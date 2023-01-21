« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 360 361 362 363 364 [365]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 568566 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,015
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14560 on: Today at 03:16:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:05:57 pm
And iirc Moores had to support the one for the Annie road end as there wasnt enough uptake from other shareholders?  (Or was that the Kop, or both?)

But he made that back in spades when he sold the club

That is how it should be though. For me, the owners should pay for infrastructure because they will reap the rewards when they sell the club.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14561 on: Today at 03:20:52 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:08:36 pm

Everytime I read this thread I still don't understand why would anyone waste time defending and finding excuses for business men who will make billions in profit from selling the club. Every normal fan should be demanding that Klopp should get a bigger budget, FSG losing 100 or 200m when they sell won't hurt you.

If they invested more, they wouldnt lose the 100/200m, as the club would probably be worth even more with the added success thats Klopp could bring with the right players, so they would get it all back in the long run
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,032
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14562 on: Today at 03:31:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:16:45 pm
That is how it should be though. For me, the owners should pay for infrastructure because they will reap the rewards when they sell the club.
I agree.

I think FSG have run the club pretty well to be honest, but they should have done that and I think theyd have further enhanced their asset
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 360 361 362 363 364 [365]   Go Up
« previous next »
 