« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 377 378 379 380 381 [382]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 613700 times)

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15240 on: Today at 09:23:32 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:14:25 am
This description of a nearly 50m bid for a 19 year old that's barely played a season of football is RAWK's current in-vogue utter garbage that will be repeated until people are convinced it's true.

Thing is weve also seen people claim hes one of the top 5 DMs in the league so you can understand why people then start claiming £50 million is a fair offer. Certain people want it both ways - hes brilliant, too 5 DM in the league AND £50 million is too much for him, good on the club for holding out. Thats not you Avens but its also a RAWK in vogue garbage.
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,950
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15241 on: Today at 09:30:05 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:23:32 am
Thing is weve also seen people claim hes one of the top 5 DMs in the league so you can understand why people then start claiming £50 million is a fair offer. Certain people want it both ways - hes brilliant, too 5 DM in the league AND £50 million is too much for him, good on the club for holding out. Thats not you Avens but its also a RAWK in vogue garbage.

He's not, and those people are idiots. The same as those saying a £43m bid for him is 'lowball'. It's not. It's way over his real value, but football has become so bloated it's now looking like Alan Brazil
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15242 on: Today at 09:32:15 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:30:05 am
He's not, and those people are idiots. The same as those saying a £43m bid for him is 'lowball'. It's not. It's way over his real value, but football has become so bloated it's now looking like Alan Brazil

I know but several people, including me, have been making that point on the transfer thread in the face of the more typical (and Tbf understandable, who doesnt get excited about a shiny new toy?) optimism about a mooted signing.

It does of course raise why we even want him in the first place. Given we seem to value him fairly accurately for where hes at why do we want him at whatever price?
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15243 on: Today at 09:42:26 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:21:38 am
Luckily we've got your constantly angry self to correct these "lowball" posts though saying he's only played 20 games and the bid is "nearly 50m" isn't particularly accurate either.

You're right, I am absolutely fuming. What do you think, Del, is the bid of £42m + add ons a lowball offer for Lavia?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15244 on: Today at 10:11:13 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:23:32 am
Thing is weve also seen people claim hes one of the top 5 DMs in the league so you can understand why people then start claiming £50 million is a fair offer. Certain people want it both ways - hes brilliant, too 5 DM in the league AND £50 million is too much for him, good on the club for holding out. Thats not you Avens but its also a RAWK in vogue garbage.

If someone was saying we're lowballing because he's one of the 5 best DMs in the league and we should bid more than we have been for him, they'd be ridiculed. I don't think anyone is putting those two ideas together though  ;D

They're either saying he's better than he is because they're overly positive, or they're saying we're lowballing because they're overly negative  ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,718
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15245 on: Today at 10:21:32 am »
In fairness to the club Im not sure where criticizing their negotiating ability is coming from?

I understand - and am part of - criticisms of the overall spend but theyve been excellent at paying the right fees for players which has massively helped our overall ability to compete

They pay based on their valuation of the player its that simple
They paid 60 million up front for Szoboslai because they believe hes worth that
Theyre bidding 35-40 million for Lavia for the same reason

Whats the counter argument here - that you want the selling clubs to dictate terms?
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15246 on: Today at 10:41:13 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:11:13 am
If someone was saying we're lowballing because he's one of the 5 best DMs in the league and we should bid more than we have been for him, they'd be ridiculed. I don't think anyone is putting those two ideas together though  ;D

They're either saying he's better than he is because they're overly positive, or they're saying we're lowballing because they're overly negative  ;D

You've slightly missed my point. I'm arguing there's a type of knee jerk instinct to defend whatever the club seems to be doing at the time. So I'd genuinely not be surprised if the poster who argued he's a top 5 DM has also been defending the offers so far. That doesn't make any sense. If you're that positive about him you should be massively pushing for the club to pay what it takes, given that a top 5 DM in the league is definitely worth £50 million these days. In the 'top 5 dm in the league' world, we are currently lowballing!
I suspect there are ALSO posters who were negative about the prospect of buying him because he's too raw or whatever AND who are being negative about the lowballing offer. Which also doesn't make any sense. If you don't think he's that good you should be happy that we're seeking to pay his actual value. Suddenly claiming we're lowballing for a player you weren't sure about 5 seconds ago is just being negative for the sake of negativity.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:46:48 am by Knight »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,342
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15247 on: Today at 10:44:16 am »
Fuck me. Is this knobend thread still going?

:lmao
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,207
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15248 on: Today at 11:16:27 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:14:25 am
This description of a nearly 50m bid for a 19 year old that's barely played a season of football is RAWK's current in-vogue utter garbage that will be repeated until people are convinced it's true.

Firstly where does this nearly £50m bid come from. Reports are that are 2nd bid is around £40m+ addons.

Or are you going to keep repeating £50m until people are convinced it's true.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,207
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15249 on: Today at 11:33:58 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:21:32 am
In fairness to the club Im not sure where criticizing their negotiating ability is coming from?

I understand - and am part of - criticisms of the overall spend but theyve been excellent at paying the right fees for players which has massively helped our overall ability to compete

They pay based on their valuation of the player its that simple
They paid 60 million up front for Szoboslai because they believe hes worth that
Theyre bidding 35-40 million for Lavia for the same reason

Whats the counter argument here - that you want the selling clubs to dictate terms?


Has it been a case of negotiating excellent fees or is it just the case that we aren't that good at negotiating fees for players but are good at triggering buyout clauses?

We paid £60m for Szob because Leipzig wouldn't entertain any of our offers. We got a great deal on Mac Allister because he had a buyout clause. The same with Konate. We paid low fees for Elliott and Carvalho because we could go to a tribunal. Gakpo and Diaz were signed after other clubs had done the groundwork and both PSV and Porto were desperate to sell.

Minamino had a buyout and Thiago was into the last year of his deal and made it clear he wouldn't sign a new deal.

Probably the biggest deals we have actually had to negotiate in recent seasons have been Darwin and Jota. I would say we paid all the money for Darwin and actually agreed to overpay for Jota so we could pay a low initial payment. I can't remember us negotiating too many brilliant deals.

Personally, I think you have to offset the ability to save a few million here and there with the risk of missing out on players and the effect that has. Not being in the CL this season is a prime example of that. 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,659
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15250 on: Today at 12:13:38 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:21:32 am
In fairness to the club Im not sure where criticizing their negotiating ability is coming from?

I understand - and am part of - criticisms of the overall spend but theyve been excellent at paying the right fees for players which has massively helped our overall ability to compete

They pay based on their valuation of the player its that simple
They paid 60 million up front for Szoboslai because they believe hes worth that
Theyre bidding 35-40 million for Lavia for the same reason

Whats the counter argument here - that you want the selling clubs to dictate terms?

Spurs are apparently the masters of negotiating and getting good deals, this means deals drag on to the detriment of their managers and the club moving forward on the pitch.

Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,879
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15251 on: Today at 12:24:48 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 02:14:29 pm
https://twitter.com/MelissaReddy_/status/1686349421913518080?s=20

"If Southampton's valuation remains excessive"  :D :D

Low-balling offers a week before the season starts because he might be too expensive is the definition of faffing about. Alright, I get it. We like good-value deals Mac Allister style. But we have lost 5 midfielders and only bought two. We actually need two more midfielders in and it all seems like we'll be happy if we get Lavia at least. We need a defender and two midfielders. I'd be surprised if we get more than Lavia personally.



For anyone wondering....the massive "rebuild" has us on about 4m net spend currently when you factor the ins and outs transfer fees + wages. FSG consistently showing the level of their ambition. Wonder when the rest of us will catch up.

You missed out agents fees and signing on fees from your table. Can you add those please?
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,718
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15252 on: Today at 01:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:33:58 am

Personally, I think you have to offset the ability to save a few million here and there with the risk of missing out on players and the effect that has. Not being in the CL this season is a prime example of that. 

Who have we missed out on due to a negotiation going bad that we know about?

Overpaying for players is just rank stupidity unless you're running a sports washing team and then the metrics are different
United have spent something close to City in fees for a europa level squad

Offering Southampton a totally fair price for Lavia rather than giving them something like 50% more than he's worth is what mugs buyers do because 'we simply have to have him' - I don't want the club to be run like that whoever owns it, that's just incompetence

A few million on a fee isn't what's cost us ... this is a false argument, I'm more supportive of the argument we haven't bought enough players, early enough

Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15253 on: Today at 01:57:10 pm »
Overpaying/underpaying or not. We need players.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15254 on: Today at 02:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:41:13 am
You've slightly missed my point. I'm arguing there's a type of knee jerk instinct to defend whatever the club seems to be doing at the time. So I'd genuinely not be surprised if the poster who argued he's a top 5 DM has also been defending the offers so far. That doesn't make any sense. If you're that positive about him you should be massively pushing for the club to pay what it takes, given that a top 5 DM in the league is definitely worth £50 million these days. In the 'top 5 dm in the league' world, we are currently lowballing!
I suspect there are ALSO posters who were negative about the prospect of buying him because he's too raw or whatever AND who are being negative about the lowballing offer. Which also doesn't make any sense. If you don't think he's that good you should be happy that we're seeking to pay his actual value. Suddenly claiming we're lowballing for a player you weren't sure about 5 seconds ago is just being negative for the sake of negativity.

Sure, but you've brought this dichotomy up -- I don't know who or what posts you're referring to. I'm just responding to the posts that are accusing the club of lowballing Southampton, which I think is a ridiculous claim (and I think you agree). I'd still like us to sign him mind.

Although we're beating Bayern Munich so maybe we don't need anyone after all  :D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15255 on: Today at 02:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:16:27 am
Firstly where does this nearly £50m bid come from. Reports are that are 2nd bid is around £40m+ addons.

Or are you going to keep repeating £50m until people are convinced it's true.

I thought it was £42m + £4m in add ons? No worries if I was wrong about that, I'm still reasonably comfortable saying that over 40m for a 19 year old who has played one season of senior football and got relegated during it, isn't a lowball offer.

Do you disagree with that, Al? I can't imagine you were being pedantic purely for the sake of it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15256 on: Today at 02:10:43 pm »
If we dont get in a 6, what do people feel then?

The market isnt the same as even one year ago. Im all for getting good deals and not overpay, but if it ends up leaving us short and not getting the players we need, how does that help us?

We ended last summers transfer window short. How much did that cost us over a season? Missing out on the CL etc. FSG could do more.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,667
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15257 on: Today at 02:12:30 pm »
Ask the question at the end of the window? Not with 4 weeks left for fucks sakes. 
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15258 on: Today at 02:18:12 pm »
The season starts in under two weeks. 9 players on the way out. 2 in. One whos got an injury scare today. Things can change, but objectively were nowhere near ready. We lack players. The critisism based on the last years transfer windows is legit.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,667
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15259 on: Today at 02:20:18 pm »
Our squad was bloated as it is. half our midfielders were injury prone and contributed virtually nothing last season. One was terribly out of form and the other two have got crap due to age.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15260 on: Today at 02:22:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:20:18 pm
Our squad was bloated as it is. half our midfielders were injury prone and contributed virtually nothing last season. One was terribly out of form and the other two have got crap due to age.

Ok.

4 goals conceided today. Were good. Were not.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,425
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15261 on: Today at 02:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 02:18:12 pm
The season starts in under two weeks. 9 players on the way out. 2 in. One whos got an injury scare today. Things can change, but objectively were nowhere near ready. We lack players. The critisism based on the last years transfer windows is legit.
It's a transition season anyway mate so try not to worry about it.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,667
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15262 on: Today at 02:24:40 pm »
It'sa pre season friendly you clown.  Go have a lie down somewhere.  :butt
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15263 on: Today at 02:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:24:40 pm
It'sa pre season friendly you clown.  Go have a lie down somewhere.  :butt

Weve always had good pre-seasons when weve had good seasons. Never understood the «its just pre-season»-argument.

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,667
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15264 on: Today at 02:36:47 pm »
Not really and that's not how it works.

Also this is only our first loss in pres season fyi and it was 4-3.  Seeing as you kept up to date of our pre season games, you should know the results and how we've played. :P
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15265 on: Today at 02:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 02:35:03 pm
Weve always had good pre-seasons when weve had good seasons. Never understood the «its just pre-season»-argument.

Didn't we lose to Dortmund, Sevilla and Napoli in the summer of 2019?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,474
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15266 on: Today at 02:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 02:35:03 pm
Weve always had good pre-seasons when weve had good seasons. Never understood the «its just pre-season»-argument.

We lost 3-0 to Napoli in 2019. We also lost to Dortmund and Sevilla.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15267 on: Today at 02:39:13 pm »
Weve had a decent pre-season, so Im reasonably optimistic, but yes, sometimes thats how it works to a degree. Weve never tendend to have good seasons when our pre-seasons have been crap.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15268 on: Today at 02:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 02:39:13 pm
Weve had a decent pre-season, so Im reasonably optimistic, but yes, sometimes thats how it works to a degree. Weve never tendend to have good seasons when our pre-seasons have been crap.

Didn't we lose to Dortmund, Sevilla and Napoli in the summer of 2019?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,667
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15269 on: Today at 02:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 02:39:13 pm
Weve had a decent pre-season, so Im reasonably optimistic, but yes, sometimes thats how it works to a degree. Weve never tendend to have good seasons when our pre-seasons have been crap.

Okay going by this logic of yours we've won 2 games, drew one game and lost 4-3 to Bayern Munich. Going by your theory we're going to be fuckin' great this season.

Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,950
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15270 on: Today at 02:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 02:35:03 pm
Weve always had good pre-seasons when weve had good seasons. Never understood the «its just pre-season»-argument.

This is bollocks

In the pre-season after winning the CL and before destroying the PL we lost 3 pre-season games and drew another out of the 7 we played. The season we nearly won the quadruple, we played 4 games, scraping a win against Mainz 1-0, getting beat 4-3 by Hertha, a 1-1 draw against Bilbao and then winning the last 3-1 against Osasuna

Pre-season if for fitness and getting players playing. Nothing else
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15271 on: Today at 02:44:25 pm »
Like Ive said, there are some reasons to be optimistic. But we conceided 4 goals today. The pattern in that part of our game continues from last season. Lets see if its nothing to worry about.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15272 on: Today at 02:47:10 pm »
I cant blame them this summer, I think weve actually made some weird decisions in terms of transfer strategy rather than having enough funds, we signed two attacking midfielders for example when signing two defensive minded midfielders would have suited us better, we only needed one of Szoboszlai or Mac Allister IMO.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 377 378 379 380 381 [382]   Go Up
« previous next »
 