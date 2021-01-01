« previous next »
What we havent forgotten is that FSG have pissed away two whole seasons under Klopp by refusing to fix obvious gaping holes in the squad - once in central defence, once in midfield. They did this deliberately, a calculated gamble that Klopp will manage to reach CL places anyway. He did once. They are doing the same thing again. Pissing in our faces and calling it spring rain.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:25:06 am
But wait - an internet offer for a fight was just made!

Was it? Where? Or was it an offer of a pint and chat? This is the problem with those that live in bedrooms on the net. Met plenty from here over the years for a chinwag and a pint. But fuck has it changed the last couple.
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:42:00 am
Sexist haha, you need to get with the times son.  As for forgetting about last season, have you forgot about the previous seasons, where it brought some of us joy to watch Liverpool competing for all the major honours.

Klopp to thank for that.  With some investments we may not have merely been competing.  We may have actually succeeded.  Difficult to compete against city of course where money is no object, so klopp worked miracles there.  Of course impossible to compete absent any investment worth commenting on.
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:45:14 am
If you are disabled, it would be great to meet up with Livbes, just to see how they react.

How do you think they would react? Why would it be different for a disabled person? This thread has gone to shit. Absolute morons.
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 09:59:51 am
How do you think they would react? Why would it be different for a disabled person? This thread has gone to shit. Absolute morons.

Yep, I agree, there are a fair few in this thread.
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:49:50 am
What we havent forgotten is that FSG have pissed away two whole seasons under Klopp by refusing to fix obvious gaping holes in the squad - once in central defence, once in midfield. They did this deliberately, a calculated gamble that Klopp will manage to reach CL places anyway. He did once. They are doing the same thing again. Pissing in our faces and calling it spring rain.

I completely agree that they did that with 2 seasons. But we simply dont know theyre doing it again. How about we wait until the end of the window before we reach verdicts like this. There are guaranteed to be posters revising their opinions/ expectations of what needed to happen in order to stay optimistic so youll have plenty of people to disagree with then.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:05:09 am
I completely agree that they did that with 2 seasons. But we simply dont know theyre doing it again. How about we wait until the end of the window before we reach verdicts like this. There are guaranteed to be posters revising their opinions/ expectations of what needed to happen in order to stay optimistic so youll have plenty of people to disagree with then.

Exactly, it's funny to see people wetting themselves (don't want to be sexist, it offends Al) when there are 27 days of the transfer window left.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:05:09 am
I completely agree that they did that with 2 seasons. But we simply dont know theyre doing it again. How about we wait until then end of the window before we reach verdicts like this.

Jeez. Benefit of the doubt hey. We are absolutely scraping the barrel and even there we cant get anything over the line. WAKE UP. 
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 10:07:51 am
Jeez. Benefit of the doubt hey. We are absolutely scraping the barrel and even there we cant get anything over the line. WAKE UP.

I sometimes think the posters on here who moan about toxic negativity are basically moaning at phantoms. But this thread is doing a great job of proving me wrong. We buy players for 4+ years not 4 weeks. If it takes a while longer to get the right players then its not that important when we get them. If we leave Klopp short itll be a scandal and I hope the forum goes ballistic and gives very short shrift to those wholl undoubtedly defend it (we even have posters in the transfer thread saying we dont need extra players that badly and that this window will have been a success with just the 2 new CMs). But right now posts like yours merits very short shrift. Its absurd bedwetting.
The season starts for us in EIGHT days. The Boss said he wanted his new men in early. Were looking at a new system. We play 3 of who will be the top 5/6 in the first 5 games. Bedwetting?
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:05:09 am
I completely agree that they did that with 2 seasons. But we simply dont know theyre doing it again. How about we wait until the end of the window before we reach verdicts like this. There are guaranteed to be posters revising their opinions/ expectations of what needed to happen in order to stay optimistic so youll have plenty of people to disagree with then.

But we actually do have good idea it is happening again. Nothing suggests we are bringing in more than one midfielder and one defender. And that would be the minimum required IF Henderson and Fabinho stayed.  But sure, lets pretend its not actually happening.
1 defender too? Thats not happening Im afraid. Midfielder if lucky.
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:24:14 am
But we actually do have good idea it is happening again. Nothing suggests we are bringing in more than one midfielder and one defender. And that would be the minimum required IF Henderson and Fabinho stayed.  But sure, lets pretend its not actually happening.

Why would you want Fab or Henderson playing any games? If we get 3 new midfielders this summer well have the numbers needed. So whats the issue? Getting rid of players not good enough for us is good actually.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:27:30 am
Why would you want Fab or Henderson playing any games? If we get 3 new midfielders this summer well have the numbers needed. So whats the issue? Getting rid of players not good enough for us is good actually.

Having 1 crock and 2 new boys as our only 3 senior midfielders is a good thing? Its then Curtis, Elliott and kids on 4 fronts this season. And we thought the midfield was an issue the last couple of seasons.  :butt
And there we go. Another backroom staff member gone. To the new Geordie slavers at that.

All is rosy though, people.
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 10:40:46 am
And there we go. Another backroom staff member gone. To the new Geordie slavers at that.

All is rosy though, people.

You do realise people move jobs all the time in any industry right? He was a sales person, hardly a key member of staff.
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 10:40:46 am
And there we go. Another backroom staff member gone. To the new Geordie slavers at that.

All is rosy though, people.

Some business role. Who really gives a shit about that?
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 10:40:46 am
And there we go. Another backroom staff member gone. To the new Geordie slavers at that.

All is rosy though, people.
The end is nigh.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:42:11 am
You do realise people move jobs all the time in any industry right? He was a sales person, hardly a key member of staff.

Just the 15yrs with the club. Isolated move then fair play. Isn't though is it?
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:27:30 am
Why would you want Fab or Henderson playing any games? If we get 3 new midfielders this summer well have the numbers needed. So whats the issue? Getting rid of players not good enough for us is good actually.

Are you for real? We have lost six midfield players this summer. Before you give me the oh but they never played and their minutes are already replaced argument, the fact Ox, Naby and Melo never played - doesnt mean we didnt miss them last season. We did. We suffered dearly because of it. And now its seemingly ok to go into the season replacing none of them with players of any experience? What a joke.
Done with this. Lets talk when the windows closed, should all be sorted by then I hear.
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 10:48:20 am
Just the 15yrs with the club. Isolated move then fair play. Isn't though is it?

As I said, people move in business all the time.

This is what the sportswashers do, cherry pick and offer promotions and double salary.

I fail to see again how thats FSGs fault. Maybe direct your anger at the position we are in because of Sportswashing clubs and their bottomless pit of blood money which will destroy the game.
Redsox fans seem absolutely fed up of them too. Talking about all they care for is expanding their portfolio not the teams they actually own as they get bigger gains by increasing their portfolio rather than making their current teams successful.
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 10:48:20 am
Just the 15yrs with the club. Isolated move then fair play. Isn't though is it?

You haven't got a clue why he moved, it could be entirely motivated by the amount of cash being offered to him. It's how sports washers work.
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 10:49:32 am
Done with this. Lets talk when the windows closed, should all be sorted by then I hear.
I don't know any business where people who have been in a position / company for 15 years + don't move elsewhere if an opportunity arises. There is no reasoning about why it's happened. Just a comment from you that it's happened.

I mean if people start having sleepless nights cause some behind the scenes person has left then it's even madder than here than I thought ;D
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 10:21:10 am
The season starts for us in EIGHT days. The Boss said he wanted his new men in early. Were looking at a new system. We play 3 of who will be the top 5/6 in the first 5 games. Bedwetting?

This is it as well. It's okay to say 'there's 28 days' left but August is a big month that tends to set the tone for the season.

Our season never recovered from a terrible first half at Fulham, then not beating Palace at home and then losing to United in the first 3 games in August. Title challenge was basically over already at that point and it became a long slog for top 4 which we neither had the stomach for, or the capabilities because the problems were too vast.

Neither to do we want to make panicked signings at the end of August. We've just pissed the last few weeks away with interminably slow dealings and will go into the Chelsea game undercooked (no DM, the defence not improved). They themselves won't be fully ready either so hopefully we'll have enough for a result there, but we should have had more than two in, certainly after losing Fabinho and Henderson.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:03:07 am
Redsox fans seem absolutely fed up of them too. Talking about all they care for is expanding their portfolio not the teams they actually own as they get bigger gains by increasing their portfolio rather than making their current teams successful.

They're infuriating at the best of times though. When things do go well they rest on their laurels and won't strengthen from a position of strength. Then when things go wrong (usually self-inflicted as a result of the last sentence) they won't invest what it takes to put it right.

Even when we won the Champions League and got 97 points we spent no money that summer.

They do the bare minimum but often won't even do that. I don't think the midfield shambles from last season was entirely on them (it was piss poor squad planning which is in part down to budget constraints). The centre back farce of 20/21 was though and was an absolute clusterfuck that they just about got away with (top 4 on last day).
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:16:39 am
This is it as well. It's okay to say 'there's 28 days' left but August is a big month that tends to set the tone for the season.

Our season never recovered from a terrible first half at Fulham, then not beating Palace at home and then losing to United in the first 3 games in August. Title challenge was basically over already at that point and it became a long slog for top 4 which we neither had the stomach for, or the capabilities because the problems were too vast.

Neither to do we want to make panicked signings at the end of August. We've just pissed the last few weeks away with interminably slow dealings and will go into the Chelsea game undercooked (no DM, the defence not improved). They themselves won't be fully ready either so hopefully we'll have enough for a result there, but we should have had more than two in, certainly after losing Fabinho and Henderson.

Chelsea currently 7/4 next Sunday. LUMP ON
