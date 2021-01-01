I think the market has gone absolutely mental and it's too rich for FSG's blood now. If the game were properly regulated they would be excellent owners, but there is zero chance of that ever happening



For the most part that's true but to some extent since Roman took over chelsea there has always been a team spending much bigger than everyone else. Infact you could say United have been doing that for a good few years before Chelsea and have continued spending big ever since.In the current climate FSG are midtable owners at best. Some of that is not their fault but they could have separated infrastructure costs from transfer spend etc. Anyway for whatever reason we are not competing transfer wise with a lot of teams in England and Europe. At some point that will be reflected in our performances/level. However currently we still have some world class players in our current squad and we have to hope the new signings become world class if we want to remain in the elite for the here and now.