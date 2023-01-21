Genuine question Al, do you think FSG make personnel decisions (who to buy/ sell) or delegate that to their highly paid executives and they solely set the budget?
The input of the coach in transfers is greater in England than in Germany, where a sports board or a sports director holds everything in one hand. Klopp sets the priorities, Schmadtke told Sport1.
We then work with data analysts and scouts, he will then choose from a list of players who hed like to work with. After that, I will approach the targets and clubs. And in the end, the owners must also be satisfied with the investments
.
The bolded bit is absolutely key. We only sign a player if the Owners think it is a good investment
From Klopp talking about Gordon. We can have ideas, we can have plans but in the end he decides if we can do it or not
,
For me, it is clear that FSG does not appoint executives and let them get on with it.
Here is JW Henry talking about how the club is run by Mike Gordon.
He is, by far, FSG Americas most knowledgeable person with regard to soccer and is involved on the football side daily in constant communication with the members of our football committee and our manager.
He took a lead role just about the same time as we brought in Brendan Rodgers [who became manager of Liverpool in June 2012]. All of us give him a lot of credit for Liverpools improvement over the past 18 months.