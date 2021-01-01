« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 632971 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
I'm on the fence regarding FSG. They have done a lot of stupid stuff, but under them we have been relatively successful. We've basically won everything. When you consider the clubs (and the financial resources they have compared to us) we are up against, that's a decent effort.

I have read the last few pages of this thread and note the references to the Boston Red Sox. Bear in mind, they hadn't won the World Series in 86 years before Henry and Werner turned up in 2002. They have won it 4 times since. We hadn't won the League in 30 years before 19/20. I get a lot of that was/is down to Klopp's brilliance as a manager and Edwards should get some credit too.

Football is changing way too fast for my liking. State owned teams, City (and others) thumbing their nose at FFP, transfer fees rising at unprecedented levels, TV revenues increasing astronomically, wages through the roof etc. Now we have the spectra of Saudi Arabia spending insane amounts of money too and possibly starting to attract players in their prime with promises of skyrocketing wages.

As many have stated, due to the success Klopp and this team has achieved, the value of our club has risen massively. I understand that our commercial revenues have risen 10 fold, but that's down to the fact we have a huge global fan base and the team have been recently successful. Would those revenues have risen as much if we were finishing mid table. I'd guess not to the same level that they have. I see quotes of 4 billion being mentioned for the value of the club. FSG are businessmen. They only bought us to turn a profit. Yes, they were opportunistic, but the alternative at the time was unthinkable. Unless a club has an owner where it's just a toy (Abromovich at Chelsea), not too many owners want to just throw money at a club. There is a litany of failures at clubs where this has happened and as soon as the owners turn the money taps off....well we all know what happens next.

Having said all that, the best piece of business that FSG has done is hiring Jurgen. They know it and the fans know it. With the current spending model, once Jurgen rides off into the sunset, where does that leave us? He is a generational manager. I can't think of another manager who could have done what he's done with the budget he's had. This is where the quandary is for me. FSG seem to spend in fits and spurts. It's pretty well known philosophy that you have to improve from a position of strength. We certainly haven't done that. I hate to mention Whiskey nose, but one of the reasons that he was so successful was the ability to continually improve the squad. Win the League, but still buy a couple of players to improve the squad.

FSG are in the position now where they are standing on a precipice. If they don't loosen the purse strings a bit and Jurgen can't produce another top 4 season, are we even going to be able attract top line players? All of sudden, surely the value of the club starts to drop if we can't get into the UCL. Are FSG willing to let this happen? That's the question they have to answer.  None of us know what's going on behind the scenes with regards to transfers. But in less than 4 weeks, we'll know to some extent what FSG's end game is.


Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:32:42 pm
In English football history can you list me all the squads that didnt have a single weakness, either through carrying some lesser players or taking a risk with squad depth is some positions?

Im not saying we dont have weaknesses n the current squad. Its obvious we need to buy in certain positions. But the notion that weve left ourselves short consistently when other teams havent isnt true. All teams (bar maybe this City squad on occasions) have weaknesses and take calculated risks on squad depth.

Sometimes those risks work out, other times they dont. We have our own specific examples of both goid and bad outcomes in the last 5 seasons. Its all part of the normality and risk of elite football. Something certain clubs have skewed the perception of in recent years.

We take risks and then don't react when it backfires though. We needed a centre back in 2020 when Lovren left but took a gamble which horribly backfired. Did we address it in January though? No, panicked into a loan deal on deadline day.

We needed a midfielder last summer and gambled on not buying one. It backfired at the start of the season but did we address it in August? No, just panicked and got a deadline day loan. Did we address it in January when we had a midfield that could barely even move? No.

And partly why we were left short at CB was because we wouldn't sign anyone in 2019 when we needed left back cover and another forward. Therefore both took priority over a CB in 2020. But yeah we took a risk by not signing anyone in 2019 and it worked as we won the league. It still had a knock-on effect though.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:40:24 pm
We take risks and then don't react when it backfires though. We needed a centre back in 2020 when Lovren left but took a gamble which horribly backfired. Did we address it in January though? No, panicked into a loan deal on deadline day.

We needed a midfielder last summer and gambled on not buying one. It backfired at the start of the season but did we address it in August? No, just panicked and got a deadline day loan. Did we address it in January when we had a midfield that could barely even move? No.

And partly why we were left short at CB was because we wouldn't sign anyone in 2019 when we needed left back cover and another forward. Therefore both took priority over a CB in 2020. But yeah we took a risk by not signing anyone in 2019 and it worked as we won the league. It still had a knock-on effect though.

Exactly. We've left ourselves short whilst not spending much money. If you need 5 players and get 4 well what can you do. But how much do we win if we'd done what we should have done and bought a 4th forward of the required quality in 2019 rather than 2020? We bought no one and were then playing catchup in multiple summers and never showed the willingness to do what we needed to do. A whole bunch of players come a year earlier because we've not left ourselves too much to do. A new CB in 2020 instead of 2021 because we've already bought the forward in 2019, a new CM in 2021 to replace Gini because we've already bought the CB in 2020.

Also, our boom to bust cycle - 19-20 to 20-21 and 21-22 to 22-23 is evidence that our risk taking was of an order of magnitude greater than most clubs.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Of course risks are taken, but for how long?

The point is we are taking a risk for 3 years. In 2021 itself we were hamstrung with injuries and knowing players like keita and ox cannot cope. Milner was 35+ and the squad all over was tired and couldnt run. The final of CL was the last straw. Milner, hendo, Firmino all needed replacing. We needed depth at that time itself when they were still here. We should have sold them but didnt. We strengthen the forward line but rest of the squad was not. We needed to spend big. For whatever reasons lets say it didnt work out. What do we do today, we have let go of many players. This squad is more a hopeful one rather than a competitive one. Even if we get in Lavia the squad is thin. The defense is injury prone for last 3 years. The midfield is full of potential but no proven players at top class apart from Macca. We have not spent big  money since coutinho funds realistically speaking. That is a recipe for disaster. You cannot do that in PL at a the top. Szobo and mac are good buys, so is the forward line but the squad is gone. Over 38 league games we will need a proper squad. If we made bad buys we can blame the DOF or Klopp. Tactical mistakes etc we can point fingers at coach. In our case its neither Klopp or DOF to blame. It is the job of owners to fund a club. Are we short of funds? The highest revenue earning club apart from City? Are we short of funds after letting go of almost all big salary players except VVD and Salah. Robbo and Trent are the next biggest earners probably. So doesnt it make sense to ask the owners where is the money?

Yes, we built the main stand and ARE. That is something which owners should be looking at how to fund without hampering transfers. We have the lowest net spend amongst top clubs for many years. So the question is for how long will it be an excuse that we cannot fund players as we are servicing debt on stadium?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: mercurial on Yesterday at 03:32:54 pm
During Klopp era apart from City none of the other clubs were really doped. Even Newcastle had a team which wasnt anywhere near what you would expect with their level of funds. We lost to city I can understand. We are talking about transfer funds.

Here is a simple reading. We have top revenues for sometime now better than almost everyone except city. Teams earning much less than us have spent far more in transfers. We had amongst the largest wage bills but now we have sold many high earners. So wage is not an issue this year. Before covid we had record profits. We have spent effectively only 30-40 million this season taking into account the sales already done. We are saving 50m plus in wages. We got 500m plus from a stake sale which took care of covid realted losses. So where is the exact issues with our funds? Why dont we have money to spend? We can aleays take a loss of 50m in a year cant we? Look at results of all the non-doped clubs over last 10 years. Yes they make losses in some years, sometimes they make profit. They get investment or sell players. Normal stuff that all non-doped clubs do.

What bothers me is the holier than thou attitude of people on here about spending. Portraying as if LFC is martyred for the cause of Financial Fair Play. The transfer window is not shut but the season is starting. If we were serious then players should have been in by now. Our biggest challenge was the defense. In 2 years we have gone from being one of best to being as bad as we were during Brendan Rodgers or worse. We shipped in goals at alarming rate and nothing we have done around strengthening that area. Do we seriously believe we didnt find players to buy? Chelsea and Arsenal brought in their players last 2 windows already. They have more spend than us.  United have spent 400m plus with less revenues. Glazers are also doping united?

We got in a DOF with a tenure for 3 months. We couldnt find a proper replacement in 6 months? Is that believable? There are too many red herrings to ignore here. I have always supported FSG or been understanding of the difficulties they faced. My post history of 10 years will show that. The challenge is now I dont have that confidence any longer. Too many things about their running of the club seems weird. Hogan went away to sell the club and now came back. Investors that were supposed to invest disappeared. There are just too many coincidences which says we are not a well run club anymore. Any other club with our revenues and the consistency should have spent far more. We should have sold many players much earlier. DOF is supposed to exactly do those things. Bridge the football requirements and business requirements. I dont see why we should not raise the valid concerns about FSG. I love LFC not FSG. So if I feel there is an issue about their running of the club then we should be able to raise those concerns.

Yes, but which other team won the league in Klopp's time? That's who we're competing against. You care so much about our net spend you're forgetting what the aim of that spending is -- to win stuff. The only other team that has consistently won major trophies is City, so my point stands.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:25:54 pm
Yes, but which other team won the league in Klopp's time? That's who we're competing against. You care so much about our net spend you're forgetting what the aim of that spending is -- to win stuff. The only other team that has consistently won major trophies is City, so my point stands.

Chelsea was doped. and likely cheated too.
Re: FSG discussion thread
We were outside the top six for most of the season, so the obvious answer to 'Who are we competing against' is everyone in the top half (and Chelsea). After all, we finished closer in points to Fulham than Arsenal.

It wouldn't have been the case in the past but that's the way it is now and probably the way it'll continue to be if the teams in the top four are spending like Champions League teams while we're operating on a Europa budget with a DOF used to working with midtable Bundesliga teams. I'm sure Klopp will keep things together much the same way Wenger did for years, but he won't be here forever and the stress seems to get worse every year. He deserves to be backed properly by the owners, not forced to compete on ever dwindling resources, having to choose between buying top-level players and keeping the ones we have.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: redintweed on Yesterday at 08:34:18 pm
All of sudden, surely the value of the club starts to drop if we can't get into the UCL.

This may seem instinctively true, but I wonder to what extent. Undoubtedly, rising from the H&G rabble to a 90+ point winning machine and a dedicated commericial strategy revitalised the club's financial standing, but how negatively impacted would be if we regressed to CL qualification hopefuls? Sure, we lose some revenue from missing out on CL, but from watching Man U bobble around between 7th and falling-arse-backwards-into-daylight-2nds/3rds, it seems like there's not a great difference between being the best and being somewhat in the picture. I can't help but think the money men are thinking, as long as we don't piss Klopp off too much and can keep the team reasonably competitive without matching the net spends of Arsenal et al, while using the revenue to burnish our (FSG's) bricks-and-mortar assets, then that's the best for those that matter most, i.e. our shareholders.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:27:06 am
We were outside the top six for most of the season, so the obvious answer to 'Who are we competing against' is everyone in the top half (and Chelsea). After all, we finished closer in points to Fulham than Arsenal.

It wouldn't have been the case in the past but that's the way it is now and probably the way it'll continue to be if the teams in the top four are spending like Champions League teams while we're operating on a Europa budget with a DOF used to working with midtable Bundesliga teams. I'm sure Klopp will keep things together much the same way Wenger did for years, but he won't be here forever and the stress seems to get worse every year. He deserves to be backed properly by the owners, not forced to compete on ever dwindling resources, having to choose between buying top-level players and keeping the ones we have.

Shots fired. I suspect the whole forum, aside from a few standouts, will be right there with you if we dont see proper recruitment in the last 3 weeks of the window.
Re: FSG discussion thread
I think the next three weeks are pretty big for them. Inactivity will have those who have been complimentary over the years now questioning them and a ropey start to the season would only up the pressure.
Jurgen is rightfully very protected by the majority of the fanbase so the frustrations are likely to be vented at the ownership if things go tits up.
They've been looking for this mythical investment for almost a year now and we were told by reliable journalists that there would be significant money spent in the summer transfer window. I think it's only fair to see how the next 3 weeks play out before casting judgement either way, but their past form doesn't exactly leave me with much confidence.
Re: FSG discussion thread
James Pearce will have his bi-annual tweet of "Liverpool will not be doing any further dealings in the transfer market this window" all lined up in his drafts as we speak.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Absolutely shocking transfer window considering the gaps in our squad. Even if we get a few more in, why weren't we doing it sooner? You could hardly say we are settled and ready for the season to start, it's all a bit of a mess and it's on fsg. Rinse and repeat with these owners lately
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: collytum on Today at 09:30:48 am
Absolutely shocking transfer window considering the gaps in our squad. Even if we get a few more in, why weren't we doing it sooner? You could hardly say we are settled and ready for the season to start, it's all a bit of a mess and it's on fsg. Rinse and repeat with these owners lately

Maybe because were willing to wait 3 weeks to get the right player for the next 3-6 years. Feels reasonable doesnt it? If we dont get the right players itll be a totally different story.
Re: FSG discussion thread
We could have already bought the right players. Thats not the cause of the delay. Were waiting on the right deal. World of difference.

We should have been ready from the start of the transfer window to bring in three mids and a defender. That is without Henderson and Fabinho leaving. Yet here we are, hoping this minimum is achieved by September, after losing two extra players.

So yeah, lets wait. Time is on our side. Not like pissing away years of Klopp matters.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:40:36 am
We could have already bought the right players. Thats not the cause of the delay. Were waiting on the right deal. World of difference.

We should have been ready from the start of the transfer window to bring in three mids and a defender. That is without Henderson and Fabinho leaving. Yet here we are, hoping this minimum is achieved by September, after losing two extra players.

So yeah, lets wait. Time is on our side. Not like pissing away years of Klopp matters.

Is utilising the whole transfer window 'pissing away years of Kloppp'? People have been so burnt by the colossal mess we made of the windows in 20/21 and 22/23 that we've already concluded that we've done it again. But we haven't done it again yet.
Re: FSG discussion thread
You mean those transfer windows where by August it looked pretty clear we arent up to much? Hm, not sure why Im drawing parallels here really. When this summer its so obvious were aiming to bring in maybe two more players - otherwise known as bare fucking minimum of bodies without even looking at skill and experience.

So let us wait.
Re: FSG discussion thread
I think most people are done with fsg at this stage. You will still find the few that live on those 2 years when the coutinho money allowed us to become the best club in Europe but most sane people can see the current path we are on and its not challenging for league and European cup.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: collytum on Today at 10:49:47 am
I think most people are done with fsg at this stage. You will still find the few that live on those 2 years when the coutinho money allowed us to become the best club in Europe but most sane people can see the current path we are on and its not challenging for league and European cup.

Some people don't watch football for winning trophies to be honest. They just enjoy the sport. Imo Liverpool exists to win but not everyone will see it like that and that's fair enough.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:56:19 am
Some people don't watch football for winning trophies to be honest. They just enjoy the sport. Imo Liverpool exists to win but not everyone will see it like that and that's fair enough.


Thats a pretty damning statement for the most successful club in the history of English football.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:56:19 am
Some people don't watch football for winning trophies to be honest. They just enjoy the sport. Imo Liverpool exists to win but not everyone will see it like that and that's fair enough.

I don't think this is remotely true at all. I think everyone wants the team to succeed.  What people may not do is rise and fall with every single tide of the ins and outs of a football club/transfer window.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:21:20 am
I don't think this is remotely true at all. I think everyone wants the team to succeed.  What people may not do is rise and fall with every single tide of the ins and outs of a football club/transfer window.

Of course everyone wants the club to succeed. It's more winning isn't everything. Red abroad and couple others who I can't remember were saying this the other day.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:31:01 am
Of course everyone wants the club to succeed. It's more winning isn't everything.

Would be surprised if any non-casual football fan thinks that way, genuinely.  Supremely odd statement. Am I misunderstanding you?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:10:16 am

Thats a pretty damning statement for the most successful club in the history of English football.

He's not talking about the club, he's talking about people.  How is that damning for the club?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Sign some fucking players.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:02:51 am
Is utilising the whole transfer window 'pissing away years of Kloppp'? People have been so burnt by the colossal mess we made of the windows in 20/21 and 22/23 that we've already concluded that we've done it again. But we haven't done it again yet.

Klopp wanted players in early so that he could work with them on the training pitch and get them used to our system, our triggers, and above all get the new players pressing as a unit.

Once again he has been let down. If we utilise the full window then any players we bring in are unlikely to be ready to play against Chelsea away, Newcastle away, and Villa at home. That is three games against our rivals for European spots.

Even worse when the window shuts we have 1 round of fixtures that weekend followed by a two-week International break. So the likelihood is that it will be mid-September before Klopp gets a chance to work with the likes of MacAllister, Sobozslai and any incoming players together as a unit.

Any new players we bring in at the end of the window will be disappearing on International duty. So yes we have messed up another window and we are expecting Klopp to work miracles. 
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:44:02 am
He's not talking about the club, he's talking about people.  How is that damning for the club?

It is about lowering expectations.

In exactly the same way Red Sox fans have been treated. We have posters like you declaring that the Red Sox are having a better season than expected. Dead last in their division and six behind Toronto for a wild card place. How the fuck is that acceptable for the Red Sox?

People are already writing next season off as another transitional season. People are already declaring that we can't afford the players our rivals are signing. FSG PR team job done.
We are not a well run club anymore. Feels like we are just reactionary and trying to put out fires the last couple of years. Any credit fsg have built up has completely gone now. The old saying 'a stitch in time saves nine' applies big time for us over the last 3 seasons.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:51:52 am
It is about lowering expectations.

In exactly the same way Red Sox fans have been treated. We have posters like you declaring that the Red Sox are having a better season than expected. Dead last in their division and six behind Toronto for a wild card place. How the fuck is that acceptable for the Red Sox?

People are already writing next season off as another transitional season. People are already declaring that we can't afford the players our rivals are signing. FSG PR team job done.
It's all good as long as we finish in the top 4 I guess. That'd generate funds that won't be invested anyway. Mediocrity sets in that way.

They are more worried acquiring clubs for capital gain than maintaining the ones that they already have.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:56:19 am
Some people don't watch football for winning trophies to be honest. They just enjoy the sport. Imo Liverpool exists to win but not everyone will see it like that and that's fair enough.

I don't think it's the fact that people just watch it for fun. I suspect winning is important to all fans. It's probably a difference on whether that makes up 100% of your enjoyment in following the Reds or <100%.

It's more that, in my opinion anyway, that winning trophies isn't the be all and end all of the enjoyment of watching and following Liverpool for some people. Personal opinion is that the winning was less important as a match going fan (1984 to 2008 ish) compared to mainly as a arm chair watching fan (2008 onwards).

When I was going the game it was as much about the day and spending it with mates, as it was the actual game. Some people will have that connection without going the game, depending on how and who they spend watching games with. Being an arm chair fan, mostly these days, I'd put more emphasis on the winning component. I've said this previously in posts on here.

However, having that 20 years as a match going fan is something I'm glad I have to reflect on. If it was just from 2008 onwards I think it would a pretty dismal use of my time. Winning trophies doesn't happen that much so if that's how you get joy from football then it's always going to be pretty fleeting and quite unrewarding (IMO obviously).

Most fans who follow clubs in England don't see their teams win trophies. Maybe 1 or 2 trophies over a lifetime if they are lucky. Should they be any different in how they garner enjoyment from following a team compared with a Liverpool fan or Man United fan? Probably not. But likely that a Burton Albion or Crystal Palace fan has chosen to follow a team based on where they are born or where their family is from rather than it being a decision more about a team being successful (which is almost certainly the primary driver for most people supporting a specific team and why the likes of Liverpool, United, Chelsea and Arsenal have biggest PL followings outside of their cities of origin). If your decision to follow a team is based on perceived future success then maybe that has a weighting on whether on-field success or not brings you enjoyment.

Just a thought.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:23:40 pm by Jookie »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:15:53 pm
It's all good as long as we finish in the top 4 I guess. That'd generate funds that won't be invested anyway. Mediocrity sets in that way.

They are more worried acquiring clubs for capital gain than maintaining the ones that they already have.

Does the top 4 even matter though?

For me, FSG has bought franchises that don't actually need to be successful to be hugely valuable. Even when Liverpool was poor for large parts of the 90's and 2000's we still had revenues that put us comfortably in the top 10. The same with the Red Sox they went 86 years without winning the World Series but were still hugely valuable.

FSG bought massive brands that will always generate massive revenues.

Missing out on the CL can always be offset by lowering the wage bill as we have seen this season. We have offloaded the wages of Firmino, Keita, Ox, Milner, Fabinho and Henderson plus Melo and the club will not have had to pay out bonuses last season. 
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:32:40 pm
Does the top 4 even matter though?

For me, FSG has bought franchises that don't actually need to be successful to be hugely valuable. Even when Liverpool was poor for large parts of the 90's and 2000's we still had revenues that put us comfortably in the top 10. The same with the Red Sox they went 86 years without winning the World Series but were still hugely valuable.

FSG bought massive brands that will always generate massive revenues.

Missing out on the CL can always be offset by lowering the wage bill as we have seen this season. We have offloaded the wages of Firmino, Keita, Ox, Milner, Fabinho and Henderson plus Melo and the club will not have had to pay out bonuses last season.
It does because the value of the club is based on its projected future income. Missing out 1 year is a blip but missing out two years in a row will reduce the club's value as Europa League earnings rather than CL would be factored into it.

They just want us to be in the top 4 with the odd trophy being a bonus which is pathetic for a club of this standing. A team with the players we already have should not be content with finishing in the top 4.

What makes Liverpool the club it is today? Success i.e trophies
What do supporters remember looking back? Trophies not that year we finished 4th.
Re: FSG discussion thread
When Klopp goes as he will eventually their model is fcuked. There isn't another manager in world football who would have gotten as much out of the squad as he has. There is a reason when Coutinho, Gini, Mane etc.. have left and looked like average Joe's since then. Klopp's made them billions on any possible sale and they are stiffing him for 3m on getting a midfielder in. Not good.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:37:17 pm

What do supporters remember looking back? Trophies not that year we finished 4th.

I remember trophies.

But I also remember having a laugh with my mates. The travelling to and from games. The convoluted routes we took to get to certain European aways. The adventure of it all.

The drowning our sorrows in the pub after getting beat 1-0 by Ipswich at home or being embarrassed by Blackpool 2-1. Or celebrating and singing songs in town after beating Barcelona, Roma, Chelsea, Juventus on our way to success.

There's nothing wrong with viewing football in black and white terms of success and trophy wins. But in my opinion that would be a pretty harsh and unenjoyable way to consume what is in essence a hobby.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:06:58 pm
I remember trophies.

But I also remember having a laugh with my mates. The travelling to and from games. The convoluted routes we took to get to certain European aways. The adventure of it all.

The drowning our sorrows in the pub after getting beat 1-0 by Ipswich at home or being embarrassed by Blackpool 2-1. Or celebrating and singing songs in town after beating Barcelona, Roma, Chelsea, Juventus on our way to success.

There's nothing wrong with viewing football in black and white terms of success and trophy wins. But in my opinion that would be a pretty harsh and unenjoyable way to consume what is in essence a hobby.
That doesn't justify a team like us settling for the top 4.  Most songs are about success because that's what supporters remember fondly not 4th place. Why don't we sing about losing 1-0 to Ipswich? Neither do we sing about finishing 4th so a Liverpool should not be settling. That does not guarantee anything but at least we should always strive to actually win.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:46:16 am
Once again he has been let down. If we utilise the full window then any players we bring in are unlikely to be ready to play against Chelsea away, Newcastle away, and Villa at home. That is three games against our rivals for European spots.

Lies

Its always possible that things dont go as quick as you want. Its not only possible, its probably likely, Klopp told reporters before the final game of the season.

The better the player you want is, the lesser is the desire of the other club to let him go.

Thats exactly what we have to prepare for, what we are prepared for.

But its a long window and a long pre-season and a long break in between, so we have time.

If we get the new players in tomorrow or in six, seven weeks, its not a game-changer for me, to be honest.

In an ideal world, they all sign tomorrow and I can tell them when they have to be here, we can start giving them the plans for the summer break and these kinds of things.

But that will not happen like this, so all good.

From his mouth.

Honestly if Klopp was fucked over as much as you lie about on here, he'd have walked, he certainly wouldn't have renewed his contract under so many years of undelivered promises.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:37:17 pm
It does because the value of the club is based on its projected future income. Missing out 1 year is a blip but missing out two years in a row will reduce the club's value as Europa League earnings rather than CL would be factored into it.

They just want us to be in the top 4 with the odd trophy being a bonus which is pathetic for a club of this standing. A team with the players we already have should not be content with finishing in the top 4.

What makes Liverpool the club it is today? Success i.e trophies
What do supporters remember looking back? Trophies not that year we finished 4th.

It is more complex than that though. Having a huge income is fine but if you have huge costs then it balances things out.

A club's value is also dependent on how much debt it carries and how much needs to be spent on infrastructure and how much prospective owners need to contribute to the running costs of the club.

FSG over the next few years could easily adjust the wage bill to match revenues whilst paying down debt. That is a much safer way to increase the value of the asset. The stadium and training ground will need very little spending on them. Plus there are the very real possibilities of getting the right to stream the club's fixtures and a possible new ESL.

Those possibilities offer the chance of a huge increase in the value of the club with absolutely no risk. Even without that happening they are still looking at an appreciating asset that requires no investment from FSG. It also offers any prospective owners headroom to increase the value of the club.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:13:45 pm
That doesn't justify a team like us settling for the top 4.  Most songs are about success because that's what supporters remember fondly not 4th place. Why don't we sing about losing 1-0 to Ipswich? Neither do we sing about finishing 4th so a Liverpool should not be settling. That does not guarantee anything but at least we should always strive to actually win.

I don't think we are settling for Top 4.

I don't think the manager or players are settling for Top 4.

Settling for Top 4 would mean that's your long term aim. I don't think our long term aim is to come Top 4 as the limit to our ambitions.

I think this season is maybe a season were Top 4 is a reasonable achievement. As long as it's aligned with younger players becoming more prominent in our success. That would set us up for aims of legitimate title challenges in 2024/25 and beyond.

I don't, and haven't really felt, feel that long term and consistent success is achievable in football currently unless you have certain advantages. I would always expect, after a sustained period of success, that there would likely be transition seasons. It's also worth remembering that Klopp isn't experienced from transitioning from one winning team to another as part of a club.

We are never going to have the financial advantages of a couple of teams in the league. That's always going to disadvantage us. I'd like us to invest more but within the constraints of the financial rules in place. I have no real concrete idea how we do this in practical terms and what is possible and what isn't.

However, I don't see a club or manager who, over the last 8 years have viewed Top 4 as the 'goal'. I don't see why that would change. I just don;t think we've landed perfectly on the transition from one team to the next. That's exaggerated by 1 team in the league dictating that almost perfection is required to win the league. I think that 'scoreboard pressure' over the last few seasons, aligned with our poor start, was a big part of why we fell so hard last season.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:32:41 pm
I don't think we are settling for Top 4.

I don't think the manager or players are settling for Top 4.

Settling for Top 4 would mean that's your long term aim. I don't think our long term aim is to come Top 4 as the limit to our ambitions.

I think this season is maybe a season were Top 4 is a reasonable achievement. As long as it's aligned with younger players becoming more prominent in our success. That would set us up for aims of legitimate title challenges in 2024/25 and beyond.

I don't, and haven't really felt, feel that long term and consistent success is achievable in football currently unless you have certain advantages. I would always expect, after a sustained period of success, that there would likely be transition seasons. It's also worth remembering that Klopp isn't experienced from transitioning from one winning team to another as part of a club.

We are never going to have the financial advantages of a couple of teams in the league. That's always going to disadvantage us. I'd like us to invest more but within the constraints of the financial rules in place. I have no real concrete idea how we do this in practical terms and what is possible and what isn't.

However, I don't see a club or manager who, over the last 8 years have viewed Top 4 as the 'goal'. I don't see why that would change. I just don;t think we've landed perfectly on the transition from one team to the next. That's exaggerated by 1 team in the league dictating that almost perfection is required to win the league. I think that 'scoreboard pressure' over the last few seasons, aligned with our poor start, was a big part of why we fell so hard last season.

I think this season is maybe a season were Top 4 is a reasonable achievement. It was the same last season and I hope that won't be the case next year. If not, the club would be sleepwalking into mediocrity. We'd need significant to challenge again and the owners haven't shown that they're ready to stump the cash.

I don't think the manager or players are settling for Top 4. This is the FSG thread mate. Nobody said the players or manager are settling but the owners are through their actions and inactions. We can't guarantee winning. All we can do is to be as competitive as possible.
