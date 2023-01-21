« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

I think it's down to frustration because we have the best manager in the world with a proven record of chosing the right players yet they won't increase his budget no matter what despite that they will make billions in profit when they sell and a big reason for this profit is the manager.

The thing is most don't want them to spend like Chelsea or City , just a more relaxed budget once in a while to cover the team needs. Klopp won't stay forever, give him a bigger chance with a bigger budget it won't destroy the club but it will be 100-200m less profit for FSG when they sell that's why I don't understand anyone defending them.
Just curious. How will they increase the budget. I presume everyone is thinking of a shareholders loan?

And being very pedantic, its not when they sell, its if they can sell. The clubs value as an asset is firmly a book valuation as of now, not sure you can count it as being liquid cash 
