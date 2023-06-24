« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 588411 times)

Offline Aldo1988

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14920 on: June 24, 2023, 11:08:19 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on June 24, 2023, 10:58:43 am
Except you didn't.

Quite clearly you are accusing the community of having it in for them. Even though Anfield Plus was a decade before FSG arrived.

It is what you do. Portray anyone who has reservations about FSG as hating them. Ignore the fact that the club bought up and destroyed houses around the ground and just label the people who justifiably complain about it as cranks and batshit crazy. People are only doing it because they hate FSG.

Another example.

So again please point out the posters in this thread who worship Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Where did I accuse a whole community?  You do know some mad people on the internet do not speak for a whole community, don't you? 

Again, the example you have given about worshipping gulf states is totally out of context when you don't post the original quote I was referring to.

You are clearly a mad fucker who take everything posted on the internet that suits your agenda as truth.  There's no point carrying this on as I think it's pissing off others on here, and I'm done with your madness. 

I'm off to enjoy the rain, keep scouring the darkest parts of the web.
Offline T.Mills

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14921 on: June 24, 2023, 11:21:20 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on June 24, 2023, 02:03:36 am
Can you make one with Al's made up shit?  Sorry, I mean the things that Al got from some dodgy web pages.

Fuck me lad do you even sleep? Youve taken full residency in this thread. Get yourself out the house for abit!
Offline Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14922 on: June 24, 2023, 11:35:36 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on June 24, 2023, 11:08:19 am
Where did I accuse a whole community?  You do know some mad people on the internet do not speak for a whole community, don't you? 

Again, the example you have given about worshipping gulf states is totally out of context when you don't post the original quote I was referring to.

You are clearly a mad fucker who take everything posted on the internet that suits your agenda as truth.  There's no point carrying this on as I think it's pissing off others on here, and I'm done with your madness. 

I'm off to enjoy the rain, keep scouring the darkest parts of the web.

You are talking about the Anfield Rockfield Triangle - Residents Association.

Quite clearly part of the community. Again you have attempted to portray anyone who tries to hold FSG to account as cranks and lunatics.

So yes I think it is a good idea if we park it there.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14923 on: June 24, 2023, 12:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on June 24, 2023, 10:17:58 am
Always surprises me the things middle class parents will do to punish their children. What did he do this time?
Its the only sport you can do with no athletic prowess at all.
Bad genes sadly
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14924 on: June 24, 2023, 12:27:42 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on June 23, 2023, 07:06:20 pm
Fair point. They feed bigger clubs whereas the likes of Liverpool have prioritised keeping their top talent with Europes top 5 wages hence the trophies have been pouring in. Hats off to the suits for realising that you can only build a proper team if you keep the best players. Dortmund a rung below.

But because of Liverpools heritage and glorious past, once Klopp leaves FSG will be gifted another world class coach that will win things as the club name - alone - is the only reason the current manager is here.
And what happens when Klopp leaves, Salah, Alisson, Robbo and Virj age out, the analytics experts have left, Schmadtke is in charge of transfers and FSG refuse to spend money on top class replacements?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14925 on: June 24, 2023, 02:49:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 24, 2023, 10:11:48 am
Drove my son to a cricket match this morning.

The car in front of me had a registration plate that ended FSG

All I could think was that Al would be fucking furious
Right, I've just spotted the FSG haters dream number plate.

H8 FSG

It's up for £250 on the DVLA plates site right now.

Please form an orderly queue...
Online Avens

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14926 on: June 24, 2023, 03:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on June 23, 2023, 06:33:34 pm
If only someone had thought of extending the Main Stand and ARE before FSG.



Incredible that this has managed to slip the net  ;D
Offline Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14927 on: June 24, 2023, 03:51:02 pm »
Quote from: Avens on June 24, 2023, 03:14:18 pm
Incredible that this has managed to slip the net  ;D

Amazingly it caught out David Conn and the Guardian as well.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/david-conn-inside-sport-blog/2013/may/06/anfield-liverpool-david-conn

Liverpool's secret plan to get houses knocked down and expand the stadium, which the residents had suspected from the beginning, was exposed by a local free newspaper in September 1999. The club, with the council and Arena, had produced Anfield Plus, a plan to demolish both rows of houses on Lothair Road, the one on Alroy Road backing on to Lothair, and those on Anfield Road, for two enlarged stands. In the wider area, 1,800 properties were designated for demolition. A food, drink and retail area was planned on a cleared corner across from the Kop and Centenary Stand. New social housing, shops, a supermarket and community centre were also envisaged.

Shock at such a plan being conceived without discussion with residents produced an outcry.
Online Avens

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14928 on: June 24, 2023, 03:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on June 24, 2023, 03:51:02 pm
Amazingly it caught out David Conn and the Guardian as well.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/david-conn-inside-sport-blog/2013/may/06/anfield-liverpool-david-conn

Liverpool's secret plan to get houses knocked down and expand the stadium, which the residents had suspected from the beginning, was exposed by a local free newspaper in September 1999. The club, with the council and Arena, had produced Anfield Plus, a plan to demolish both rows of houses on Lothair Road, the one on Alroy Road backing on to Lothair, and those on Anfield Road, for two enlarged stands. In the wider area, 1,800 properties were designated for demolition. A food, drink and retail area was planned on a cleared corner across from the Kop and Centenary Stand. New social housing, shops, a supermarket and community centre were also envisaged.

Shock at such a plan being conceived without discussion with residents produced an outcry.

 ;D All I'm saying is that you posted a made up article, from a free newspaper template as a piece of evidence in on of your very important arguments. I can't even track which argument it was but some would say you've had something of a mare.
Offline Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14929 on: June 24, 2023, 04:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Avens on June 24, 2023, 03:57:34 pm
;D All I'm saying is that you posted a made up article, from a free newspaper template as a piece of evidence in on of your very important arguments. I can't even track which argument it was but some would say you've had something of a mare.

I posted an excerpt from a newsletter produced by a residents association. I would love to know what relevance which software was used to create that Newsletter. Does using Word add veracity to an argument?

There are plenty of original press cutting but it is not ideal to post pictures of press cutting on a website as I will demonstrate.

Offline Pistolero

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14930 on: June 24, 2023, 04:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Avens on June 24, 2023, 03:57:34 pm
;D All I'm saying is that you posted a made up article, from a free newspaper template as a piece of evidence in on of your very important arguments. I can't even track which argument it was but some would say you've had something of a mare.

And others would say you're making a bit of a pillock of yourself by exposing your obvious ignorance about Anfield and the city of Liverpool....'made up article' my hairy ring....perhaps do a bit of homework before shouting the odds?...it will no doubt have very little effect on your dogged defend-the-owners-at-all-costs position...but it may at least keep you off this thread for a while ..which would I'm sure come as a blessed relief to many, if not most of its contributers...
Online Avens

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14931 on: June 24, 2023, 04:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on June 24, 2023, 04:32:53 pm
And others would say you're making a bit of a pillock of yourself by exposing your obvious ignorance about Anfield and the city of Liverpool....'made up article' my hairy ring....perhaps do a bit of homework before shouting the odds?...it will no doubt have very little effect on your dogged defend-the-owners-at-all-costs position...but it may at least keep you off this thread for a while ..which would I'm sure come as a blessed relief to many, if not most of its contributers...

I don't mind people disagreeing with my view that FSG have generally had a positive impact on the club, I'll keep my perspective in good faith. But I take huge exception to somebody suggesting that I'm ignorant about Anfield and Liverpool. Al posted a fake article that was made on a website designed for school children, that was the point of my last post. You can keep your sanctimonious defend-al-at-all-costs position to yourself because I can assure you, there are a significant proportion of posters on this thread that are desperate for relief from that sort of post too.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14932 on: June 24, 2023, 04:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Avens on June 24, 2023, 03:57:34 pm
;D All I'm saying is that you posted a made up article, from a free newspaper template as a piece of evidence in on of your very important arguments. I can't even track which argument it was but some would say you've had something of a mare.
You've had a mare here.
Online Avens

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14933 on: June 24, 2023, 04:51:15 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June 24, 2023, 04:40:49 pm
You've had a mare here.

Sure. But you can all have your own go and creating your own newspaper reports that look just like Al's here https://www.fodey.com/generators/newspaper/snippet.asp

 ;D
Offline JP!

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14934 on: June 24, 2023, 04:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Avens on June 24, 2023, 04:51:15 pm
Sure. But you can all have your own go and creating your own newspaper reports that look just like Al's here https://www.fodey.com/generators/newspaper/snippet.asp

 ;D

Offline DangerScouse

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14935 on: June 24, 2023, 04:59:39 pm »
Offline Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14936 on: June 24, 2023, 05:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Avens on June 24, 2023, 04:39:53 pm
I don't mind people disagreeing with my view that FSG have generally had a positive impact on the club, I'll keep my perspective in good faith. But I take huge exception to somebody suggesting that I'm ignorant about Anfield and Liverpool. Al posted a fake article that was made on a website designed for school children, that was the point of my last post. You can keep your sanctimonious defend-al-at-all-costs position to yourself because I can assure you, there are a significant proportion of posters on this thread that are desperate for relief from that sort of post too.

How is it a fake article.

It states it is from the Triangle News. A newsletter produced by a residents association.

So please stop going all Donald Trump on us. ;)
Online Avens

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14937 on: June 24, 2023, 05:08:25 pm »
Quote from: JP! on June 24, 2023, 04:58:14 pm


To be fair, I don't disagree with a word of that.
Offline Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14938 on: June 24, 2023, 05:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Avens on June 24, 2023, 05:08:25 pm
To be fair, I don't disagree with a word of that.

Even the FSGOUT bit?  ;D
Offline JP!

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14939 on: June 24, 2023, 05:25:12 pm »
I'm just annoyed it cuts off the name of the paper as I went for 'The Daily Mingebag'
Offline G Richards

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14940 on: June 24, 2023, 09:28:41 pm »
Ive been reading but I dont know the significance of the article. Of course the club wanted to expand its footprint to enlarge the stadium. In order to do so would mean that houses would need to be purchased and then demolished. I dont know the details, but the people who moved should have received a sweet deal - receiving way over the odds for the homes they vacated, and being set up with a suitable new place to live.

Whats the beef with FSG over the stadium? Thousands more will get to see the reds in person. The demand is there. More fans will have a chance to fall in love with it all. Isnt that a good thing? No to mention increased revenue.

H&G came up with an expensive drawing and a load of hot air.
Moores and Parry dithered, and went back and forth between an out of town stadium and a refit for Anfield, but in either case, they achieved nothing.

FSG got a very complicated and difficult project done. Whats the beef with them over the stadium?
Offline Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14941 on: June 24, 2023, 09:55:30 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on June 24, 2023, 09:28:41 pm
Ive been reading but I dont know the significance of the article. Of course the club wanted to expand its footprint to enlarge the stadium. In order to do so would mean that houses would need to be purchased and then demolished. I dont know the details, but the people who moved should have received a sweet deal - receiving way over the odds for the homes they vacated, and being set up with a suitable new place to live.

Whats the beef with FSG over the stadium? Thousands more will get to see the reds in person. The demand is there. More fans will have a chance to fall in love with it all. Isnt that a good thing? No to mention increased revenue.

H&G came up with an expensive drawing and a load of hot air.
Moores and Parry dithered, and went back and forth between an out of town stadium and a refit for Anfield, but in either case, they achieved nothing.

FSG got a very complicated and difficult project done. Whats the beef with them over the stadium?

The beef isn't with FSG.

The club acted deplorably well before FSG. They basically employed 3rd parties to buy houses, destroyed the houses, and then used that to accelerate the deprivation of the area.

It was a decades-long deliberate policy to destroy the area, the community, and people's lives. The residents didn't get a sweet deal they ended up accepting bottom-of-the-barrel offers just to escape from the hell hole that LFC, Liverpool City Council and Your housing created.

FSG didn't create that situation but they benefitted from it. So for me, it is entirely wrong to somehow praise FSG for getting done what others had failed to do.   
Online Red Beret

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14942 on: June 24, 2023, 10:09:30 pm »
Online Avens

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14943 on: June 24, 2023, 10:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on June 24, 2023, 05:13:39 pm
Even the FSGOUT bit?  ;D

 ;D Oh you!
Offline the 92A

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14944 on: Yesterday at 12:40:44 pm »
Had a break now try to fight nicely ;)
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14945 on: Yesterday at 01:58:12 pm »
Damn, I thought there was news
Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14946 on: Yesterday at 02:06:36 pm »
FSG have bought some Golf company...yeah.
Offline Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14947 on: Yesterday at 03:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:06:36 pm
FSG have bought some Golf company...yeah.

Plus Gerry Cardinale has bought into the Alpine F1 team.
Offline S.Red please

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14948 on: Yesterday at 07:31:23 pm »
Do groups like Spirit of Shankly have direct contact with ownership these days and ever ask questions about what FSGs approach is with the club? I dont mean barrage them with questions about transfers but initially back in November last year, it was a full sale of the club that was being spoken about. Since then its backtracked to looking for minor investment, but unless Ive missed something theyve not actually stated what they plan on doing. I suppose its not something theyd come out and say but I thought groups like SOS might have had some kind of hint. Is it an investment in FSG they are seeking and will it be put into LFC or other sport brands they are associated with.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14949 on: Yesterday at 09:17:33 pm »
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 07:31:23 pm
Do groups like Spirit of Shankly have direct contact with ownership these days and ever ask questions about what FSGs approach is with the club? I dont mean barrage them with questions about transfers but initially back in November last year, it was a full sale of the club that was being spoken about. Since then its backtracked to looking for minor investment, but unless Ive missed something theyve not actually stated what they plan on doing. I suppose its not something theyd come out and say but I thought groups like SOS might have had some kind of hint. Is it an investment in FSG they are seeking and will it be put into LFC or other sport brands they are associated with.

I don't think FSG ever explicitly talked about selling the club. Even in November their statement talked about "new shareholders".
Offline S.Red please

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14950 on: Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 09:17:33 pm
I don't think FSG ever explicitly talked about selling the club. Even in November their statement talked about "new shareholders".

I remember Ornstein reporting a full sale presentation was prepared and Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs were drafted in to help with the process but come to think of it, it was always the word new investment FSG used. Ive just seen is an article from Feb confirming the club was not up for sale and its only investment theyre looking for so thats answered my question. Hopefully investment solely into LFC rather than FSG.
Offline keyop

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14951 on: Today at 05:19:01 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on June 23, 2023, 11:23:36 am
No wonder Barca are in the shit financially, we must have got about £400m off them for Coutinho seeing how many players we've bought using the fee.
It's one of the most tedious and over-posted fallacies on this site, and also one of the weakest arguments used in any debate about spending, or how our winning sides were assembled.

The fee certainly helped pay for Virgil and Ali, but not the entire squad, as you've rightly noted. It's a little insulting when people suggest the Coutinho money solved everything, when players like Trent, Robbo, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Gini, Bobby, Sadio, Mo, and many others played an important role in our success. And all of them were either free or comparatively modest fees, or were already at the club, or weren't bought via proceeds from the Coutinho sale. Even Keita and Ox cost over £80m combined, (and played their part), plus Fabinho was over £50m, so this nonsense about the 'Coutinho money' is a totally baseless argument (and entirely without context).

There's no doubt Virgil and Ali made a huge difference to our team, but they didn't win trophies single handed, and nor did they take on Man City for 5 seasons all on their own.
Online carling

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14952 on: Today at 06:48:38 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:19:01 am
It's one of the most tedious and over-posted fallacies on this site, and also one of the weakest arguments used in any debate about spending, or how our winning sides were assembled.

The fee certainly helped pay for Virgil and Ali, but not the entire squad, as you've rightly noted. It's a little insulting when people suggest the Coutinho money solved everything, when players like Trent, Robbo, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Gini, Bobby, Sadio, Mo, and many others played an important role in our success. And all of them were either free or comparatively modest fees, or were already at the club, or weren't bought via proceeds from the Coutinho sale. Even Keita and Ox cost over £80m combined, (and played their part), plus Fabinho was over £50m, so this nonsense about the 'Coutinho money' is a totally baseless argument (and entirely without context).

There's no doubt Virgil and Ali made a huge difference to our team, but they didn't win trophies single handed, and nor did they take on Man City for 5 seasons all on their own.

Klopp amazingly got almost all his signings spot on, I'm not sure there's ever been anything quite like it.  Even the ones that didn't work out you can make a good case for injury being the main reason. 

But there's always going to be a minimum you need to spend to realistically go on and win multiple league titles or champions league titles - you start slipping into fantasy if you think you can do that on much less than Klopp was given (especially in the oil era).  There's over-achieving and there's over-achieving, you can't expect the guy to keep buying better players for half the price our rivals are spending.

The Coutinho sale just pushed Klopp's funds into that minimum, and even then it relied on our rivals pissing a lot of money up the wall (largely on English players).
Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14953 on: Today at 07:23:11 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:19:01 am
It's one of the most tedious and over-posted fallacies on this site, and also one of the weakest arguments used in any debate about spending, or how our winning sides were assembled.

The fee certainly helped pay for Virgil and Ali, but not the entire squad, as you've rightly noted. It's a little insulting when people suggest the Coutinho money solved everything, when players like Trent, Robbo, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Gini, Bobby, Sadio, Mo, and many others played an important role in our success. And all of them were either free or comparatively modest fees, or were already at the club, or weren't bought via proceeds from the Coutinho sale. Even Keita and Ox cost over £80m combined, (and played their part), plus Fabinho was over £50m, so this nonsense about the 'Coutinho money' is a totally baseless argument (and entirely without context).

There's no doubt Virgil and Ali made a huge difference to our team, but they didn't win trophies single handed, and nor did they take on Man City for 5 seasons all on their own.

At the same time there is no chance we compete or win a league without them.
Online Knight

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14954 on: Today at 07:31:57 am »
Theres a consistent argument on here that we only paid top dollar for top end players because of the Coutinho money (Van Dijk, Allison). Im not sure Ive seen the argument (probably because its a straw man) that our entire team was funded by Coutinho or solved everything.

I dont know if thats true. What is true is we needed to spend that sort of money to get ourselves into a place where we could compete and if were unable to spend that sort of money without selling someone for big money its going to be very hard to get back to 90+ point seasons.
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14955 on: Today at 07:34:43 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 06:48:38 am
Klopp amazingly got almost all his signings spot on, I'm not sure there's ever been anything quite like it.  Even the ones that didn't work out you can make a good case for injury being the main reason. 

But there's always going to be a minimum you need to spend to realistically go on and win multiple league titles or champions league titles - you start slipping into fantasy if you think you can do that on much less than Klopp was given (especially in the oil era).  There's over-achieving and there's over-achieving, you can't expect the guy to keep buying better players for half the price our rivals are spending.

The Coutinho sale just pushed Klopp's funds into that minimum, and even then it relied on our rivals pissing a lot of money up the wall (largely on English players).

To be fair I dont think its accurate to say Klopp got all his signings spot on. The bigger ones yes (so arguably more important) although some of them are still quite new.

But Grujic Caulker Grabara Karius Klavan Solanke manninger Shaqiri Thiago  Pitaluga Davies Kabak Minamino Gordon and at a pinch, Melo comfortably bring it to around 60% success rate (each of  - still punching above the traditional average 50% Tomkins rule but not 100%).

No slight on any of those players - they all wore the red shirt and as far as Im concerned they will NEVER walk alone ever - but objectively they were less important or successful by most commonly accepted metrics than the higher profile signings that people commonly agree have worked out 
