In fairness to the club Im not sure where criticizing their negotiating ability is coming from?
I understand - and am part of - criticisms of the overall spend but theyve been excellent at paying the right fees for players which has massively helped our overall ability to compete
They pay based on their valuation of the player its that simple
They paid 60 million up front for Szoboslai because they believe hes worth that
Theyre bidding 35-40 million for Lavia for the same reason
Whats the counter argument here - that you want the selling clubs to dictate terms?
Has it been a case of negotiating excellent fees or is it just the case that we aren't that good at negotiating fees for players but are good at triggering buyout clauses?
We paid £60m for Szob because Leipzig wouldn't entertain any of our offers. We got a great deal on Mac Allister because he had a buyout clause. The same with Konate. We paid low fees for Elliott and Carvalho because we could go to a tribunal. Gakpo and Diaz were signed after other clubs had done the groundwork and both PSV and Porto were desperate to sell.
Minamino had a buyout and Thiago was into the last year of his deal and made it clear he wouldn't sign a new deal.
Probably the biggest deals we have actually had to negotiate in recent seasons have been Darwin and Jota. I would say we paid all the money for Darwin and actually agreed to overpay for Jota so we could pay a low initial payment. I can't remember us negotiating too many brilliant deals.
Personally, I think you have to offset the ability to save a few million here and there with the risk of missing out on players and the effect that has. Not being in the CL this season is a prime example of that.