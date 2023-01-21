Almost dont dare post in here - but here goes - Question to the FSG out guys - Have you ever tried to discuss the Glazers with a Man Utd fan who somehow thinks they havent spent enough and would welcome Qatari owners? In my experience they are blinded by narratives (Neville?) and just want their perch back now, like an angry kid with someone to blame.

You should try it to get another perspective of where this could all lead. Its madness and I hope we dont end up the same.

My view - FSG and our (LFC) management team have made a number of decisions/directions and assumptions that have turned out both successful and then problematic for us. I include Klopp in that decision making. I think he would say he is partly accountable. The context and rules of engagement like eg. FFP are all over the place so yesterdays decisions are problematic today.

So what is the new path to being successful? The investment variables (FSGs likely biggest interest?) are all over the place with new levels of disruption every year. Its a totally fluid football world and getting worse or more disrupted depending if you accept the Chelseas, Citys, PSGs, NUFCs etc. into the model. Add in KSA and maybe Qatar now for another level of chaos. It will get even more brutal now I would think unless some oversight is applied. Hard (for me) to pin the impacts of that on our ownership and management. But they own the response(s).

Main thing now is we understand all these impacts and learn how to adapt quicker and work better in this mad and fluid world and influence or change where we can. Some signs of this already with lots of turnover in the club and owners seem to accept new investment is needed. I would say it makes sense there is more change to come - it needs a different view on many aspects including investment risk. We are clearly not gung-ho at this 😁 (in fact a bit slow) but I am hopeful we will adapt and learn as we go.