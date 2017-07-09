Just way too slow with their vision and dealings. In any other business this would be fine and be seen as prudent. But in football it's a vicious circle. Don't invest enough and quickly enough and you will eventually struggle. This post just focuses on their weakness.Case 1: Stadium. Overbudget and now ARE is delayed by months impacting our season. The original estimate was south of £60M. The whole two stands has taken the best part of their tenure here. It's the speed at which decisions are made that is costly here. No sign of stand sponsorship either.Case 2: Transfer committee: A bit of a mess. No vision, poor structure and countless poor signings that beggars belief. Signings such as Balotelli, Benteke, Downing and many others. The whole Andy Carroll fiasco as well (deadline day panic).Case 3: Ticket Prices - Explains itself. Charging fans too much and then apologising. Not much engagement.Case 4: Americana Franchise - Trying to make Liverpool like a franchise. Open to 39th game, sell out to European super league. No consultation with manager or fans group. Kit prices are insane.Case 5 - Transfer net spend - It is scandalous. Most windows are south of £30M net spend. Cost us a title in 21 and possibly one of the big trophies in 22. That is the bottom line. Not enough investment and not quick enough. It's become like everything must be justified by a long essay and spreadsheet to the owners before they release funds.Case 6: Mind games with fans - Every year there is this endless mind games. Briefings to the media about new investment, possibly selling, a huge transfer war-chest. It never materialises.