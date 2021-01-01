« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 635483 times)

tubby

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15840 on: Today at 10:18:50 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:16:37 am
Has the money been available to match the spending of our rivals. Of course it hasn't. You sound like a Tory MP blaming how public money has been spent instead of acknowledging that the budget simply isn't big enough.

Come on, Al.  Draex got called up for calling you a liar, do you think it's ok to call him a Tory?
DangerScouse

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15841 on: Today at 10:24:39 am »
That's a good analogy, Al. Give him a limited budget and then blame him for not fixing all of our problems with it.
PhilV

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15842 on: Today at 10:33:03 am »
I have to be honest, I love it on here and on Twitter with how everyone KNOWS convos between Klopp and Henry, how much he was promised to spend, the fact he know hasn't been given said money, if a player is available, just pay whatever price asking club wants regardless of actual value, etc etc


A lot of people must have fucking awful finances, and it always bothers me how everyone knows exact amounts promised to Klopp, apparently this window was 100M

We bought in two quality players early doors and got the business done quickly - Lavia seems we don't want to pay over the odds etc and as for a CB, no realiable info... we've grabbed the ones we really wanted early it seems, I am not an apologist by any means but just don't get the levels of hatred shown on here, people just want to "win" the transfer windows

I think not having Edwards or someone of said calibre is really hurting us, mind.
Knight

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15843 on: Today at 10:34:44 am »
Its really not clear that Klopp chose to buy Gapko instead of a midfielder. It feels entirely possible that we were willing to stump up the money for Gapko because he was very good value. That is we didnt jave £40 million or whatever sitting around for anyone, we made £40 million available for him.
Sharado

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15844 on: Today at 10:36:31 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:33:03 am
I have to be honest, I love it on here and on Twitter with how everyone KNOWS convos between Klopp and Henry, how much he was promised to spend, the fact he know hasn't been given said money, if a player is available, just pay whatever price asking club wants regardless of actual value, etc etc


A lot of people must have fucking awful finances, and it always bothers me how everyone knows exact amounts promised to Klopp, apparently this window was 100M

We bought in two quality players early doors and got the business done quickly - Lavia seems we don't want to pay over the odds etc and as for a CB, no realiable info... we've grabbed the ones we really wanted early it seems, I am not an apologist by any means but just don't get the levels of hatred shown on here, people just want to "win" the transfer windows

I think not having Edwards or someone of said calibre is really hurting us, mind.

I don't fucking care about 'winning' the transfer window, I want us to have a squad capable of challenging for the biggest trophies. To do that this summer we needed to invest significantly in our playing squad. We have so far failed to do that and the season starts in 4 days time. This is on the back of multiple summers where we failed to do enough business costing us, it's a pattern - the bare minimum and hope Klopp pulls a rabbit out of the hat. We have seen what happens when we invest properly - we win literally everything there is to win. And we have seen what years of parsimony does - last seasons mess. 'Winning' the transfer window is an irrelevance, this squad needs players it's that simple.
PhilV

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15845 on: Today at 10:40:02 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:36:31 am
I don't fucking care about 'winning' the transfer window, I want us to have a squad capable of challenging for the biggest trophies. To do that this summer we needed to invest significantly in our playing squad. We have so far failed to do that and the season starts in 4 days time. This is on the back of multiple summers where we failed to do enough business costing us, it's a pattern - the bare minimum and hope Klopp pulls a rabbit out of the hat. We have seen what happens when we invest properly - we win literally everything there is to win. And we have seen what years of parsimony does - last seasons mess. 'Winning' the transfer window is an irrelevance, this squad needs players it's that simple.

I don't disagree with that but us knowing Klopp, he will insist on those players we need being the right players, yes?

If so, then who are we after? And why are we not getting them?

Lavia I would say it's obvious, we value him lower than Southampton does.

Who are the other targets we openly know of? I don't think it adds anything to refill the squad with the incorrect players, for example, Fabio Carvalho who seemed amazing but clearly wasn't a transfer Klopp cared for, the way he treated him and moved him out on loan ASAP the very next window.

WE DO need players, but we need the right players, who they are and if we are working on them behind the scenes we do not know, all we get is tidbits on social media and everyone takes it as cold hard facts.
Fitzy.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15846 on: Today at 10:47:19 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:36:31 am
I don't fucking care about 'winning' the transfer window, I want us to have a squad capable of challenging for the biggest trophies. To do that this summer we needed to invest significantly in our playing squad. We have so far failed to do that and the season starts in 4 days time. This is on the back of multiple summers where we failed to do enough business costing us, it's a pattern - the bare minimum and hope Klopp pulls a rabbit out of the hat. We have seen what happens when we invest properly - we win literally everything there is to win. And we have seen what years of parsimony does - last seasons mess. 'Winning' the transfer window is an irrelevance, this squad needs players it's that simple.
I find this version of events slightly over the top.

Firstly, I believe last summer was the bad window in terms of developing the squad, particularly the midfield. However, I also think Klopp and the coaching team have wilfully not added significantly to the squad in recent years as he was happy to see it mature to a peak of sorts. If this is true then its not a black and white case of FSG being overly prudent, restricting the manager. Indeed, the team has thrived very well over recent years aside from two key spells - winter 2020/21 and the autumn to winter 2022/23.

Thats a relatively small number of football matches where Liverpool have been poor.

My point is that emotions run so high on this stuff that theres a lack of measure and consideration when FSG are discussed. The good times are dismissed as an inconvenience and the bad times are accentuated to make them the main narrative.

FSG should be doing more - they may do. But some of it is design and a product of the coaches not being as convinced by transfers as fans.
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15847 on: Today at 10:49:45 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:18:50 am
Come on, Al.  Draex got called up for calling you a liar, do you think it's ok to call him a Tory?

I didnt call him a Tory though did I.

I said his post sounded like how a Tory MP ignores the fact that the budget simply isn't big enough and then cherry picks something and pretends the real issue is the way it has been spent. It is akin to councils being told that libraries are being closed because they chose to spend money on education.

It shouldn't be one or the other. We lost Mane, Firmino, Origi and Minamino so money desperately needed spending on the attack.

Years of not spending meant we also needed to spend on midfield and the defence. The issue is that the budget provided since 2019 simply hasn't been big enough not how we have spent it.
Dim Glas

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15848 on: Today at 10:54:47 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:21:20 am
I don't think this is remotely true at all. I think everyone wants the team to succeed.  What people may not do is rise and fall with every single tide of the ins and outs of a football club/transfer window.

its very true.  Most teams dont win trophies, and likely never will, only a very small percentage do.   Their fans know this,  but of course part of it is the dream of winning, everyone can have that and do have that, even if it doesnt ever happen. Football is far more to most actual match going fans for instance, than just winning for starters. A football club should be a fabric of the city/area its from, so regardless of what they win, the club would always be a hugely important part of peoples lives, of course that is been ripped away more and more over the years with the obscenity of the money involved in the sport for starters.
Fitzy.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15849 on: Today at 10:54:55 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:49:45 am


Years of not spending meant we also needed to spend on midfield and the defence. The issue is that the budget provided since 2019 simply hasn't been big enough not how we have spent it.
To use your Tory MP theme, this kind of stuff needs to be fact checked. Liverpool havent gone years without spending. Konate, Tsimikas, Ramsey have been bought to bolster the defence in recent seasons.

Genuinely, why does FSG bring out the hyperbole in so many?
