« Reply #15560 on: Today at 09:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 09:25:45 pm
And you missed how many leaving?
Yeah, Oxlaide (still hasn't found a club), Naby (surprise, surprise, injured again) & Melo (never started a game for the club) are sorely missed.  ::)
« Reply #15561 on: Today at 09:31:10 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:24:56 pm
What are you talking about?
Just because I'm not delusional enough to think a new Sporting Director would sort everything out before August, doesn't make me a "fanboy". Then you throw in the chaos the Saudi market has caused, especially us, anybody with an ounce of football sense would realise the window would end up being long for LFC. 

I think this has sweet FA to do with the new sporting director. I dont think a single person is holding him responsible.

But talking of sporting directors, I wonder why the last 2 jumped ship  :-X
« Reply #15562 on: Today at 09:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 09:31:10 pm
I think this has sweet FA to do with the new sporting director. I dont think a single person is holding him responsible.

But talking of sporting directors, I wonder why the last 2 jumped ship  :-X
Utter nonsense, if that's the case why have a sporting director in the first place. The Henderson & Fabinho situation has blindsided the clubs recruitment.
« Reply #15563 on: Today at 09:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 09:14:23 pm
This theres still a few weeks to go, wait and see, man.

Has there EVER been any indication they will give him what he requires in a crisis? And yes, Id say this is a DM/MF crisis. Theres plenty of previous about not backing him when required though.

He wants his men in early, everybody knows that and yes Ill give you Hendo and Fab was from pretty much nowhere but there should already have be more coming in. Now we are scraping the barrel and we cant even get the bottom of that barrel after cutting the wage bill massively this summer. As others have said, we have the highest (legitimate) revenue in the country and over recent years dross like West Ham and the likes can outspend us.

STINKS

Spitting truth bombs there.
