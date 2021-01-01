Turned on Sky Sports News earlier and there was a graphic saying that there were 28 days left of the transfer window, yet still, we get some of our fans wetting their knickers and all is doom and gloom on here.



Why do you have to be so offensive and sexist.As for your post have you forgot what happened last season. FSG failed to invest and we went into the season with a makeshift midfield.Two draws with Fulham and Palace were followed by a defeat at United. That start absolutely killed our season and we missed out on the Champions League. As you correctly stated the transfer window closes at the end of the month. So we brought in Melo, bizarrely though the Premier League didn't reset the table and we still missed out on the CL.Even though the midfield simply wasn't fit for purpose it wasn't FSG who were blamed. No it was the players fault for being arrogant and unbelievably it was Klopps fault for not being more pragmatic and for playing a system that didn't fit with the shitshow of a midfield.Klopp came under pressure and basically admitted that if it wasn't for past successes then he would probably have been sacked.Fast forward a year and in our first three League games we face Chelsea and Newcastle away. FSG have cashed in on our only senior 6s, Klopp is already being blamed for not being more pragmatic, Robbo is being blamed for pushing on whilst FSG are being given a free pass by some.Unbelievably you are now abusing posters who don't want us to make the same mistakes as last season. When the window closes is an irrelevance because we don't need a six and a pacey centre back who will be ready in September or October we needed one in place now.Klopp needed the players in place so that he could get a whole new midfield bedded in and functioning as a unit. We will be starting the season with two of the toughest aways possible with a makeshift midfield almost certainly without a proper 6. A position that is absolutely fundamental to Klopps system.Once again FSG are forcing Klopp to manage with at least one hand tied behind his back. The absolute minimum we should expect from owners is to provide the manager with the tools to do his job. Once again they have failed.