



I think it's down to frustration because we have the best manager in the world with a proven record of chosing the right players yet they won't increase his budget no matter what despite that they will make billions in profit when they sell and a big reason for this profit is the manager.



The thing is most don't want them to spend like Chelsea or City , just a more relaxed budget once in a while to cover the team needs. Klopp won't stay forever, give him a bigger chance with a bigger budget it won't destroy the club but it will be 100-200m less profit for FSG when they sell that's why I don't understand anyone defending them.