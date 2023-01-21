Same planet where we signed Mac Allister just 2 weeks ago. just cause rice is english overrated and overpriced doesn't make him better
I never said he was Better, where did I say that exactly, but he doesnt fix the massive hole in our midfield we need at least 2 more world class additions, will that happen only time will tell.
Lets put it this way we all agree McAllister is exactly what we needed, he had a ridiculously low buy out clause, do you honestly think we would have bought him if his buy out clause was what he was worth which is lets say £75mil, I think he would be somewhere else if that was the case, FSG dont buy the perfect player because hes what we need they spend as little as they can, they got lucky with McAllister.