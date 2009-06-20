The balance has got worse, because we've sold two players and haven't brought anyone in since. If that's the state of play at the end of the window, I'll agree that it's not been a good one. But we're clearly not done yet. No doubt when we do make a signing you'll let us know how it fits your agenda.

Fantastic, so I presume you'll be delighted with the owners for investing in elite young talent if we do get the Lavia deal over the line.



Why was the first bid 34m? Because it's a negotiation, Al I think someone was hoping to get a better deal for Liverpool. I hate to repeat myself, because I'll be really pleased if we sign him, but even 34m (+4m in add ons, by the way) for a relegated 19 year old with one season of senior football under his belt is a significant amount of money.



As to your final point, I was under the impression that it was 42m + 4m in add ons, making it 46m. I think I took the 4m in add ons from the earlier bid, so that might have been a mistake. I acknowledged the mistake and made my point again with the corrected figure in mind. I think it speaks to your psychological mindset that you see the acknowledgement of a mistake is seen as moving the goalposts



How can your entire defence of FSG be based on something that might happen in the future. Posters point out what FSG have done time and time which is fail to back the manager. They have let him go into seasons with holes in the squad that have cost us.Instead of acknowledging that you continually ask us to ignore that and focus on what might happen. Even after debacles like Kabak and Davies followed by Melo. Even with a stack of evidence you still want us to believe this window may be different. You still want us to believe that FSG will have an epiphany, break the habits of a lifetime and actually invest some of their funds into the squad.Posters of your ilk try and convince people that the end of this window will be better, or January will be better or next season will be the war chest window. Then bizarrely claim anyone who doesn't believe your fairy tales has an agenda.Let's cut to the chase you were attempting to portray the lie that posters were being brainwashed into thinking that £50m wasn't a good bid for Lavia. The problem was we haven't bid £50m. Instead of apologising and moving on you are bizarrely blaming the people who quite rightly called you out.As for the Lavia deal I have said all along he is a talented player and I would like to see us sign him. Let us not kid ourselves why we might sign him. After hanging Klopp out to dry with the all in for Bellingham nonsense that cost us a CL place. The owners have refused to get involved for established dms like Caicedo, Rice etc.We are looking at Lavia because they haven't given Klopp a budget that allows us to target established players. The really scary part is that without the Saudi money coming in for Henderson and Fabinho then Mac and Szob would probably be our only signings this window. So despite having an aging defence and midfield FSG are still only really interested in below value moneyball signings whose clauses can be activated.We are wasting the best years of Klopp existing on bread and water whilst people like you tell us to wait for the jam next week, next window or even next season.Well guess what we are sick to the back teeth of posters like you telling us it is too soon to judge FSG.