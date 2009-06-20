« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 615793 times)

Offline PIPA23

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15280 on: Yesterday at 05:35:41 pm »
no chance to compete with others without proper backing from the owners...

we have a few days until the season start and are -4 players to our 'great' rebuild with big holes in defence...

we wasted the best manager we ever had in the modern era.
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15281 on: Yesterday at 05:44:16 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 02:47:10 pm
I cant blame them this summer, I think weve actually made some weird decisions in terms of transfer strategy rather than having enough funds, we signed two attacking midfielders for example when signing two defensive minded midfielders would have suited us better, we only needed one of Szoboszlai or Mac Allister IMO.

We bought two players with buyout clauses. FSG can't resist a bargain. That is why we ended up with a shitload of goalkeepers and left-sided attackers.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15282 on: Yesterday at 05:48:37 pm »
Big 30 days for FSG.  Long range commitment or find a buyer / investment.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Coolie High

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15283 on: Yesterday at 05:49:37 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:44:16 pm
We bought two players with buyout clauses. FSG can't resist a bargain. That is why we ended up with a shitload of goalkeepers and left-sided attackers.

I saw a graph that were at the bottom 5 teams for signings made this season, you have an idea what our net spend is? I guess we could definitely push the boat out more this summer but I think we got it wrong in the first place signing two attacking midfielders knowing the constraints we have with a FSG budget.
Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15284 on: Yesterday at 05:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:44:16 pm
We bought two players with buyout clauses. FSG can't resist a bargain. That is why we ended up with a shitload of goalkeepers and left-sided attackers.

Are you really questioning the players we bought this summer?  They will be fantastic additions to the team. ;D
Offline newterp

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15285 on: Yesterday at 05:52:56 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 05:48:37 pm
Big 30 days for FSG.  Long range commitment or find a buyer / investment.

Haven't they been looking for a buyer and / or investment for almost a year now?
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15286 on: Yesterday at 05:54:24 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 05:48:37 pm
Big 30 days for FSG.  Long range commitment or find a buyer / investment.

We'll get someone on loan then we'll have Avens tell us FSG are fantastic.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15287 on: Yesterday at 06:00:52 pm »
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15288 on: Yesterday at 06:28:57 pm »
These are the same owners who paid for Arthur Melo to have a five-month holiday in Liverpool. They'll likely do the same this Summer.
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15289 on: Yesterday at 06:41:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:49:43 pm
Are you really questioning the players we bought this summer?  They will be fantastic additions to the team. ;D

Yes because they are not what we needed.

Mac Allister, Szobozslai, Gakpo, Nunez, Doak, Carvalho, Diaz are individually good deals. However, signing all those attacking players and ignoring the issues we have in defensive midfield and in defence is bizarre.

We have made an already unbalanced squad even more unbalanced, especially when you consider that Virgil and Matip will be 33 next summer.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Raaphael

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15290 on: Yesterday at 06:56:48 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Yesterday at 05:35:41 pm
no chance to compete with others without proper backing from the owners...

we have a few days until the season start and are -4 players to our 'great' rebuild with big holes in defence...

we wasted the best manager we ever had in the modern era.

Thats my take as well. Wont happen, but I think we need two more midfielders and at least one more defender, but objectively maybe two.
Offline PaulF

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15291 on: Yesterday at 07:10:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:41:05 pm
Yes because they are not what we needed.

Mac Allister, Szobozslai, Gakpo, Nunez, Doak, Carvalho, Diaz are individually good deals. However, signing all those attacking players and ignoring the issues we have in defensive midfield and in defence is bizarre.

We have made an already unbalanced squad even more unbalanced, especially when you consider that Virgil and Matip will be 33 next summer.
Maybe when they came to anfield heard the chants of attack, attack , attack, attack, attack. They thought that's the way to go.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15292 on: Yesterday at 07:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:41:05 pm
Yes because they are not what we needed.

Mac Allister, Szobozslai, Gakpo, Nunez, Doak, Carvalho, Diaz are individually good deals. However, signing all those attacking players and ignoring the issues we have in defensive midfield and in defence is bizarre.

We have made an already unbalanced squad even more unbalanced, especially when you consider that Virgil and Matip will be 33 next summer.

Why are you having a go at Jurgen about his squad building? Thought it was FSG you were after?
Offline Raaphael

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15293 on: Yesterday at 07:26:17 pm »
Well see. I think probably Lavia or another low budget option for a 6 will join and then well be done. Maybe a Kabak-like loan for a defender.

Which will not really be enough, but thats how itd been under FSG.
Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15294 on: Yesterday at 07:27:55 pm »
Lavia and "low budget" tag doesn't make sense considering he will go at £50m for a 19 year old.
Offline PaleBlueDot

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15295 on: Yesterday at 07:34:40 pm »
Lots saying we didn't need to go after the attack like that but we have made the right calls in the forwards we have signed. Depth and variety in attack. Take away a Gakpo or a Diaz and we would feel a lot lighter.

The issue is, when you refuse to address areas...they tend to pile up. We needed 2/3 midfielders this summer BEFORE Fab and Hendo left. We needed another CB and a back-up right back. This summer was a rebuild and make no mistake we are far, far away from what we needed to do this window.

We have a month to go, so my final straw on FSG hasn't cracked just yet. But going by their track record we can all speculate as to where this critical transfer window is heading. Underwhelming and insufficient.

What we need to do now is a DM, another midfielder who can play CM And cover as a DM, a left sided CB and a back-up RB. 4 signings.

The absolute bare minimum would be a DM and a LCB.
Online LiamG

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15296 on: Yesterday at 07:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:41:05 pm
Yes because they are not what we needed.



Why weren't they? They've basically replaced Keita, Ox & Henderson, Now we need to replace Fabinho
Offline PaleBlueDot

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15297 on: Yesterday at 07:37:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:27:55 pm
Lavia and "low budget" tag doesn't make sense considering he will go at £50m for a 19 year old.

I don't think Lavia is low budget but probably considered by most as the bare minimum...considering we are not in the Caceido/Rice level conversations when we should be.
Offline Raaphael

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15298 on: Yesterday at 07:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:27:55 pm
Lavia and "low budget" tag doesn't make sense considering he will go at £50m for a 19 year old.

Players are going for +100£. Thats the market. 50 mill is pretty average these days as crazy as it is. Thats what were competing with. I dont make the rules.

We were not even in the conversation with players like Rice and Caicedo and at least with Caicedo we probably should be. But were not even in the conversation when it comes to players above a certain price.

Not overpaying is one thing. Not being able to compete for players is another.
Offline jambutty

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15299 on: Yesterday at 07:42:44 pm »
A well-heeled Red I know was/is interested in becoming an FSG investor.

He was awaiting an interview a coupla months ago and has been schtum ever since.

First rule of Fight Club?
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Armchair expert

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15300 on: Yesterday at 08:50:18 pm »
Just get the chequebook out you tight twats
Offline newterp

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15301 on: Yesterday at 09:02:34 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 08:50:18 pm
Just get the chequebook out you tight twats

spoken like a true....armchair expert!
Online Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15302 on: Yesterday at 10:10:13 pm »
It will end up the same window as all the others it is frustrating, we desperately needed a left sided centre half and probably the best young prospect in the world wasnt just available hes a liverpool fan who dreamt of playing for liverpool, so what happens Man City buy him for £77mil, 21 years of age shame really but hey ho lets all be optimistic wages have gone down so the books look good.
Offline Raaphael

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15303 on: Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm »
Yep, Gvardiol is a boyhood Red.
Online Avens

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15304 on: Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:41:05 pm
Yes because they are not what we needed.

Mac Allister, Szobozslai, Gakpo, Nunez, Doak, Carvalho, Diaz are individually good deals. However, signing all those attacking players and ignoring the issues we have in defensive midfield and in defence is bizarre.

We have made an already unbalanced squad even more unbalanced, especially when you consider that Virgil and Matip will be 33 next summer.

Al, you were in here after we signed Szoboszlai, shamelessly claiming that it was some sort of triumph for the anti-FSG brigade because it showed that it proved we needed players who were ready to deliver now, or some utter nonsense, but now it's further evidence of the club fucking up. You see why you constantly get pulled up on moving goal posts?

You still haven't responded to my earlier question, do you think a big of more than £40m for Lavia is a lowball offer? Or were you just being a pedant for no reason?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15305 on: Yesterday at 10:57:39 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 05:48:37 pm
Big 30 days for FSG.  Long range commitment or find a buyer / investment.

Nobody gives a shit about the investment. Its not important anymore apart from the identity of who owns a part of LFC. In terms of the money though, its not something anyone should care about.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15306 on: Yesterday at 11:02:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:57:39 pm
Nobody gives a shit about the investment. Its not important anymore apart from the identity of who owns a part of LFC. In terms of the money though, its not something anyone should care about.

It is important if the investment is to be utilized for team improvements. If not, then yes, it's not that important. No Money + No Money = No Improvement. 
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15307 on: Yesterday at 11:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm
Al, you were in here after we signed Szoboszlai, shamelessly claiming that it was some sort of triumph for the anti-FSG brigade because it showed that it proved we needed players who were ready to deliver now, or some utter nonsense, but now it's further evidence of the club fucking up. You see why you constantly get pulled up on moving goal posts?

I listed 7 players who if taken in isolation I classed as good deals. I stated that as I saw it the issue was how it effected the balance of the side. Since then we have sold our only two senior 6s and haven't replaced them.

You are now looking to talk about Szobozslai in isolation. I clearly stated that Mac and Szob were good signings If we addressed the more pressing issues I the squad. I specifically stated adding pace and power in midfield to complement Mac and Szob.

Since then the balance of the squad has got even worse



Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm
You still haven't responded to my earlier question, do you think a big of more than £40m for Lavia is a lowball offer? Or were you just being a pedant for no reason?

I explained the issue with Lavia is that City get twenty percent plus have a buyback of £40m next season according to reports. So yes in that situation £40m is a lowball offer.
Furthermore if we aren't trying to lowball Southampton then why was the initial bid £34m.

As for your accusation of moving the goalposts you were the one who shamelessly called a £40 odd mil bid nearly £50m.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15308 on: Yesterday at 11:12:26 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 11:02:29 pm
It is important if the investment is to be utilized for team improvements. If not, then yes, it's not that important. No Money + No Money = No Improvement. 

The money was only of fans interest when it was at a time where it could be spent on the squad. Now that time has passed, nobody should really care and I dont think many people do. It was never said officially that money was for players.
Offline farawayred

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15309 on: Yesterday at 11:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:05:50 pm

I explained the issue with Lavia is that City get twenty percent plus have a buyback of £40m next season according to reports. So yes in that situation £40m is a lowball offer.
Furthermore if we aren't trying to lowball Southampton then why was the initial bid £34m.

As for your accusation of moving the goalposts you were the one who shamelessly called a £40 odd mil bid nearly £50m.
That's true, but it assumes the certainty that City WILL buy him next season, in which case Southampton are guaranteed £40m. For them to make the same money now if another team gets him, they'll ask for £48m. That's why buy-back clauses are inserted. But again, you/they are assuming zero risk in the City decision to buy him back; what if they don't? If he has an unhappy experience from all this, would Lavia be worth £48m next season? Would City want to buy him? I'd think that ~£42/44m would be a good price to sell now; a bird in the hand is better than two in the bush.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline arfy05

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15310 on: Yesterday at 11:49:22 pm »
I have never been an FSG IN or Out fan as Ive supported the team. But they are managing a decline. We have gone backwards and needed a definitive summer with numerous quality signings delivered in a timely manner to help gel and build the team. The 2 players we have bought are spot on but the depth is a concern. Last season I felt annoyed at the lack of activity, I expected a reaction as the loss of UCL revenue I thought would be a wake up call. It hasnt. Instead we are titting around with so many players in the squad who do not fit the new system and holes in the first team. We have and will waste the final best yrs of Ali, Mo and VVD then replace them with players not of the level. Simply cause we havent moved or reacted to the change in environment/ market. Neglecting investment at the top cost us titles now it will cost us further unless Klopp finds a miracle. Problem now is the other half of the dream team: Graham and Edwards are not here. Depressing as fvck.
Online Avens

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15311 on: Yesterday at 11:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:05:50 pm
I listed 7 players who if taken in isolation I classed as good deals. I stated that as I saw it the issue was how it effected the balance of the side. Since then we have sold our only two senior 6s and haven't replaced them.

You are now looking to talk about Szobozslai in isolation. I clearly stated that Mac and Szob were good signings If we addressed the more pressing issues I the squad. I specifically stated adding pace and power in midfield to complement Mac and Szob.

Since then the balance of the squad has got even worse

The balance has got worse, because we've sold two players and haven't brought anyone in since. If that's the state of play at the end of the window, I'll agree that it's not been a good one. But we're clearly not done yet. No doubt when we do make a signing you'll let us know how it fits your agenda.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:05:50 pm
I explained the issue with Lavia is that City get twenty percent plus have a buyback of £40m next season according to reports. So yes in that situation £40m is a lowball offer.
Furthermore if we aren't trying to lowball Southampton then why was the initial bid £34m.

As for your accusation of moving the goalposts you were the one who shamelessly called a £40 odd mil bid nearly £50m.

Fantastic, so I presume you'll be delighted with the owners for investing in elite young talent if we do get the Lavia deal over the line.

Why was the first bid 34m? Because it's a negotiation, Al  ;D I think someone was hoping to get a better deal for Liverpool. I hate to repeat myself, because I'll be really pleased if we sign him, but even 34m (+4m in add ons, by the way) for a relegated 19 year old with one season of senior football under his belt is a significant amount of money.

As to your final point, I was under the impression that it was 42m + 4m in add ons, making it 46m. I think I took the 4m in add ons from the earlier bid, so that might have been a mistake. I acknowledged the mistake and made my point again with the corrected figure in mind. I think it speaks to your psychological mindset that you see the acknowledgement of a mistake is seen as moving the goalposts  ;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline elbow

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15312 on: Today at 04:17:04 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
Yep, Gvardiol is a boyhood Red.

The team he supported will have no bearing on anything. Robbie Keane should have taught us that.

 ;)
We are Liverpool!

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15313 on: Today at 08:15:33 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:42:53 pm
That's true, but it assumes the certainty that City WILL buy him next season, in which case Southampton are guaranteed £40m. For them to make the same money now if another team gets him, they'll ask for £48m. That's why buy-back clauses are inserted. But again, you/they are assuming zero risk in the City decision to buy him back; what if they don't? If he has an unhappy experience from all this, would Lavia be worth £48m next season? Would City want to buy him? I'd think that ~£42/44m would be a good price to sell now; a bird in the hand is better than two in the bush.

Firstly your maths is wrong you are adding 20% to £40m instead of deducting 20% from £50m. If they sell for £48m they end up with £38.4m, to end up with £40m they need to sell for the £50m they are asking for.

They have a very close relationship with City signing four young players for £40m last season. This season they have already signed Shea Charles for £10m + £5m in addons. The Director of Football at Soton is Jason Wilcox who was formerly the Director of City's academy.

It isn't just City though pretty much all of the top clubs are interested in Lavia. My guess would be that Southampton are looking at the bigger picture. Lavia is likely to tear up the Championship, help them mount a promotion challenge and will be a year closer to HG status next season. The likliehood is that his value will only increase so they will be comfortable keeping hold of him especially given the fees clubs are willing to pay for central midfield players now.

Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15314 on: Today at 08:50:59 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:54:08 pm
The balance has got worse, because we've sold two players and haven't brought anyone in since. If that's the state of play at the end of the window, I'll agree that it's not been a good one. But we're clearly not done yet. No doubt when we do make a signing you'll let us know how it fits your agenda.


How can your entire defence of FSG be based on something that might happen in the future. Posters point out what FSG have done time and time which is fail to back the manager. They have let him go into seasons with holes in the squad that have cost us.

Instead of acknowledging that you continually ask us to ignore that and focus on what might happen. Even after debacles like Kabak and Davies followed by Melo. Even with a stack of evidence you still want us to believe this window may be different. You still want us to believe that FSG will have an epiphany, break the habits of a lifetime and actually invest some of their funds into the squad.

Posters of your ilk try and convince people that the end of this window will be better, or January will be better or next season will be the war chest window. Then bizarrely claim anyone who doesn't believe your fairy tales has an agenda.


Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:54:08 pm
Fantastic, so I presume you'll be delighted with the owners for investing in elite young talent if we do get the Lavia deal over the line.

Why was the first bid 34m? Because it's a negotiation, Al  ;D I think someone was hoping to get a better deal for Liverpool. I hate to repeat myself, because I'll be really pleased if we sign him, but even 34m (+4m in add ons, by the way) for a relegated 19 year old with one season of senior football under his belt is a significant amount of money.

As to your final point, I was under the impression that it was 42m + 4m in add ons, making it 46m. I think I took the 4m in add ons from the earlier bid, so that might have been a mistake. I acknowledged the mistake and made my point again with the corrected figure in mind. I think it speaks to your psychological mindset that you see the acknowledgement of a mistake is seen as moving the goalposts  ;D

Let's cut to the chase you were attempting to portray the lie that posters were being brainwashed into thinking that £50m wasn't a good bid for Lavia. The problem was we haven't bid £50m. Instead of apologising and moving on you are bizarrely blaming the people who quite rightly called you out.

As for the Lavia deal I have said all along he is a talented player and I would like to see us sign him. Let us not kid ourselves why we might sign him. After hanging Klopp out to dry with the  all in for Bellingham nonsense that cost us a CL place. The owners have refused to get involved for established dms like Caicedo, Rice etc.

We are looking at Lavia because they haven't given Klopp a budget that allows us to target established players. The really scary part is that without the Saudi money coming in for Henderson and Fabinho then Mac and Szob would probably be our only signings this window. So despite having an aging defence and midfield FSG are still only really interested in below value moneyball signings whose clauses can be activated.

We are wasting the best years of Klopp existing on bread and water whilst people like you tell us to wait for the jam next week, next window or even next season.

Well guess what we are sick to the back teeth of posters like you telling us it is too soon to judge FSG.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Zlen

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15315 on: Today at 08:58:31 am »
Wasting Klopps tine with us is the principal sin of FSG. One theyll be remembered by. One they will never wash away.

