Author Topic: FSG discussion thread

Online Al 666

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,250
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15320 on: Today at 10:26:40 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:12:06 am
You're having a go about the squad being more imbalanced than it was before we sold Henderson and Fabinho and I'm suggesting the club are working on fixing that. If they don't I'll acknowledge that the owners haven't done enough. Seems logical to me 🤷🏻‍♂️

You never acknowledge the owners have not done enough though unless it is dragged out of you. Even then it has the proviso of they might do something in the future. Klopp wanted players in before the training camp. When that didn't happen, we had plenty of time before the season starts. When the season starts it will be wait till the end of the window. When that slams shut it will be wait till January, followed by next season.

It is always prefaced by if they don't back Klopp next time then that is it. We both know tomorrow never comes.

Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:12:06 am
As for your strange accusations, I very explicitly acknowledged why I may have misunderstood the total value of the bid and moved on to the actual point of the post -- the bid was nowhere near being a low ball bid. You refused to move on and instead focused on being a pedant because you realise you're making contradictory arguments, like Lavia isn't the sort of signing we should be making but we should also be bidding significantly more than £42m for him. Tying yourself in knots.

The cold hard truth is FSG are unwilling to pay the going rate for established talent. We wasted an entire season waiting for Bellingham only to pull out like a fucking tyre kicking dreamer. Now they are unwilling to pay the going rate for a young player with an exceptionally high ceiling.

So stop obfusticating and deflecting. The brutal truth is FSG are only interested in Moneyball signings that have the potential to make them money in the long term. Signing the players we desperately need is way down the list.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Aldo1988

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,104
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15321 on: Today at 10:43:20 am »
Jürgen and the scouting team identifies the player needed, the transfer team negotiate the price for said player and FSG pay for the player (within their transfer budget).  Quite easy when you think about it.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,952
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15322 on: Today at 10:50:22 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:43:20 am
Jürgen and the scouting team identifies the player needed, the transfer team negotiate the price for said player and FSG pay for the player (within their transfer budget).  Quite easy when you think about it.

No, FSG do all of the above. Jurgen and his team have no input and John Henry has a fetish for attackers
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,591
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15323 on: Today at 10:53:13 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 02:39:13 pm
Weve had a decent pre-season, so Im reasonably optimistic, but yes, sometimes thats how it works to a degree. Weve never tendend to have good seasons when our pre-seasons have been crap.

Optimistic or not, we'll get top 4 this year and should challenge for the cups.  City are going to piss the league again. 
Logged

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 610
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15324 on: Today at 11:03:18 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:50:59 am


How can your entire defence of FSG be based on something that might happen in the future. Posters point out what FSG have done time and time which is fail to back the manager. They have let him go into seasons with holes in the squad that have cost us.

Instead of acknowledging that you continually ask us to ignore that and focus on what might happen. Even after debacles like Kabak and Davies followed by Melo. Even with a stack of evidence you still want us to believe this window may be different. You still want us to believe that FSG will have an epiphany, break the habits of a lifetime and actually invest some of their funds into the squad.

Posters of your ilk try and convince people that the end of this window will be better, or January will be better or next season will be the war chest window. Then bizarrely claim anyone who doesn't believe your fairy tales has an agenda.


Let's cut to the chase you were attempting to portray the lie that posters were being brainwashed into thinking that £50m wasn't a good bid for Lavia. The problem was we haven't bid £50m. Instead of apologising and moving on you are bizarrely blaming the people who quite rightly called you out.

As for the Lavia deal I have said all along he is a talented player and I would like to see us sign him. Let us not kid ourselves why we might sign him. After hanging Klopp out to dry with the  all in for Bellingham nonsense that cost us a CL place. The owners have refused to get involved for established dms like Caicedo, Rice etc.

We are looking at Lavia because they haven't given Klopp a budget that allows us to target established players. The really scary part is that without the Saudi money coming in for Henderson and Fabinho then Mac and Szob would probably be our only signings this window. So despite having an aging defence and midfield FSG are still only really interested in below value moneyball signings whose clauses can be activated.

We are wasting the best years of Klopp existing on bread and water whilst people like you tell us to wait for the jam next week, next window or even next season.

Well guess what we are sick to the back teeth of posters like you telling us it is too soon to judge FSG.

Absolutely spot on, this
Logged

Offline TheMan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15325 on: Today at 11:16:40 am »
Players Out: Ox, Keita, Milner, Firmino, Carvalho, Fabinho, Henderson, Melo, Clarkson (and most likely Phillips)

Players In: Dom, Mc

It's just over a week to the start of the season.

We can go round and round but the above is simply factual.

This transfer window is another massive FSG failure to support the manager.

They did the usual leaking about big spend, going hard for Bellingham etc. etc. when we missed out on CL but the facts say something else.

They have saved a fortune on the wage bill and have their usual tiny (by comparison with our rivals) net spend.

Even if they sign a midfielder and defender late on on this window, it is still a massive failure. We have had little time to bed them in, and in any case getting four in after all the departures is the bare minimum.

FSG have succeeded in making many of us grateful for the bare minimum (and they may not even achieve that).

Their half-assed short-term appointment of a Director of Football looks like another massive failure....so far we have signed two players with release clauses, a job a trained chimp could do.

I am fed up of the same thing, window after window, with these jokers. Klopp worked miracles for a long time to protect the owners against mass criticism but even miracle-workers can't do it all the time.

Take your 3 and a half billion profits and sail off into the sunset please, you are holding the club back and your strategy makes it impossible for us to compete in the current climate.

Good riddance!
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15326 on: Today at 11:24:38 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:26:40 am
You never acknowledge the owners have not done enough though unless it is dragged out of you. Even then it has the proviso of they might do something in the future. Klopp wanted players in before the training camp. When that didn't happen, we had plenty of time before the season starts. When the season starts it will be wait till the end of the window. When that slams shut it will be wait till January, followed by next season.

It is always prefaced by if they don't back Klopp next time then that is it. We both know tomorrow never comes.

The cold hard truth is FSG are unwilling to pay the going rate for established talent. We wasted an entire season waiting for Bellingham only to pull out like a fucking tyre kicking dreamer. Now they are unwilling to pay the going rate for a young player with an exceptionally high ceiling.

So stop obfusticating and deflecting. The brutal truth is FSG are only interested in Moneyball signings that have the potential to make them money in the long term. Signing the players we desperately need is way down the list.

Obfuscation and deflection are absolute tenets of your posting history. This discussion has warped far beyond its original point because of that.

It's simply not true that I don't acknowledge mistakes by the owners. They were poor in the January window of 2021. They should've made more funds available last summer, as we could have started the midfield rebuild early. But I'm not going to criticise them for the squad currently looking imbalanced when we clearly haven't finished our transfer business yet.

Lavia, who was the original subject of the discussion is to you both a sign of a lack of ambition and a sign of not not paying the going rate. Again, you recognise that you've tied yourself in a knot, so you move the goalposts of the discussion. If we sign Lavia, I have no doubt you'll recognise the impressive decision to pay big money on a talented youngster. Or perhaps you'll remind us all that we once sign Ben Davies. Or maybe you'll identify a misplaced comma and respond to that instead.

If the owners aren't ever willing to pay for talent, how did we sign Szoboszlai? How did we sign Diaz, Nunez or Gakpo?

Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 11:03:18 am
Absolutely spot on, this

It just really isn't 🤦🏻‍♂️ He's talking about things that weren't part of the discussion at all and ignored the reality of the situation we're in. We are short as a squad at this point, but we are clearly trying to do something about it. This cult of Al is so painful, it drives people from the site because it becomes impossible to have an actual discussion. When the topic and the goalposts are shifted around incessantly until somebody comes in and agrees with the out of context criticism of the owners, it's exhausting.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:30:28 am by Avens »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,250
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15327 on: Today at 11:24:40 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:43:20 am
Jürgen and the scouting team identifies the player needed, the transfer team negotiate the price for said player and FSG pay for the player (within their transfer budget).  Quite easy when you think about it.

How about getting it from the horse's mouth?

The input of the coach in transfers is greater in England than in Germany, where a sports board or a sports director holds everything in one hand. Klopp sets the priorities, Schmadtke told Sport1.

We then work with data analysts and scouts, he will then choose from a list of players who hed like to work with. After that, I will approach the targets and clubs. And in the end, the owners must also be satisfied with the investments.



The bolded bit is absolutely key. We only sign a player if the Owners think it is a good investment

From Klopp talking about Gordon. We can have ideas, we can have plans but in the end he decides if we can do it or not

Again the bolded bit illustrates why we have lots of players who are good investments but a completely unbalanced squad. How can a suit in Boston judge whether a player is the right player to make Klopp's system work?
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 610
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15328 on: Today at 11:32:04 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:24:38 am


It just really isn't 🤦🏻‍♂️ He's talking about things that weren't part of the discussion at all and ignored the reality of the situation we're in. We are short as a squad at this point, but we are clearly trying to do something about it. This cult of Al is so painful, it drives people from the site.

It really is, and he perfectly described posters like yourself in a nutshell. FSG stopped caring a long time ago and we are totally wasting Klopp's last years, there are literally about three years of evidence that point to this, but don't worry...next year we'll turn it around
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,786
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15329 on: Today at 11:35:09 am »
Al, we had this conversation halfway through last season.  I was arguing that we should've bought a midfielder instead of both Nunez and Gakpo but you were adamant that they were good signings.  Now you're talking about the jury being out on Nunez and blaming the owners for an unbalanced attack.  If the forward line is unbalanced because of too many left-sided forwards, then Klopp has to share some of the blame.

Without mentioning FSG, which of these signings do you think Klopp didn't actually want:

Jota
Diaz
Nunez
Gakpo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15330 on: Today at 11:37:50 am »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 11:32:04 am
It really is, and he perfectly described posters like yourself in a nutshell. FSG stopped caring a long time ago and we are totally wasting Klopp's last years, there are literally about three years of evidence that point to this, but don't worry...next year we'll turn it around

This is not the discussion that was happening though. We weren't talking about last year or next year, we were talking about now and this month. The point was right now we're more imbalanced than before Henderson and Fabinho were sold. Well, yeah, we haven't replaced Fabinho yet (I'd say Szoboszlai is Henderson's replacement) but it looks like we're trying to. That was the discussion, either agree or disagree with that but don't change the topic and argue against a point that wasn't being made.

Anyway, I'm sure Al will send the membership badge shortly, so well done.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,250
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15331 on: Today at 11:38:58 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:24:38 am
Obfuscation and deflection are absolute tenets of your posting history. This discussion has warped far beyond its original point because of that.

It's simply not true that I don't acknowledge mistakes by the owners. They were poor in the January window of 2021. They should've made more funds available last summer, as we could have started the midfield rebuild early. But I'm not going to criticise them for the squad currently looking imbalanced when we clearly haven't finished our transfer business yet.

Except you didn't say that last summer did you.

you said this.



I think people like that need to take a step back and look at our squad which is legitimately one of the best in the world. If we've managed to get there without a net spend like City or Utd then surely that's something to be celebrated? I just don't understand this criticism of the club for doing excellent business. It seems certain people want us to be run unsustainably for some reason.

I reckon another midfielder would be ace too but to use last season's performance as a stick to beat the recruitment team, including Klopp, with is just a bit silly. The decisions they've made in the past few years are why we are as good a team as we are. Maybe trust that they know what they're doing eh?
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,855
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15332 on: Today at 11:39:39 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 11:16:40 am
Players Out: Ox, Keita, Milner, Firmino, Carvalho, Fabinho, Henderson, Melo, Clarkson (and most likely Phillips)

Players In: Dom, Mc

It's just over a week to the start of the season.

Yep. Dress it up how you like but barring an absolutely wild, totally out of character, splurge from FSG now this summer was 'the chance' for them to get it right and we've not done it. We are looking at best like getting Lavia and if we are very lucky a CB - and that really is at best. If that's the case, given the outgoings, then we've done the absolute bare minimum again.

FSG aren't bad owners, or as morally corrupt as certain states, but they do not have the right level of ambition for liverpool and I've no idea how anyone can defend them to the contrary.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 610
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15333 on: Today at 11:42:45 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:35:09 am
Al, we had this conversation halfway through last season.  I was arguing that we should've bought a midfielder instead of both Nunez and Gakpo but you were adamant that they were good signings.  Now you're talking about the jury being out on Nunez and blaming the owners for an unbalanced attack.  If the forward line is unbalanced because of too many left-sided forwards, then Klopp has to share some of the blame.

Without mentioning FSG, which of these signings do you think Klopp didn't actually want:

Jota
Diaz
Nunez
Gakpo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai

I don't get this argument, as we needed all of those players, too? At one point last season we were having to play Ox in attack as we didn't have enough strikers fit and available, so signing players like Diaz and Gakkers were necessary to keep the forward line firing at different points in the season - relying on Mane/Salah/Firmino wasn't a long term option anymore. We also needed players like Macca and Szobo, as we have lost about 10 midfielders...The problem we have is that we needed players in addition to those signings...not hard to grasp.

Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:37:50 am
This is not the discussion that was happening though. We weren't talking about last year or next year, we were talking about now and this month. The point was right now we're more imbalanced than before Henderson and Fabinho were sold. Well, yeah, we haven't replaced Fabinho yet (I'd say Szoboszlai is Henderson's replacement) but it looks like we're trying to. That was the discussion, either agree or disagree with that but don't change the topic and argue against a point that wasn't being made.

Anyway, I'm sure Al will send the membership badge shortly, so well done.

Membership badge? What on earth are you talking about. I agree with him so all of a sudden I'm in some kind of cult? Going by that logic, I suppose I can label you an FSG fanboy, as you spend your days backing the ownership at every turn, is that how this works?
« Last Edit: Today at 11:45:24 am by Kop Kings »
Logged

Online Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,215
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15334 on: Today at 11:43:08 am »
FSG Meeting at the end of May

"How are we cutting personnel again"

They are going to off load ballpark figure of $66 million in wages by the start of August

"How many players are they letting go"

Maybe 14, but I've heard The Saudi's might come knocking

"Who they want"

Bobby, Thiago, Ox and even Fabinho they say

"Not their captain"

Who's that

"Henderson, he can't go. He's supported gay rights and fucked himself now. He'll go back to his home team maybe next season, think it's in Scotland

How many players are we letting them buy

"We have someone looking into a few players with buy-out clauses, maybe two and another cheap one to keep them happy. We are also putting out they are buying that French player again"

What about if they finish 6th again

"5th in the end it was, we have done the math. Not much difference with the player sales and new stand and then we'll sell"

We are very lucky to have that manager in England , and even those fans. They have made us very rich.

"And, more riches to come."


Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,786
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15335 on: Today at 11:45:06 am »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 11:42:45 am
I don't get this argument, as we needed all of those players, too? At one point last season we were having to play Ox in attack as we didn't have enough strikers fit and available, so signing players like Diaz and Gakkers were necessary.

Al's argument is we have an unbalanced attack with too many left-sided options.  We could've not spent loads on Nunez if he's going to play second fiddle to Gakpo too, that money could've gone on a midfielder.

Klopp will have an idea of the budget, it was his decision to spent a huge amount on Nunez instead of a midfielder.  And then another £40m on Gakpo to play the same position.

I don't think FSG are blameless, we should have a bigger budget for a club in our position, but you cannot completely absolve Klopp of blame when it comes to our transfer business.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 610
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15336 on: Today at 11:46:58 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:45:06 am
Al's argument is we have an unbalanced attack with too many left-sided options.  We could've not spent loads on Nunez if he's going to play second fiddle to Gakpo too, that money could've gone on a midfielder.

Klopp will have an idea of the budget, it was his decision to spent a huge amount on Nunez instead of a midfielder.  And then another £40m on Gakpo to play the same position.

I don't think FSG are blameless, we should have a bigger budget for a club in our position, but you cannot completely absolve Klopp of blame when it comes to our transfer business.

But if we hadn't signed Gakpo and Nunez then at points last season we would have been playing Elliot/Salah/Ox...So we did need those players. The thing is, we also needed the funds available to sign other players across the squad.
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,661
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15337 on: Today at 11:47:30 am »
Is Arthur still available?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,786
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15338 on: Today at 11:49:27 am »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 11:46:58 am
But if we hadn't signed Gakpo and Nunez then at points last season we would have been playing Elliot/Salah/Ox...So we did need those players. The thing is, we also needed the funds available to sign other players across the squad.

Sure, I agree that we needed a higher budget.  My point is that we had a limited budget and didn't make the best use of it.  Klopp signed a new contract knowing he'd be working under budget restraints and that's why I don't think spending as much as we did on two centre forwards was the best use of the funds available.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15339 on: Today at 11:49:28 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:37:50 am
This is not the discussion that was happening though. We weren't talking about last year or next year, we were talking about now and this month. The point was right now we're more imbalanced than before Henderson and Fabinho were sold. Well, yeah, we haven't replaced Fabinho yet (I'd say Szoboszlai is Henderson's replacement) but it looks like we're trying to. That was the discussion, either agree or disagree with that but don't change the topic and argue against a point that wasn't being made.

Anyway, I'm sure Al will send the membership badge shortly, so well done.

I don't care for Al and your feuds but at least Al is calling things like it is even though he gets stuck on specifics way too much. You however spend more time making excuses for FSG or even when you agree things aren't enough you get stuck on the minor details which deflects the conversation and waters down the massive glaring issues.

Anyway, the bottom line is right now, based on FSG's track record in the past 15 transfer windows, we can now safely say it would take an uncharacteristic change of transfer policy in order for us to have a successful summer transfer window. To be absolutely skeptical is the correct stance, regardless of what many apologists or "the window isn't over" posters say.
Logged

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 610
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15340 on: Today at 11:54:56 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:49:27 am
Sure, I agree that we needed a higher budget.  My point is that we had a limited budget and didn't make the best use of it.  Klopp signed a new contract knowing he'd be working under budget restraints and that's why I don't think spending as much as we did on two centre forwards was the best use of the funds available.

I think it's a symptom of having to work under FSG, though - perhaps in the winter Klopp did want a midfielder over an attacker, but FSG's constraints meant that we had to go for the 'easy option' of getting an attacker with a relatively low fee who was available and good to drop into the squad. Perhaps Klopp wanted to prioritise Szobo, but FSG didn't want to sanction that kind of fee, so with the £35-odd million available (and an injury crisis up top) he went for that instead. My point is that, under better owners, we should have been able to get both.

(also apologies for signing off my last message to you with 'not hard to grasp' - no need for it)
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,786
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15341 on: Today at 11:56:28 am »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 11:54:56 am
I think it's a symptom of having to work under FSG, though - perhaps in the winter Klopp did want a midfielder over an attacker, but FSG's constraints meant that we had to go for the 'easy option' of getting an attacker with a relatively low fee who was available and good to drop into the squad. Perhaps Klopp wanted to prioritise Szobo, but FSG didn't want to sanction that kind of fee, so with the £35-odd million available (and an injury crisis up top) he went for that instead. My point is that, under better owners, we should have been able to get both.

(also apologies for signing off my last message to you with 'not hard to grasp' - no need for it)

No worries.

For me, the issue is that we bought Nunez and Klopp isn't convinced, which is why we then bought Gakpo.  We spent over £60m on a project, basically, when we have a limited budget.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,382
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15342 on: Today at 12:02:51 pm »
I think there's a lack of joined up thinking since Edwards fucked off. The strategy is all over the place and whimsical. Waiting on unobtainable players, not strengthening when and where we need to, an unbalanced squad. We can still put it right this month with the right additions but last summer and last season was a complete shitshow and we aren't addressing the issues.

It's easy if you've got tons of money but we never have and therefore need to get everything right. We can't afford mistakes.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:04:22 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15343 on: Today at 12:05:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:45:06 am
Al's argument is we have an unbalanced attack with too many left-sided options.  We could've not spent loads on Nunez if he's going to play second fiddle to Gakpo too, that money could've gone on a midfielder.

Klopp will have an idea of the budget, it was his decision to spent a huge amount on Nunez instead of a midfielder.  And then another £40m on Gakpo to play the same position.

I don't think FSG are blameless, we should have a bigger budget for a club in our position, but you cannot completely absolve Klopp of blame when it comes to our transfer business.

Whilst I agree with you that Klopp is not completely without blame I think it's for different reasons. Signing an attacker over a midfielder is basically a risk that he has decided to take whilst working under the budgetary constraints. I don't think I would pile blame onto him for that. But not coming out and being honest with the fanbase that we are working under serious constraints directly because of FSG, which would in turn manage all of our expectations is a better route to take. The majority of the fanbase still think we will and should be challenging for the league when in reality we are up for a serious battle this season to make the champions league spots.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15344 on: Today at 12:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:02:51 pm
I think there's a lack of joined up thinking since Edwards fucked off. The strategy is all over the place and whimsical. Waiting on unobtainable players, not strengthening when and where we need to, an unbalanced squad. We can still put it right this month with the right additions but last summer and last season was a complete shitshow and we aren't addressing the issues.

It's easy if you've got tons of money but we never have and therefore need to get everything right. We can't afford mistakes.

Were literally employing our sporting director on a short term contract. Weve gone from Being a well run machine to being all over the shop.
Logged
