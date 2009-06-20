Personally I think FSG are in danger of outstaying their welcome if they don't invest this summer, BUT....lets go back to the day they took over and the state we were in from top to bottom. Is there a single supporter who wouldn't have immediately signed up to what's happened in the 13 years they've been in charge? Half of Anfield expanded and every trophy worth winning all won.



We're not in our best position at the moment but to call it 'fucking grim' is forgetting where we came from.



Totally agree.'Fucking grim' is a phrase that's more relevant to the state of football in general, and the toxicity around finances ruining the game, and dominating discussions across this site and in the wider media.No-one is saying FSG are the best owners we could have, or that they get everything right. Most also agree they've made mistakes, could spend more, and be less risk averse sometimes.But people must've been living under a rock to have not noticed the utter shitshow that is football over the last decade - from City's and PSG's cheating, to Barca's near-bankruptcy, Utd spending over a £billion and being nowhere near title challengers (with fan protests and a crumbling stadium), the utter mess that is Chelsea, Juve caught cheating (again), and clubs that have wages to turnover ratios approaching 100%. Then there's the inflated fees, inflated wages, managers sacked every 5 minutes, and clubs with unsustainable business models, and eye watering debt levels. Many clubs in the top leagues across Europe (that we're often compared to in terms of spending) are taking enormous risks that could have (and are already having) massive consequences for both their short and long term futures.That's the backdrop to football over the last 10-15 years, and there's no signs of it getting better or less toxic.We could've done things better at times, no doubt. But saying that the squad is 'fucking ruined', or things at the club are 'fucking grim' or that we should be spending more than club X, Y, Z because we're worth £3billion (or £whatever...) are arguments that only stand up when you ignore all the wider factors listed above - and if you also decide to ignore the fact that our club has improved by every conceivable metric over the last decade.Quite literally everything we've wanted for decades has come to fruition - title challenges, trophies, amazing football, a world class manager, increased commercial revenues, improved infrastructure, improved wages, extended contracts, and not having our best players poached. Plus we'll soon have 60,000 seats in our spiritual home - allowing even more fans to watch the game, and improving what is already the best atmosphere in world football.Whether FSG leave tomorrow or in 10 years time, they've done exactly what they said they'd do - make the club competitive on and off the pitch, challenge for trophies, run us sustainably, and ensure the club's in a good place for future generations. That's what they promised, and that's what they've delivered. If they suddenly decide to spend £250m this summer, then it might keep some on here temporarily happy, but the likelihood is they won't - as that's not how they work.No-one on here has been 'venturecapitalistwashed', or has 'stocholm syndrome to our captors', or is having 'pavlovian disagreements', or 'blaming the club being run like a shitshow on Klopp'. No-one is painting Liverpool as 'small overachivers', or has a 'zealously bulletproof' support of FSG' or any of the other nonsense spouted on here. Many decent posters have even had their support of Jurgen called into question - one of the best managers in our history that is universally revered.Then there's the regular nonsensical arguments with zero context - such as how our debt is higher than under previous owners, or the completely random spurious arguments about the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Redsox, or FSG buying real estate in the US. Plus a never ending stream of unrelated batshit theories that I doubt anyone on here cares about.Yet some think much of this endless hyperbole represents 'cogent arguments', and that anyone who thinks we're being run sensibly is somehow an 'FSG fanboy' or is 'Going into bat against the manager' (and many other ridiculous accusations and theories across the last 350+ pages).One word often used is 'negligence' - usually around things like letting a specific player go, or not selling a player soon enough, or not buying enough players in a specific window. But those are mistakes, not negligence - and some are not within the clubs control - such as being unable to sell players like Ox or Keita before their contracts ran out, or players we'd like to have kept but who wanted to leave, or our nightmare injury record.True negligence would be if we were still in a 45,000 seater stadium, or had won nothing in 13 years, or not brought a world class manager in. Negligence would be to keep falling behind other big clubs in commercial revenue, or not paying good wages, or not extending contracts to keep our best players. Negligence would be endlessly loading hundreds of £millions more onto club debt every season, or having an unsustainable business model, or cheating like City, PSG or Juve.Football doesn't last a single transfer window, a single season, or a single manager. Football goes on forever, and the measure of a good owner (of any business) is whether they leave it in a better place than when they took over. Jurgen said the same about himself as manager in his first press conference.And by that yardstick, we're in decent shape as a club - especially when the unavoidable context of the wider footballing issues are taken into account.