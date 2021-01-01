Nail. Head. Hammer.



I'd say if Henry came out and said what he actually thinks of UEFA, FIFA, the premier league etc... they'd throw the book at him and bury him in lawsuits that would make Trump's troubles look like a tea party.



The whole thing is rigged and Henry as someone who comes from America where their major sports have somewhat of a degree of fairness about them must despair at the corruption in football.



Unfortunately a lot of our supporters are incapable of thinking big picture and we will eventually see FSG out signs at the ground in time and other nonsense akin to that.



What? You think John Henry would be "sued" for speaking out? Like FIFA, UEFA (the some ones who bungled the City case that allowed CAS to overturn it), and the PL will bury an American in lawsuits in America?If the likes of PL and UEFA had such power, they wouldn't be on their knees begging for money from every which way and allowing Man City to lawyer up and destroy them.Henry can say whatever he wants within legal means. If he wants change, he has to influence the governing bodies or push for a new one. Otherwise, he and FSG have to compete within the confines of the game today.No one is silencing John Henry, a hedge fund guy worth hundreds of millions.