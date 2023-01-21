I posted his full quote originally, you then decided to warp and twist that with your own numbers, dates and information.



If you read it top to bottom and not cherry picking single lines to then warp, it reads like a man who understands the realities of football, not the made up ones in your head.



You add to that (something you fail to mention) we signed the 2 main targets in time for pre-season in Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.



So again, he wasn't let down, he was backed in the timescales he discussed.



The fact sportswashing fc then decided to throw silly money at us for players past their best has add a fair bit of chaos to be sure and should be taken as a completely separate discussion.



No-one has been let down, bar yourself, but you're only letting yourself down Almo.



*I retract my accusation of lying, I'm sure you fully, with all your heart, believe what you post on this forum, warped or not.



Again Klopp clearly states 6 to 7 weeks. That timeline runs out in mid-July.Given that we were targeting a lot of players who were competing in the U21 tournament that makes perfect sense. Once they had a break after the tournament then they would be joining up around the same time as Jones and Elliott, exactly 7 weeks after Klopp's quotes.Our first pre-season game was on the 19th of July so again that for me is why Klopp stated that it wouldn't be a game-changer if they arrived by mid-July. They would get to play the pre-season games and he would have a month to work with them.That is completely different from going into our last pre-season game with no senior 6 and facing the prospect of not having the new arrivals available for probably the first month or two of the season.As for having two signings in early. That is more than offset by losing Keita, Ox, Milner, Henderson, Fabinho, Melo and Carvalho from the midfield. We have had to resort to using an attacking mid in McConnell as a makeshift 6 in pre-season. How does that help Mac and Szob bed in. How does that help the likes of Trent, Robbo and the centre backs acclimatise to a new system.Klopp has been let down once again. Doesn't have the players he needs to make his new system work and may have to come up with a new damage limitation system for a tough start against the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle and Villa.