Nani was already at that club though, and your point is about transfers in?



After they sold Ronaldo they bought Obertan, Mame Diouf, Valencia, and Owen on a free. Valencia cost 16m.



Now lets say the Boss sold Salah for a world record fee and bought the following to replace him - a 20m winger from a relegation club, a 3m egg shaped 21 year old unknown from France, a youngster for peanuts from the Norwegian league, and the equivalent of Melo on loan. When the rumours at the time for replacement included Etoo, David Villa, David Silva.



And oh wait including these transfers in, err, Elliot can do a job there too so lets replace Salah with Elliot then.



Your fewm would have been off the charts. You would have said lack of ambition, not striding forwards to do their best, owners are hamstringing Ferguson, etc.



They continually extended Giggs contract and hasnt your whole spiel been about not giving hendo, Milner, Thiago long contracts past 30. Giggs played there until he was nearly 40 on long expensive contracts no?



No I would not have to enlighten you on when they didnt strengthen. It is your proposition. Why is it my burden to enlighten you when it was you who said they copied our blueprint to a tee but are somehow now unable to justify that statement?



If you deign on doing so, please ensure that you dont just cherry pick their statement signings that did well and include the dross they signed as well.



You characterise a notion as being frankly absurd but youve created that strawman to punch. No one is saying you dont have to spend money. Any alternative signing would have cost money as well. And its telling that of all the players you gravitate onto the 1. Most important one that we actually did sign, so I dont see what the import of your post actually is; 2. The hypothetical which you know the most readers will instinctively side with you on.



Im not here to gaslight by using hypotheticals in this way. The nice thing about hypotheticals and how you use them is that you can use them to show whatever point you want to make by taking it to the ultimate extreme, and positing it as fact. While using the for me personally card as you are so wont to do to deflect it in the future and say hey this is my opinion.



Thank you for bringing Maguire up as an example. I get the sense that you would have been happy 3 seasons ago if the manager, the Boss, and the club had sanctioned a move for Maguire at 80m. Perhaps you were upset that we didnt buy Fofana last season either for whatever obscene amount Chelsea paid Leicester for him.



No the point is that United had already acted pro-actively and had already brought in Ronaldo's replacement. They didn't wait for the money and then buy a load of garbage like we did with the Suarez money.When Ronaldo left they already had Rooney, Berbatov, Giggs, Ji-sung and Nani. They won two of the next four titles and finished runner up twice. It would have been 3 titles out of four but for the Aguero last minute goal.As for extending contracts and players losing their legs they had a policy of only giving 1 year extensions to players over 27 and had their sports performance team monitoring the drop-off in players.The reason we can't do that is that FSG refuse to deficit spend. Instead of getting players in a year or two early bedding them in and then selling the players they are ready to replace. We allow players to run down their deals, leave on frees and then farcically give the manager a paltry transfer kitty plus player sales.That then results in us being forced into giving the likes of Hendo and Mo daft deals whilst letting the likes of Can, Gini, Origi and Bobby leave for nothing.We should do what Paisley's Liverpool and Ferguson's United did strengthen from a position of strength. Spending ahead of time actually generates money from player sales and creates a virtuous circle.