IF FSG don't take money out in any way shape or form out of the clubs they own how do they make money?



No way they all waiting decades to be paid anything.



It is literally that mate - it is an investment and they realise their gain on sale.Indirectly though - as Al has brought up before and is correct on tbf - the growth in LFC value increases their overall portfolio value allowing them access to cashflows from other sources that they may not have otherwise had access to without this.One member of FSG (detail on who is not publically available but it will be Hogan as he is directly employed on a day to day basis in the business) gets a salary which totals £2m and there is (potentially/probably but not 100% certain) some amounts paid to FSM for consultancy services - these will be specifically reviewed at audit due to being related party transactions and are highly unlikely to be above market rate for similar services (and may even be below) and profits from FSM may ultimately make their way back up to the owners but we are but a small proportion of that.But yeah, FSG as an entity does not directly extract funds from the club by way of dividends etc