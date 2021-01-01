« previous next »
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15520 on: Today at 03:34:48 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:00:18 pm

Fuck FSG, these billionaries aren't your friends. This was the summer they had to change it, they've done the bare minimum again.

They have around 4 weeks to get Jurgens squad improved, and if they fail to do that sufficiently they deserve all the criticism that comes their way.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15521 on: Today at 03:54:20 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 02:12:12 pm
This thread has taken a strange turn. We're now supposed to feel sorry for John Henry?

Who's feeling sorry for them?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15522 on: Today at 03:56:33 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:11:16 pm
I think the market has gone absolutely mental and it's too rich for FSG's blood now. If the game were properly regulated they would be excellent owners, but there is zero chance of that ever happening

For the most part that's true but to some extent since Roman took over chelsea there has always been a team spending much bigger than everyone else. Infact you could say United have been doing that for a good few years before Chelsea and have continued spending big ever since.

In the current climate FSG are midtable owners at best. Some of that is not their fault but they could have separated infrastructure costs from transfer spend etc. Anyway for whatever reason we are not competing transfer wise with a lot of teams in England and Europe. At some point that will be reflected in our performances/level. However currently we still have some world class players in our current squad and we have to hope the new signings become world class if we want to remain in the elite for the here and now.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15523 on: Today at 04:10:20 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 03:56:33 pm
For the most part that's true but to some extent since Roman took over chelsea there has always been a team spending much bigger than everyone else. Infact you could say United have been doing that for a good few years before Chelsea and have continued spending big ever since.

In the current climate FSG are midtable owners at best. Some of that is not their fault but they could have separated infrastructure costs from transfer spend etc. Anyway for whatever reason we are not competing transfer wise with a lot of teams in England and Europe. At some point that will be reflected in our performances/level. However currently we still have some world class players in our current squad and we have to hope the new signings become world class if we want to remain in the elite for the here and now.

And some diamond young lads to grab their chance.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15524 on: Today at 04:12:54 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 03:56:33 pm
For the most part that's true but to some extent since Roman took over chelsea there has always been a team spending much bigger than everyone else. Infact you could say United have been doing that for a good few years before Chelsea and have continued spending big ever since.

In the current climate FSG are midtable owners at best. Some of that is not their fault but they could have separated infrastructure costs from transfer spend etc. Anyway for whatever reason we are not competing transfer wise with a lot of teams in England and Europe. At some point that will be reflected in our performances/level. However currently we still have some world class players in our current squad and we have to hope the new signings become world class if we want to remain in the elite for the here and now.

The only times FSG have really pushed the boat out was after 'the market went mad' and Chelsea spent 50 million on Torres (financing Suarez/Carroll) and Neymar to PSG had the knock-on effect of Coutinho to Barca which financed our title winning spine. They've generally always looked to do as little as possible.

The market 'went mad' by gifting us 53 million pound for players who were no longer up to it. There's nothing stopping us spending that money. How much we are willing to spend on Lavia is up to the club but they need to stop fucking about and do a deal or sign someone else. It looks like they've got this fella in to work the transfers this summer who is basically out of his depth, or he's not ready for the task and we have to work around that now as well.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15525 on: Today at 04:41:00 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:46:45 pm
Because owners couldn't inject funds to buy now what is needed and balance it out over next season. That's completely impossible as I understand. It has never been done in the history of business.


They could have easily done that by paying for the infrastructure which isnt included in FFP something that increases the value of there asset, but no the club is paying at the expense of transfers which is exactly why we are in this mess. And this most definitely is just the beginning because the defence is also another disaster ready to happen, all brought around by not adding refreshing the squad.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15526 on: Today at 04:44:59 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 02:11:01 pm
A lot of sympathy and excuses for billionaires owners who will make a 1500% profit off our club whilst being caught red handed trying to pull crap like the furlough saga and the flipping super league. They don't care about success on the pitch they care about numbers going into their pockets.

Since we won the Champions League in 2019 we have less net spend than the likes of Villa and Forest. This is why we are now a Europa League team. You don't need "sportwashing" ownership to have owners that will sense an opportunity to invest so the fan-base that feeds them ££ can enjoy success.

Absolutely nailed it post
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15527 on: Today at 04:57:56 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:44:59 pm
Absolutely nailed it post

It is not nailed as nobody is actually feeling sorry for them.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15528 on: Today at 05:04:33 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 03:34:48 pm
They have around 4 weeks to get Jurgens squad improved, and if they fail to do that sufficiently they deserve all the criticism that comes their way.

They have a week until the start of the season. Right now we are going into the season without any defensive midfielder. That isn't good enough. That is selling us short, again. If we add one 3 weeks into the season how far behind are we already? Sorry but it's been yet another summer of the bare minimum. I eagerly look forward to briefings that we'll go big 'next summer' dropping around September time. They are taking us all for fucking idiots. 
