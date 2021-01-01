« previous next »
Online clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15640 on: Today at 12:12:04 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:11:02 pm
Klopp was right, this country has an obsession with transfer and money. It's the thing that has completely ruined the game.

It's a massive part of the game now to compete. It's wrong but it is what it is.
Offline TSC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15641 on: Today at 12:17:04 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:11:40 pm
There's definitely more questions being asked now though. I think people saw the direction and now they don't seem as committed. John Henry comes to even less games than he used to. We are just a $ sign to them. We're a profit maker nothing more.

Additionally theres the PR aspect too.  The nation states arent necessarily buying clubs in the pursuit of success but for the PR aspect.  Of course investment brings success generally anyway. 

Our owners have the positive PR informing the strength of their brand, without heavy financial outlay.
Offline Fromola

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15642 on: Today at 12:51:45 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:11:02 pm
Klopp was right, this country has an obsession with transfer and money. It's the thing that has completely ruined the game.

The money has but transfers are not a new thing.

In our heyday we were masters at moving players on at the right time and replacing them properly. You have to constantly evolve and invest. We never rested on our laurels in the 80s and we never spent fortunes either.

The complacency through the football club when it comes to buying football players sets us back.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15643 on: Today at 12:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:51:45 pm
The money has but transfers are not a new thing.

In our heyday we were masters at moving players on at the right time and replacing them properly. You have to constantly evolve and invest. We never rested on our laurels in the 80s and we never spent fortunes either.

The complacency through the football club when it comes to buying football players sets us back.

The world has changed since our heyday Fromola. Sadly, football has changed and not for the better since those days which were a good deal more simple and straight forward before we invited states into the sport and the really big money arrived. I don't see how you can compare the two when it's a completely different sport now.
Offline Fruity

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15644 on: Today at 01:18:27 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:03:07 am
Redsox fans seem absolutely fed up of them too. Talking about all they care for is expanding their portfolio not the teams they actually own as they get bigger gains by increasing their portfolio rather than making their current teams successful.

Whilst I don't ever really read about the Red Sox situation, if you click on FSGOUT on twatter it's mainly Red Sox fans rather than Liverpool fans saying FSGOUT and that I guess should be an indication that they use the same model where ever they go.

As I have said before, FSG have done a lot of good for the club but ultimately they will benefit from that. And whilst I believe they would like us to be successful on the pitch (which is still a benefit to them) that's not their motivation. They are in it for the money. Anyone on here who thinks otherwise is deluded. The nature of their business is to make money. They are not fans. They might turn up for a CL final etc and revel in our successes but that is just more ker-ching. They are not bad owners either in the bigger sense. They are not screwing us over or whacking huge debt on the club. They are like a property developer, get a house on the cheap, do it up and then ready it for sale.

It's a shame as we were at the top - best side in the world and could have really kicked on with a little more investment. If journo reports are true then top talents like Bellingham and Gvardiol wanted to play for us but we cannot match that interest with investment or we don't want to. City can (sportswashers), United can, Arsenal currently can and so can chelsea. Throw in Newcastle and we are just about Top 6. So we have to rely on Klopp to work Miracles. We are or were in a position where the best players would pick us over most other teams but we cannot match that ambition with investment. Obviously it's not all FSG's fault but if we go another season without CL and remain a top 6 side for the next few years will people be happy with that.




Offline alonsoisared

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15645 on: Today at 01:31:01 pm »
Tide beginning to change now isn't it? They've probably got about 2 weeks of good will left from the majority.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15646 on: Today at 01:33:29 pm »
A little reminder to those who would defend FSG to the bitter end in some kind of loyalty to the club. They are not the club. They are the current custodians of the club. Liverpool FC belongs to us. Criticising the owners does not equal criticising "the club".
Offline JP!

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15647 on: Today at 01:42:42 pm »
I've never felt the need to say 'it's just a game' to a football fan ever, but when I read this thread and this forum that's all that comes to mind.  I love this sport and this club but if it's making you this apoplectic with rage or inconsolable with misery on the 5th of August when no games have been played, it's worth thinking about another hobby.   The obsession with money, transfers and the inner workings of the club is honestly so fucking strange to me.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15648 on: Today at 01:44:49 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:42:42 pm
I've never felt the need to say 'it's just a game' to a football fan ever, but when I read this thread and this forum that's all that comes to mind.  I love this sport and this club but if it's making you this apoplectic with rage or inconsolable with misery on the 5th of August when no games have been played, it's worth thinking about another hobby.   The obsession with money, transfers and the inner workings of the club is honestly so fucking strange to me.

You're not alone mate, but we're wasting our times and personally I'm leaving them too it. The game is fucked anyway.
Offline Fromola

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15649 on: Today at 01:46:33 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:59:39 pm
The world has changed since our heyday Fromola. Sadly, football has changed and not for the better since those days which were a good deal more simple and straight forward before we invited states into the sport and the really big money arrived. I don't see how you can compare the two when it's a completely different sport now.

I'm just saying transfer market has always been there. The need to never stand still and move forward was our own hallmark in our most successful era.

Competing against states makes tasks that much harder but you have to give yourself the best chance. Arsenal and the Mancs manage to invest every year. Being skint has been a feature of the club in the PL era when it comes to transfers and missing out on targets. That's why Moores had to sell the club in the first place.
Online DangerScouse

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15650 on: Today at 02:06:35 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:42:42 pm
I've never felt the need to say 'it's just a game' to a football fan ever, but when I read this thread and this forum that's all that comes to mind.  I love this sport and this club but if it's making you this apoplectic with rage or inconsolable with misery on the 5th of August when no games have been played, it's worth thinking about another hobby.   The obsession with money, transfers and the inner workings of the club is honestly so fucking strange to me.

It might be "just a game" to you but for many it's a lot more than that. People want the best for the club and care how it's run.

A bit of hyperbole on your side painting any criticisms or worries as hysterical particularly when some are well reasoned
Offline McSquared

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15651 on: Today at 02:15:40 pm »
From what I see, 99% of the moaning comes from people moaning about the 1% of moaners
Online clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15652 on: Today at 02:18:35 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 02:15:40 pm
From what I see, 99% of the moaning comes from people moaning about the 1% of moaners

I think to all depends on how you see football. People who want to win know that's a challenge under this model now. People who defend FSG are okay with them as they aren't dodgy and they watch football to enjoy it and winning is just a bonus anyway.
Offline JP!

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15653 on: Today at 02:23:46 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 02:06:35 pm
It might be "just a game" to you but for many it's a lot more than that. People want the best for the club and care how it's run.

Strange conclusion to come to that I don't want the same thing.  Ah well.
