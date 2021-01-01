« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread

Offline Avens

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14440 on: Today at 11:47:30 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:25:41 am
Yeah no doubt. I'll ask you then, seeing as Al didn't have an answer for it when I asked him, which signings by our rivals this summer are the cause of such frustration?

It's terrific that nobody yet can answer this really simple question, after complaining about other teams doing better business than us  ;D



Offline ianburns252

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14441 on: Today at 12:16:47 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:06:12 am
IF FSG don't take money out in any way shape or form out of the clubs they own how do they make money?

No way they all waiting decades to be paid anything.

It is literally that mate - it is an investment and they realise their gain on sale.

Indirectly though - as Al has brought up before and is correct on tbf - the growth in LFC value increases their overall portfolio value allowing them access to cashflows from other sources that they may not have otherwise had access to without this.

One member of FSG (detail on who is not publically available but it will be Hogan as he is directly employed on a day to day basis in the business) gets a salary which totals £2m and there is (potentially/probably but not 100% certain) some amounts paid to FSM for consultancy services - these will be specifically reviewed at audit due to being related party transactions and are highly unlikely to be above market rate for similar services (and may even be below) and profits from FSM may ultimately make their way back up to the owners but we are but a small proportion of that.

But yeah, FSG as an entity does not directly extract funds from the club by way of dividends etc


Offline Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14442 on: Today at 12:25:22 pm »
Alex Miller saying were expecting some deal for investment this summer.


Offline RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14443 on: Today at 12:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:25:22 pm
Alex Miller saying were expecting some deal for investment this summer.
He's been wrong so many times during this ordeal.

Meh.



Online clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14444 on: Today at 12:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:25:22 pm
Alex Miller saying were expecting some deal for investment this summer.

Alex Miller said Qatar wanted us and not the mancs. Glad he was wrong there but hope he's right now as we really need some investment.

It's been pretty toxic on social media for FSG so not surprised we're seeing news about investment again.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:01:44 pm by clinical »




Offline PaleBlueDot

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14445 on: Today at 01:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:53:15 am
Again, this bizarre desire to denigrate good business that we conduct. We've signed a quality player, in a clear position of need but because he wasn't as expensive as he should've been it's an example of us not competing as we should in the transfer market. It's such a strange mindset.

Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:15:22 am
So what? It was there and we took advantage of it. Praise whoever it is that made that call, rather than using it as a hypothetical stick to beat them with.

Not denigrating good business on the Mac Allister transfer, I am merely stating the fact that I put Mac Allister on par with players such as Caceido/Rice/Gvardiol etc and that we managed it only because it was a ridiculous bargain. To which I am grateful for because if he wasn't we wouldn't have got him. Good business.

It's also true that the rest of our rumoured signings so far - Thuram/Kone/Viega are good but not elite players, and that competing may still be a possibility because we have one of the best managers in the world. Without Klopp we wouldn't be close to competing so we should enjoy him.

Nothing untrue or negative in my statement.


Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14446 on: Today at 01:04:49 pm »
Investment coming in Mingebag Monday, maybe?


Offline PaleBlueDot

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14447 on: Today at 01:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:25:22 pm
Alex Miller saying were expecting some deal for investment this summer.

I think it's pretty obvious at this point that there are calculated leaks to manage the expectations of the fanbase...we saw it as we approached the January transfer window and we're seeing it here again now. I would hedge my bets that there will not be any investment at least until the end of the transfer window.

Btw I don't even hate FSG, I think they're fantastic at what they're supposed to be - good businessmen.


Offline Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14448 on: Today at 01:09:31 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:47:30 am
It's terrific that nobody yet can answer this really simple question, after complaining about other teams doing better business than us  ;D

I havent complained about other clubs so probably not who you want to attack, but maybe Bellingham and soon to be Rice?


Offline Hysterical Fool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14449 on: Today at 01:12:05 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:56:37 am
Not surprised to see you back to exaggerating for effect.

For some reason, you don't think the context to his comments - someone demanding six £100 mil players in one summer - is worth including in the quotes.

He did though so its not like he removed context or anything. He posted the whole thing above.

And its the managers own words too.






Offline BornRedSince76

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14450 on: Today at 01:31:11 pm »
Fair play to whoever is the FSG PR manager, they have so many fans convinced that we can only afford 1 player every 5 years  :o :o

Common sense folks, use your common sense.


Online clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14451 on: Today at 01:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:47:30 am
It's terrific that nobody yet can answer this really simple question, after complaining about other teams doing better business than us  ;D
Rivals aren't constantly being told by local journos they can't afford players.

Look at the two big players on the move Rice and Caicedo. Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, City all linked. We're told they are simply too expensive for us.




Offline Avens

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14452 on: Today at 01:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:09:31 pm
I havent complained about other clubs so probably not who you want to attack, but maybe Bellingham and soon to be Rice?

Fair enough but if our business so far is worse than Real Madrid and [UNKNOWN CLUB] we're probably doing OK  ;D



Offline Avens

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14453 on: Today at 01:47:59 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:39:53 pm
Rivals aren't constantly being told by local journos they can't afford players.

Look at the two big players on the move Rice and Caicedo. Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, City all linked. We're told they are simply too expensive for us.

So your issue is the perception of who we and others sign, not reality. Makes a lot more sense.



Online Draex

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14454 on: Today at 01:53:01 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 01:31:11 pm
Fair play to whoever is the FSG PR manager, they have so many fans convinced that we can only afford 1 player every 5 years  :o :o

Common sense folks, use your common sense.

This is just not true.

Since Jan 2022 we've spent £189mil on 6 players over 3 windows (to date as this window is only less than a week old) and re-couped £69.7mil. Which is a £120mil net spend over 18months.

Alexis Mac Allister 42.00m
Diaz 47m
Darwin Núñez 80.00m
Cody Gakpo 42.00m
Fábio Carvalho 5.90m
Calvin Ramsay 4.90m

222m spend (£189m)

Sadio Mané 32.00m
Neco Williams 20.00m
Takumi Minamino 15.00m
Marko Grujic 9.00m
Ben Davies 4.70m

80.7m roucouped (£69.7m)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:54:57 pm by Draex »


Offline Sharado

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14455 on: Today at 02:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:47:59 pm
So your issue is the perception of who we and others sign, not reality. Makes a lot more sense.

Ultimately a club that turns over as much as we do shouldn't be ruled out of signing any player because of the cost, with the exception perhaps of when we're bidding against nation state owned clubs.





Offline classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14456 on: Today at 02:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:12:05 pm
He did though so its not like he removed context or anything. He posted the whole thing above.

And its the managers own words too.
He did though. Given he never answered Kenny's Jacket, when asked to tell which of our fans on here who asked for six £100mil players he was railing against, I think I was fair in saying he's "exaggerating for effect" again


Online DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14457 on: Today at 02:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:53:01 pm
This is just not true.

Since Jan 2022 we've spent £189mil on 6 players over 3 windows (to date as this window is only less than a week old) and re-couped £69.7mil. Which is a £120mil net spend over 18months.

Alexis Mac Allister 42.00m
Diaz 47m
Darwin Núñez 80.00m
Cody Gakpo 42.00m
Fábio Carvalho 5.90m
Calvin Ramsay 4.90m

222m spend (£189m)

Sadio Mané 32.00m
Neco Williams 20.00m
Takumi Minamino 15.00m
Marko Grujic 9.00m
Ben Davies 4.70m

80.7m roucouped (£69.7m)

Some people love to throw in the wages argument when it suits, doubt they'll make reference to it here given 4 key departures in recent weeks.


Offline PaleBlueDot

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14458 on: Today at 02:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:53:01 pm
This is just not true.

Since Jan 2022 we've spent £189mil on 6 players over 3 windows (to date as this window is only less than a week old) and re-couped £69.7mil. Which is a £120mil net spend over 18months.

Alexis Mac Allister €42.00m
Diaz €47m
Darwin Núñez €80.00m
Cody Gakpo €42.00m
Fábio Carvalho €5.90m
Calvin Ramsay €4.90m

€222m spend (£189m)

Sadio Mané €32.00m
Neco Williams €20.00m
Takumi Minamino €15.00m
Marko Grujic €9.00m
Ben Davies €4.70m

€80.7m roucouped (£69.7m)

If you include Mac Allister it's 4 windows. £120m net spend over 4 windows is £30m net per window since the date you decided which was Jan 2022. If we go back further than Jan 2022 it's only less.

I don't know if you think that's great but other clubs with significantly less revenue are purchasing £100m players this window. And no I am not talking about oil money clubs.

Edit: I agree this will change as the window goes on and HAS to but the fact that we are even skeptical that it will shows the position that we have been put in by FSG that everyone wants to defend on here.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:38:14 pm by PaleBlueDot »


Offline Agent99

  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14459 on: Today at 02:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:47:30 am
It's terrific that nobody yet can answer this really simple question, after complaining about other teams doing better business than us  ;D


Online Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14460 on: Today at 02:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:47:30 am
It's terrific that nobody yet can answer this really simple question, after complaining about other teams doing better business than us  ;D

Probably because it is a loaded question.

Just because you have got to the till first in Poundland doesn't mean you are going to spend more than someone in the process of buying something in Harrods.

We both know that our rivals are going after players our owners are simply unwilling to compete for.






Online Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14461 on: Today at 02:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:53:01 pm
This is just not true.

Since Jan 2022 we've spent £189mil on 6 players over 3 windows (to date as this window is only less than a week old) and re-couped £69.7mil. Which is a £120mil net spend over 18months.

Alexis Mac Allister 42.00m
Diaz 47m
Darwin Núñez 80.00m
Cody Gakpo 42.00m
Fábio Carvalho 5.90m
Calvin Ramsay 4.90m

222m spend (£189m)

Sadio Mané 32.00m
Neco Williams 20.00m
Takumi Minamino 15.00m
Marko Grujic 9.00m
Ben Davies 4.70m

80.7m roucouped (£69.7m)

Are you really delighted that in four windows we have spent far less than what those well-known nation states Nottingham Forest and West Ham have spent in one season?

Forest spent 229m euros Net last season.
West Ham 207m euros Net last season.

Southampton spent 169m, Wolves 138m, even Bournemouth spent 100m eurs Net LAST SEASON.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:57:24 pm by Al 666 »






Offline ianburns252

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14462 on: Today at 02:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:19:32 pm
Ultimately a club that turns over as much as we do shouldn't be ruled out of signing any player because of the cost, with the exception perhaps of when we're bidding against nation state owned clubs.

To be fair, revenue is a generally poor indicator of how much we can or can't spend - EBITDA tends to be the preferred measure in many businesses as that gives a fairly reasonable cash profit figure and cash is always king

Now generally more revenue will = higher EBITDA but there might be some clubs with a lower turnover but who have maybe got some really good efficiencies on the overhead side.

Key is the level of owner investment - we aren't outspent by anyone on the basis of our performance as a business but because other owners are prepared to near bankrupt themselves (see issues at Everton, Leicester, and Wolves).

How much or otherwise per season the owners could or should introduce to fund players is impossible to quantify but that is the real marker.

I do think it is disingenuous to compare to the Ev's, Wolves, etc as they are trying to spend to the top and are spending badly but to direct the conversation towards not how much is spent per year but maybe player turnover or squad depth/spread - don't think about how much we spend but how effectively

On that metric I'd definitely say last summer's window didn't do what it needed as no doubt we spent some big money but did we spend it right, probably not. This window - couldn't give a flying that Newcastle are tenuously linked with a £50m bid when we are shopping at £35m as our first signing looks like a perfect player for us and if it continues in the same vein then happy days


Online Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14463 on: Today at 03:07:07 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 02:59:59 pm
To be fair, revenue is a generally poor indicator of how much we can or can't spend - EBITDA tends to be the preferred measure in many businesses as that gives a fairly reasonable cash profit figure and cash is always king

Now generally more revenue will = higher EBITDA but there might be some clubs with a lower turnover but who have maybe got some really good efficiencies on the overhead side.

Key is the level of owner investment - we aren't outspent by anyone on the basis of our performance as a business but because other owners are prepared to near bankrupt themselves (see issues at Everton, Leicester, and Wolves).

How much or otherwise per season the owners could or should introduce to fund players is impossible to quantify but that is the real marker.

I do think it is disingenuous to compare to the Ev's, Wolves, etc as they are trying to spend to the top and are spending badly but to direct the conversation towards not how much is spent per year but maybe player turnover or squad depth/spread - don't think about how much we spend but how effectively

On that metric I'd definitely say last summer's window didn't do what it needed as no doubt we spent some big money but did we spend it right, probably not. This window - couldn't give a flying that Newcastle are tenuously linked with a £50m bid when we are shopping at £35m as our first signing looks like a perfect player for us and if it continues in the same vein then happy days

I think the issue is that FSG only seem really interested in Moneyball signings at this stage.

We bought Konate for a good fee but no one else in that window, We bought Diaz for a good fee but no one else in that window. We bought Gakpo for a good fee but no one else in that window. We have signed Mac Allister but what happens if there are no more good value deals?

Or what happens if there are good deals but they are not in positions we are really short in?







Online Draex

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14464 on: Today at 03:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:55:23 pm
Are you really delighted that in four windows we have spent far less than what those well-known nation states Nottingham Forest and West Ham have spent in one season?

Forest spent 229m euros Net last season.
West Ham 207m euros Net last season.

Southampton spent 169m, Wolves 138m, even Bournemouth spent 100m eurs Net LAST SEASON.

When we add Thuram for £50mil we're on a tidy £230mil and we also pay vastly higher wages than any of those clubs.

So I'd say a bit more than your 1.68% of revenue to refresh the forward line claim no? :)

Signs of a well ran club mate.

Still waiting for you to point out where you stated summer previously, but as you are wrong and no-one likes a know it all shall we let that lie?


Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14465 on: Today at 03:09:06 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 01:06:38 pm
I think it's pretty obvious at this point that there are calculated leaks to manage the expectations of the fanbase...we saw it as we approached the January transfer window and we're seeing it here again now. I would hedge my bets that there will not be any investment at least until the end of the transfer window.

Btw I don't even hate FSG, I think they're fantastic at what they're supposed to be - good businessmen.

Pretty weird source to leak it to if so.



Offline Agent99

  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14466 on: Today at 03:17:47 pm »
I think FSG have run us pretty well but the post from royhendo below probably sums up a lot of fans feelings about them at the moment

Quote from: royhendo on May  4, 2023, 03:40:56 pm
I'll make some noise if you're asking. For me this Bellingham business, when you stop and read into it what everything actually means about how the club's been run (or owned) - it's sickened me. They have the best manager (certainly for Liverpool) in the global game in situ, and they've contrived to create a situation where he's extended based on the promise of major investment, they've allowed him to believe certain things (even expressed in discussions with the press) about the nature of that investment (Bellingham in particular), and then at the point where they're being asked to pull the trigger, they pull the rug from under him and tell him it's not how he thought it was.

It's no different from Rafa being told the budget isn't for transfers, it's transfers and wages. It's selling Alonso and lining up Silva and Barry, only to be told sorry, the cash isn't there for Silva and Barry, and the medicals cancelled. And we know how people ended up thinking of those owners.

They've got a lot of work to do to repair my trust and I've been supportive of them from day 1. The way Klopp's not been given guidance, communication, or support, and the way he's been led to a situation where he's effectively sacrificed a season with one of the strongest core squads in the game - that's been a last straw type situation for me. They're asleep at the wheel.


Offline ianburns252

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14467 on: Today at 03:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:07:07 pm
I think the issue is that FSG only seem really interested in Moneyball signings at this stage.

We bought Konate for a good fee but no one else in that window, We bought Diaz for a good fee but no one else in that window. We bought Gakpo for a good fee but no one else in that window. We have signed Mac Allister but what happens if there are no more good value deals?

Or what happens if there are good deals but they are not in positions we are really short in?

I think we are pretty closely aligned here - the key phrase in your post is "no one else in that window". The issue is not how much we spent as such but that we did not address squad depth/completeness.

It matters bugger all how much we pay if we get the right player (Robbo for £8m is proof perfect of that theory) but if we don't address what is needed we can spent £200m on a player and outspend everyone but not necessarily have a better squad.



Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14468 on: Today at 03:37:37 pm »
Alex Miller talking up investment coming in to the club this summer.  ;D


Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14469 on: Today at 03:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:37:37 pm
Alex Miller talking up investment coming in to the club this summer.  ;D

Alex Miller probably talking out their arse


Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,196
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14470 on: Today at 03:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:37:37 pm
Alex Miller talking up investment coming in to the club this summer.  ;D

Does it actually matter any more?
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14471 on: Today at 04:05:24 pm »
Is Hogan actually a shareholder of FSG? I assumed he was just an employee of LFC.

Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 12:16:47 pm
It is literally that mate - it is an investment and they realise their gain on sale.

Indirectly though - as Al has brought up before and is correct on tbf - the growth in LFC value increases their overall portfolio value allowing them access to cashflows from other sources that they may not have otherwise had access to without this.

One member of FSG (detail on who is not publically available but it will be Hogan as he is directly employed on a day to day basis in the business) gets a salary which totals £2m and there is (potentially/probably but not 100% certain) some amounts paid to FSM for consultancy services - these will be specifically reviewed at audit due to being related party transactions and are highly unlikely to be above market rate for similar services (and may even be below) and profits from FSM may ultimately make their way back up to the owners but we are but a small proportion of that.

But yeah, FSG as an entity does not directly extract funds from the club by way of dividends etc
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14472 on: Today at 04:05:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:42:33 pm
Does it actually matter any more?

For the club or FSG? I reckon if it happens FSG get very rich.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,966
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14473 on: Today at 04:06:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:09:04 pm
When we add Thuram for £50mil we're on a tidy £230mil and we also pay vastly higher wages than any of those clubs.

So I'd say a bit more than your 1.68% of revenue to refresh the forward line claim no? :)

Signs of a well ran club mate.

Still waiting for you to point out where you stated summer previously, but as you are wrong and no-one likes a know it all shall we let that lie?

Deary me.

This is what I posted.

This is what I posted.

The issue isn't that we bought Nunez the issue is that Klopp has a budget to fix those multitude of problems of around £10m plus player sales. A club that had been massively outspent by its rivals year in year out. That had record revenues of £594m gave its manager 1.68% of its revenues to basically address issues all over the team.

Quite clearly I was talking about the transfer budget and Net spend. We had revenues of £594m but Klopp was allocated just £10m plus player sales to revamp the squad.

It is very simple Klopp quite clearly wanted to sign Touchameni and rebuild an aging strikeforce. He was given £10m plus player sales to do that whilst probably 5 times that amount went to pay for infrastructure.



So we signed Nunez in the summer window, we tried to sign Touchameni in the summer window, Klopp was given £10m plus player sales in the summer window, that £10m plus player sales in the summer window equates to 1.68% of our revenue.

So when exactly did you think I was talking about, Spring perhaps, Autumn maybe?

The irony is that you have then manipulated different windows and tried to add them into one. Firstly it was adding Gakpo who arrived in the following January. Then today you progressed to adding in Diaz and then Mac Allister to your calculations. Now you are attempting to add in Thuram who we haven't even signed. I look forward to you including Dalglish, Rush and Liddel next.


Then despite me posting that Klopp was given 1.68% off revenues plus players' sales to basically address issues all over the team. You have twisted that to how much we have spent on forwards. As I have said all you do is create Strawmans that I haven't posted and then look to ridicule them.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,723
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14474 on: Today at 04:08:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:42:33 pm
Does it actually matter any more?

it's probably not real
Logged

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,593
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14475 on: Today at 04:09:46 pm »
Who in their right mind would hand over money to FSG just to spend on players? What kind of poor investing is that and why do people still believe that would happen? If anyone is investing, it'll be in FSG, the whole package. As we've already seen, FSG can and will do whatever they want with the money if they get it.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,966
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14476 on: Today at 04:11:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:42:33 pm
Does it actually matter any more?

It probably never mattered at all.

From Co-owner Gerry Cardinale.

I think our partner in Liverpool, Mike Gordon, who is really a visionary and thought leader, is I think looking to retire and there was maybe an opportunity to see if maybe someone could replace him or buy him down.

I dont think there was ever a driving desire to sell Liverpool. We would always be opportunistic and this was simply that.

I think it has been much ado about nothing.

There were also reports in the States that minority partners wanted to sell their stakes.

So if either of those things happen then the money will go to whoever sells up and not LFC.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14477 on: Today at 04:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 04:09:46 pm
Who in their right mind would hand over money to FSG just to spend on players? What kind of poor investing is that and why do people still believe that would happen? If anyone is investing, it'll be in FSG, the whole package. As we've already seen, FSG can and will do whatever they want with the money if they get it.

I'd be shocked if Klopp and his recruitment team saw a penny of any investment that happens. It's literally FSG's profit. The only way it's put into the club if it's part of the investment deal that they have to. So the partner investment would have to benefit FSG in other ways for instance growing the club commercially.

We'll increase commerical revenue (and therefore value) for you but some of this investment money needs to be reinvested in the club.

I see no other way the club would see a penny of it.  FSG are all about greed.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:18:36 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,548
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14478 on: Today at 04:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:06:07 pm
Deary me.

This is what I posted.

This is what I posted.

The issue isn't that we bought Nunez the issue is that Klopp has a budget to fix those multitude of problems of around £10m plus player sales. A club that had been massively outspent by its rivals year in year out. That had record revenues of £594m gave its manager 1.68% of its revenues to basically address issues all over the team.

Quite clearly I was talking about the transfer budget and Net spend. We had revenues of £594m but Klopp was allocated just £10m plus player sales to revamp the squad.

It is very simple Klopp quite clearly wanted to sign Touchameni and rebuild an aging strikeforce. He was given £10m plus player sales to do that whilst probably 5 times that amount went to pay for infrastructure.

So we signed Nunez in the summer window, we tried to sign Touchameni in the summer window, Klopp was given £10m plus player sales in the summer window, that £10m plus player sales in the summer window equates to 1.68% of our revenue.

So when exactly did you think I was talking about, Spring perhaps, Autumn maybe?

The irony is that you have then manipulated different windows and tried to add them into one. Firstly it was adding Gakpo who arrived in the following January. Then today you progressed to adding in Diaz and then Mac Allister to your calculations. Now you are attempting to add in Thuram who we haven't even signed. I look forward to you including Dalglish, Rush and Liddel next.


Then despite me posting that Klopp was given 1.68% off revenues plus players' sales to basically address issues all over the team. You have twisted that to how much we have spent on forwards. As I have said all you do is create Strawmans that I haven't posted and then look to ridicule them.

I've put you on ignore pal, I've never met anyone who has such an ability to move the goalposts to further an agenda, then ironically say I twist things. It's exhausting responding and I'm sure the forum is bored of our engagements.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,531
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14479 on: Today at 04:17:45 pm »
This is the tweet.

https://twitter.com/alexmiller73/status/1669662711385317377

Quote
Re @LFC investment. Well-placed sources maintain that several investment options remain on the table for the club... and that a deal is expected to be completed "over the summer"...
Logged
