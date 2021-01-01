The season starts for us in EIGHT days. The Boss said he wanted his new men in early. Were looking at a new system. We play 3 of who will be the top 5/6 in the first 5 games. Bedwetting?



This is it as well. It's okay to say 'there's 28 days' left but August is a big month that tends to set the tone for the season.Our season never recovered from a terrible first half at Fulham, then not beating Palace at home and then losing to United in the first 3 games in August. Title challenge was basically over already at that point and it became a long slog for top 4 which we neither had the stomach for, or the capabilities because the problems were too vast.Neither to do we want to make panicked signings at the end of August. We've just pissed the last few weeks away with interminably slow dealings and will go into the Chelsea game undercooked (no DM, the defence not improved). They themselves won't be fully ready either so hopefully we'll have enough for a result there, but we should have had more than two in, certainly after losing Fabinho and Henderson.