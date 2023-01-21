« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15040 on: Today at 11:00:40 am »
So you actually believe that John Henry is picking players we can sign? Because that's what you're saying. And you've used a quote from Rodgers and a quote from Ian Ayre. Both of whom left the club over 7 years ago to try and make a point

I'm out anyway, it's pointless. Some people make some great points (on both sides of the argument I'll add) but then this thread is full of absolute bollocks like above and somehow, people lap it up and it'll be regurgitated over and over and become the truth
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15041 on: Today at 11:04:44 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:00:40 am
So you actually believe that John Henry is picking players we can sign? Because that's what you're saying. And you've used a quote from Rodgers and a quote from Ian Ayre. Both of whom left the club over 7 years ago to try and make a point

I'm out anyway, it's pointless. Some people make some great points (on both sides of the argument I'll add) but then this thread is full of absolute bollocks like above and somehow, people lap it up and it'll be regurgitated over and over and become the truth

Its not worth it Scott you're bashing your head against a brick wall buddy.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15042 on: Today at 11:37:08 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:04:44 am
Its not worth it Scott you're bashing your head against a brick wall buddy.

I see you havent changed lobo lol
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15043 on: Today at 01:27:22 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:37:08 am
I see you havent changed lobo lol

You're a fully paid up member of the club too, Redric?  :D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15044 on: Today at 01:42:55 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:00:40 am
So you actually believe that John Henry is picking players we can sign? Because that's what you're saying. And you've used a quote from Rodgers and a quote from Ian Ayre. Both of whom left the club over 7 years ago to try and make a point

I'm out anyway, it's pointless. Some people make some great points (on both sides of the argument I'll add) but then this thread is full of absolute bollocks like above and somehow, people lap it up and it'll be regurgitated over and over and become the truth

If the transfer committee wasn't in place when Rodgers was here, we'd have ended up with the likes of Ashley Williams, Ryan Bertrand and Wilfried Boly.

Him having an issue with what we had in place was the main reason it didn't work out.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15045 on: Today at 01:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:27:22 pm
You're a fully paid up member of the club too, Redric?  :D


Two old farts together buddy
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15046 on: Today at 02:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 09:01:33 pm
Arsenal not messing around signed havertz £65mil, and just agreed fee of £105mil for rice, its honestly annoying they arent  owned by a state, turned over nearly £200 mil less than us but there owners are backing the manager fair play.

Just cause they spent that much we should envy them. these 2 players won't improve them at all
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15047 on: Today at 02:23:58 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 02:17:53 pm
Just cause they spent that much we should envy them. these 2 players won't improve them at all


Being biased is one thing but thats just plain stupid, rice would improve any side including Man City so take off the rose coloured glasses.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15048 on: Today at 02:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 02:23:58 pm

Being biased is one thing but thats just plain stupid, rice would improve any side including Man City so take off the rose coloured glasses.

As long you acknowledge FSG spent double the amount on attacking players since last january  :wave
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15049 on: Today at 02:47:36 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:42:55 pm
If the transfer committee wasn't in place when Rodgers was here, we'd have ended up with the likes of Ashley Williams, Ryan Bertrand and Wilfried Boly.

Him having an issue with what we had in place was the main reason it didn't work out.

And Clint Dempsey. :)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15050 on: Today at 02:50:33 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 02:43:34 pm
As long you acknowledge FSG spent double the amount on attacking players since last january  :wave

Oh my ok everything is absolutely brilliant FSG are the best owners in the league, is that ok, we lost 14 games last season and finished 5th in arguably the biggest fastest fall from grace ive ever seen, but its nothing to do with the owners they are super brill, and we dont need to worry about our rivals buying better players because players like rice dont make them any better, what planet are you living on.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:01:13 pm by Redric1970 »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15051 on: Today at 03:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 02:50:33 pm
Oh my ok everything is absolutely brilliant FSG are the best owners in the league, is that ok, we lost 14 games last season and finished 5th in arguably the biggest fastest fall from grace ive ever seen, but its nothing to do with the owners they are super brill, and we dont need to worry about our rivals buying better players because players like rice dont make them any better, what planet are you living on.

Same planet where we signed Mac Allister just 2 weeks ago. just cause rice is english overrated and overpriced doesn't make him better
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15052 on: Today at 03:15:35 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 03:09:22 pm
Same planet where we signed Mac Allister just 2 weeks ago. just cause rice is english overrated and overpriced doesn't make him better

I never said he was Better, where did I say that exactly, but he doesnt fix the massive hole in our midfield we need at least 2 more world class additions, will that happen only time will tell.

Lets put it this way we all agree McAllister is exactly what we needed, he had a ridiculously low buy out clause, do you honestly think we would have bought him if his buy out clause was what he was worth which is lets say £75mil, I think he would be somewhere else if that was the case, FSG dont buy the perfect player because hes what we need they spend as little as they can, they got lucky with McAllister.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:52:56 pm by Redric1970 »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15053 on: Today at 04:13:11 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:42:55 pm
If the transfer committee wasn't in place when Rodgers was here, we'd have ended up with the likes of Ashley Williams, Ryan Bertrand and Wilfried Boly.

Him having an issue with what we had in place was the main reason it didn't work out.

Firstly we shouldn't have appointed Rodgers in the first place he simply wasn't of the required calibre to become a Liverpool manager at that stage of his career. Secondly, FSG shouldn't have lied to him about not wanting to appoint a DoF/SD.

The farcical transfer committee only came about because they appointed a coach who stated publicly that he wasn't prepared to work with a DoF. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15054 on: Today at 04:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 03:15:35 pm
I never said he was Better, where did I say that exactly, but he doesnt fix the massive hole in our midfield we need at least 2 more world class additions, will that happen only time will tell.

Lets put it this way we all agree McAllister is exactly what we needed, he had a ridiculously low buy out clause, do you honestly think we would have bought him if his buy out clause was what he was worth which is lets say £75mil, I think he would be somewhere else if that was the case, FSG dont buy the perfect player because hes what we need they spend as little as they can, they got lucky with McAllister.

Point is FSG have backed the manager with signings since january window last year. klopp was allowed to sign many attacking talents and renewed contracts of our world class players (which fans take it for granted) etc. for me last seasons failures all on the management very little blame on the owners
« Last Edit: Today at 04:19:36 pm by btroom »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15055 on: Today at 04:19:04 pm »
Klopp wants Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai wants LFC

The player costs £60m for a club with a revenue approaching £600m and wage:revenue ratio of a healthy 60%.




Over to you John W Henry

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15056 on: Today at 04:22:35 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 04:18:00 pm
Point is FSG have backed the manager with signings since january window last year. klopp was allowed to sign many attacking talents and renewed contracts of our world class players (which fans take it for granted) etc. for me last seasons failures all on the management very little blame on the owners

You are blaming Klopp for last season?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15057 on: Today at 04:28:11 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 04:18:00 pm
Point is FSG have backed the manager with signings since january window last year. klopp was allowed to sign many attacking talents and renewed contracts of our world class players (which fans take it for granted) etc. for me last seasons failures all on the management very little blame on the owners

You think klopp wanted melo lol, you can obviously blame who you you want I think klopp has performed miracles given the tools he has compared to others, you can blame klopp and the management I choose to blame the owners for years of underinvestment.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15058 on: Today at 04:32:34 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:19:04 pm
Klopp wants Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai wants LFC

The player costs £60m for a club with a revenue approaching £600m and wage:revenue ratio of a healthy 60%.




Over to you John W Henry



None of that kind of logic here please, far too reasonable
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15059 on: Today at 04:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 04:32:34 pm
None of that kind of logic here please, far too reasonable

Honestly already looking forward to the excuses we'll see with people shifting the goalposts.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15060 on: Today at 04:47:24 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 04:18:00 pm
Point is FSG have backed the manager with signings since january window last year. klopp was allowed to sign many attacking talents and renewed contracts of our world class players (which fans take it for granted) etc. for me last seasons failures all on the management very little blame on the owners


😂...Paul Whitehouse would be proud of that cast...

« Last Edit: Today at 04:50:12 pm by Pistolero »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15061 on: Today at 05:14:35 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 04:18:00 pm
Point is FSG have backed the manager with signings since january window last year. klopp was allowed to sign many attacking talents and renewed contracts of our world class players (which fans take it for granted) etc. for me last seasons failures all on the management very little blame on the owners

Alright John, hows the yacht?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15062 on: Today at 05:20:14 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 04:18:00 pm
Point is FSG have backed the manager with signings since january window last year. klopp was allowed to sign many attacking talents and renewed contracts of our world class players (which fans take it for granted) etc. for me last seasons failures all on the management very little blame on the owners
In ten years time btroom will you be thinking back on this great period and wondering what might have been?

Maybe rue that we weren't able to add a couple more trophies? 'Just think what might have been, if only Klopp hadn't let down our owners'?

You might find a few takers among the recent regular posters on this thread mourning the owners being failed, but I can't think of a supporter I actually know of who would share your point of view
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15063 on: Today at 05:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 02:50:33 pm
Oh my ok everything is absolutely brilliant FSG are the best owners in the league, is that ok, we lost 14 games last season and finished 5th in arguably the biggest fastest fall from grace ive ever seen, but its nothing to do with the owners they are super brill, and we dont need to worry about our rivals buying better players because players like rice dont make them any better, what planet are you living on.

Were you around for the season after Blackburn won the title? Or Leicester for that matter? Or the season after we finished second under Rodgers? Or Moyes' in charge of Man United? I think it's very arguable.

FSG aren't going to change their approach, so if you want things done differently then you want different owners. Who?

"FSG are fine but I want them to take the shackles off," it's not gonna happen. Not unless SOS want to start organising mass protests against the ownership, a la the Cancers.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15064 on: Today at 05:24:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:14:35 pm
Alright John, hows the yacht?

Terrible, he was expecting the yacht to be self-sustaining.

So it's stuck in port until he can bring in an investor to pay for the fuel.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15065 on: Today at 05:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:22:35 pm
You are blaming Klopp for last season?

He should take some of the blame ofcourse as he would. he coached same team that went so close to winning evreything with the same squad of players. that doesn't mean i want him gone i'm sure he will get it right again.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15066 on: Today at 05:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:21:10 pm
Were you around for the season after Blackburn won the title? Or Leicester for that matter? Or the season after we finished second under Rodgers? Or Moyes' in charge of Man United? I think it's very arguable.

FSG aren't going to change their approach, so if you want things done differently then you want different owners. Who?

"FSG are fine but I want them to take the shackles off," it's not gonna happen. Not unless SOS want to start organising mass protests against the ownership, a la the Cancers.

They dont compare, I was on the kop when we beat Blackburn but they still won the league, Leicester was a fluke everyone knows that, were they favourites to win the league the following year absolutely not they werent even in the top five favourites to win it the following year, (they got 81 points when they won the league 67 the following year 14 point drop off ours was a 25 point drop off) Whereas it was pretty much us real and city know as the 3 best club sides in world football by some distance, do you think Leicester and Blackburn were when they won it dont talk rubbish. We went from losing a couple of games each season reaching g champions league finals to losing 14 games and finishing 5th the season after almost achieving  everything so yep the biggest quickest fall from grace ive ever seen.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:52:22 pm by Redric1970 »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15067 on: Today at 05:37:33 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:20:14 pm
In ten years time btroom will you be thinking back on this great period and wondering what might have been?

Maybe rue that we weren't able to add a couple more trophies? 'Just think what might have been, if only Klopp hadn't let down our owners'?

You might find a few takers among the recent regular posters on this thread mourning the owners being failed, but I can't think of a supporter I actually know of who would share your point of view

Even after that shit season i love jurgen. he just failed to recognize what was needed last season. should have used darwin money on a midfielder also should have got rid of keita and ox few years before
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15068 on: Today at 05:42:59 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 05:37:33 pm
Even after that shit season i love jurgen. he just failed to recognize what was needed last season. should have used darwin money on a midfielder also should have got rid of keita and ox few years before

The problem isnt klopp its our tight arsed owners hes worked miracles, I cant honestly believe people have this view crazy without him we would be knackered.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15069 on: Today at 05:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 05:42:59 pm
The problem isnt klopp its our tight arsed owners hes worked miracles, I cant honestly believe people have this view crazy without him we would be knackered.

Our wage bill second only to man city, thats not being tight. we just underperformed last season
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15070 on: Today at 05:59:54 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 05:57:22 pm
Our wage bill second only to man city, thats not being tight. we just underperformed last season

Thats everybodies get out of jail free card on here wage bill, well that wont effect us now because we won fuck all.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15071 on: Today at 06:03:49 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 05:37:33 pm
Even after that shit season i love jurgen. he just failed to recognize what was needed last season. should have used darwin money on a midfielder also should have got rid of keita and ox few years before

Lol yeah Klopp really shouldnt expect to replace Mane and upgrade an ageing and increasingly injury prone Firmino AND get some midfielders who could actually run. How dare he expect that having overseen unprecedented success on the pitch and unprecedented revenues off it, as well as a skyrocketing club value as a result. The absolute cheek of it.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15072 on: Today at 06:05:48 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 04:18:00 pm
Point is FSG have backed the manager with signings since january window last year. klopp was allowed to sign many attacking talents and renewed contracts of our world class players (which fans take it for granted) etc. for me last seasons failures all on the management very little blame on the owners

When you say many attacking talents are we talking Nunez, diaz, Gakpo and Carvalho over the last 3 transfer windows. We lost Mane, Origi and Minamino. We only replaced what we lost and spent approximately £29million net each window. We will be losing Firmino, and ox this window so I presume that is why Gakpo was brought in (Firmino was injured at that time as well).

Klopp has had to replace our attack and he also needs to replace our midfield. I guess he chose attack as that is where we were losing players. If the owners were not complete and utter tight minge bags he may have been able to get some midfield replacements in last window as well. When owners are tight you have to prioritise the paltry budget you are given. But we are only replacing players currently out of necessity.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15073 on: Today at 06:15:21 pm »
The whole thing about Klopp choosing to sign attackers instead of midfielders is such horseshit. We signed a number of attackers because they were needed and we sold some attackers. Also it is possible to sign more than one or two players.

Diaz proved that he was needed and not a luxury signing. He then goes and buys Nunez to replace Mane. So basically klopp has been hammered (by a number in this forum by the way) because he bought Cody Gakpo for £40m.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15074 on: Today at 06:17:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:15:21 pm
The whole thing about Klopp choosing to sign attackers instead of midfielders is such horseshit. We signed a number of attackers because they were needed and we sold some attackers. Also it is possible to sign more than one or two players.

Diaz proved that he was needed and not a luxury signing. He then goes and buys Nunez to replace Mane. So basically klopp has been hammered (by a number in this forum by the way) because he bought Cody Gakpo for £40m.

Its crazy I cant believe some of the posts on here its honestly like they work for FSG.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15075 on: Today at 06:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 05:35:26 pm
They dont compare, I was on the kop when we beat Blackburn but they still won the league, Leicester was a fluke everyone knows that, were they favourites to win the league the following year absolutely not they werent even in the top five favourites to win it the following year, (they got 81 points when they won the league 67 the following year 14 point drop off ours was a 25 point drop off) Whereas it was pretty much us real and city know as the 3 best club sides in world football by some distance, do you think Leicester and Blackburn were when they won it dont talk rubbish. We went from losing a couple of games each season reaching g champions league finals to losing 14 games and finishing 5th the season after almost achieving  everything so yep the biggest quickest fall from grace ive ever seen.

Dude, use some paragraphs and punctuation. This word vomit is difficult to read.

I think they do compare. Blackburn were going toe to toe with United for several seasons before they won the title. Leicester I'll give you, but you don't address Manchester United under Moyes, the year after winning the title.

Also you don't address the question: who replaces FSG? I agree they're not doing enough, but they're also not going to change either. People who complain about the owners need to bear that in mind.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15076 on: Today at 06:35:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:26:25 pm
Dude, use some paragraphs and punctuation. This word vomit is difficult to read.

I think they do compare. Blackburn were going toe to toe with United for several seasons before they won the title. Leicester I'll give you, but you don't address Manchester United under Moyes, the year after winning the title.

Also you don't address the question: who replaces FSG? I agree they're not doing enough, but they're also not going to change either. People who complain about the owners need to bear that in mind.

Im in the car and Ive forgotten My glasses and my arms definitely arent long enough any more so you will have to forgive any spelling or punctuation errors Im just old. Underinvestment in the team has got us here theres no argument, to compete at the top the model they have wont do it anymore, look at arsenal they are about to splash out over £220 mil on 3 players, world class players cost and under the current owners model I think we can forget challenging for champions leagues and leagues, sad but thats the way I see it. The infrastructure should have been paid by the owners it doesnt incur FFP, doing it at the expense of transfers has already hit us we what is likely to be a a near £100mil drop off in turnover this year.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:40:49 pm by Redric1970 »
