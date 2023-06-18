« previous next »
Reply #14600 on: Today at 04:34:34 pm
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on June 18, 2023, 07:08:17 pm
Not defending FSG but no I dont demand that Klopp should get a bigger budget unless it is needed, and I do believe that if it is needed the money will be made available. Its how the manager, the Boss, and the board have always operated for me - knowing full well that the summer we spent next to nothing was the year the Barclays was convincingly won

He has needed a bigger budget for a while now thus the midfield is the oldest in the league.
Reply #14601 on: Today at 04:37:26 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:03:28 pm
Shouldn't it be a hamster wheel?

I believe the terms are inter changeable ;)
Reply #14602 on: Today at 04:45:36 pm
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:37:02 am
Nani was already at that club though, and your point is about transfers in?

After they sold Ronaldo they bought Obertan, Mame Diouf, Valencia, and Owen on a free. Valencia cost 16m.

Now lets say the Boss sold Salah for a world record fee and bought the following to replace him - a 20m winger from a relegation club, a 3m egg shaped 21 year old unknown from France, a youngster for peanuts from the Norwegian league, and the equivalent of Melo on loan. When the rumours at the time for replacement included Etoo, David Villa, David Silva.

 And oh wait including these transfers in, err, Elliot can do a job there too so lets replace Salah with Elliot then.

Your fewm would have been off the charts. You would have said lack of ambition, not striding forwards to do their best, owners are hamstringing Ferguson, etc.

They continually extended Giggs contract and hasnt your whole spiel been about not giving hendo, Milner, Thiago long contracts past 30. Giggs played there until he was nearly 40 on long expensive contracts no?

No I would not have to enlighten you on when they didnt strengthen. It is your proposition. Why is it my burden to enlighten you when it was you who said they copied our blueprint to a tee but are somehow now unable to justify that statement?

If you deign on doing so, please ensure that you dont just cherry pick their statement signings that did well and include the dross they signed as well.

You characterise a notion as being frankly absurd but youve created that strawman to punch. No one is saying you dont have to spend money. Any alternative signing would have cost money as well. And its telling that of all the players you gravitate onto the 1. Most important one that we actually did sign, so I dont see what the import of your post actually is; 2. The hypothetical which you know the most readers will instinctively side with you on.

Im not here to gaslight by using hypotheticals in this way. The nice thing about hypotheticals and how you use them is that you can use them to show whatever point you want to make by taking it to the ultimate extreme, and positing it as fact. While using the for me personally card as you are so wont to do to deflect it in the future and say hey this is my opinion.

Thank you for bringing Maguire up as an example. I get the sense that you would have been happy 3 seasons ago if the manager, the Boss, and the club had sanctioned a move for Maguire at 80m. Perhaps you were upset that we didnt buy Fofana last season either for whatever obscene amount Chelsea paid Leicester for him.

No the point is that United had already acted pro-actively and had already brought in Ronaldo's replacement. They didn't wait for the money and then buy a load of garbage like we did with the Suarez money.

When Ronaldo left they already had Rooney, Berbatov, Giggs, Ji-sung and Nani. They won two of the next four titles and finished runner up twice. It would have been 3 titles out of four but for the Aguero last minute goal.

As for extending contracts and players losing their legs they had a policy of only giving 1 year extensions to players over 27 and had their sports performance team monitoring the drop-off in players.

The reason we can't do that is that FSG refuse to deficit spend. Instead of getting players in a year or two early bedding them in and then selling the players they are ready to replace. We allow players to run down their deals, leave on frees and then farcically give the manager a paltry transfer kitty plus player sales.

That then results in us being forced into giving the likes of Hendo and Mo daft deals whilst letting the likes of Can, Gini, Origi and Bobby leave for nothing.

We should do what Paisley's Liverpool and Ferguson's United did strengthen from a position of strength. Spending ahead of time actually generates money from player sales and creates a virtuous circle.
Reply #14603 on: Today at 04:53:38 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:45:36 pm
No the point is that United had already acted pro-actively and had already brought in Ronaldo's replacement. They didn't wait for the money and then buy a load of garbage like we did with the Suarez money.

When Ronaldo left they already had Rooney, Berbatov, Giggs, Ji-sung and Nani. They won two of the next four titles and finished runner up twice. It would have been 3 titles out of four but for the Aguero last minute goal.

As for extending contracts and players losing their legs they had a policy of only giving 1 year extensions to players over 27 and had their sports performance team monitoring the drop-off in players.

The reason we can't do that is that FSG refuse to deficit spend. Instead of getting players in a year or two early bedding them in and then selling the players they are ready to replace. We allow players to run down their deals, leave on frees and then farcically give the manager a paltry transfer kitty plus player sales.

That then results in us being forced into giving the likes of Hendo and Mo daft deals whilst letting the likes of Can, Gini, Origi and Bobby leave for nothing.

We should do what Paisley's Liverpool and Ferguson's United did strengthen from a position of strength. Spending ahead of time actually generates money from player sales and creates a virtuous circle.

Remember when we signed Thiago early to replace Wijnaldum, or Díaz early to replace Mané, or Gakpo early to replace Firmino? It's great when Man Utd do it but when we do it it's "low hanging fruit".

I can't imagine you'd have been full of praise if we'd moved Salah on instead of giving him a new deal either.
Reply #14604 on: Today at 04:55:13 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:36:21 pm
Nope.

/mousewheel.gif


I think it's a very interesting thread, with both sides quite well articulated..
I think FSG have done well overall, but ultimately, I think that Al 666's points on retaining the position on top ultimately carry the argument.
Its easy to get personal, and it's happening a bit. but fuck it, we're all human, and the discussion is ultimately in good faith... teaching me a bit anyway..
have at it lads...


Reply #14605 on: Today at 06:15:57 pm
I just wish we would pull our finger out and sign Caicedo or someone like him !
Reply #14606 on: Today at 06:38:40 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:51:57 am
This thread *sigh* is there any point?

I thought the point was to keep Al busy, so he didn't ruin all the other threads moaning about FSG
Reply #14607 on: Today at 07:16:50 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 04:53:38 pm
Remember when we signed Thiago early to replace Wijnaldum, or Díaz early to replace Mané, or Gakpo early to replace Firmino? It's great when Man Utd do it but when we do it it's "low hanging fruit".

I can't imagine you'd have been full of praise if we'd moved Salah on instead of giving him a new deal either.

A couple of slight issues if you are going to sign a replacement to refresh the squad then you don't bring in a player of the same age. Gini and Thiago are both 32 now and guess what we didn't get a penny for Gini.

Diaz wasn't brought in early so we could sell Mane. We only bought him in January because Spurs made a move for him and Porto had to sell. We then sold Mane for a lower fee because he only had one season left.

Then we get to Gakpo he wasn't brought in early to bed in so we could sell Bobby for a good fee. We signed Gakpo because PSV had to sell him and we didn't get a penny for Bobby.

Gini went to PSG, Mane went to Bayern and Bobby is being linked with Europe's top clubs and we got £30m for the three of them. So £10m a piece. That isn't bringing in replacements and cashing in on the players they replace.
Reply #14608 on: Today at 07:19:35 pm
According to the athletic in the last 5 years FSG have taken £37m out the club (to repay loans). Add that to the other new stand and training ground the club paid for directly and you see why we've been tight on cash.

All the above adds value to the club and increases FSG profit.
Reply #14609 on: Today at 07:20:47 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:19:35 pm
According to the athletic in the last 5 years FSG have taken £37m out the club (to repay loans). Add that to the other new stand and training ground the club paid for directly and you see why we've been tight on cash.

All the above adds value to the club and increases FSG profit.


You didn't mention wages.
