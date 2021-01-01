Yeah, Oxlaide (still hasn't found a club), Naby (surprise, surprise, injured again) & Melo (never started a game for the club) are sorely missed.



Melo. The only bone FSG could find for their manager who has made them a fortune. Alex Ox is in Turkey and looks like a nice stay in Istanbul, good for him.So youre happy with just 3 senior midfield pros? One of whom will be lucky to make 10 games this season in Thiago and 1 who looks brilliant but is also new to the league? Then theres young Curtis, Elliott (who isnt a midfielder) then the kids? Just those to front the midfield in 4 comps this season?Its been negligence, season after season and this summer there had to be a massive rebuild, yet fuck all funds provided once again for this one off summer. Even after waiting and losing out on Jude BellinghamLaughing stock.