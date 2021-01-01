« previous next »
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14440
Quote from: Avens
Yeah no doubt. I'll ask you then, seeing as Al didn't have an answer for it when I asked him, which signings by our rivals this summer are the cause of such frustration?

It's terrific that nobody yet can answer this really simple question, after complaining about other teams doing better business than us  ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14441
Quote from: clinical
IF FSG don't take money out in any way shape or form out of the clubs they own how do they make money?

No way they all waiting decades to be paid anything.

It is literally that mate - it is an investment and they realise their gain on sale.

Indirectly though - as Al has brought up before and is correct on tbf - the growth in LFC value increases their overall portfolio value allowing them access to cashflows from other sources that they may not have otherwise had access to without this.

One member of FSG (detail on who is not publically available but it will be Hogan as he is directly employed on a day to day basis in the business) gets a salary which totals £2m and there is (potentially/probably but not 100% certain) some amounts paid to FSM for consultancy services - these will be specifically reviewed at audit due to being related party transactions and are highly unlikely to be above market rate for similar services (and may even be below) and profits from FSM may ultimately make their way back up to the owners but we are but a small proportion of that.

But yeah, FSG as an entity does not directly extract funds from the club by way of dividends etc
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14442
Alex Miller saying were expecting some deal for investment this summer.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14443
Quote from: Clint Eastwood
Alex Miller saying were expecting some deal for investment this summer.
He's been wrong so many times during this ordeal.

Meh.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14444
Quote from: Clint Eastwood
Alex Miller saying were expecting some deal for investment this summer.

Alex Miller said Qatar wanted us and not the mancs. Glad he was wrong there but hope he's right now as we really need some investment.

It's been pretty toxic on social media for FSG so not surprised we're seeing news about investment again.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14445
Quote from: Avens
Again, this bizarre desire to denigrate good business that we conduct. We've signed a quality player, in a clear position of need but because he wasn't as expensive as he should've been it's an example of us not competing as we should in the transfer market. It's such a strange mindset.

Quote from: Avens
So what? It was there and we took advantage of it. Praise whoever it is that made that call, rather than using it as a hypothetical stick to beat them with.

Not denigrating good business on the Mac Allister transfer, I am merely stating the fact that I put Mac Allister on par with players such as Caceido/Rice/Gvardiol etc and that we managed it only because it was a ridiculous bargain. To which I am grateful for because if he wasn't we wouldn't have got him. Good business.

It's also true that the rest of our rumoured signings so far - Thuram/Kone/Viega are good but not elite players, and that competing may still be a possibility because we have one of the best managers in the world. Without Klopp we wouldn't be close to competing so we should enjoy him.

Nothing untrue or negative in my statement.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14446
Investment coming in Mingebag Monday, maybe?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14447
Quote from: Clint Eastwood
Alex Miller saying were expecting some deal for investment this summer.

I think it's pretty obvious at this point that there are calculated leaks to manage the expectations of the fanbase...we saw it as we approached the January transfer window and we're seeing it here again now. I would hedge my bets that there will not be any investment at least until the end of the transfer window.

Btw I don't even hate FSG, I think they're fantastic at what they're supposed to be - good businessmen.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14448
Quote from: Avens
It's terrific that nobody yet can answer this really simple question, after complaining about other teams doing better business than us  ;D

I havent complained about other clubs so probably not who you want to attack, but maybe Bellingham and soon to be Rice?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14449
Quote from: classycarra
Not surprised to see you back to exaggerating for effect.

For some reason, you don't think the context to his comments - someone demanding six £100 mil players in one summer - is worth including in the quotes.

He did though so its not like he removed context or anything. He posted the whole thing above.

And its the managers own words too.
