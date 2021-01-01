I have to be honest, I love it on here and on Twitter with how everyone KNOWS convos between Klopp and Henry, how much he was promised to spend, the fact he know hasn't been given said money, if a player is available, just pay whatever price asking club wants regardless of actual value, etc etc





A lot of people must have fucking awful finances, and it always bothers me how everyone knows exact amounts promised to Klopp, apparently this window was 100M



We bought in two quality players early doors and got the business done quickly - Lavia seems we don't want to pay over the odds etc and as for a CB, no realiable info... we've grabbed the ones we really wanted early it seems, I am not an apologist by any means but just don't get the levels of hatred shown on here, people just want to "win" the transfer windows



I think not having Edwards or someone of said calibre is really hurting us, mind.