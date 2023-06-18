« previous next »
Offline Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14600 on: Yesterday at 04:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on June 18, 2023, 07:08:17 pm
Not defending FSG but no I dont demand that Klopp should get a bigger budget unless it is needed, and I do believe that if it is needed the money will be made available. Its how the manager, the Boss, and the board have always operated for me - knowing full well that the summer we spent next to nothing was the year the Barclays was convincingly won

He has needed a bigger budget for a while now thus the midfield is the oldest in the league.
Offline Red Beret

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14601 on: Yesterday at 04:37:26 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:03:28 pm
Shouldn't it be a hamster wheel?

I believe the terms are inter changeable ;)
Offline Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14602 on: Yesterday at 04:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 01:37:02 am
Nani was already at that club though, and your point is about transfers in?

After they sold Ronaldo they bought Obertan, Mame Diouf, Valencia, and Owen on a free. Valencia cost 16m.

Now lets say the Boss sold Salah for a world record fee and bought the following to replace him - a 20m winger from a relegation club, a 3m egg shaped 21 year old unknown from France, a youngster for peanuts from the Norwegian league, and the equivalent of Melo on loan. When the rumours at the time for replacement included Etoo, David Villa, David Silva.

 And oh wait including these transfers in, err, Elliot can do a job there too so lets replace Salah with Elliot then.

Your fewm would have been off the charts. You would have said lack of ambition, not striding forwards to do their best, owners are hamstringing Ferguson, etc.

They continually extended Giggs contract and hasnt your whole spiel been about not giving hendo, Milner, Thiago long contracts past 30. Giggs played there until he was nearly 40 on long expensive contracts no?

No I would not have to enlighten you on when they didnt strengthen. It is your proposition. Why is it my burden to enlighten you when it was you who said they copied our blueprint to a tee but are somehow now unable to justify that statement?

If you deign on doing so, please ensure that you dont just cherry pick their statement signings that did well and include the dross they signed as well.

You characterise a notion as being frankly absurd but youve created that strawman to punch. No one is saying you dont have to spend money. Any alternative signing would have cost money as well. And its telling that of all the players you gravitate onto the 1. Most important one that we actually did sign, so I dont see what the import of your post actually is; 2. The hypothetical which you know the most readers will instinctively side with you on.

Im not here to gaslight by using hypotheticals in this way. The nice thing about hypotheticals and how you use them is that you can use them to show whatever point you want to make by taking it to the ultimate extreme, and positing it as fact. While using the for me personally card as you are so wont to do to deflect it in the future and say hey this is my opinion.

Thank you for bringing Maguire up as an example. I get the sense that you would have been happy 3 seasons ago if the manager, the Boss, and the club had sanctioned a move for Maguire at 80m. Perhaps you were upset that we didnt buy Fofana last season either for whatever obscene amount Chelsea paid Leicester for him.

No the point is that United had already acted pro-actively and had already brought in Ronaldo's replacement. They didn't wait for the money and then buy a load of garbage like we did with the Suarez money.

When Ronaldo left they already had Rooney, Berbatov, Giggs, Ji-sung and Nani. They won two of the next four titles and finished runner up twice. It would have been 3 titles out of four but for the Aguero last minute goal.

As for extending contracts and players losing their legs they had a policy of only giving 1 year extensions to players over 27 and had their sports performance team monitoring the drop-off in players.

The reason we can't do that is that FSG refuse to deficit spend. Instead of getting players in a year or two early bedding them in and then selling the players they are ready to replace. We allow players to run down their deals, leave on frees and then farcically give the manager a paltry transfer kitty plus player sales.

That then results in us being forced into giving the likes of Hendo and Mo daft deals whilst letting the likes of Can, Gini, Origi and Bobby leave for nothing.

We should do what Paisley's Liverpool and Ferguson's United did strengthen from a position of strength. Spending ahead of time actually generates money from player sales and creates a virtuous circle.
Offline JasonF

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14603 on: Yesterday at 04:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:45:36 pm
No the point is that United had already acted pro-actively and had already brought in Ronaldo's replacement. They didn't wait for the money and then buy a load of garbage like we did with the Suarez money.

When Ronaldo left they already had Rooney, Berbatov, Giggs, Ji-sung and Nani. They won two of the next four titles and finished runner up twice. It would have been 3 titles out of four but for the Aguero last minute goal.

As for extending contracts and players losing their legs they had a policy of only giving 1 year extensions to players over 27 and had their sports performance team monitoring the drop-off in players.

The reason we can't do that is that FSG refuse to deficit spend. Instead of getting players in a year or two early bedding them in and then selling the players they are ready to replace. We allow players to run down their deals, leave on frees and then farcically give the manager a paltry transfer kitty plus player sales.

That then results in us being forced into giving the likes of Hendo and Mo daft deals whilst letting the likes of Can, Gini, Origi and Bobby leave for nothing.

We should do what Paisley's Liverpool and Ferguson's United did strengthen from a position of strength. Spending ahead of time actually generates money from player sales and creates a virtuous circle.

Remember when we signed Thiago early to replace Wijnaldum, or Díaz early to replace Mané, or Gakpo early to replace Firmino? It's great when Man Utd do it but when we do it it's "low hanging fruit".

I can't imagine you'd have been full of praise if we'd moved Salah on instead of giving him a new deal either.
Offline Realgman

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14604 on: Yesterday at 04:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:36:21 pm
Nope.

/mousewheel.gif


I think it's a very interesting thread, with both sides quite well articulated..
I think FSG have done well overall, but ultimately, I think that Al 666's points on retaining the position on top ultimately carry the argument.
Its easy to get personal, and it's happening a bit. but fuck it, we're all human, and the discussion is ultimately in good faith... teaching me a bit anyway..
have at it lads...


Offline BornRedSince76

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14605 on: Yesterday at 06:15:57 pm »
I just wish we would pull our finger out and sign Caicedo or someone like him !
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14606 on: Yesterday at 06:38:40 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:51:57 am
This thread *sigh* is there any point?

I thought the point was to keep Al busy, so he didn't ruin all the other threads moaning about FSG
Offline Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14607 on: Yesterday at 07:16:50 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 04:53:38 pm
Remember when we signed Thiago early to replace Wijnaldum, or Díaz early to replace Mané, or Gakpo early to replace Firmino? It's great when Man Utd do it but when we do it it's "low hanging fruit".

I can't imagine you'd have been full of praise if we'd moved Salah on instead of giving him a new deal either.

A couple of slight issues if you are going to sign a replacement to refresh the squad then you don't bring in a player of the same age. Gini and Thiago are both 32 now and guess what we didn't get a penny for Gini.

Diaz wasn't brought in early so we could sell Mane. We only bought him in January because Spurs made a move for him and Porto had to sell. We then sold Mane for a lower fee because he only had one season left.

Then we get to Gakpo he wasn't brought in early to bed in so we could sell Bobby for a good fee. We signed Gakpo because PSV had to sell him and we didn't get a penny for Bobby.

Gini went to PSG, Mane went to Bayern and Bobby is being linked with Europe's top clubs and we got £30m for the three of them. So £10m a piece. That isn't bringing in replacements and cashing in on the players they replace.
Offline clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14608 on: Yesterday at 07:19:35 pm »
According to the athletic in the last 5 years FSG have taken £37m out the club (to repay loans). Add that to the other new stand and training ground the club paid for directly and you see why we've been tight on cash.

All the above adds value to the club and increases FSG profit.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14609 on: Yesterday at 07:20:47 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:19:35 pm
According to the athletic in the last 5 years FSG have taken £37m out the club (to repay loans). Add that to the other new stand and training ground the club paid for directly and you see why we've been tight on cash.

All the above adds value to the club and increases FSG profit.


You didn't mention wages.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14610 on: Yesterday at 07:57:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:19:35 pm
According to the athletic in the last 5 years FSG have taken £37m out the club (to repay loans). Add that to the other new stand and training ground the club paid for directly and you see why we've been tight on cash.

All the above adds value to the club and increases FSG profit.

It's a shame they didn't have foresight to get sponsorship for the training ground and help cover the costs. Said company could have added to their name it!
Offline Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14611 on: Yesterday at 08:05:10 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:19:35 pm
According to the athletic in the last 5 years FSG have taken £37m out the club (to repay loans). Add that to the other new stand and training ground the club paid for directly and you see why we've been tight on cash.

All the above adds value to the club and increases FSG profit.

The club is almost certainly on the hook for the £13m cost of buying back Melwood as well.

I wonder what we can buy FSG next year.
Offline clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14612 on: Yesterday at 08:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:05:10 pm
The club is almost certainly on the hook for the £13m cost of buying back Melwood as well.

I wonder what we can buy FSG next year.

Anything that has a high chance to increase in value. Players are too risky.
Offline Coolie High

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14613 on: Yesterday at 08:44:07 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 04:53:38 pm
Remember when we signed Thiago early to replace Wijnaldum, or Díaz early to replace Mané, or Gakpo early to replace Firmino? It's great when Man Utd do it but when we do it it's "low hanging fruit".

I can't imagine you'd have been full of praise if we'd moved Salah on instead of giving him a new deal either.

Do you expect us to sign no players at all?
Offline PaleBlueDot

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14614 on: Yesterday at 08:44:55 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on June 19, 2023, 02:22:35 am
I am happy the club won the league.

I am happy the club won the CL.

I am happy the club won the FA and league cup.

I am happy with the improvements to the club off the pitch and to the clubs facilities.

I am happy the manager, the Boss, and FSG seem to have a stable and trusting relationship because that means stability behind the scenes.

I really, really, really think constant worrying about budgets and net spend and transfers and winning the transfer window is simply overblown and at the end of the day Liverpool will compete for honours regardless of what is done in this window, last window, or 2188s window because it is a question of mentality.

It's not overblown when it directly leads us to finishing 5th and playing Europa is it? And we're free to our opinions but I'm pretty sure we won't compete "regardless of what we do this window" because it is evident that we have a dysfunctional area of the pitch that needs significant reinforcement. Mac Allister is a great start but just that....a start.

Not really hating on FSG either but, no we will not compete if this continues;

https://twitter.com/Dave_Comerford/status/1671179392234450947
Offline Dave D

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14615 on: Yesterday at 08:54:16 pm »
We all know that FSG are taking money out of the club. Whether that's for loans or whatever it doesn't matter, they're the owners and they can do what they want.

It's all in black and white in the accounts. Over the past 5 years FSG have "invested" the absolute minimum into the squad and are using the money to increase the value of the business instead.

At least the super league was a wake up call for many. It's clear that FSG can't be trusted.
Offline S.Red please

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14616 on: Yesterday at 08:57:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:19:35 pm
According to the athletic in the last 5 years FSG have taken £37m out the club (to repay loans). Add that to the other new stand and training ground the club paid for directly and you see why we've been tight on cash.

All the above adds value to the club and increases FSG profit.

How can anyone read this and not feel pissed off? 19th in the league for net owner funding.

Bare Minimum FC  :champ
Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14617 on: Yesterday at 08:58:32 pm »
You have to feel sorry for the 20th place fuckin' hell! Being below these minebags.
Offline JasonF

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14618 on: Yesterday at 08:59:42 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:44:07 pm
Do you expect us to sign no players at all?

It was in response to Al and his bootlicking of Man Utd replacing players before they've moved on when we've clearly done that too (in some cases, we could definitely have been more proactive with the midfield).
Offline Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14619 on: Yesterday at 09:09:56 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 08:59:42 pm
It was in response to Al and his bootlicking of Man Utd replacing players before they've moved on when we've clearly done that too (in some cases, we could definitely have been more proactive with the midfield).

How did we replace players before we moved them on. We didn't move Gini or Bobby on they left on frees. In both cases we received zero in transfer fees at a time when we are crying out for transfer funds.
Offline JasonF

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14620 on: Yesterday at 09:26:13 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:09:56 pm
How did we replace players before we moved them on. We didn't move Gini or Bobby on they left on frees. In both cases we received zero in transfer fees at a time when we are crying out for transfer funds.

Of course we replaced them. They were pretty much direct replacements.

You don't think we could have retained them both if we wanted to? Unlike Mané who requested to leave (6 months before we signed Díaz who definitely wasn't his replacement), those two decided to see out their contracts.

I think both would have happily stayed with the right terms. But you probably think we should have forced them out sooner to get a fee or we should have renewed them despite that being a bad thing when we did it for Hendo and Salah. Not sure what point you're trying to make.

Contracts work both ways. You might as well be moaning about us not moving on Ox and Keita for money. That's football.
Offline Agent99

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14621 on: Yesterday at 10:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:58:32 pm
You have to feel sorry for the 20th place fuckin' hell! Being below these minebags.
Who is 20th?
Offline BornRedSince76

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14622 on: Yesterday at 10:34:41 pm »
Online Avens

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14623 on: Yesterday at 11:30:18 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:30:47 pm

This is getting more amusing by the moment. If you are going to call out another poster and try and ridicule him then please try and get your facts right. If we were out of the title race in December then please explain this.

The League table with 3 games to go.

01-02" border="0

So you are talking complete and utter nonsense and not for the first time.


Please stop with the City apologist insults, please.

The brutal reality is that Chelsea spent way way more in the initial years under Abramovich than City have. Abramovich spent £150m in his first window twenty years ago.

Fair enough, that's much closer than I thought things were at that stage. I was going by memory which had us blow it after Christmas and put together a good run near the end to make it seem like a tighter race than it was. I'm happy to concede that one -- we were in a title race in 01/02.

So two title races between 1991 and 2011.

So what? Again, you get so needlessly obsessed with specific details of everyone's argument that you miss the overall picture. This all started from you insinuating that the 90s and 00s were as successful as our time post-FSG's takeover, which is simply a ludicrous argument. You think that all of Klopp's achievements equate to getting us back to the lofty position we were in during the 90s and 00s. Then you have the cheek to call fans who think we've been very good in the last 5 or 6 years 'so called supporters'. Should there have been better succession planning in place? Absolutely. Does a big part of that responsibility lie with FSG? Yep (not all of it though). Does that mean we discredit the achievements of everyone involved in the last 6 years? I don't think so. Everyone from owners to groundskeepers have seen us become a sleek operation capable of competing with cheaters on a scale that we have never seen before (you keep bringing up Chelsea, well guess what, they're still here and still spending like absolute lunatics) and I think they all deserve a bit of credit for that -- with an acknowledgement that last year wasn't good enough and investment is needed to right the ship.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14624 on: Today at 12:11:19 am »
Its a simple conversation, and there is an absolute chasm between what we do and what City/Chelsea do (see almost every other club in the league).

As owners - your job is to put the club in the best position to compete. FSG consistently fail to do that, which is particularly difficult to digest as we have an all time great manager and had an all time great side which we repeatedly failed to provide even basic supplementary additions to. Its not necessarily a debate about money, but negligence.

I fully expect us to end this summer with (yet again) an undercooked squad. Likely not long until reports of Elliot, Bactecic and Jones showing their first team credentials in pre-season are released.
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14625 on: Today at 01:50:29 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:11:19 am
Its a simple conversation, and there is an absolute chasm between what we do and what City/Chelsea do (see almost every other club in the league).

As owners - your job is to put the club in the best position to compete. FSG consistently fail to do that, which is particularly difficult to digest as we have an all time great manager and had an all time great side which we repeatedly failed to provide even basic supplementary additions to. Its not necessarily a debate about money, but negligence.

I fully expect us to end this summer with (yet again) an undercooked squad. Likely not long until reports of Elliot, Bactecic and Jones showing their first team credentials in pre-season are released.

Leave aside the realities of what they have and havent done. How is it their job?

Do you own any shares in any companies and if so, would you view it as your job as well to make those companies competitive? If I bought a minority stake in Apple or Razer tomorrow would I be obligated to make those companies competitive?
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14626 on: Today at 02:11:32 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 08:44:55 pm
It's not overblown when it directly leads us to finishing 5th and playing Europa is it? And we're free to our opinions but I'm pretty sure we won't compete "regardless of what we do this window" because it is evident that we have a dysfunctional area of the pitch that needs significant reinforcement. Mac Allister is a great start but just that....a start.

Not really hating on FSG either but, no we will not compete if this continues;

https://twitter.com/Dave_Comerford/status/1671179392234450947

How could it have directly led to finishing 5th though because if all we looked at was spend, then last year was one of the largest ones we had where we had spent loads. So if this holds, then we should have rightfully finished higher last season than the 4 seasons before, no? But that wasnt the case.

Too many factors led to the season, some within the clubs control (tactics, and yes spending), some arent (injuries, players not settling immediately, language barrier etc). Weve seen both get fixed throughout the season and we ended the season on title winning form. Ive also seen enough of Elliot Jones and Bajcetic to conclude for me that they are generational talents with a remarkably high ceiling and can carry the team for years to come, added with Gakpo and Diaz.

So yes, if the club does nothing more this window, I am certain we will compete at the least.
Online Avens

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14627 on: Today at 02:37:30 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:11:19 am
Its a simple conversation, and there is an absolute chasm between what we do and what City/Chelsea do (see almost every other club in the league).

As owners - your job is to put the club in the best position to compete. FSG consistently fail to do that, which is particularly difficult to digest as we have an all time great manager and had an all time great side which we repeatedly failed to provide even basic supplementary additions to. Its not necessarily a debate about money, but negligence.

I fully expect us to end this summer with (yet again) an undercooked squad. Likely not long until reports of Elliot, Bactecic and Jones showing their first team credentials in pre-season are released.

If they deserve to be criticised for failing to build upon the world class squad and manager we've had in place, do they not deserve credit for getting us to that stage in the first place? (I know, get the hamster wheel gif out)

It's just fundamentally incorrect to say they haven't provided basic supplementary additions to the squad. They obviously have, you just don't think it was enough. Last year we went in undercooked and I agree that much of that responsibility lies at the door of FSG. I think that the manager will be backed to try to build another great team, as he was in the past.
