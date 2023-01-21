You never acknowledge the owners have not done enough though unless it is dragged out of you. Even then it has the proviso of they might do something in the future. Klopp wanted players in before the training camp. When that didn't happen, we had plenty of time before the season starts. When the season starts it will be wait till the end of the window. When that slams shut it will be wait till January, followed by next season.



It is always prefaced by if they don't back Klopp next time then that is it. We both know tomorrow never comes.



The cold hard truth is FSG are unwilling to pay the going rate for established talent. We wasted an entire season waiting for Bellingham only to pull out like a fucking tyre kicking dreamer. Now they are unwilling to pay the going rate for a young player with an exceptionally high ceiling.



So stop obfusticating and deflecting. The brutal truth is FSG are only interested in Moneyball signings that have the potential to make them money in the long term. Signing the players we desperately need is way down the list.



Absolutely spot on, this



Obfuscation and deflection are absolute tenets of your posting history. This discussion has warped far beyond its original point because of that.It's simply not true that I don't acknowledge mistakes by the owners. They were poor in the January window of 2021. They should've made more funds available last summer, as we could have started the midfield rebuild early. But I'm not going to criticise them for the squad currently looking imbalanced when we clearly haven't finished our transfer business yet.Lavia, who was the original subject of the discussion is to you both a sign of a lack of ambition and a sign of not not paying the going rate. Again, you recognise that you've tied yourself in a knot, so you move the goalposts of the discussion. If we sign Lavia, I have no doubt you'll recognise the impressive decision to pay big money on a talented youngster. Or perhaps you'll remind us all that we once sign Ben Davies. Or maybe you'll identify a misplaced comma and respond to that instead.If the owners aren't ever willing to pay for talent, how did we sign Szoboszlai? How did we sign Diaz, Nunez or Gakpo?It just really isn't 🤦🏻‍♂️ He's talking about things that weren't part of the discussion at all and ignored the reality of the situation we're in. We are short as a squad at this point, but we are clearly trying to do something about it. This cult of Al is so painful, it drives people from the site because it becomes impossible to have an actual discussion. When the topic and the goalposts are shifted around incessantly until somebody comes in and agrees with the out of context criticism of the owners, it's exhausting.