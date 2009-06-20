« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 02:16:00 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 02:02:33 pm
Oh yeah I think we probably will. Maybe it'll end up being a CB and just one more CM, which might be a touch disappointing (depending on who the midfielder is). But even if I think that might happen I don't see the logic behind complaining about this thing that hasn't happened, which is what my point has been.

I think if you really thought wed strengthen to what we need, youd have replied with a resounding yes. Not probably will and maybe a CB and one more CM.,You know it will be the latter if were lucky. I get your point though about whats the point of moaning now but its one of those where you could say whats the point of moaning ever. FSG dont see this forum regardless. Plus I dont have much planned this weekend  ;D
Justice for the 96.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 02:16:18 pm
Quote from: garumn on Yesterday at 02:12:37 pm
Both sides of this argument has merits. Those sides being:
1) summer has started well, lets hope it continues in that vein and;
2) historically, FSG has been good at getting early transfers through the door then closed their purses.

The discussion is just going in circles at this point though, lets just agree to disagree and move on. Not like we can affect the final outcome in this thread anyway.

Yeah absolutely fair 👍
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 02:27:22 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 02:13:29 pm
It's absolutely absurd trying to make a salient point in this thread sometimes. Agent99 wrote a post suggesting that our players are frustrated at the business being completed by our competitors. I replied to that and asked who has completed better business than us so far. You then said Bellingham, to which I said, well if that's the only team we've done worse than so far, we're probably doing OK.

I was asked which signingsd might make us 'jealous' (that wasnt the original question, but near enough and I cant be arsed to look  :D)

I said Bellingham and Rice (Rice hasnt moved yet, but he will and not to us)
You then suggested this puts us 2nd behind RM in "the transfer window cup|", which it doesnt,
Then I pointed out using premier league positions how behind the 'winners' doesnt mean 2nd

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 02:41:20 pm
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 02:16:00 pm
I think if you really thought wed strengthen to what we need, youd have replied with a resounding yes. Not probably will and maybe a CB and one more CM.,You know it will be the latter if were lucky. I get your point though about whats the point of moaning now but its one of those where you could say whats the point of moaning ever. FSG dont see this forum regardless. Plus I dont have much planned this weekend  ;D

 Haha fair enough. I have quite a lot on so I might leave you guys to it  ;D

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:27:22 pm
I was asked which signingsd might make us 'jealous' (that wasnt the original question, but near enough and I cant be arsed to look  :D)

I said Bellingham and Rice (Rice hasnt moved yet, but he will and not to us)
You then suggested this puts us 2nd behind RM in "the transfer window cup|", which it doesnt,
Then I pointed out using premier league positions how behind the 'winners' doesnt mean 2nd

I really feel like we're at crossed wires here KJ and I have no idea what's happening in this conversation any more to be honest mate ;D I'm just saying that I think we've made a decent start to a very important transfer window and that complaints about how the summer of 2023 has gone are probably a bit premature and misplaced. I honestly don't think it's a particularly controversial standpoint but it's brought down the wrath of Al, his disciples and a few other absolutely sound posters who've got swept along somehow  ;D

Anyway, I stand by it, but I'll leave it there for the sake of the forum!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 02:50:15 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 02:41:20 pm
Haha fair enough. I have quite a lot on so I might leave you guys to it  ;D

I really feel like we're at crossed wires here KJ and I have no idea what's happening in this conversation5. any more to be honest mate ;D I'm just saying that I think we've made a decent start to a very important transfer window and that complaints about how the summer of 2023 has gone are probably a bit premature and misplaced. I honestly don't think it's a particularly controversial standpoint but it's brought down the wrath of Al, his disciples and a few other absolutely sound posters who've got swept along somehow  ;D

Fair enough mate that makes two of us , I think in terms of the transfer window yeah too early to tell, but people are understandably sceptical
once bitten twice shy
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:00:41 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 02:13:29 pm
It's absolutely absurd trying to make a salient point in this thread sometimes. Agent99 wrote a post suggesting that our players are frustrated at the business being completed by our competitors. I replied to that and asked who has completed better business than us so far. You then said Bellingham, to which I said, well if that's the only team we've done worse than so far, we're probably doing OK.
To be fair mate I wasn't just referring to this season but the last couple as well. The Bellingham news has definitely caused an issue with the fanbase already this summer but I think the numerous reports of us pulling out of deals or not being able to afford certain players is not helping either.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:16:20 pm
I haven't been in this thread for quite some time. I see everything is fine, and my mate Al is still running the show ...
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 05:40:53 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:16:20 pm
I haven't been in this thread for quite some time. I see everything is fine, and my mate Al is still running the show ...

This thread is like a never ending washing machine cycle. Rinse and repeat ad infinitum
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 06:53:01 pm
Wonder what the sentiment of posters would be if Mac was the only 1st team level signing we do this transfer window?  Would pro FSG still be happy with their approach?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 06:59:38 pm
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 06:53:01 pm
Wonder what the sentiment of posters would be if Mac was the only 1st team level signing we do this transfer window?  Would pro FSG still be happy with their approach?

Underwhelmed. Hypothetically.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:00:50 pm
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 06:53:01 pm
Wonder what the sentiment of posters would be if Mac was the only 1st team level signing we do this transfer window?  Would pro FSG still be happy with their approach?

Wonder what the sentiment of posters would be if we made 10000 1st team level signings this transfer window?

Am I doing it right?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:05:37 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:00:50 pm
Wonder what the sentiment of posters would be if we made 10000 1st team level signings this transfer window?

Am I doing it right?

Maybe we should go through past transfer windows under FSG and see how many have resulted in 10,000 1st team-level signings and how many have resulted in 1.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:06:28 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:05:37 pm
Maybe we should go through past transfer windows under FSG and see how many have resulted in 10,000 1st team-level signings and how many have resulted in 1.

If it keeps you occupied for 10 minutes then have at it.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:13:07 pm
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 06:53:01 pm
Wonder what the sentiment of posters would be if Mac was the only 1st team level signing we do this transfer window?  Would pro FSG still be happy with their approach?

Still think it is more accurate to say "not anti" FSG as I don't think any of us who have argued the counter are for them as such - certainly not above the club as a whole.

To your point though I would be saying that there has been a clear systemic failure to resolve a glaring problem beyond any we have had in the last 3 or 4 years. When we needs 1 CB or 1 CM you could settle with the argument that the players who were available at a price or time we as a club (being the collective of Klopp, Edwards/Ward, Gordon etc who judge player fit and value) thought was appropriate - rightly or wrongly of course as certainly the year we sold Lovren it wouldn't have taken a world class CB to just provide an option but if it is just one player you need to round out the squad I can see people at the top going "we can manage through this season until Player X is available" and not want a stop gap player - think part of Klopp's philosophy is avoiding stop gap players due to it being unfair on them to come and sit on the bench all year waiting for someone else to get injured

Anyway - I digress.

This year, when we have had so many outgoings in one position then it is imperative we get 3 CM in and when you need numbers as well as quality then you can't argue that we are better waiting for that one special player - sometimes you need to add a 7/10 player and get them through the door to ensure squad completeness to ensure we have the players to match the minutes that will be needed.

If they fail this summer to get the squad to where it needs to be (or damn close - if we miss out on our first choice for some reason and get a 2nd choice who is still really good I will be more lenient unless it happens with every player where you then ask what is going on) I would hope they would actively go to market and accept that they aren't the right people to take the club forward.

I will ask though - as I have seen his name pop up loads of late (almost as if now he has won a cup perception has changed) - since when did everyone love Rice? I'm sure he has been roundly mocked (especially at the prices talked about in the past) as a nobody England player who isn't good enough. Has he improved that dramatically this year? Is it just that people have seen him more due to West Ham's Conference League run? What changed with  the perception of him?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:18:33 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 08:13:07 pm
Still think it is more accurate to say "not anti" FSG as I don't think any of us who have argued the counter are for them as such - certainly not above the club as a whole.

To your point though I would be saying that there has been a clear systemic failure to resolve a glaring problem beyond any we have had in the last 3 or 4 years. When we needs 1 CB or 1 CM you could settle with the argument that the players who were available at a price or time we as a club (being the collective of Klopp, Edwards/Ward, Gordon etc who judge player fit and value) thought was appropriate - rightly or wrongly of course as certainly the year we sold Lovren it wouldn't have taken a world class CB to just provide an option but if it is just one player you need to round out the squad I can see people at the top going "we can manage through this season until Player X is available" and not want a stop gap player - think part of Klopp's philosophy is avoiding stop gap players due to it being unfair on them to come and sit on the bench all year waiting for someone else to get injured

Anyway - I digress.

This year, when we have had so many outgoings in one position then it is imperative we get 3 CM in and when you need numbers as well as quality then you can't argue that we are better waiting for that one special player - sometimes you need to add a 7/10 player and get them through the door to ensure squad completeness to ensure we have the players to match the minutes that will be needed.

If they fail this summer to get the squad to where it needs to be (or damn close - if we miss out on our first choice for some reason and get a 2nd choice who is still really good I will be more lenient unless it happens with every player where you then ask what is going on) I would hope they would actively go to market and accept that they aren't the right people to take the club forward.

I will ask though - as I have seen his name pop up loads of late (almost as if now he has won a cup perception has changed) - since when did everyone love Rice? I'm sure he has been roundly mocked (especially at the prices talked about in the past) as a nobody England player who isn't good enough. Has he improved that dramatically this year? Is it just that people have seen him more due to West Ham's Conference League run? What changed with  the perception of him?

Rice has always been quality for me. I think he suffered from being overhyped by the London media early in his career. He would be absolutely perfect for the six role in a Klopp side for me. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:27:32 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:18:33 pm
Rice has always been quality for me. I think he suffered from being overhyped by the London media early in his career. He would be absolutely perfect for the six role in a Klopp side for me.

I really like him too - I feel like it isn't that he is overhyped now but that because of who he played for and so on he was over-slagged off previously
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:25:02 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 08:27:32 pm
I really like him too - I feel like it isn't that he is overhyped now but that because of who he played for and so on he was over-slagged off previously

Agree but not sure why anyone would slag him off though, for me personally hes always been quality and perfect for a Klopp 6 or 8.

Theres every chance anyway that the manager and the Boss may pull such a signing closer to window closing 
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:55:08 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:16:20 pm
I haven't been in this thread for quite some time. I see everything is fine, and my mate Al is still running the show ...

Similar to you in the numerous other threads, although your contributions are entirely intolerable.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:18:28 pm
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 09:25:02 pm
Agree but not sure why anyone would slag him off though, for me personally hes always been quality and perfect for a Klopp 6 or 8.

Theres every chance anyway that the manager and the Boss may pull such a signing closer to window closing 

Not a chance.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:59:31 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:18:28 pm
Not a chance.

Every chance no matter how small 
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:28:03 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on June 14, 2023, 03:18:15 pm
Personally I think FSG are in danger of outstaying their welcome if they don't invest this summer, BUT....lets go back to the day they took over and the state we were in from top to bottom. Is there a single supporter who wouldn't have immediately signed up to what's happened in the 13 years they've been in charge? Half of Anfield expanded and every trophy worth winning all won.

We're not in our best position at the moment but to call it 'fucking grim' is forgetting where we came from.
Totally agree.

'Fucking grim' is a phrase that's more relevant to the state of football in general, and the toxicity around finances ruining the game, and dominating discussions across this site and in the wider media.

No-one is saying FSG are the best owners we could have, or that they get everything right. Most also agree they've made mistakes, could spend more, and be less risk averse sometimes.

But people must've been living under a rock to have not noticed the utter shitshow that is football over the last decade - from City's and PSG's cheating, to Barca's near-bankruptcy, Utd spending over a £billion and being nowhere near title challengers (with fan protests and a crumbling stadium), the utter mess that is Chelsea, Juve caught cheating (again), and clubs that have wages to turnover ratios approaching 100%. Then there's the inflated fees, inflated wages, managers sacked every 5 minutes, and clubs with unsustainable business models, and eye watering debt levels. Many clubs in the top leagues across Europe (that we're often compared to in terms of spending) are taking enormous risks that could have (and are already having) massive consequences for both their short and long term futures.

That's the backdrop to football over the last 10-15 years, and there's no signs of it getting better or less toxic.

We could've done things better at times, no doubt. But saying that the squad is 'fucking ruined', or things at the club are 'fucking grim' or that we should be spending more than club X, Y, Z because we're worth £3billion (or £whatever...) are arguments that only stand up when you ignore all the wider factors listed above - and if you also decide to ignore the fact that our club has improved by every conceivable metric over the last decade.

Quite literally everything we've wanted for decades has come to fruition - title challenges, trophies, amazing football, a world class manager, increased commercial revenues, improved infrastructure, improved wages, extended contracts, and not having our best players poached. Plus we'll soon have 60,000 seats in our spiritual home - allowing even more fans to watch the game, and improving what is already the best atmosphere in world football.

Whether FSG leave tomorrow or in 10 years time, they've done exactly what they said they'd do - make the club competitive on and off the pitch, challenge for trophies, run us sustainably, and ensure the club's in a good place for future generations. That's what they promised, and that's what they've delivered. If they suddenly decide to spend £250m this summer, then it might keep some on here temporarily happy, but the likelihood is they won't - as that's not how they work.

No-one on here has been 'venturecapitalistwashed', or has 'stocholm syndrome to our captors', or is having 'pavlovian disagreements', or 'blaming the club being run like a shitshow on Klopp'. No-one is painting Liverpool as 'small overachivers', or has a 'zealously bulletproof' support of FSG' or any of the other nonsense spouted on here. Many decent posters have even had their support of Jurgen called into question - one of the best managers in our history that is universally revered.

Then there's the regular nonsensical arguments with zero context - such as how our debt is higher than under previous owners, or the completely random spurious arguments about the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Redsox, or FSG buying real estate in the US. Plus a never ending stream of unrelated batshit theories that I doubt anyone on here cares about.

Yet some think much of this endless hyperbole represents 'cogent arguments', and that anyone who thinks we're being run sensibly is somehow an 'FSG fanboy' or is 'Going into bat against the manager' (and many other ridiculous accusations and theories across the last 350+ pages).

One word often used is 'negligence' - usually around things like letting a specific player go, or not selling a player soon enough, or not buying enough players in a specific window. But those are mistakes, not negligence - and some are not within the clubs control - such as being unable to sell players like Ox or Keita before their contracts ran out, or players we'd like to have kept but who wanted to leave, or our nightmare injury record.

True negligence would be if we were still in a 45,000 seater stadium, or had won nothing in 13 years, or not brought a world class manager in. Negligence would be to keep falling behind other big clubs in commercial revenue, or not paying good wages, or not extending contracts to keep our best players. Negligence would be endlessly loading hundreds of £millions more onto club debt every season, or having an unsustainable business model, or cheating like City, PSG or Juve.

Football doesn't last a single transfer window, a single season, or a single manager. Football goes on forever, and the measure of a good owner (of any business) is whether they leave it in a better place than when they took over. Jurgen said the same about himself as manager in his first press conference.

And by that yardstick, we're in decent shape as a club - especially when the unavoidable context of the wider footballing issues are taken into account.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:29:10 am
Maaybe we should just add a poll here
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:42:57 am
Quote
Earlier this month The Brand Finance Football 50 2023 Report was released and detailed both the brand value and brand strength of the biggest 50 clubs in world football.

Liverpools brand value sat fifth in the table at £1.173bn, with the table toppers for the very first time being Premier League champions Man City at £1.299bn. But despite the brand value being smaller than City, Man United, Real Madrid and Barcelona, the strength of the Reds' brand came out number one in the Premier League and second only to Real Madrid globally.

Brand Finance determined the relative strength of brands through a balanced scorecard of metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity and business performance. Through those metrics, Liverpools brand strength came in at 93.3 out of 100 to give it a AAA+ rating. Only Reals brand strength is higher (94.8), with Barcelona, Man United and Man City making up the rest of the top five.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-shirt-sponsorship-deal-newcastle-27122125
