It does seem a little bit odd that we started the window supposedly hoping for up to 3 midfield signings knowing that Ox, Keita and Milner were leaving, to then lose Henderson and Fabinho as well and still be looking set to sign 3. Assuming we get Lavia over the line. Its also been very quiet on the centre back front even though that was another leaked area to target.



There's time left in the window and it could yet change, obviously. The issue is the time it's taken. I really thought after the shambolic season we've just had and the amount of pieces put out talking about our big summer rebuild that we'd have got much of the work done early. We've had a stripped back pre season for what I assumed to be that purpose. Ward leaving hasn't helped but then he wouldn't exactly have been sat on his arse doing nothing for the last 6 months he was here, as we saw with the MacAllister deal.



I'm sure we'll make one more signing, possibly two, but I think we know how FSG work well enough to presume we won't be plugging all the gaps we need them to. The fact that we're waiting late into the window says to me that we are very much eyeing this as a transition season where we will be inconsistent and a bit mental but hopefully we will finish in the top four, ready for a punt at the big trophies in the following season.



Perhaps it was always logical that we might not be ready to compete again this year but it still sticks in the craw. Klopp is the best in the world, if we gave him what he needed in the way the rest of our competition manage then I think we'd easily be competing for the lot again this year. Plus I feel like it City are ever going to have an off year under Guardiola it'd be most likely to be now, on the back of a treble. It's especially annoying given that the reason we have probably too much work to do this summer is not because of some unforeseen fluke, rather it's because we've dallied around for the last three years not doing nearly enough when the gaps have been infuriatingly obvious.



We don't have many years of this generational coach left. If this is a transition season then that's, what, 3 out of the last 4 written off?