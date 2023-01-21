

I dunno, don't watch it but i get the impression the team is doing better than expected this season.in with a play off shot i think.The general whinge seems to be about the costs of going to Fenway these days.There is an element that will hate on John Henry for whatever irrational reason, not being local,dissing the Yawkey's,having a hot younger wife,Boston/ New England sports fans are a weird mix,die hard types that follow every franchise and casual watching for a good afternoon/night out, it's like the those that follow Liverpool cos they consider them a Boston team and bolted for the pub exit as soon as the cl final win was over.



They are.They'll have to put their hand in their pocket for more quality starting pitching at some point, and that won't come cheap, but the Red Sox have rebuilt their farm system through trades and the MLB draft over the past couple of season and have put together an exciting core of young position players to build on. They might make the playoffs this season, if they don't they're on the right track to be competitive going forward.