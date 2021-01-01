And you missed how many leaving?
What are you talking about? Just because I'm not delusional enough to think a new Sporting Director would sort everything out before August, doesn't make me a "fanboy". Then you throw in the chaos the Saudi market has caused, especially us, anybody with an ounce of football sense would realise the window would end up being long for LFC.
I think this has sweet FA to do with the new sporting director. I dont think a single person is holding him responsible. But talking of sporting directors, I wonder why the last 2 jumped ship
This theres still a few weeks to go, wait and see, man.Has there EVER been any indication they will give him what he requires in a crisis? And yes, Id say this is a DM/MF crisis. Theres plenty of previous about not backing him when required though. He wants his men in early, everybody knows that and yes Ill give you Hendo and Fab was from pretty much nowhere but there should already have be more coming in. Now we are scraping the barrel and we cant even get the bottom of that barrel after cutting the wage bill massively this summer. As others have said, we have the highest (legitimate) revenue in the country and over recent years dross like West Ham and the likes can outspend us.STINKS
