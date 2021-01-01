« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 385 386 387 388 389 [390]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 623472 times)

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,214
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15560 on: Yesterday at 09:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 09:25:45 pm
And you missed how many leaving?
Yeah, Oxlaide (still hasn't found a club), Naby (surprise, surprise, injured again) & Melo (never started a game for the club) are sorely missed.  ::)
Logged

Online Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15561 on: Yesterday at 09:31:10 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 09:24:56 pm
What are you talking about?
Just because I'm not delusional enough to think a new Sporting Director would sort everything out before August, doesn't make me a "fanboy". Then you throw in the chaos the Saudi market has caused, especially us, anybody with an ounce of football sense would realise the window would end up being long for LFC. 

I think this has sweet FA to do with the new sporting director. I dont think a single person is holding him responsible.

But talking of sporting directors, I wonder why the last 2 jumped ship  :-X
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,214
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15562 on: Yesterday at 09:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 09:31:10 pm
I think this has sweet FA to do with the new sporting director. I dont think a single person is holding him responsible.

But talking of sporting directors, I wonder why the last 2 jumped ship  :-X
Utter nonsense, if that's the case why have a sporting director in the first place. The Henderson & Fabinho situation has blindsided the clubs recruitment.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,406
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15563 on: Yesterday at 09:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 09:14:23 pm
This theres still a few weeks to go, wait and see, man.

Has there EVER been any indication they will give him what he requires in a crisis? And yes, Id say this is a DM/MF crisis. Theres plenty of previous about not backing him when required though.

He wants his men in early, everybody knows that and yes Ill give you Hendo and Fab was from pretty much nowhere but there should already have be more coming in. Now we are scraping the barrel and we cant even get the bottom of that barrel after cutting the wage bill massively this summer. As others have said, we have the highest (legitimate) revenue in the country and over recent years dross like West Ham and the likes can outspend us.

STINKS

Spitting truth bombs there.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15564 on: Yesterday at 09:44:41 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 09:07:16 pm
No I'm not, the reaction is ridiculous. Did people really think all LFC's business would be done this early, especially with 2 players jumping ship who the club weren't expecting to leave. It's a mad delusional overreaction, but predictable from the same posters.

The Boss wanted everybody back early this year & I'm pretty fucking certain he'd have also been thinking that included new signings.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15565 on: Yesterday at 09:46:52 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 09:29:06 pm
Yeah, Oxlaide (still hasn't found a club), Naby (surprise, surprise, injured again) & Melo (never started a game for the club) are sorely missed.  ::)

Melo. The only bone FSG could find for their manager who has made them a fortune. Alex Ox is in Turkey and looks like a nice stay in Istanbul, good for him.

So youre happy with just 3 senior midfield pros? One of whom will be lucky to make 10 games this season in Thiago and 1 who looks brilliant but is also new to the league? Then theres young Curtis, Elliott (who isnt a midfielder) then the kids? Just those to front the midfield in 4 comps this season?

Its been negligence, season after season and this summer there had to be a massive rebuild, yet fuck all funds provided once again for this one off summer. Even after waiting and losing out on Jude Bellingham  ;D.

Laughing stock.
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,214
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15566 on: Yesterday at 09:51:45 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:44:41 pm
The Boss wanted everybody back early this year & I'm pretty fucking certain he'd have also been thinking that included new signings.
Well, the boss wanted Henderson & Fabinho to stay, how did that work out?
As we stand today the best team in Europe are weaker on paper & Real & Bayern only have the Stoke legends Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting &
Joselu as their only strikers. Wish people would put things into context before they start cry arsing.
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,214
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15567 on: Yesterday at 09:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 09:46:52 pm
Melo. The only bone FSG could find for their manager who has made them a fortune. Alex Ox is in Turkey and looks like a nice stay in Istanbul, good for him.

So youre happy with just 3 senior midfield pros? One of whom will be lucky to make 10 games this season in Thiago and 1 who looks brilliant but is also new to the league? Then theres young Curtis, Elliott (who isnt a midfielder) then the kids? Just those to front the midfield in 4 comps this season?

Its been negligence, season after season and this summer there had to be a massive rebuild, yet fuck all funds provided once again for this one off summer. Even after waiting and losing out on Jude Bellingham  ;D.

Laughing stock.
What are you rambling about?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15568 on: Yesterday at 09:54:23 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 09:51:45 pm
Well, the boss wanted Henderson & Fabinho to stay, how did that work out?
As we stand today the best team in Europe are weaker on paper & Real & Bayern only have the Stoke legends Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting &
Joselu as their only strikers. Wish people would put things into context before they start cry arsing.


I've said it many times before but I don't give a flying fuck about any other side.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15569 on: Yesterday at 09:58:24 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 09:52:58 pm
What are you rambling about?

I only ramble on Sundays, pal. Mac Allister, Szobo and Thiago. Who else would you bang in there?
Logged

Online Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15570 on: Yesterday at 10:00:38 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:54:23 pm

I've said it many times before but I don't give a flying fuck about any other side.

The Slavers are weaker. Ha. Like we need to be worrying about those pricks down the East Lancs.
Logged

Offline S.Red please

  • SerbianRed ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,934
  • Penny Lane there is a barber showing photographs
    • HFSG
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15571 on: Yesterday at 10:01:04 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 08:48:54 pm
The cry babies are out in force because they haven't got a new toy before Xmas, laughably predictable.  ;D
Just a reminder, Xmas for transfers is August 31st, that's just over 3 weeks away. Hold the cry arsing until then Boys & Girls.

Aww look at Mr sensible top red over here.
Logged
Justice for the 97

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,214
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15572 on: Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:54:23 pm

I've said it many times before but I don't give a flying fuck about any other side.
Well, if you decide to be ignorant, that's your choice. To ignore the rest of the football landscape, then start whinging & whining, that kills any argument you have.
Logged

Offline PaleBlueDot

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15573 on: Yesterday at 10:29:37 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm
Well, if you decide to be ignorant, that's your choice. To ignore the rest of the football landscape, then start whinging & whining, that kills any argument you have.


Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 09:51:45 pm
Well, the boss wanted Henderson & Fabinho to stay, how did that work out?
As we stand today the best team in Europe are weaker on paper & Real & Bayern only have the Stoke legends Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting &
Joselu as their only strikers. Wish people would put things into context before they start cry arsing.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Mate Bayern are about to drop probably 100ms on Harry Kane and save yourself the embarrassment of likening any of our issues to the likes of Real fking Madrid :lmao

I can tell you were 100% lambasting anyone crying for a CB before 20/21 window shut and probably moaning how we weren't patient blobs last summer and should wait for the window to shut before Arthur bloody Melo was flung in our direction on deadline day hahah.

No saving you lad.


Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,406
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15574 on: Yesterday at 10:34:42 pm »
Im not sure I have watched Melo play for Liverpool. Maybe once as a sub.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15575 on: Yesterday at 10:37:49 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm
Well, if you decide to be ignorant, that's your choice. To ignore the rest of the football landscape, then start whinging & whining, that kills any argument you have.


Not giving a fuck is what I said, the rest you made up.

I know you're just trying to get a bite out of somebody, you'll then rush to hit the report button and act like butter wouldn't fucking melt, not this time though, I've had enough of dickheads.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15576 on: Yesterday at 10:39:25 pm »
FSG have done everything in their power but the recruitment need to get their act together.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,682
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15577 on: Yesterday at 10:42:52 pm »
What a whopper
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,488
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15578 on: Yesterday at 10:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:39:25 pm
FSG have done everything in their power but the recruitment need to get their act together.
Good one Linda!
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,532
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15579 on: Yesterday at 11:02:58 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 09:52:58 pm
What are you rambling about?

He's talking shite, just like he does every time he posts.  There's ways to make a point but he constantly pulls into absurd hyperbole.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,444
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15580 on: Yesterday at 11:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 10:34:42 pm
Im not sure I have watched Melo play for Liverpool. Maybe once as a sub.

Me neither. I think he was some phantom hospital patient I once heard something about, maybe
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Aldo1988

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,118
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15581 on: Yesterday at 11:15:26 pm »
Turned on Sky Sports News earlier and there was a graphic saying that there were 28 days left of the transfer window, yet still, we get some of our fans wetting their knickers and all is doom and gloom on here.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15582 on: Yesterday at 11:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 08:56:03 pm
What an insane take. Lets see what youre saying in a months time.

More than mildly rich. When you've made more than one remotely balanced take, you might have a leg to stand on.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 911
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15583 on: Today at 12:21:57 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 02:11:01 pm
A lot of sympathy and excuses for billionaires owners who will make a 1500% profit off our club whilst being caught red handed trying to pull crap like the furlough saga and the flipping super league. They don't care about success on the pitch they care about numbers going into their pockets.

Since we won the Champions League in 2019 we have less net spend than the likes of Villa and Forest. This is why we are now a Europa League team. You don't need "sportwashing" ownership to have owners that will sense an opportunity to invest so the fan-base that feeds them ££ can enjoy success.

How dare you. Don't you know FSG saved us like they saved my beloved Red Sox and should be lauded as heroes forever!!!!
Logged

Online PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 911
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15584 on: Today at 12:28:09 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 11:15:26 pm
Turned on Sky Sports News earlier and there was a graphic saying that there were 28 days left of the transfer window, yet still, we get some of our fans wetting their knickers and all is doom and gloom on here.

Yes because a good start to the season doesn't matter does it?
Logged

Online Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15585 on: Today at 12:40:40 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:02:58 pm
He's talking shite, just like he does every time he posts.  There's ways to make a point but he constantly pulls into absurd hyperbole.

Really? Not seen you post anywhere on this forum apart from against me in the last couple of weeks. But I talk shite?

Happy to meet up in any pub before the Bournemouth game for a pint and chat, Im sure youll be there.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 385 386 387 388 389 [390]   Go Up
« previous next »
 