FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14480 on: Yesterday at 04:17:58 pm »
It's about £100mil net on transfers in the last 2 seasons plus £110mil paid back to bank. I mean it's not crazy amounts of money but it's also not mingebag levels is it?

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14481 on: Yesterday at 04:19:42 pm »
Quote from: Dave D on Yesterday at 04:09:46 pm
Who in their right mind would hand over money to FSG just to spend on players? What kind of poor investing is that and why do people still believe that would happen? If anyone is investing, it'll be in FSG, the whole package. As we've already seen, FSG can and will do whatever they want with the money if they get it.

Dave Powell from the Echo said that FSG were looking for a investor to share risk but also bring in strategic insight in order to help grow the club and increase revenue.

Of course as fans we hoped there was a chance some of that went into signing players. But either way by the time its boxed the main bit of summer will be over. Thats why I say does any fan really care about this anymore?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14482 on: Yesterday at 04:22:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:19:42 pm
Dave Powell from the Echo said that FSG were looking for a investor to share risk but also bring in strategic insight in order to help grow the club and increase revenue.

Of course as fans we hoped there was a chance some of that went into signing players. But either way by the time its boxed the main bit of summer will be over. Thats why I say does any fan really care about this anymore?

That literally has to be the the only way we benefit from any deal. They'll help grow commerical revenue and club value and in return FSG put some of the investment back into the squad.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14483 on: Yesterday at 04:23:43 pm »
The term "investment" seems a bit misleading. Isn't it just investors looking to become shareholders.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14484 on: Yesterday at 04:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 04:05:24 pm
Is Hogan actually a shareholder of FSG? I assumed he was just an employee of LFC.

Sorry - meant Gordon.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14485 on: Yesterday at 05:15:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:19:42 pm
Dave Powell from the Echo said that FSG were looking for a investor to share risk but also bring in strategic insight in order to help grow the club and increase revenue.

Of course as fans we hoped there was a chance some of that went into signing players. But either way by the time its boxed the main bit of summer will be over. Thats why I say does any fan really care about this anymore?

Nope. Certainly not. Another non story put out there to take the flack off FSG for probably not investing anywhere near what we anticipated them to into the squad this summer. Wouldnt surprise me if they beat this investment drum all summer and nothing comes of it once the transfer window is done.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14486 on: Yesterday at 05:19:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:19:42 pm
Dave Powell from the Echo said that FSG were looking for a investor to share risk but also bring in strategic insight in order to help grow the club and increase revenue.

Of course as fans we hoped there was a chance some of that went into signing players. But either way by the time its boxed the main bit of summer will be over. Thats why I say does any fan really care about this anymore?

We've been pleading poverty with transfers (at least relative to our competitors) for 20 years now with the exception of the Coutinho windfall. Nothing ever changes.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14487 on: Yesterday at 05:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 03:17:47 pm
I think FSG have run us pretty well but the post from royhendo below probably sums up a lot of fans feelings about them at the moment

Yep. Deserves another post.

Quote
make some noise if you're asking. For me this Bellingham business, when you stop and read into it what everything actually means about how the club's been run (or owned) - it's sickened me. They have the best manager (certainly for Liverpool) in the global game in situ, and they've contrived to create a situation where he's extended based on the promise of major investment, they've allowed him to believe certain things (even expressed in discussions with the press) about the nature of that investment (Bellingham in particular), and then at the point where they're being asked to pull the trigger, they pull the rug from under him and tell him it's not how he thought it was.

It's no different from Rafa being told the budget isn't for transfers, it's transfers and wages. It's selling Alonso and lining up Silva and Barry, only to be told sorry, the cash isn't there for Silva and Barry, and the medicals cancelled. And we know how people ended up thinking of those owners.

They've got a lot of work to do to repair my trust and I've been supportive of them from day 1. The way Klopp's not been given guidance, communication, or support, and the way he's been led to a situation where he's effectively sacrificed a season with one of the strongest core squads in the game - that's been a last straw type situation for me. They're asleep at the wheel.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14488 on: Yesterday at 06:19:12 pm »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14489 on: Yesterday at 06:26:49 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 06:19:12 pm
Has he actually got anything right the past year?

When this all started end of 2022/early 2023 I think he said full sale looked on to US buyers then later switched it to Qatari buyers, and then said partial sale to any number of parties.

What he said today just repeats what John Henry said in February.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14490 on: Yesterday at 06:29:41 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 06:19:12 pm
Has he actually got anything right the past year?

Nope.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14491 on: Yesterday at 06:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 01:46:05 pm
Fair enough but if our business so far is worse than Real Madrid and [UNKNOWN CLUB] we're probably doing OK  ;D

How is that ok?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14492 on: Today at 12:21:06 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:51:19 pm
How is that ok?

That we've done the second best business of any club in Europe so far? Sorry, maybe I don't understand what you're asking.

And before anyone jumps in to say that we need more than just Mac Allister, I fully agree. If that's all we end up with we'd all be fuming come the end of the summer. But my posts have been super consistent on this topic over the last couple of weeks, it's the timing of people's outrage that's baffling me. Judgements are already being made about how our window has gone compared to others, when we're the only ones to have actually made a signing - and a fucking good one at a great price.

I'd actually argue that even the end of a transfer window is too early to make real judgements on how it's gone, given the fact that players might do better/worse than expected (Chelsea won the last couple of windows didn't they?) but given how many people are desperate to pass judgement after a couple of days - and in fact, many wanted to pass judgement before it even opened - I'd take at least waiting until mid-July before everyone starts shitting themselves at our transfer business compared to everyone else.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14493 on: Today at 07:20:59 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:21:06 am
That we've done the second best business of any club in Europe so far? Sorry, maybe I don't understand what you're asking.

And before anyone jumps in to say that we need more than just Mac Allister, I fully agree. If that's all we end up with we'd all be fuming come the end of the summer. But my posts have been super consistent on this topic over the last couple of weeks, it's the timing of people's outrage that's baffling me. Judgements are already being made about how our window has gone compared to others, when we're the only ones to have actually made a signing - and a fucking good one at a great price.

I'd actually argue that even the end of a transfer window is too early to make real judgements on how it's gone, given the fact that players might do better/worse than expected (Chelsea won the last couple of windows didn't they?) but given how many people are desperate to pass judgement after a couple of days - and in fact, many wanted to pass judgement before it even opened - I'd take at least waiting until mid-July before everyone starts shitting themselves at our transfer business compared to everyone else.

The issue is we need to do a lot this summer (exactly because of previous inaction/paltry budgets) and our budget isn't going to stretch far. Macallister seems a really good deal and that's what we have to rely on because we're just not in the game for the likes of Bellingham, Rice and Caicedo - they're out of our league despite writing a season off, ludicrously, waiting on Bellingham.

It's because of their past inaction that FSG have to push the boat out this summer, but in reality it's just same old and we'll be relying on sales to do much more.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14494 on: Today at 10:27:48 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:21:06 am
That we've done the second best business of any club in Europe so far? Sorry, maybe I don't understand what you're asking.

And before anyone jumps in to say that we need more than just Mac Allister, I fully agree. If that's all we end up with we'd all be fuming come the end of the summer. But my posts have been super consistent on this topic over the last couple of weeks, it's the timing of people's outrage that's baffling me. Judgements are already being made about how our window has gone compared to others, when we're the only ones to have actually made a signing - and a fucking good one at a great price.

I'd actually argue that even the end of a transfer window is too early to make real judgements on how it's gone, given the fact that players might do better/worse than expected (Chelsea won the last couple of windows didn't they?) but given how many people are desperate to pass judgement after a couple of days - and in fact, many wanted to pass judgement before it even opened - I'd take at least waiting until mid-July before everyone starts shitting themselves at our transfer business compared to everyone else.

Or maybe we should just look back at history.

19/20 season we sold Lovren and needed a centre-back as we only had three senior centre backs and Matip and Gomez could be described as injury prone. Entirely predictably that situation resulted in huge issues at the back.

The issue was that we had no money. The Lovren money had been spent bringing in Thiago. We knew well before the January window that season that we needed at least one top quality centre back who could come in and make an impact. We didn't have the money to do it though. So we gambled our future and brought in Kabak on loan and brought in an absolutely pointless signing in Ben Davies.

How do we know we didn't have any money well that's easy Klopp told us the following summer.

We have our own way to do it. We are allowed to spend the money we earn, that we always did. This year we spent before we earned money with [Ibrahima] Konate because after last season, just to be clear, we cannot take any risk in this position at all.

That summer we lost Gini on a free and sold Shaqiri. We desperately needed cover for Trent, we needed replacements for Gini and Shaqiri. Plus Origi had only one year left on his deal and Mane, Bobby and Salah only two. So what was required was refreshing and rebuilding of the squad.

We signed Konate early and then we got exactly what we are getting now. Who has done better business than us.

As Klopp foretold we didn't have the money to buy Konate. So the rest of the rest of the window wasn't about fixing issues like replacing Gini or Shairi, bringing cover in for Trent or starting to resolve the problems of an attack whose contracts were expiring together or addressing the issues of an ageing midfield.

No despite having years of unprecedented success on the pitch both at home and in Europe we spent the rest of the window recouping what we had spent on Konate. We sold Wilson, Shaqiri, Awonyi and got a loan fee for Grujic plus offloading the wages of Gini. So a Net spend of around £8m or even less if you include Gini's wages. 

The fast forward to January and we had absolutely no intention of strengthening until Spurs bid for Diaz. The owners were quite happy to ignore the midfield issues, allow Origi to leave on a free like Gini had and let Mane, Bobby and Salah enter the last 12 months of their deals with only Jota on the books.

Then last summer with the number one priority issue being midfield and a rumoured bid for Touchameni we were then forced to finally act on the attacker situation and bring in Nunez. We then completely ignored the midfield until injuries forced their hand and we got the Melo booby prize.

Again when we signed Nunez we got the we have done better business than most clubs nonsense. Guess what that was then followed up with the same line in January when we got Gakpo. So please forgive us when we take your 'we have done the best business so far' line the contempt it deserves.

The manager asks for deals to be done early so no wonder we often get a head start in the window. The issue is what follows, which is usually a mad scramble to offload players before we address further issues in the squad.

The refreshing and rebuilding of the squad have been shambolic and haphazard at best. We still have issues all over the squad and are badly hampered by a lack of homegrown players. At the moment the only way we could fill our 25-man quota would be by naming four backup centre halves in our squad.

Yet at the start of the window with so many examples of how we act in windows with a fast start invariably petering out, you seem delighted that we have made one signing.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14495 on: Today at 10:58:33 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:27:48 am
Or maybe we should just look back at history.

19/20 season we sold Lovren and needed a centre-back as we only had three senior centre backs and Matip and Gomez could be described as injury prone. Entirely predictably that situation resulted in huge issues at the back.

The issue was that we had no money. The Lovren money had been spent bringing in Thiago. We knew well before the January window that season that we needed at least one top quality centre back who could come in and make an impact. We didn't have the money to do it though. So we gambled our future and brought in Kabak on loan and brought in an absolutely pointless signing in Ben Davies.

How do we know we didn't have any money well that's easy Klopp told us the following summer.

We have our own way to do it. We are allowed to spend the money we earn, that we always did. This year we spent before we earned money with [Ibrahima] Konate because after last season, just to be clear, we cannot take any risk in this position at all.

That summer we lost Gini on a free and sold Shaqiri. We desperately needed cover for Trent, we needed replacements for Gini and Shaqiri. Plus Origi had only one year left on his deal and Mane, Bobby and Salah only two. So what was required was refreshing and rebuilding of the squad.

We signed Konate early and then we got exactly what we are getting now. Who has done better business than us.

As Klopp foretold we didn't have the money to buy Konate. So the rest of the rest of the window wasn't about fixing issues like replacing Gini or Shairi, bringing cover in for Trent or starting to resolve the problems of an attack whose contracts were expiring together or addressing the issues of an ageing midfield.

No despite having years of unprecedented success on the pitch both at home and in Europe we spent the rest of the window recouping what we had spent on Konate. We sold Wilson, Shaqiri, Awonyi and got a loan fee for Grujic plus offloading the wages of Gini. So a Net spend of around £8m or even less if you include Gini's wages. 

The fast forward to January and we had absolutely no intention of strengthening until Spurs bid for Diaz. The owners were quite happy to ignore the midfield issues, allow Origi to leave on a free like Gini had and let Mane, Bobby and Salah enter the last 12 months of their deals with only Jota on the books.

Then last summer with the number one priority issue being midfield and a rumoured bid for Touchameni we were then forced to finally act on the attacker situation and bring in Nunez. We then completely ignored the midfield until injuries forced their hand and we got the Melo booby prize.

Again when we signed Nunez we got the we have done better business than most clubs nonsense. Guess what that was then followed up with the same line in January when we got Gakpo. So please forgive us when we take your 'we have done the best business so far' line the contempt it deserves.

The manager asks for deals to be done early so no wonder we often get a head start in the window. The issue is what follows, which is usually a mad scramble to offload players before we address further issues in the squad.

The refreshing and rebuilding of the squad have been shambolic and haphazard at best. We still have issues all over the squad and are badly hampered by a lack of homegrown players. At the moment the only way we could fill our 25-man quota would be by naming four backup centre halves in our squad.

Yet at the start of the window with so many examples of how we act in windows with a fast start invariably petering out, you seem delighted that we have made one signing.

Missing the point entirely (or perhaps just ignoring it) as usual. This is a new transfer window, one in which the requirements are absolutely crystal clear to everyone  there is not debate. We can continue to complain about mistakes made in the past, or we could try to move forward and look ahead to how we might fix the predicament we're now in. I think we've made a good start this window. You and others are complaining about how much better the business of other clubs is  when it doesn't exist in this window. There is a mad scramble from many on here to be the first to say 'I told you so' about the transfer business we've conducted this off-season. I'm suggesting we maybe give the club a chance to do what needs to be done this summer  a suggestion that seems to be entirely objectionable to certain posters.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14496 on: Today at 11:14:48 am »
All the others were new windows as well mate, there are good reasons for people not to trust the owners to do what's needed.

And everything Al posted is true.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14497 on: Today at 11:20:40 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:58:33 am
Missing the point entirely (or perhaps just ignoring it) as usual. This is a new transfer window, one in which the requirements are absolutely crystal clear to everyone  there is not debate. We can continue to complain about mistakes made in the past, or we could try to move forward and look ahead to how we might fix the predicament we're now in. I think we've made a good start this window. You and others are complaining about how much better the business of other clubs is  when it doesn't exist in this window. There is a mad scramble from many on here to be the first to say 'I told you so' about the transfer business we've conducted this off-season. I'm suggesting we maybe give the club a chance to do what needs to be done this summer  a suggestion that seems to be entirely objectionable to certain posters.

Conversely in previous seasons, people were persistently told to wait until the window was closed and see. To dismiss previous windows as indicators is folly. They are the only tangible thing we can base assumptions on, prior track record.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14498 on: Today at 11:20:58 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:14:48 am
All the others were new windows as well mate, there are good reasons for people not to trust the owners to do what's needed.

And everything Al posted is true.

They sure were, but the need was never as obvious as it is now. This transfer window has absolutely no acceptable excuses attached to it and that's why I think we'll be busy. If we're not, if we don't fill the gaps, I promise you, I'll be pissed off too.  But we could at least give it a month before deciding that we're not doing enough and everyone else has done better business than us  particularly when basically nobody has done any other business.

You're more than entitled to complain as much as you want about our business this transfer window (which has been open for 3 days, maybe) but just don't be surprised to see people calling you out for it at this stage.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14499 on: Today at 11:46:29 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:20:58 am
They sure were, but the need was never as obvious as it is now. This transfer window has absolutely no acceptable excuses attached to it and that's why I think we'll be busy. If we're not, if we don't fill the gaps, I promise you, I'll be pissed off too.  But we could at least give it a month before deciding that we're not doing enough and everyone else has done better business than us  particularly when basically nobody has done any other business.

You're more than entitled to complain as much as you want about our business this transfer window (which has been open for 3 days, maybe) but just don't be surprised to see people calling you out for it at this stage.

So when we went into the January 21 window with VVD and Gomez out for the season, with Hendo and Fabinho playing at centre back leaving us with a makeshift centre-back partnership and our two sixes playing in defence you didn't think there was an obvious need to bring in a top quality centre back.

When we were being over run in midfield at the start of last season well before the window closed you didn't think there was an obvious need for a quality central midfield player.

When Lovren left you didn't think there was an obvious need to replace him, likewise with Gini. When we didn't have cover for Trent and basically the majority of our attack were running their deals down you didn't think there was an obvious need.

Unluckily for us with these owners, an obvious lack of investment always overrides obvious flaws in the squad. We sign one player and the noises are about a potential investment in the club sometime over the summer.

We have done this dance over and over again. We are at the plenty of time left in the window stage, which will quickly be followed by teams hold out until the end of the window. When little happens it will be if followed by January is their last chance. When we fail to address our issues it will be next summer is going to the big one.

No wonder Klopp gets fed up and we end up offering new deals to our existing players. 

FSG have spent half a decade stuck in the revolving doorway of the last chance saloon, dampening down expectations with excuse after excuse being made for them. At what point as a fanbase do we draw a line in the sand and say enough is enough.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14500 on: Today at 12:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:46:29 am
So when we went into the January 21 window with VVD and Gomez out for the season, with Hendo and Fabinho playing at centre back leaving us with a makeshift centre-back partnership and our two sixes playing in defence you didn't think there was an obvious need to bring in a top quality centre back.

When we were being over run in midfield at the start of last season well before the window closed you didn't think there was an obvious need for a quality central midfield player.

When Lovren left you didn't think there was an obvious need to replace him, likewise with Gini. When we didn't have cover for Trent and basically the majority of our attack were running their deals down you didn't think there was an obvious need.

Unluckily for us with these owners, an obvious lack of investment always overrides obvious flaws in the squad. We sign one player and the noises are about a potential investment in the club sometime over the summer.

We have done this dance over and over again. We are at the plenty of time left in the window stage, which will quickly be followed by teams hold out until the end of the window. When little happens it will be if followed by January is their last chance. When we fail to address our issues it will be next summer is going to the big one.

No wonder Klopp gets fed up and we end up offering new deals to our existing players. 

FSG have spent half a decade stuck in the revolving doorway of the last chance saloon, dampening down expectations with excuse after excuse being made for them. At what point as a fanbase do we draw a line in the sand and say enough is enough.

Not sure, but two or three days into the transfer window and just after we've signed a quality midfielder, a step in the right direction in terms of fixing an area of need, seems like a strange one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14501 on: Today at 12:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:04:03 pm
Not sure, but two or three days into the transfer window and just after we've signed a quality midfielder, a step in the right direction in terms of fixing an area of need, seems like a strange one.

To be fair, we signed Mac before the window officially opened so it's disingenuous to say it's been just 2 or 3 days. Of course we should wait and see what happens as none of us know what's going on in the background but i think people having reservations is wholly justified.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14502 on: Today at 12:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:20:58 am
They sure were, but the need was never as obvious as it is now. This transfer window has absolutely no acceptable excuses attached to it and that's why I think we'll be busy. If we're not, if we don't fill the gaps, I promise you, I'll be pissed off too.  But we could at least give it a month before deciding that we're not doing enough and everyone else has done better business than us  particularly when basically nobody has done any other business.

You're more than entitled to complain as much as you want about our business this transfer window (which has been open for 3 days, maybe) but just don't be surprised to see people calling you out for it at this stage.

I don't give a shit what other sides are doing OK.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14503 on: Today at 12:19:31 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:07:33 pm
To be fair, we signed Mac before the window officially opened so it's disingenuous to say it's been just 2 or 3 days. Of course we should wait and see what happens as none of us know what's going on in the background but i think people having reservations is wholly justified.

Yeah which is what made people complaining about our transfer activity this summer before the window even opened even more bizarre ;D

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:14:47 pm
I don't give a shit what other sides are doing OK.

Sure, I believe you, but that's maybe why my original post wasn't directed at you, it was about people who were complaining about our transfer activity in this particular window compared to that of other clubs. I presume that was on the back of other clubs being linked with players they wished we'd been linked to, given the fact that pretty much nobody else has actually conducted any business.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14504 on: Today at 12:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:04:03 pm
Not sure, but two or three days into the transfer window and just after we've signed a quality midfielder, a step in the right direction in terms of fixing an area of need, seems like a strange one.

Bread and water today and tomorrow we will have jam. Then when tomorrow arrives and it's bread and water again, you then tell us the jam is tomorrow.

FSG have spent half a decade promising to spend big money tomorrow. Konate was a step in the right direction, Diaz was a step in the right direction, Nunez was a step in the right direction, Gakpo was a step in the right direction. The problem is whilst we have made one step at a time our rivals have made two or three at a time and have overtaken us.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14505 on: Today at 12:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:19:31 pm
Yeah which is what made people complaining about our transfer activity this summer before the window even opened even more bizarre ;D

Sure, I believe you, but that's maybe why my original post wasn't directed at you, it was about people who were complaining about our transfer activity in this particular window compared to that of other clubs. I presume that was on the back of other clubs being linked with players they wished we'd been linked to, given the fact that pretty much nobody else has actually conducted any business.

You're acting like people haven't been patient, I was firmly on the "They're building up a warchest for when we build the second side" train.

They've earned my pessimism over many, many windows.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14506 on: Today at 12:57:26 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:39:13 pm
You're acting like people haven't been patient, I was firmly on the "They're building up a warchest for when we build the second side" train.

They've earned my pessimism over many, many windows.

Be as pessimistic as you want, I can't explain this any clearer: it makes no sense to complain about our transfer business in this transfer window when it has only just opened and we already have a really good signing through the door.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14507 on: Today at 01:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:57:26 pm
Be as pessimistic as you want, I can't explain this any clearer: it makes no sense to complain about our transfer business in this transfer window when it has only just opened and we already have a really good signing through the door.

You've complained more in this thread than I have.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14508 on: Today at 01:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:57:26 pm
Be as pessimistic as you want, I can't explain this any clearer: it makes no sense to complain about our transfer business in this transfer window when it has only just opened and we already have a really good signing through the door.

In all honesty, do you think were going to invest what we really need to into this squad this transfer window? At least 3 midfielders and 1 centre back who are all of Alexis McAllister kind of quality or better. Because thats around a £200m+ net spend window. Weve got 1/4, can you see FSG providing the funds for the rest? Not to mention thats the bare minimum this window as well, we could even improve elsewhere too.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14509 on: Today at 01:13:30 pm »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 01:09:19 pm
In all honesty, do you think were going to invest what we really need to into this squad this transfer window? At least 3 midfielders and 1 centre back who are all of Alexis McAllister kind of quality or better. Because thats around a £200m+ net spend window. Weve got 1/4, can you see FSG providing the funds for the rest? Not to mention thats the bare minimum this window as well, we could even improve elsewhere too.

That's a very arbitrary figure you've come up with there but let's see shall we. Good start I'd say.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14510 on: Today at 01:22:46 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:13:30 pm
That's a very arbitrary figure you've come up with there but let's see shall we. Good start I'd say.

The first thing we did was pull out of the Bellingham deal after being told last summer that we were waiting until this season for Bellingham and were going all in. That wasn't a good start, it was nothing short of a disaster given we through away a CL spot waiting for Bellingham.

The opportunistic capture of a player like Mac Allister for a role we are pretty well stocked in doesn't alter that.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14511 on: Today at 01:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:13:30 pm
That's a very arbitrary figure you've come up with there but let's see shall we. Good start I'd say.

The figure is based on what players are currently going for in todays market, but lets disregard the figure in total for a second. Do you think we will sign another two CM and one CB this transfer window good enough to improve us? Without selling any key players to draw in funds. Dont just say lets see, youve got more of an opinion than that surely.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14512 on: Today at 01:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:22:46 pm
The first thing we did was pull out of the Bellingham deal after being told last summer that we were waiting until this season for Bellingham and were going all in. [\b]That wasn't a good start, it was nothing short of a disaster given we through away a CL spot waiting for Bellingham.

The opportunistic capture of a player like Mac Allister for a role we are pretty well stocked in doesn't alter that.

Just for the sake of clarity who at the club said this? I know a lot of fans had that impression and we were clearly close to the Bellingham camp, but Ive never heard anybody at the club say that was explicitly our strategy.

Theres a lot of reading between the lines being stated as fact, then being weaponised.
