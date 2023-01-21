« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Oskar

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15680 on: Today at 05:11:50 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 04:43:26 pm

I dunno, don't watch it but i get the impression the team is doing better than expected this season.in with a play off shot i think.The general whinge seems to be about the costs of going to Fenway these days.There is an element that will hate on John Henry for whatever irrational reason, not being local,dissing the Yawkey's,having a hot younger wife,Boston/ New England sports fans are a weird mix,die hard types that follow every franchise and casual watching for a good afternoon/night out, it's like the those that follow Liverpool cos they consider them a Boston team and bolted for the pub exit as soon as the cl final win was over.

They are.

They'll have to put their hand in their pocket for more quality starting pitching at some point, and that won't come cheap, but the Red Sox have rebuilt their farm system through trades and the MLB draft over the past couple of season and have put together an exciting core of young position players to build on. They might make the playoffs this season, if they don't they're on the right track to be competitive going forward.
LFCTikiTaka

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15681 on: Today at 05:12:17 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 04:51:49 pm
Why do people keep throwing Lavia in when he hasn't signed for us?? Makes no sense.

And Lavia alone isn't enough. It was clearly the initial intention to have him alongside the experience of Fabinho. We'd still be short.
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15682 on: Today at 05:15:13 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:05:00 pm

Mate, 3 games out of the play-off with what 50+ games to play.Where they are in the east doesn't matter.

They are 4 games behind the Blue Jays who they just lost 7-3 to. Being joint last in the East does matter because it means they are almost entirely reliant on a wild card.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15683 on: Today at 05:34:21 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:15:13 pm
They are 4 games behind the Blue Jays who they just lost 7-3 to. Being joint last in the East does matter because it means they are almost entirely reliant on a wild card.

O.k you win.I'm not gonna argue the AL wild card race in this thread.Congrats.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15684 on: Today at 05:42:40 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:48:20 pm
I'm convinced you don't watch our games and just post in every single thread possible about how you hate FSG. Both Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have looked exceptional in pre-season, like a glove that's how well they fit in.. Similar Gakpo who shocked even me how perfect he was as a Bobby replacement.

This notion we are making "leaps of faith" is more utter horseshit from your agenda and ignores the fact that our scouting setup bar a 12 month blip ending in Jan 23 has hit after hit after hit after hit and the last 3 signings point to that level of exceptional recruitment is back.

Mac Allister - Well versed in posession based pressing systems from Brighton
Szoboszlai - Again come from a top tier pressing sides.

That's why they are hitting the ground running, top class scouting.

Exceptional in pre-season and hitting the ground running. ;D ;D ;D

This time last season Nunez had scored 4 in one game and scored against City. We all expected him to smash it.

Give the lads a chance FFS.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15685 on: Today at 05:59:27 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:42:40 pm
Exceptional in pre-season and hitting the ground running. ;D ;D ;D

This time last season Nunez had scored 4 in one game and scored against City. We all expected him to smash it.

Give the lads a chance FFS.

Yes then he missed a few chances, lost his confidence and the entire team slipped into a decline.

Nothing the same.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15686 on: Today at 06:07:17 pm
Almost dont dare post in here - but here goes - Question to the FSG out guys - Have you ever tried to discuss the Glazers with a Man Utd fan who somehow thinks they havent spent enough and would welcome Qatari owners?  In my experience they are blinded by narratives (Neville?) and just want their perch back now, like an angry kid with someone to blame.
You should try it to get another perspective of where this could all lead. Its madness and I hope we dont end up the same.
My view - FSG and our (LFC) management team have made a number of decisions/directions and assumptions  that have turned out both successful and then problematic for us. I include Klopp in that decision making. I think he would say he is partly accountable. The context and rules of engagement like eg. FFP are all over the place so yesterdays decisions are problematic today.
So what is the new path to being successful? The investment variables (FSGs likely biggest interest?) are all over the place with new levels of disruption every year. Its a totally fluid football world and getting worse or more disrupted depending if you accept the Chelseas, Citys, PSGs, NUFCs etc. into the model. Add in KSA and maybe Qatar now for another level of chaos.  It will get even more brutal now I would think unless some oversight is applied. Hard (for me) to pin the impacts of that on our ownership and management. But they own the response(s).
Main thing now is we understand all these impacts and learn how to adapt quicker and work better in this mad and fluid world and influence or change where we can. Some signs of this already with lots of turnover in the club and owners seem to accept new investment is needed. I would say it makes sense there is more change to come - it needs a different view on many aspects including investment risk.  We are clearly not gung-ho at this 😁 (in fact a bit slow) but I am hopeful we will adapt and learn as we go.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15687 on: Today at 06:17:09 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 05:11:50 pm
They are.

They'll have to put their hand in their pocket for more quality starting pitching at some point, and that won't come cheap, but the Red Sox have rebuilt their farm system through trades and the MLB draft over the past couple of season and have put together an exciting core of young position players to build on. They might make the playoffs this season, if they don't they're on the right track to be competitive going forward.

That's the strategy though isn't it? Boom and bust. Bottom out, finish near the bottom for a few seasons and then start to build it up through draft picks and trades.

The problem is it doesn't really work in the cut throat world of the PL where you can never stand still, there's no draft system and there's a jeopardy of lost revenue for European football and league placings.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15688 on: Today at 06:21:14 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:55:50 pm
The Red Sox are joint bottom of the AL East and will almost certainly miss out on a playoff spot. That is after finishing last in their division in 2 of the last 3 seasons. They have a 20% chance of making the play offs and are 100/1 to win the World Series.

You gotta stop talking about baseball.  You know nothing about it and are wrong every single time.  The Red Sox are in the most difficult division in the history of baseball.  Every team in that division will be above .500 when the season ends.  Thats never happened in the history of the sport.  They currently have the 7th best record in the AL (13th in the entire MLB) and are only 3 games out of a wild card place. They are having a much better season than anyone predicted.   
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15689 on: Today at 06:22:40 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:59:27 pm
Yes then he missed a few chances, lost his confidence and the entire team slipped into a decline.

Nothing the same.

Nunez was coming into a settled side. We haven't even got a 6 yet and you are stating with absolute certainty that Mac and Szob fit like a glove and will be a roaring success.

Hopefully they will but equally they may struggle to adapt and take time to bed in. Personally I don't think initially that either of them are nailed on to start ahead of Jones or Thiago when fit.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15690 on: Today at 06:22:43 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 06:07:17 pm
Almost dont dare post in here - but here goes - Question to the FSG out guys - Have you ever tried to discuss the Glazers with a Man Utd fan who somehow thinks they havent spent enough and would welcome Qatari owners?  In my experience they are blinded by narratives (Neville?) and just want their perch back now, like an angry kid with someone to blame.
You should try it to get another perspective of where this could all lead. Its madness and I hope we dont end up the same.
My view - FSG and our (LFC) management team have made a number of decisions/directions and assumptions  that have turned out both successful and then problematic for us. I include Klopp in that decision making. I think he would say he is partly accountable. The context and rules of engagement like eg. FFP are all over the place so yesterdays decisions are problematic today.
So what is the new path to being successful? The investment variables (FSGs likely biggest interest?) are all over the place with new levels of disruption every year. Its a totally fluid football world and getting worse or more disrupted depending if you accept the Chelseas, Citys, PSGs, NUFCs etc. into the model. Add in KSA and maybe Qatar now for another level of chaos.  It will get even more brutal now I would think unless some oversight is applied. Hard (for me) to pin the impacts of that on our ownership and management. But they own the response(s).
Main thing now is we understand all these impacts and learn how to adapt quicker and work better in this mad and fluid world and influence or change where we can. Some signs of this already with lots of turnover in the club and owners seem to accept new investment is needed. I would say it makes sense there is more change to come - it needs a different view on many aspects including investment risk.  We are clearly not gung-ho at this 😁 (in fact a bit slow) but I am hopeful we will adapt and learn as we go.


I've never 'wanted FSG out' predominantly because they'll demand multi-billions for the club which makes it an extremely narrow field for anyone taking it on (i.e. nation states, a Boehly type backed by Saudi money or some other dodgy character). You might get lucky but the sheer money FSG would demand makes the realistic options of our next owner unpalatable.

I do however think their lack of investment every summer in the transfer market is a piss take (from owners who demand about 4 billion for the football club).
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15691 on: Today at 06:26:57 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 06:21:14 pm
You gotta stop talking about baseball.  You know nothing about it and are wrong every single time.  The Red Sox are in the most difficult division in the history of baseball.  Every team in that division will be above .500 when the season ends.  Thats never happened in the history of the sport.  They currently have the 7th best record in the AL (13th in the entire MLB) and are only 3 games out of a wild card place. They are having a much better season than anyone predicted.   


Which bits of my post are not factually correct?

As for doing better than expected that is just FSG lowering expectations.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15692 on: Today at 06:27:44 pm
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 10:21:10 am
The season starts for us in EIGHT days. The Boss said he wanted his new men in early. Were looking at a new system. We play 3 of who will be the top 5/6 in the first 5 games. Bedwetting?

And if we were to lose/drop points in those games, the same one who call people bedwetters will come out and say theres still 33 games left, probably just like was said after our start last season.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15693 on: Today at 06:43:07 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:11:02 pm
Klopp was right, this country has an obsession with transfer and money. It's the thing that has completely ruined the game.

Money (especially the artificial, unearned kind that turns no-marks into champions) has indeed poisoned the game. But transfers are absolutely crucial and always have been.

In the 1970s we built most of the Joe Fagan dynasty era on signing three brilliant Scots. We built Kenny's best team on four great attacking signings in 1987.

Even Klopp's great teams from 2017-2020 were built on signings - Salah, Van Dijk, Fabinho and Alisson especially, all arriving in the space of a year. The quantum leap from being decent to being an elite, title-winning team came about because of signings and being willing to spend some big money.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15694 on: Today at 06:45:02 pm
Quote
The Red Sox are one of the most powerful brands in American sport.

They've been transformed into underdogs by an owner content with a midtier payroll and a chief baseball officer who is risk averse.

John Henry and Chaim Bloom are making this team smaller. It's disappointing.

https://twitter.com/BillKoch25/status/1686516784940077056?s=20

For anyone else who also follows the MLB they are doing the same thing with Liverpool. For those who reckon there aren't better owners out there it's clearly an FSG problem.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15695 on: Today at 06:53:05 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:43:07 pm
Even Klopp's great teams from 2017-2020 were built on signings - Salah, Van Dijk, Fabinho and Alisson especially, all arriving in the space of a year. The quantum leap from being decent to being an elite, title-winning team came about because of signings and being willing to spend some big money.
Dortmund too. The turnover in the squad in just his first transfer window was huge - something like 9 senior signings and close to 13 out the door (including free transfers - including a certain Degan to LFC) and signed almost as many the next season and had 5 out the door.

we know he values a settled squad once he's put the work in to arrive at one, but he's all aboard the transfer express when he's trying to find solutions
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15696 on: Today at 06:55:16 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 03:49:04 pm
Signing Gvardiol and Caicedo would have cost around £160m. Along with the signings of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai £250m less £50m for Hendo and Fab.Thats 4 playes who would be starters for the next 5 to 6 years. A fortune yes, but still short of what Arsenal have invested this summer. They have spent more on 3 players and a goalie still to be added. . And I don't see why we can't compete with them.

Spot on.

The argument is constantly how we can't be expected to compete with fake financially doped clubs. And that's fine - no sane person really thinks we can or should match City, Chelsea et al for spending.

But when Arsenal have had a net spend more than three times what we have since 2019, then that's damning. Spurs' net spend is significantly higher than ours in the same time frame. Even Villa's and West Ham's. There are people on the transfer thread rubbishing the idea that we spend like a midtable team, yet the facts show that's literally exactly what's happening the past four years.

Yes, our wage bill has been very big. But that same wage bill is more than £30m a year less right now than it was 12 months ago, so that argument doesn't apply anymore.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15697 on: Today at 06:56:27 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:26:57 pm
Which bits of my post are not factually correct?

As for doing better than expected that is just FSG lowering expectations.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15698 on: Today at 06:57:46 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:55:16 pm
Spot on.

The argument is constantly how we can't be expected to compete with fake financially doped clubs. And that's fine - no sane person really thinks we can or should match City, Chelsea et al for spending.

But when Arsenal have had a net spend more than three times what we have since 2019, then that's damning. Spurs' net spend is significantly higher than ours in the same time frame. Even Villa's and West Ham's. There are people on the transfer thread rubbishing the idea that we spend like a midtable team, yet the facts show that's literally exactly what's happening the past four years.

Yes, our wage bill has been very big. But that same wage bill is more than £30m a year less right now than it was 12 months ago, so that argument doesn't apply anymore.

Ok - but what about debt?

Debt is bad. It's not good to have debt.

And if we ever have debt - well you know what happens.

We also might go bankrupt. Because of the debt.

Also - it's not fair that other teams are spending too much. They need to learn to not take chances when the opportunity presents.*






*obviously I'm being highly facetious - but we really need to figure out what to do since there is no FFP.
