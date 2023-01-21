Players Out: Ox, Keita, Milner, Firmino, Carvalho, Fabinho, Henderson, Melo, Clarkson (and most likely Phillips)
Players In: Dom, Mc
It's just over a week to the start of the season.
We can go round and round but the above is simply factual.
This transfer window is another massive FSG failure to support the manager.
They did the usual leaking about big spend, going hard for Bellingham etc. etc. when we missed out on CL but the facts say something else.
They have saved a fortune on the wage bill and have their usual tiny (by comparison with our rivals) net spend.
Even if they sign a midfielder and defender late on on this window, it is still a massive failure. We have had little time to bed them in, and in any case getting four in after all the departures is the bare minimum.
FSG have succeeded in making many of us grateful for the bare minimum (and they may not even achieve that).
Their half-assed short-term appointment of a Director of Football looks like another massive failure....so far we have signed two players with release clauses, a job a trained chimp could do.
I am fed up of the same thing, window after window, with these jokers. Klopp worked miracles for a long time to protect the owners against mass criticism but even miracle-workers can't do it all the time.
Take your 3 and a half billion profits and sail off into the sunset please, you are holding the club back and your strategy makes it impossible for us to compete in the current climate.
Good riddance!