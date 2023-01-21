« previous next »
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:34:12 pm
Yes, sorry, I forgot they are to blame for every single thing that goes wrong for Liverpool.


Spending to little is on them, it should have been an evolution instead its a revolution
« Reply #15401 on: Today at 07:12:24 pm »
  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
« Reply #15402 on: Today at 07:12:24 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:51:43 pm
Genuine question Al, do you think FSG make personnel decisions (who to buy/ sell) or delegate that to their highly paid executives and they solely set the budget?

The input of the coach in transfers is greater in England than in Germany, where a sports board or a sports director holds everything in one hand. Klopp sets the priorities, Schmadtke told Sport1.

We then work with data analysts and scouts, he will then choose from a list of players who hed like to work with. After that, I will approach the targets and clubs. And in the end, the owners must also be satisfied with the investments.



The bolded bit is absolutely key. We only sign a player if the Owners think it is a good investment

From Klopp talking about Gordon. We can have ideas, we can have plans but in the end he decides if we can do it or not


For me, it is clear that FSG does not appoint executives and let them get on with it.

Here is JW Henry talking about how the club is run by Mike Gordon.

    He is, by far, FSG Americas most knowledgeable person with regard to soccer and is involved on the football side daily in constant communication with the members of our football committee and our manager.

    He took a lead role just about the same time as we brought in Brendan Rodgers [who became manager of Liverpool in June 2012]. All of us give him a lot of credit for Liverpools improvement over the past 18 months.
« Reply #15403 on: Today at 07:21:30 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:34:12 pm
Yes, sorry, I forgot they are to blame for every single thing that goes wrong for Liverpool.

So FSG own the club, decide on how the club is run. Decide on the budget, decide on the recruitment strategy. They appoint the DoF, the manager, the CEO, the MD and four of the owners are on the board.

Mike Gordon micromanages the club on a daily basis and all transfers must meet the FSG good investment criteria.

Who do you suggest we point the finger at? 
« Reply #15404 on: Today at 07:23:52 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:58:24 pm
You are looking at it the wrong way in my opinion.

Jota-   Klopp clearly wanted Werner but FSG deemed it not to be a good investment. Wolves would take a low initial down payment.
Diaz-   He wasn't a priority until Spurs made a move and because Porto needed the money he was deemed a good investment.
Nunez- Klopp wanted Touchameni, we missed out on Touchameni and Bellingham was deemed a good investment so we waited.
Gakpo- He wasn't a priority but PSV needed the money so he was deemed a good investment.
Mac Allister- Klopp wanted Bellingham the price went too high he wasn't a good investment, Mac had a buyout deemed a good investment.
Szoboszlai-  Klopp wanted Bellingham the price went too high he wasn't a good investment, Szob had a buyout deemed a good investment.

In isolation all of the signings are fine. The issue is that we only sign players that are deemed as good investments.

It is what FSG has done from the very start. I mean look at signing Carroll and Suarez because they were deemed good investments despite the fact that they needed different service to work. Look at signing a load of creators like Downing, Adam et al despite them not being compatible. Look at wasting the Suarez money on a load of good investments that could never play together.

Then look at signing both Benteke and Firmino in the same window because they were deemed good investments.

An unbalanced squad isn't a one-off aberration it is pretty much the story of FSG's tenure. So-called good investments from a fiscal perspective. 

The only time it hasn't happened is when Klopp stood firm and refused to look at alternatives for VVD and then brought in Ali and Fabinho. 

Isn't every play we sign meant to be a "Good Investment" ? 🧐
« Reply #15405 on: Today at 07:23:52 pm »
Al do you ever spend a day without mentioning FSG?
« Reply #15406 on: Today at 07:29:14 pm »
It does seem a little bit odd that we started the window supposedly hoping for up to 3 midfield signings knowing that Ox, Keita and Milner were leaving, to then lose Henderson and Fabinho as well and still be looking set to sign 3. Assuming we get Lavia over the line. Its also been very quiet on the centre back front even though that was another leaked area to target.

There's time left in the window and it could yet change, obviously. The issue is the time it's taken. I really thought after the shambolic season we've just had and the amount of pieces put out talking about our big summer rebuild that we'd have got much of the work done early. We've had a stripped back pre season for what I assumed to be that purpose. Ward leaving hasn't helped but then he wouldn't exactly have been sat on his arse doing nothing for the last 6 months he was here, as we saw with the MacAllister deal.

I'm sure we'll make one more signing, possibly two, but I think we know how FSG work well enough to presume we won't be plugging all the gaps we need them to. The fact that we're waiting late into the window says to me that we are very much eyeing this as a transition season where we will be inconsistent and a bit mental but hopefully we will finish in the top four, ready for a punt at the big trophies in the following season.

Perhaps it was always logical that we might not be ready to compete again this year but it still sticks in the craw. Klopp is the best in the world, if we gave him what he needed in the way the rest of our competition manage then I think we'd easily be competing for the lot again this year. Plus I feel like it City are ever going to have an off year under Guardiola it'd be most likely to be now, on the back of a treble. It's especially annoying given that the reason we have probably too much work to do this summer is not because of some unforeseen fluke, rather it's because we've dallied around for the last three years not doing nearly enough when the gaps have been infuriatingly obvious.

We don't have many years of this generational coach left. If this is a transition season then that's, what, 3 out of the last 4 written off?
« Reply #15407 on: Today at 07:39:14 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:29:14 pm
It does seem a little bit odd that we started the window supposedly hoping for up to 3 midfield signings knowing that Ox, Keita and Milner were leaving, to then lose Henderson and Fabinho as well and still be looking set to sign 3. Assuming we get Lavia over the line. Its also been very quiet on the centre back front even though that was another leaked area to target.

There's time left in the window and it could yet change, obviously. The issue is the time it's taken. I really thought after the shambolic season we've just had and the amount of pieces put out talking about our big summer rebuild that we'd have got much of the work done early. We've had a stripped back pre season for what I assumed to be that purpose. Ward leaving hasn't helped but then he wouldn't exactly have been sat on his arse doing nothing for the last 6 months he was here, as we saw with the MacAllister deal.

I'm sure we'll make one more signing, possibly two, but I think we know how FSG work well enough to presume we won't be plugging all the gaps we need them to. The fact that we're waiting late into the window says to me that we are very much eyeing this as a transition season where we will be inconsistent and a bit mental but hopefully we will finish in the top four, ready for a punt at the big trophies in the following season.

Perhaps it was always logical that we might not be ready to compete again this year but it still sticks in the craw. Klopp is the best in the world, if we gave him what he needed in the way the rest of our competition manage then I think we'd easily be competing for the lot again this year. Plus I feel like it City are ever going to have an off year under Guardiola it'd be most likely to be now, on the back of a treble. It's especially annoying given that the reason we have probably too much work to do this summer is not because of some unforeseen fluke, rather it's because we've dallied around for the last three years not doing nearly enough when the gaps have been infuriatingly obvious.

We don't have many years of this generational coach left. If this is a transition season then that's, what, 3 out of the last 4 written off?

Well summarised.

This is what is bothering me about how unbothered most of the fan base is about FSG...we have one of the greatest managers we've ever had and we'll look back on this period with an "If only". Yeah we're alright but we could be great.
