« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 358 359 360 361 362 [363]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 564368 times)

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14480 on: Today at 04:17:58 pm »
It's about £100mil net on transfers in the last 2 seasons plus £110mil paid back to bank. I mean it's not crazy amounts of money but it's also not mingebag levels is it?

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,196
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14481 on: Today at 04:19:42 pm »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 04:09:46 pm
Who in their right mind would hand over money to FSG just to spend on players? What kind of poor investing is that and why do people still believe that would happen? If anyone is investing, it'll be in FSG, the whole package. As we've already seen, FSG can and will do whatever they want with the money if they get it.

Dave Powell from the Echo said that FSG were looking for a investor to share risk but also bring in strategic insight in order to help grow the club and increase revenue.

Of course as fans we hoped there was a chance some of that went into signing players. But either way by the time its boxed the main bit of summer will be over. Thats why I say does any fan really care about this anymore?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14482 on: Today at 04:22:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:19:42 pm
Dave Powell from the Echo said that FSG were looking for a investor to share risk but also bring in strategic insight in order to help grow the club and increase revenue.

Of course as fans we hoped there was a chance some of that went into signing players. But either way by the time its boxed the main bit of summer will be over. Thats why I say does any fan really care about this anymore?

That literally has to be the the only way we benefit from any deal. They'll help grow commerical revenue and club value and in return FSG put some of the investment back into the squad.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 358 359 360 361 362 [363]   Go Up
« previous next »
 