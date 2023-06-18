

This is getting more amusing by the moment. If you are going to call out another poster and try and ridicule him then please try and get your facts right. If we were out of the title race in December then please explain this.



The League table with 3 games to go.







So you are talking complete and utter nonsense and not for the first time.





Please stop with the City apologist insults, please.



The brutal reality is that Chelsea spent way way more in the initial years under Abramovich than City have. Abramovich spent £150m in his first window twenty years ago.



Fair enough, that's much closer than I thought things were at that stage. I was going by memory which had us blow it after Christmas and put together a good run near the end to make it seem like a tighter race than it was. I'm happy to concede that one -- we were in a title race in 01/02.So two title races between 1991 and 2011.So what? Again, you get so needlessly obsessed with specific details of everyone's argument that you miss the overall picture. This all started from you insinuating that the 90s and 00s were as successful as our time post-FSG's takeover, which is simply a ludicrous argument. You think that all of Klopp's achievements equate to getting us back to the lofty position we were in during the 90s and 00s. Then you have the cheek to call fans who think we've been very good in the last 5 or 6 years 'so called supporters'. Should there have been better succession planning in place? Absolutely. Does a big part of that responsibility lie with FSG? Yep (not all of it though). Does that mean we discredit the achievements of everyone involved in the last 6 years? I don't think so. Everyone from owners to groundskeepers have seen us become a sleek operation capable of competing with cheaters on a scale that we have never seen before (you keep bringing up Chelsea, well guess what, they're still here and still spending like absolute lunatics) and I think they all deserve a bit of credit for that -- with an acknowledgement that last year wasn't good enough and investment is needed to right the ship.