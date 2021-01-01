« previous next »
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15480 on: Today at 01:29:56 pm »
Unlimited spending it is then?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Livbes

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15481 on: Today at 01:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:23:14 pm
You're angry at the owners for not paying £50m for Lavia, even though he's an inexperienced 19 year old from a relegated team. These are your words mate. Do you know that Klopp thinks we should spend £50m on him? Maybe he does, I don't know, but neither do you even with all your insider knowledge (that had no idea Szoboszlai was about a day away from signing  ;))

He certainly knows the Midfield is fucked, thats for sure. You think he wants Curtis as a makeshift No.6 all season? Hes on recorded saying we must do something, but again even if he thinks Lavia (or anyone else) is worth that value to him and to this threadbare MF/DEFENCE it means nothing if its not released to spend it.

Nice dig about Szobo. As Ive said I dont get the names, just the constraints. Unless we go spunk 100m+ on 2 MFs out the blue then my contacts have been bang on.
Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15482 on: Today at 01:31:24 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 12:30:32 pm
I think because a lot of people see all the good things the owners have done and want to give them the benefit of the doubt when it comes to transfers, and realistically this is the last summer I think anyone can make excuses for them.  Another summer with the same lack of investment, same sell to buy policy and I think that's about it.

Crazy when you think how many teams up and down the league are worried about FFP.  I wonder how many hundreds of millions we are away from hitting our limit over any given 3 year period they calculate it over.

I think they are okay owners, not bad not great. I just think they are never going to attempt to compete with the likes of City/Chelsea/the 2 United's on the transfer front. They are here to make money not for success. As soon as FFP and the super league went out the door they've just tightened their belts more and with no champions league next season they'll be hoping to break even on net spend this summer.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online calvin

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15483 on: Today at 01:36:18 pm »
Not sure where to put this but....

Xabi Alonso signs a new deal with Bayer Leverkusen until 2026 after a successful first season.
https://twitter.com/brfootball/status/1687438058507882496

Thought he was being lined up to take over at Madrid next year when Ancelotti leaves. Klopp probably leaves in 2026. Coincidence? Probably. If Xabi continues to impress, who knows.

Online koptommy93

  • @tharris113
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15484 on: Today at 01:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:17:56 pm
A really simple point but a good one. Anger should be directed at those that have allowed the game to reach this stage whereby competing regularly is entirely dependent on either being funded by sportswashing projects or having Jurgen Klopp as manager.
Agreed, top level football is beyond saving at this stage imo.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15485 on: Today at 01:41:41 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:11:16 pm
I think the market has gone absolutely mental and it's too rich for FSG's blood now. If the game were properly regulated they would be excellent owners, but there is zero chance of that ever happening

Nail. Head. Hammer.

I'd say if Henry came out and said what he actually thinks of UEFA, FIFA, the premier league etc... they'd throw the book at him and bury him in lawsuits that would make Trump's troubles look like a tea party.

The whole thing is rigged and Henry as someone who comes from America where their major sports have somewhat of a degree of fairness about them must despair at the corruption in football.

Unfortunately a lot of our supporters are incapable of thinking big picture and we will eventually see FSG out signs at the ground in time and other nonsense akin to that.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online PaleBlueDot

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15486 on: Today at 01:42:25 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:31:24 pm
I think they are okay owners, not bad not great. I just think they are never going to attempt to compete with the likes of City/Chelsea/the 2 United's on the transfer front. They are here to make money not for success. As soon as FFP and the super league went out the door they've just tightened their belts more and with no champions league next season they'll be hoping to break even on net spend this summer.

Part in bold x1000.
Online Livbes

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15487 on: Today at 01:42:34 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:40:46 pm
Agreed, top level football is beyond saving at this stage imo.

I think we can all agree with this. Its done.
Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15488 on: Today at 01:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:41:41 pm
Nail. Head. Hammer.

I'd say if Henry came out and said what he actually thinks of UEFA, FIFA, the premier league etc... they'd throw the book at him and bury him in lawsuits that would make Trump's troubles look like a tea party.

The whole thing is rigged and Henry as someone who comes from America where their major sports have somewhat of a degree of fairness about them must despair at the corruption in football.

Unfortunately a lot of our supporters are incapable of thinking big picture and we will eventually see FSG out signs at the ground in time and other nonsense akin to that.
A lot of truth here but I am very confident billionaire venture capitalist John Henry does not give one fuck about fairness, in football or indeed in life.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online The_Nomad

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15489 on: Today at 01:46:47 pm »
In addition to $hitty, Newcastle and Chelsea, maybe Utd, Spurs, Arsenal and us should all sell to sports washing entities. That way, itll be like watching cycling from some years ago or when drugs were rife in athletics. Just dope everyone and see who wins.  ;D
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Online Wool

  • eBack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15490 on: Today at 01:47:03 pm »
Plenty of other clubs that arent sportswashing projects regularly outspend us. Once again people continue to make excuses for their penny pinching.
Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15491 on: Today at 01:47:29 pm »
Still, they should do more. Is there any reason why Arsenal spend more money than us?
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15492 on: Today at 01:49:37 pm »
Arsenal are in debt. We are running no-debt policy, so that when for example a global pandemic happens we can furhter reduce our spending from average to peanuts, because we're flexible and debt free. Simple.
Online skipper757

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15493 on: Today at 01:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:41:41 pm
Nail. Head. Hammer.

I'd say if Henry came out and said what he actually thinks of UEFA, FIFA, the premier league etc... they'd throw the book at him and bury him in lawsuits that would make Trump's troubles look like a tea party.

The whole thing is rigged and Henry as someone who comes from America where their major sports have somewhat of a degree of fairness about them must despair at the corruption in football.

Unfortunately a lot of our supporters are incapable of thinking big picture and we will eventually see FSG out signs at the ground in time and other nonsense akin to that.

What?  You think John Henry would be "sued" for speaking out?  Like FIFA, UEFA (the some ones who bungled the City case that allowed CAS to overturn it), and the PL will bury an American in lawsuits in America?

If the likes of PL and UEFA had such power, they wouldn't be on their knees begging for money from every which way and allowing Man City to lawyer up and destroy them.

Henry can say whatever he wants within legal means.  If he wants change, he has to influence the governing bodies or push for a new one.  Otherwise, he and FSG have to compete within the confines of the game today.

No one is silencing John Henry, a hedge fund guy worth hundreds of millions.  ;D
King Kenny.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15494 on: Today at 01:53:43 pm »
The most depressing aspect of football is the unending talk about money, signings, how much clubs spend. I am pretty sure if we had the richest owners people would still want more. Its conditioned in us now in every walk of life including football sadly. Where does it all end?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online koptommy93

  • @tharris113
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15495 on: Today at 01:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 01:47:29 pm
Still, they should do more. Is there any reason why Arsenal spend more money than us?
Arsenal are blowing their load now because they sense an opportunity. There's no way they can do this year on year without a change in ownership.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads
