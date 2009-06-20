I listed 7 players who if taken in isolation I classed as good deals. I stated that as I saw it the issue was how it effected the balance of the side. Since then we have sold our only two senior 6s and haven't replaced them.



You are now looking to talk about Szobozslai in isolation. I clearly stated that Mac and Szob were good signings If we addressed the more pressing issues I the squad. I specifically stated adding pace and power in midfield to complement Mac and Szob.



Since then the balance of the squad has got even worse



I explained the issue with Lavia is that City get twenty percent plus have a buyback of £40m next season according to reports. So yes in that situation £40m is a lowball offer.

Furthermore if we aren't trying to lowball Southampton then why was the initial bid £34m.



As for your accusation of moving the goalposts you were the one who shamelessly called a £40 odd mil bid nearly £50m.



The balance has got worse, because we've sold two players and haven't brought anyone in since. If that's the state of play at the end of the window, I'll agree that it's not been a good one. But we're clearly not done yet. No doubt when we do make a signing you'll let us know how it fits your agenda.Fantastic, so I presume you'll be delighted with the owners for investing in elite young talent if we do get the Lavia deal over the line.Why was the first bid 34m? Because it's a negotiation, AlI think someone was hoping to get a better deal for Liverpool. I hate to repeat myself, because I'll be really pleased if we sign him, but even 34m (+4m in add ons, by the way) for a relegated 19 year old with one season of senior football under his belt is a significant amount of money.As to your final point, I was under the impression that it was 42m + 4m in add ons, making it 46m. I think I took the 4m in add ons from the earlier bid, so that might have been a mistake. I acknowledged the mistake and made my point again with the corrected figure in mind. I think it speaks to your psychological mindset that you see the acknowledgement of a mistake is seen as moving the goalposts