Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 634143 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15800 on: Today at 01:47:27 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:40:15 pm
CL TV rights have more value than the Europa League. Being in that competition is worth more in terms of the value of future income (prize money, sponsorship, TV...) so not being there will definitely reduce it when you compound it into the future.

Only if you don't cut costs. £600m revenues - £600m costs is the same as £500m revenues - £500m costs.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15801 on: Today at 01:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:43:39 pm
Please do not call me a liar.

Klopp there has clearly stated on the 28th of May that it wouldn't be a game changer if we got a player in within 6 or 7 weeks. He would have preferred to get them in straight away but 6 or 7 weeks would be okayish.

So he was talking about players arriving between the 9th and 16th of July. So that would the players arriving around a month before the Chelsea game. So Klopp would have around a month to work with the players, get them bedded in and they would have been available for all of our pre-season fixtures.

That was before we sold both of our senior 6s.

What Klopp didn't say was that it would be fine for new signings to completely miss our training camps, all of our pre-season games and it would be fine to also sell Fabinho and Henderson and not replace them. he didn't say it would be fine to start the season with no senior 6 and he didn't say it would be fine to almost certainly play three of our rivals without additions if we leave it to close to the deadline.

By twisting facts you are lying my dear Al, you're clever enough to know this, maybe you're that deep in your hatred for FSG hole you can't see it though.

I've given you word for word quotes where Klopp said in a perfect world he'd have players there for pre-season (he got two by the way) but he accepts that the reality is much different "its not a game-changer for me, to be honest."

Those last words completely and unequivocally refute your "claim" he was let down by the ownership, so yes if you try and claim your previous claim you are lying and twisting your view of events to further your own warped agenda.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15802 on: Today at 01:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:47:42 pm
By twisting facts you are lying my dear Al, you're clever enough to know this, maybe you're that deep in your hatred for FSG hole you can't see it though.

I've given you word for word quotes where Klopp said in a perfect world he'd have players there for pre-season (he got two by the way) but he accepts that the reality is much different "its not a game-changer for me, to be honest."

Those last words completely and unequivocally refute your "claim" he was let down by the ownership, so yes if you try and claim your previous claim you are lying and twisting your view of events to further your own warped agenda.

Klopp on the 28th of May said 6 or 7 weeks. So that is mid July.

As I said that would give him a month to work with the players before our first match. So quite clearly you are the one twisting facts.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15803 on: Today at 01:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:47:27 pm
Only if you don't cut costs. £600m revenues - £600m costs is the same as £500m revenues - £500m costs.
That wouldn't be sustainable because we want to win and compete at the highest level. Cutting costs (not when we miss out in one season) might involve selling a key player or two. Don't see how that'd help us.
« Reply #15804 on: Today at 01:52:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:50:39 pm
Klopp on the 28th of May said 6 or 7 weeks. So that is mid July.

As I said that would give him a month to work with the players before our first match. So quite clearly you are the one twisting facts.

But that will not happen like this, so all good.

Keep trying there.. Is the Al short for Almo?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15805 on: Today at 01:54:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:51:18 pm
That wouldn't be sustainable because we want to win and compete at the highest level. Cutting costs (not when we miss out in one season) might involve selling a key player or two. Don't see how that'd help us.

Selling players like they did with Coutinho, reducing the wage bill and then re-investing the money brought in from player sales is a far more comfortable way of operating for FSG. They are a risk-averse group of investors who think analytics gives them an advantage in the transfer market.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15806 on: Today at 01:58:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:52:59 pm
But that will not happen like this, so all good.

Keep trying there.. Is the Al short for Almo?

Why are you taking quotes out of context and then bizarrely accusing me of twisting things?

Why ignore the previous line.

In an ideal world, they all sign tomorrow and I can tell them when they have to be here, we can start giving them the plans for the summer break and these kinds of things.

But that will not happen like this, so all good.

Plus why are you completely ignoring that Klopp's timeline of 6 to 7 weeks ran out in mid July?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15807 on: Today at 02:09:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:58:07 pm
Why are you taking quotes out of context and then bizarrely accusing me of twisting things?

Why ignore the previous line.

In an ideal world, they all sign tomorrow and I can tell them when they have to be here, we can start giving them the plans for the summer break and these kinds of things.

But that will not happen like this, so all good.

Plus why are you completely ignoring that Klopp's timeline of 6 to 7 weeks ran out in mid July?

I posted his full quote originally, you then decided to warp and twist that with your own numbers, dates and information.

If you read it top to bottom and not cherry picking single lines to then warp, it reads like a man who understands the realities of football, not the made up ones in your head.

You add to that (something you fail to mention) we signed the 2 main targets in time for pre-season in Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

So again, he wasn't let down, he was backed in the timescales he discussed.

The fact sportswashing fc then decided to throw silly money at us for players past their best has add a fair bit of chaos to be sure and should be taken as a completely separate discussion.

No-one has been let down, bar yourself, but you're only letting yourself down Almo.

*I retract my accusation of lying, I'm sure you fully, with all your heart, believe what you post on this forum, warped or not.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15808 on: Today at 02:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:09:10 pm
I posted his full quote originally, you then decided to warp and twist that with your own numbers, dates and information.

If you read it top to bottom and not cherry picking single lines to then warp, it reads like a man who understands the realities of football, not the made up ones in your head.

You add to that (something you fail to mention) we signed the 2 main targets in time for pre-season in Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

So again, he wasn't let down, he was backed in the timescales he discussed.

The fact sportswashing fc then decided to throw silly money at us for players past their best has add a fair bit of chaos to be sure and should be taken as a completely separate discussion.

No-one has been let down, bar yourself, but you're only letting yourself down Almo.

*I retract my accusation of lying, I'm sure you fully, with all your heart, believe what you post on this forum, warped or not.

Again Klopp clearly states 6 to 7 weeks. That timeline runs out in mid-July.

Given that we were targeting a lot of players who were competing in the U21 tournament that makes perfect sense. Once they had a break after the tournament then they would be joining up around the same time as Jones and Elliott, exactly 7 weeks after Klopp's quotes.

Our first pre-season game was on the 19th of July so again that for me is why Klopp stated that it wouldn't be a game-changer if they arrived by mid-July. They would get to play the pre-season games and he would have a month to work with them.

That is completely different from going into our last pre-season game with no senior 6 and facing the prospect of not having the new arrivals available for probably the first month or two of the season. 

As for having two signings in early. That is more than offset by losing Keita, Ox, Milner, Henderson, Fabinho, Melo and Carvalho from the midfield. We have had to resort to using an attacking mid in McConnell as a makeshift 6 in pre-season. How does that help Mac and Szob bed in. How does that help the likes of Trent, Robbo and the centre backs acclimatise to a new system.

Klopp has been let down once again. Doesn't have the players he needs to make his new system work and may have to come up with a new damage limitation system for a tough start against the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle and Villa.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15809 on: Today at 02:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:26:55 pm
Klopp has been let down once again. Doesn't have the players he needs to make his new system work and may have to come up with a new damage limitation system for a tough start against the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle and Villa.

Throughout last season you said Klopp didn't have the players he needed for his high line but he was persisting with it because it's how he wanted to play.  I suggested he compromise and play a less adventurous system and you shot me down saying he wouldn't do it.

Are you now agreeing with me that he might do it now he still doesn't have the players he needs?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15810 on: Today at 03:24:31 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:40:22 pm
Throughout last season you said Klopp didn't have the players he needed for his high line but he was persisting with it because it's how he wanted to play.  I suggested he compromise and play a less adventurous system and you shot me down saying he wouldn't do it.

Are you now agreeing with me that he might do it now he still doesn't have the players he needs?

I think we may have to take different approaches to the first 4 games. Chelsea and Newcastle away I think we are going to have to play more cautiously. We can do that because both teams will be want to get on the ball and push on. So we can play more cautiously and look to play on the counter.

Against Bournemouth and Villa we are going to have 70+ possession so will need to push out to stay compact.

Klopp shouldn't have to be making those kinds of compromises.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15811 on: Today at 03:32:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:24:31 pm
I think we may have to take different approaches to the first 4 games. Chelsea and Newcastle away I think we are going to have to play more cautiously. We can do that because both teams will be want to get on the ball and push on. So we can play more cautiously and look to play on the counter.

Against Bournemouth and Villa we are going to have 70+ possession so will need to push out to stay compact.

Klopp shouldn't have to be making those kinds of compromises.

Fair enough.  I think the trend is towards deeper defending now and we might be the only team who play a high line out of possession (assuming we have all the players for it).  Both City and Arsenal defend as 442s these days and sit a little deeper.  They're a lot more compact than us and I'm wondering if that's something we'll naturally gravitate towards as well.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15812 on: Today at 09:25:19 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:25:54 pm
Yes, but which other team won the league in Klopp's time? That's who we're competing against. You care so much about our net spend you're forgetting what the aim of that spending is -- to win stuff. The only other team that has consistently won major trophies is City, so my point stands.

Before competing against others better to see how we rank against ourselves over time. If the team doesnt show progression then no use crying about ffp, oil money etc. FFS, even mancs finished above us recently twice and even their own supporters know their team is bonkers. So no, if we had improved ourselves then maybe we would have a few more trophies. I am not sure the owners have either the motivation or ambition to be successful beyond top 4 and earning money. That maybe where their perspective of success differs from mine.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15813 on: Today at 10:01:37 pm »
The Lavia things getting a bit embarrassing now isnt it.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15814 on: Today at 10:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:51:52 am
It is about lowering expectations.

In exactly the same way Red Sox fans have been treated. We have posters like you declaring that the Red Sox are having a better season than expected. Dead last in their division and six behind Toronto for a wild card place. How the fuck is that acceptable for the Red Sox?

People are already writing next season off as another transitional season. People are already declaring that we can't afford the players our rivals are signing. FSG PR team job done.

People watching football because they enjoy the game is about lowering expectations? 
