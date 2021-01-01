« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

redintweed

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:34:18 pm
I'm on the fence regarding FSG. They have done a lot of stupid stuff, but under them we have been relatively successful. We've basically won everything. When you consider the clubs (and the financial resources they have compared to us) we are up against, that's a decent effort.

I have read the last few pages of this thread and note the references to the Boston Red Sox. Bear in mind, they hadn't won the World Series in 86 years before Henry and Werner turned up in 2002. They have won it 4 times since. We hadn't won the League in 30 years before 19/20. I get a lot of that was/is down to Klopp's brilliance as a manager and Edwards should get some credit too.

Football is changing way too fast for my liking. State owned teams, City (and others) thumbing their nose at FFP, transfer fees rising at unprecedented levels, TV revenues increasing astronomically, wages through the roof etc. Now we have the spectra of Saudi Arabia spending insane amounts of money too and possibly starting to attract players in their prime with promises of skyrocketing wages.

As many have stated, due to the success Klopp and this team has achieved, the value of our club has risen massively. I understand that our commercial revenues have risen 10 fold, but that's down to the fact we have a huge global fan base and the team have been recently successful. Would those revenues have risen as much if we were finishing mid table. I'd guess not to the same level that they have. I see quotes of 4 billion being mentioned for the value of the club. FSG are businessmen. They only bought us to turn a profit. Yes, they were opportunistic, but the alternative at the time was unthinkable. Unless a club has an owner where it's just a toy (Abromovich at Chelsea), not too many owners want to just throw money at a club. There is a litany of failures at clubs where this has happened and as soon as the owners turn the money taps off....well we all know what happens next.

Having said all that, the best piece of business that FSG has done is hiring Jurgen. They know it and the fans know it. With the current spending model, once Jurgen rides off into the sunset, where does that leave us? He is a generational manager. I can't think of another manager who could have done what he's done with the budget he's had. This is where the quandary is for me. FSG seem to spend in fits and spurts. It's pretty well known philosophy that you have to improve from a position of strength. We certainly haven't done that. I hate to mention Whiskey nose, but one of the reasons that he was so successful was the ability to continually improve the squad. Win the League, but still buy a couple of players to improve the squad.

FSG are in the position now where they are standing on a precipice. If they don't loosen the purse strings a bit and Jurgen can't produce another top 4 season, are we even going to be able attract top line players? All of sudden, surely the value of the club starts to drop if we can't get into the UCL. Are FSG willing to let this happen? That's the question they have to answer.  None of us know what's going on behind the scenes with regards to transfers. But in less than 4 weeks, we'll know to some extent what FSG's end game is.


Fromola

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:40:24 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:32:42 pm
In English football history can you list me all the squads that didnt have a single weakness, either through carrying some lesser players or taking a risk with squad depth is some positions?

Im not saying we dont have weaknesses n the current squad. Its obvious we need to buy in certain positions. But the notion that weve left ourselves short consistently when other teams havent isnt true. All teams (bar maybe this City squad on occasions) have weaknesses and take calculated risks on squad depth.

Sometimes those risks work out, other times they dont. We have our own specific examples of both goid and bad outcomes in the last 5 seasons. Its all part of the normality and risk of elite football. Something certain clubs have skewed the perception of in recent years.

We take risks and then don't react when it backfires though. We needed a centre back in 2020 when Lovren left but took a gamble which horribly backfired. Did we address it in January though? No, panicked into a loan deal on deadline day.

We needed a midfielder last summer and gambled on not buying one. It backfired at the start of the season but did we address it in August? No, just panicked and got a deadline day loan. Did we address it in January when we had a midfield that could barely even move? No.

And partly why we were left short at CB was because we wouldn't sign anyone in 2019 when we needed left back cover and another forward. Therefore both took priority over a CB in 2020. But yeah we took a risk by not signing anyone in 2019 and it worked as we won the league. It still had a knock-on effect though.
Knight

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:40:24 pm
We take risks and then don't react when it backfires though. We needed a centre back in 2020 when Lovren left but took a gamble which horribly backfired. Did we address it in January though? No, panicked into a loan deal on deadline day.

We needed a midfielder last summer and gambled on not buying one. It backfired at the start of the season but did we address it in August? No, just panicked and got a deadline day loan. Did we address it in January when we had a midfield that could barely even move? No.

And partly why we were left short at CB was because we wouldn't sign anyone in 2019 when we needed left back cover and another forward. Therefore both took priority over a CB in 2020. But yeah we took a risk by not signing anyone in 2019 and it worked as we won the league. It still had a knock-on effect though.

Exactly. We've left ourselves short whilst not spending much money. If you need 5 players and get 4 well what can you do. But how much do we win if we'd done what we should have done and bought a 4th forward of the required quality in 2019 rather than 2020? We bought no one and were then playing catchup in multiple summers and never showed the willingness to do what we needed to do. A whole bunch of players come a year earlier because we've not left ourselves too much to do. A new CB in 2020 instead of 2021 because we've already bought the forward in 2019, a new CM in 2021 to replace Gini because we've already bought the CB in 2020.

Also, our boom to bust cycle - 19-20 to 20-21 and 21-22 to 22-23 is evidence that our risk taking was of an order of magnitude greater than most clubs.
mercurial

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:19:11 pm
Of course risks are taken, but for how long?

The point is we are taking a risk for 3 years. In 2021 itself we were hamstrung with injuries and knowing players like keita and ox cannot cope. Milner was 35+ and the squad all over was tired and couldnt run. The final of CL was the last straw. Milner, hendo, Firmino all needed replacing. We needed depth at that time itself when they were still here. We should have sold them but didnt. We strengthen the forward line but rest of the squad was not. We needed to spend big. For whatever reasons lets say it didnt work out. What do we do today, we have let go of many players. This squad is more a hopeful one rather than a competitive one. Even if we get in Lavia the squad is thin. The defense is injury prone for last 3 years. The midfield is full of potential but no proven players at top class apart from Macca. We have not spent big  money since coutinho funds realistically speaking. That is a recipe for disaster. You cannot do that in PL at a the top. Szobo and mac are good buys, so is the forward line but the squad is gone. Over 38 league games we will need a proper squad. If we made bad buys we can blame the DOF or Klopp. Tactical mistakes etc we can point fingers at coach. In our case its neither Klopp or DOF to blame. It is the job of owners to fund a club. Are we short of funds? The highest revenue earning club apart from City? Are we short of funds after letting go of almost all big salary players except VVD and Salah. Robbo and Trent are the next biggest earners probably. So doesnt it make sense to ask the owners where is the money?

Yes, we built the main stand and ARE. That is something which owners should be looking at how to fund without hampering transfers. We have the lowest net spend amongst top clubs for many years. So the question is for how long will it be an excuse that we cannot fund players as we are servicing debt on stadium?
Avens

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:25:54 pm
Quote from: mercurial on Yesterday at 03:32:54 pm
During Klopp era apart from City none of the other clubs were really doped. Even Newcastle had a team which wasnt anywhere near what you would expect with their level of funds. We lost to city I can understand. We are talking about transfer funds.

Here is a simple reading. We have top revenues for sometime now better than almost everyone except city. Teams earning much less than us have spent far more in transfers. We had amongst the largest wage bills but now we have sold many high earners. So wage is not an issue this year. Before covid we had record profits. We have spent effectively only 30-40 million this season taking into account the sales already done. We are saving 50m plus in wages. We got 500m plus from a stake sale which took care of covid realted losses. So where is the exact issues with our funds? Why dont we have money to spend? We can aleays take a loss of 50m in a year cant we? Look at results of all the non-doped clubs over last 10 years. Yes they make losses in some years, sometimes they make profit. They get investment or sell players. Normal stuff that all non-doped clubs do.

What bothers me is the holier than thou attitude of people on here about spending. Portraying as if LFC is martyred for the cause of Financial Fair Play. The transfer window is not shut but the season is starting. If we were serious then players should have been in by now. Our biggest challenge was the defense. In 2 years we have gone from being one of best to being as bad as we were during Brendan Rodgers or worse. We shipped in goals at alarming rate and nothing we have done around strengthening that area. Do we seriously believe we didnt find players to buy? Chelsea and Arsenal brought in their players last 2 windows already. They have more spend than us.  United have spent 400m plus with less revenues. Glazers are also doping united?

We got in a DOF with a tenure for 3 months. We couldnt find a proper replacement in 6 months? Is that believable? There are too many red herrings to ignore here. I have always supported FSG or been understanding of the difficulties they faced. My post history of 10 years will show that. The challenge is now I dont have that confidence any longer. Too many things about their running of the club seems weird. Hogan went away to sell the club and now came back. Investors that were supposed to invest disappeared. There are just too many coincidences which says we are not a well run club anymore. Any other club with our revenues and the consistency should have spent far more. We should have sold many players much earlier. DOF is supposed to exactly do those things. Bridge the football requirements and business requirements. I dont see why we should not raise the valid concerns about FSG. I love LFC not FSG. So if I feel there is an issue about their running of the club then we should be able to raise those concerns.

Yes, but which other team won the league in Klopp's time? That's who we're competing against. You care so much about our net spend you're forgetting what the aim of that spending is -- to win stuff. The only other team that has consistently won major trophies is City, so my point stands.
newterp

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:25:54 pm
Yes, but which other team won the league in Klopp's time? That's who we're competing against. You care so much about our net spend you're forgetting what the aim of that spending is -- to win stuff. The only other team that has consistently won major trophies is City, so my point stands.

Chelsea was doped. and likely cheated too.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:27:06 am
We were outside the top six for most of the season, so the obvious answer to 'Who are we competing against' is everyone in the top half (and Chelsea). After all, we finished closer in points to Fulham than Arsenal.

It wouldn't have been the case in the past but that's the way it is now and probably the way it'll continue to be if the teams in the top four are spending like Champions League teams while we're operating on a Europa budget with a DOF used to working with midtable Bundesliga teams. I'm sure Klopp will keep things together much the same way Wenger did for years, but he won't be here forever and the stress seems to get worse every year. He deserves to be backed properly by the owners, not forced to compete on ever dwindling resources, having to choose between buying top-level players and keeping the ones we have.
GreatEx

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:42:21 am
Quote from: redintweed on Yesterday at 08:34:18 pm
All of sudden, surely the value of the club starts to drop if we can't get into the UCL.

This may seem instinctively true, but I wonder to what extent. Undoubtedly, rising from the H&G rabble to a 90+ point winning machine and a dedicated commericial strategy revitalised the club's financial standing, but how negatively impacted would be if we regressed to CL qualification hopefuls? Sure, we lose some revenue from missing out on CL, but from watching Man U bobble around between 7th and falling-arse-backwards-into-daylight-2nds/3rds, it seems like there's not a great difference between being the best and being somewhat in the picture. I can't help but think the money men are thinking, as long as we don't piss Klopp off too much and can keep the team reasonably competitive without matching the net spends of Arsenal et al, while using the revenue to burnish our (FSG's) bricks-and-mortar assets, then that's the best for those that matter most, i.e. our shareholders.
Knight

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:45:02 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:27:06 am
We were outside the top six for most of the season, so the obvious answer to 'Who are we competing against' is everyone in the top half (and Chelsea). After all, we finished closer in points to Fulham than Arsenal.

It wouldn't have been the case in the past but that's the way it is now and probably the way it'll continue to be if the teams in the top four are spending like Champions League teams while we're operating on a Europa budget with a DOF used to working with midtable Bundesliga teams. I'm sure Klopp will keep things together much the same way Wenger did for years, but he won't be here forever and the stress seems to get worse every year. He deserves to be backed properly by the owners, not forced to compete on ever dwindling resources, having to choose between buying top-level players and keeping the ones we have.

Shots fired. I suspect the whole forum, aside from a few standouts, will be right there with you if we dont see proper recruitment in the last 3 weeks of the window.
amir87

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:57:02 am
I think the next three weeks are pretty big for them. Inactivity will have those who have been complimentary over the years now questioning them and a ropey start to the season would only up the pressure.
Jurgen is rightfully very protected by the majority of the fanbase so the frustrations are likely to be vented at the ownership if things go tits up.
They've been looking for this mythical investment for almost a year now and we were told by reliable journalists that there would be significant money spent in the summer transfer window. I think it's only fair to see how the next 3 weeks play out before casting judgement either way, but their past form doesn't exactly leave me with much confidence.
