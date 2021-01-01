« previous next »
Online Too early for flapjacks?

  Too early for flapjacks?
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14480 on: Yesterday at 04:17:58 pm
It's about £100mil net on transfers in the last 2 seasons plus £110mil paid back to bank. I mean it's not crazy amounts of money but it's also not mingebag levels is it?

Offline killer-heels

  killer-heels
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,197
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14481 on: Yesterday at 04:19:42 pm
Quote from: Dave D on Yesterday at 04:09:46 pm
Who in their right mind would hand over money to FSG just to spend on players? What kind of poor investing is that and why do people still believe that would happen? If anyone is investing, it'll be in FSG, the whole package. As we've already seen, FSG can and will do whatever they want with the money if they get it.

Dave Powell from the Echo said that FSG were looking for a investor to share risk but also bring in strategic insight in order to help grow the club and increase revenue.

Of course as fans we hoped there was a chance some of that went into signing players. But either way by the time its boxed the main bit of summer will be over. Thats why I say does any fan really care about this anymore?
Offline clinical

  clinical
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14482 on: Yesterday at 04:22:16 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:19:42 pm
Dave Powell from the Echo said that FSG were looking for a investor to share risk but also bring in strategic insight in order to help grow the club and increase revenue.

Of course as fans we hoped there was a chance some of that went into signing players. But either way by the time its boxed the main bit of summer will be over. Thats why I say does any fan really care about this anymore?

That literally has to be the the only way we benefit from any deal. They'll help grow commerical revenue and club value and in return FSG put some of the investment back into the squad.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  Too early for flapjacks?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14483 on: Yesterday at 04:23:43 pm
The term "investment" seems a bit misleading. Isn't it just investors looking to become shareholders.
Offline ianburns252

  ianburns252
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,215
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14484 on: Yesterday at 04:54:58 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 04:05:24 pm
Is Hogan actually a shareholder of FSG? I assumed he was just an employee of LFC.

Sorry - meant Gordon.
Offline S.Red please

  S.Red please
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,883
  • Penny Lane there is a barber showing photographs
    • HFSG
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14485 on: Yesterday at 05:15:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:19:42 pm
Dave Powell from the Echo said that FSG were looking for a investor to share risk but also bring in strategic insight in order to help grow the club and increase revenue.

Of course as fans we hoped there was a chance some of that went into signing players. But either way by the time its boxed the main bit of summer will be over. Thats why I say does any fan really care about this anymore?

Nope. Certainly not. Another non story put out there to take the flack off FSG for probably not investing anywhere near what we anticipated them to into the squad this summer. Wouldnt surprise me if they beat this investment drum all summer and nothing comes of it once the transfer window is done.
Online Fromola

  Fromola
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,935
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14486 on: Yesterday at 05:19:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:19:42 pm
Dave Powell from the Echo said that FSG were looking for a investor to share risk but also bring in strategic insight in order to help grow the club and increase revenue.

Of course as fans we hoped there was a chance some of that went into signing players. But either way by the time its boxed the main bit of summer will be over. Thats why I say does any fan really care about this anymore?

We've been pleading poverty with transfers (at least relative to our competitors) for 20 years now with the exception of the Coutinho windfall. Nothing ever changes.
Offline Knight

  Knight
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14487 on: Yesterday at 05:53:13 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 03:17:47 pm
I think FSG have run us pretty well but the post from royhendo below probably sums up a lot of fans feelings about them at the moment

Yep. Deserves another post.

Quote
make some noise if you're asking. For me this Bellingham business, when you stop and read into it what everything actually means about how the club's been run (or owned) - it's sickened me. They have the best manager (certainly for Liverpool) in the global game in situ, and they've contrived to create a situation where he's extended based on the promise of major investment, they've allowed him to believe certain things (even expressed in discussions with the press) about the nature of that investment (Bellingham in particular), and then at the point where they're being asked to pull the trigger, they pull the rug from under him and tell him it's not how he thought it was.

It's no different from Rafa being told the budget isn't for transfers, it's transfers and wages. It's selling Alonso and lining up Silva and Barry, only to be told sorry, the cash isn't there for Silva and Barry, and the medicals cancelled. And we know how people ended up thinking of those owners.

They've got a lot of work to do to repair my trust and I've been supportive of them from day 1. The way Klopp's not been given guidance, communication, or support, and the way he's been led to a situation where he's effectively sacrificed a season with one of the strongest core squads in the game - that's been a last straw type situation for me. They're asleep at the wheel.
Offline amir87

  amir87
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,212
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14488 on: Yesterday at 06:19:12 pm
Online Too early for flapjacks?

  Too early for flapjacks?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14489 on: Yesterday at 06:26:49 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 06:19:12 pm
Has he actually got anything right the past year?

When this all started end of 2022/early 2023 I think he said full sale looked on to US buyers then later switched it to Qatari buyers, and then said partial sale to any number of parties.

What he said today just repeats what John Henry said in February.
Offline Kopenhagen

  Kopenhagen
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14490 on: Yesterday at 06:29:41 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 06:19:12 pm
Has he actually got anything right the past year?

Nope.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Jacket
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14491 on: Yesterday at 06:51:19 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 01:46:05 pm
Fair enough but if our business so far is worse than Real Madrid and [UNKNOWN CLUB] we're probably doing OK  ;D

How is that ok?
Online Avens

  Avens
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14492 on: Today at 12:21:06 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:51:19 pm
How is that ok?

That we've done the second best business of any club in Europe so far? Sorry, maybe I don't understand what you're asking.

And before anyone jumps in to say that we need more than just Mac Allister, I fully agree. If that's all we end up with we'd all be fuming come the end of the summer. But my posts have been super consistent on this topic over the last couple of weeks, it's the timing of people's outrage that's baffling me. Judgements are already being made about how our window has gone compared to others, when we're the only ones to have actually made a signing - and a fucking good one at a great price.

I'd actually argue that even the end of a transfer window is too early to make real judgements on how it's gone, given the fact that players might do better/worse than expected (Chelsea won the last couple of windows didn't they?) but given how many people are desperate to pass judgement after a couple of days - and in fact, many wanted to pass judgement before it even opened - I'd take at least waiting until mid-July before everyone starts shitting themselves at our transfer business compared to everyone else.
Online Fromola

  Fromola
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,935
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14493 on: Today at 07:20:59 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:21:06 am
That we've done the second best business of any club in Europe so far? Sorry, maybe I don't understand what you're asking.

And before anyone jumps in to say that we need more than just Mac Allister, I fully agree. If that's all we end up with we'd all be fuming come the end of the summer. But my posts have been super consistent on this topic over the last couple of weeks, it's the timing of people's outrage that's baffling me. Judgements are already being made about how our window has gone compared to others, when we're the only ones to have actually made a signing - and a fucking good one at a great price.

I'd actually argue that even the end of a transfer window is too early to make real judgements on how it's gone, given the fact that players might do better/worse than expected (Chelsea won the last couple of windows didn't they?) but given how many people are desperate to pass judgement after a couple of days - and in fact, many wanted to pass judgement before it even opened - I'd take at least waiting until mid-July before everyone starts shitting themselves at our transfer business compared to everyone else.

The issue is we need to do a lot this summer (exactly because of previous inaction/paltry budgets) and our budget isn't going to stretch far. Macallister seems a really good deal and that's what we have to rely on because we're just not in the game for the likes of Bellingham, Rice and Caicedo - they're out of our league despite writing a season off, ludicrously, waiting on Bellingham.

It's because of their past inaction that FSG have to push the boat out this summer, but in reality it's just same old and we'll be relying on sales to do much more.
