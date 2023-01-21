In fairness to the club Im not sure where criticizing their negotiating ability is coming from?



I understand - and am part of - criticisms of the overall spend but theyve been excellent at paying the right fees for players which has massively helped our overall ability to compete



They pay based on their valuation of the player its that simple

They paid 60 million up front for Szoboslai because they believe hes worth that

Theyre bidding 35-40 million for Lavia for the same reason



Whats the counter argument here - that you want the selling clubs to dictate terms?





Has it been a case of negotiating excellent fees or is it just the case that we aren't that good at negotiating fees for players but are good at triggering buyout clauses?We paid £60m for Szob because Leipzig wouldn't entertain any of our offers. We got a great deal on Mac Allister because he had a buyout clause. The same with Konate. We paid low fees for Elliott and Carvalho because we could go to a tribunal. Gakpo and Diaz were signed after other clubs had done the groundwork and both PSV and Porto were desperate to sell.Minamino had a buyout and Thiago was into the last year of his deal and made it clear he wouldn't sign a new deal.Probably the biggest deals we have actually had to negotiate in recent seasons have been Darwin and Jota. I would say we paid all the money for Darwin and actually agreed to overpay for Jota so we could pay a low initial payment. I can't remember us negotiating too many brilliant deals.Personally, I think you have to offset the ability to save a few million here and there with the risk of missing out on players and the effect that has. Not being in the CL this season is a prime example of that.