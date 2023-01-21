You clearly can't read. My point is clear player retention is no.1 priority for Klopp, that's why we spend a vast portion of our revenue on wages (well above the teams you tried to use as a stick to beat FSG with) once the squad is assembled. Building, retaining, maintaining and evolving a squad has multiple ways of happening, to be so myopic to focus on net spend just shows how you simply have an axe to grind as you ignore all the other aspects and importantly the main aspect Klopp desires which is player retention.



You think transfers is the only solution to any problem, Klopp doesn't.



Your last point is just hilarious, it literally contradicts itself. You are saying that by us not spending money on transfers has forced us to spend more money on wages?



Our net spend was £50mil last season by the way, another of your "inaccuracies" you parrot as fact.



As a manager of a football club, I have bosses that decide, for example, just in general, if we sell a player or we dont sell him. Then I have to accept it.

I have no problem with a player leaving. The only problem I had for the club was that I wanted to get some money: 'Sign a new contract and then we'll sell you!' But that wasn't really realistic.

I am not 100% sure but maybe its the first year we dont sell a key player, the German told UK newspapers. There was always a lot of change, but in both directions.



Now its more in one direction. That is clear. Big teams, successful teams, if you dont buy it you have to build it. That means stay together, bring additions in and make the next step.

These decisions are not my decisions. I cannot decide if we do something in the transfer market or not.



Of course somebody else is making the decisions. It was always like this.



We discuss the situation pretty much on a daily basis, could we improve something or not and we make recommendations but I cannot spend the money. I never did. Is that news to you?

Let me say it like this; from time to time, I would be ready to risk a bit more, but I don't decide this, and that's then fine.

I dont agree all the time with everything we do, but I am employed here. I am not here to be angry about things that will work out or not work out. The way we did things in the past is the way we will do it in the future, that is the way.

I'm not sure if it's clear that player retention is no.1 priority for Jürgen. We can follow his actual quotes instead of speculating.Anyway...20172018202120222023All actual quotes from the man. I think it's clear he wants more. When you have owners that don't match your ambition, you have to box cleverer.