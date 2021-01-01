I'm on the fence regarding FSG. They have done a lot of stupid stuff, but under them we have been relatively successful. We've basically won everything. When you consider the clubs (and the financial resources they have compared to us) we are up against, that's a decent effort.



I have read the last few pages of this thread and note the references to the Boston Red Sox. Bear in mind, they hadn't won the World Series in 86 years before Henry and Werner turned up in 2002. They have won it 4 times since. We hadn't won the League in 30 years before 19/20. I get a lot of that was/is down to Klopp's brilliance as a manager and Edwards should get some credit too.



Football is changing way too fast for my liking. State owned teams, City (and others) thumbing their nose at FFP, transfer fees rising at unprecedented levels, TV revenues increasing astronomically, wages through the roof etc. Now we have the spectra of Saudi Arabia spending insane amounts of money too and possibly starting to attract players in their prime with promises of skyrocketing wages.



As many have stated, due to the success Klopp and this team has achieved, the value of our club has risen massively. I understand that our commercial revenues have risen 10 fold, but that's down to the fact we have a huge global fan base and the team have been recently successful. Would those revenues have risen as much if we were finishing mid table. I'd guess not to the same level that they have. I see quotes of 4 billion being mentioned for the value of the club. FSG are businessmen. They only bought us to turn a profit. Yes, they were opportunistic, but the alternative at the time was unthinkable. Unless a club has an owner where it's just a toy (Abromovich at Chelsea), not too many owners want to just throw money at a club. There is a litany of failures at clubs where this has happened and as soon as the owners turn the money taps off....well we all know what happens next.



Having said all that, the best piece of business that FSG has done is hiring Jurgen. They know it and the fans know it. With the current spending model, once Jurgen rides off into the sunset, where does that leave us? He is a generational manager. I can't think of another manager who could have done what he's done with the budget he's had. This is where the quandary is for me. FSG seem to spend in fits and spurts. It's pretty well known philosophy that you have to improve from a position of strength. We certainly haven't done that. I hate to mention Whiskey nose, but one of the reasons that he was so successful was the ability to continually improve the squad. Win the League, but still buy a couple of players to improve the squad.



FSG are in the position now where they are standing on a precipice. If they don't loosen the purse strings a bit and Jurgen can't produce another top 4 season, are we even going to be able attract top line players? All of sudden, surely the value of the club starts to drop if we can't get into the UCL. Are FSG willing to let this happen? That's the question they have to answer. None of us know what's going on behind the scenes with regards to transfers. But in less than 4 weeks, we'll know to some extent what FSG's end game is.





