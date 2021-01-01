Ultimately a club that turns over as much as we do shouldn't be ruled out of signing any player because of the cost, with the exception perhaps of when we're bidding against nation state owned clubs.



To be fair, revenue is a generally poor indicator of how much we can or can't spend - EBITDA tends to be the preferred measure in many businesses as that gives a fairly reasonable cash profit figure and cash is always kingNow generally more revenue will = higher EBITDA but there might be some clubs with a lower turnover but who have maybe got some really good efficiencies on the overhead side.Key is the level of owner investment - we aren't outspent by anyone on the basis of our performance as a business but because other owners are prepared to near bankrupt themselves (see issues at Everton, Leicester, and Wolves).How much or otherwise per season the owners could or should introduce to fund players is impossible to quantify but that is the real marker.I do think it is disingenuous to compare to the Ev's, Wolves, etc as they are trying to spend to the top and are spending badly but to direct the conversation towards not how much is spent per year but maybe player turnover or squad depth/spread - don't think about how much we spend but how effectivelyOn that metric I'd definitely say last summer's window didn't do what it needed as no doubt we spent some big money but did we spend it right, probably not. This window - couldn't give a flying that Newcastle are tenuously linked with a £50m bid when we are shopping at £35m as our first signing looks like a perfect player for us and if it continues in the same vein then happy days