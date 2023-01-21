You are replying to a post in which I stated that last summer Klopp had £10m plus player sales. You then misread that and stated we spent £50m Net for the whole season with £40m+ being spent in January.



With a complete lack of self-awareness, you then accused me of having comprehension issues and parroting 'inaccuracies'.



Haha youre having a mare here.This is your post which I replied to.The issue isn't that we bought Nunez the issue is that Klopp has a budget to fix those multitude of problems of around £10m plus player sales. A club that had been massively outspent by its rivals year in year out. That had record revenues of £594m gave its manager 1.68% of its revenues to basically address issues all over the team.Quite clearly I was talking about the transfer budget and Net spend. We had revenues of £594m but Klopp was allocated just £10m plus player sales to revamp the squad.It is very simple Klopp quite clearly wanted to sign Touchameni and rebuild an aging strikeforce. He was given £10m plus player sales to do that whilst probably 5 times that amount went to pay for infrastructure.That is a joke. So please stop trying to deflect with the wage bill nonsense. The lack of net spend and a failure to invest in the squad has led directly to giving aging players huge deals.Not one mention of summer.