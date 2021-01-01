Redsox fans seem absolutely fed up of them too. Talking about all they care for is expanding their portfolio not the teams they actually own as they get bigger gains by increasing their portfolio rather than making their current teams successful.



Whilst I don't ever really read about the Red Sox situation, if you click on FSGOUT on twatter it's mainly Red Sox fans rather than Liverpool fans saying FSGOUT and that I guess should be an indication that they use the same model where ever they go.As I have said before, FSG have done a lot of good for the club but ultimately they will benefit from that. And whilst I believe they would like us to be successful on the pitch (which is still a benefit to them) that's not their motivation. They are in it for the money. Anyone on here who thinks otherwise is deluded. The nature of their business is to make money. They are not fans. They might turn up for a CL final etc and revel in our successes but that is just more ker-ching. They are not bad owners either in the bigger sense. They are not screwing us over or whacking huge debt on the club. They are like a property developer, get a house on the cheap, do it up and then ready it for sale.It's a shame as we were at the top - best side in the world and could have really kicked on with a little more investment. If journo reports are true then top talents like Bellingham and Gvardiol wanted to play for us but we cannot match that interest with investment or we don't want to. City can (sportswashers), United can, Arsenal currently can and so can chelsea. Throw in Newcastle and we are just about Top 6. So we have to rely on Klopp to work Miracles. We are or were in a position where the best players would pick us over most other teams but we cannot match that ambition with investment. Obviously it's not all FSG's fault but if we go another season without CL and remain a top 6 side for the next few years will people be happy with that.