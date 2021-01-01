That we've done the second best business of any club in Europe so far? Sorry, maybe I don't understand what you're asking.



And before anyone jumps in to say that we need more than just Mac Allister, I fully agree. If that's all we end up with we'd all be fuming come the end of the summer. But my posts have been super consistent on this topic over the last couple of weeks, it's the timing of people's outrage that's baffling me. Judgements are already being made about how our window has gone compared to others, when we're the only ones to have actually made a signing - and a fucking good one at a great price.



I'd actually argue that even the end of a transfer window is too early to make real judgements on how it's gone, given the fact that players might do better/worse than expected (Chelsea won the last couple of windows didn't they?) but given how many people are desperate to pass judgement after a couple of days - and in fact, many wanted to pass judgement before it even opened - I'd take at least waiting until mid-July before everyone starts shitting themselves at our transfer business compared to everyone else.



Or maybe we should just look back at history.19/20 season we sold Lovren and needed a centre-back as we only had three senior centre backs and Matip and Gomez could be described as injury prone. Entirely predictably that situation resulted in huge issues at the back.The issue was that we had no money. The Lovren money had been spent bringing in Thiago. We knew well before the January window that season that we needed at least one top quality centre back who could come in and make an impact. We didn't have the money to do it though. So we gambled our future and brought in Kabak on loan and brought in an absolutely pointless signing in Ben Davies.How do we know we didn't have any money well that's easy Klopp told us the following summer.We have our own way to do it. We are allowed to spend the money we earn, that we always did. This year we spent before we earned money with [Ibrahima] Konate because after last season, just to be clear, we cannot take any risk in this position at all.That summer we lost Gini on a free and sold Shaqiri. We desperately needed cover for Trent, we needed replacements for Gini and Shaqiri. Plus Origi had only one year left on his deal and Mane, Bobby and Salah only two. So what was required was refreshing and rebuilding of the squad.We signed Konate early and then we got exactly what we are getting now. Who has done better business than us.As Klopp foretold we didn't have the money to buy Konate. So the rest of the rest of the window wasn't about fixing issues like replacing Gini or Shairi, bringing cover in for Trent or starting to resolve the problems of an attack whose contracts were expiring together or addressing the issues of an ageing midfield.No despite having years of unprecedented success on the pitch both at home and in Europe we spent the rest of the window recouping what we had spent on Konate. We sold Wilson, Shaqiri, Awonyi and got a loan fee for Grujic plus offloading the wages of Gini. So a Net spend of around £8m or even less if you include Gini's wages.The fast forward to January and we had absolutely no intention of strengthening until Spurs bid for Diaz. The owners were quite happy to ignore the midfield issues, allow Origi to leave on a free like Gini had and let Mane, Bobby and Salah enter the last 12 months of their deals with only Jota on the books.Then last summer with the number one priority issue being midfield and a rumoured bid for Touchameni we were then forced to finally act on the attacker situation and bring in Nunez. We then completely ignored the midfield until injuries forced their hand and we got the Melo booby prize.Again when we signed Nunez we got the we have done better business than most clubs nonsense. Guess what that was then followed up with the same line in January when we got Gakpo. So please forgive us when we take your 'we have done the best business so far' line the contempt it deserves.The manager asks for deals to be done early so no wonder we often get a head start in the window. The issue is what follows, which is usually a mad scramble to offload players before we address further issues in the squad.The refreshing and rebuilding of the squad have been shambolic and haphazard at best. We still have issues all over the squad and are badly hampered by a lack of homegrown players. At the moment the only way we could fill our 25-man quota would be by naming four backup centre halves in our squad.Yet at the start of the window with so many examples of how we act in windows with a fast start invariably petering out, you seem delighted that we have made one signing.