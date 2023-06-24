No wonder Barca are in the shit financially, we must have got about £400m off them for Coutinho seeing how many players we've bought using the fee.
It's one of the most tedious and over-posted fallacies on this site, and also one of the weakest arguments used in any debate about spending, or how our winning sides were assembled.
The fee certainly helped pay for Virgil and Ali, but not the entire squad, as you've rightly noted. It's a little insulting when people suggest the Coutinho money solved everything, when players like Trent, Robbo, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Gini, Bobby, Sadio, Mo, and many others played an important role in our success. And all of them were either free or comparatively modest fees, or were already at the club, or weren't bought via proceeds from the Coutinho sale. Even Keita and Ox cost over £80m combined, (and played their part), plus Fabinho was over £50m, so this nonsense about the 'Coutinho money' is a totally baseless argument (and entirely without context).
There's no doubt Virgil and Ali made a huge difference to our team, but they didn't win trophies single handed, and nor did they take on Man City for 5 seasons all on their own.