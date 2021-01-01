For the most part that's true but to some extent since Roman took over chelsea there has always been a team spending much bigger than everyone else. Infact you could say United have been doing that for a good few years before Chelsea and have continued spending big ever since.
In the current climate FSG are midtable owners at best. Some of that is not their fault but they could have separated infrastructure costs from transfer spend etc. Anyway for whatever reason we are not competing transfer wise with a lot of teams in England and Europe. At some point that will be reflected in our performances/level. However currently we still have some world class players in our current squad and we have to hope the new signings become world class if we want to remain in the elite for the here and now.
The only times FSG have really pushed the boat out was after 'the market went mad' and Chelsea spent 50 million on Torres (financing Suarez/Carroll) and Neymar to PSG had the knock-on effect of Coutinho to Barca which financed our title winning spine. They've generally always looked to do as little as possible.
The market 'went mad' by gifting us 53 million pound for players who were no longer up to it. There's nothing stopping us spending that money. How much we are willing to spend on Lavia is up to the club but they need to stop fucking about and do a deal or sign someone else. It looks like they've got this fella in to work the transfers this summer who is basically out of his depth, or he's not ready for the task and we have to work around that now as well.