What are you talking about?

Just because I'm not delusional enough to think a new Sporting Director would sort everything out before August, doesn't make me a "fanboy". Then you throw in the chaos the Saudi market has caused, especially us, anybody with an ounce of football sense would realise the window would end up being long for LFC.



I think this has sweet FA to do with the new sporting director. I dont think a single person is holding him responsible.But talking of sporting directors, I wonder why the last 2 jumped ship