total Net (148m) or (16m) a season on new players

That our spend during Klopp's tenure has been lower than Villa's, that our average spend per season isn't much more than twice that of Everton, that Arsenal have spent 2.5 times more than us, all in a period when club revenues have exploded, shows perfectly FSG's position.

Whilst capital expenditure on the redevelopment of Anfield can be pointed to as a mitigating factor, it doesn't come close to explaining their conservative approach to acquiring new playing staff.

And what makes that all the more damning for me is the fact that low spend is at an unbelievably successful period for the club, champions league wins, record revenue and arsenal and Villa certainly didnt have the riches of the champions league, how people on here keep defending them on here absolutely amazes me, great post titi proves the point perfectly.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:52:12 pm by Redric1970 »
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,810
  • BOBBINS!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15904 on: Today at 02:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:49:33 pm
I wish people did not see things solely in terms of transfer fees, Matip and Milner were not 'free' just as Mbappe will not be 'free' next summer. Re-signing players like Salah and Trent costs big money and has ramifications beyond that direct cost (in terms of the expectations of other squad players). Salah signing a contract was a £55m commitment from the club.


We have a £133m a year bill for players, that compares to £93m for Villa, £84m for Newcastle and £39m for Brighton.
I suspect our revenues are quite a bit higher than theirs, so its all relative, no?
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,328
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15905 on: Today at 03:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:49:33 pm
I wish people did not see things solely in terms of transfer fees, Matip and Milner were not 'free' just as Mbappe will not be 'free' next summer. Re-signing players like Salah and Trent costs big money and has ramifications beyond that direct cost (in terms of the expectations of other squad players). Salah signing a contract was a £55m commitment from the club.


We have a £133m a year bill for players, that compares to £93m for Villa, £84m for Newcastle and £39m for Brighton.


Lavia is on £1.3m p.a. at Southampton, we'll probably give him £5m at least so in total, £50m plus a 5 year contract, £75-80m commitment with the assumption that if he turns out decent his contract will rise

From the last set of accounts.

Liverpool revenues £594.3m, Villa £178.4m, Newcastle £179.8m, Brighton £174.5m.

Please don't pretend we cant afford to compete.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,064
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15906 on: Today at 03:01:47 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 02:54:40 pm
I suspect our revenues are quite a bit higher than theirs, so its all relative, no?


Yes, but it's part of the picture. Previous poster saying Villa spending e8m euros a year more than us. Actually probably £32m less a year if salaries are considered (and a bigger gap given Transfers are amortized and salaries are not).
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,064
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15907 on: Today at 03:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:00:47 pm
From the last set of accounts.

Liverpool revenues £594.3m, Villa £178.4m, Newcastle £179.8m, Brighton £174.5m.

Please don't pretend we cant afford to compete.


I'm not, I'm just saying net transfer fees is the simple way of looking at expenditure. I know we are richer, I like it that way (we won't be in 23/24 because we have no CL income)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,328
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15908 on: Today at 03:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:04:57 pm

I'm not, I'm just saying net transfer fees is the simple way of looking at expenditure. I know we are richer, I like it that way (we won't be in 23/24 because we have no CL income)

So it is just a coincidence that the teams that have overtaken us and who are now in the Champions League have massively outspent us in terms of NetSpend.?

Arsenal and Man United have spent 510m Euros Net over the last 3 seasons, Newcastle 410m Euros and Liverpool 165m Euros.


Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,939
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15909 on: Today at 03:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:49:33 pm
I wish people did not see things solely in terms of transfer fees, Matip and Milner were not 'free' just as Mbappe will not be 'free' next summer. Re-signing players like Salah and Trent costs big money and has ramifications beyond that direct cost (in terms of the expectations of other squad players). Salah signing a contract was a £55m commitment from the club.


We have a £133m a year bill for players, that compares to £93m for Villa, £84m for Newcastle and £39m for Brighton.


Lavia is on £1.3m p.a. at Southampton, we'll probably give him £5m at least so in total, £50m plus a 5 year contract, £75-80m commitment with the assumption that if he turns out decent his contract will rise
so the five weeks we dick about bidding for him saves us half a million quid?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,473
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15910 on: Today at 03:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 02:07:18 pm
Another question we'll never know the answer to, would the club have bought VVD and Alisson had the Phil money not come in?

John Henry told the NYT back in 2019 that we would not have.

I know "the Coutinho money" has become a meme on RAWK but that one crazy fee allowed us to break FSG's model just once and pay world class fees for world class players. We know what happened next. We're not doing that kind of business again barring an absurd Saudi fee for Salah or something.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
Pages: 1 ... 393 394 395 396 397 [398]   Go Up
« previous next »
 