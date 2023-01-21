« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14360 on: Today at 09:50:05 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:45:08 am
It isn't just about what we do though. The clubs we are trying to compete with are in for midfield players in a higher bracket than we are. Concentrating on ourselves and improving by 5% is pointless if our rivals sign better players than us and improve by 10%.

The pivotal moments in our history under FSG was signing VVD and Ali. Not just because they improved us but it stopped them going to our rivals.

If we pull out of the VVD ala Bellingham then he goes to City and for me winning the league in 19/20 doesn't happen.

Same with Ali imagine him going to Chelsea instead of Kepa.

This summer there are a number of top drawer experienced centre mids available. The likes of Bellingham, Rice, Caicedo, Barella and even Mount from a home grown point of view.

It should be a dream scenario for us like when VVD was available when we needed a centre back or that Ali was available when we needed a keeper.

The problem though is we haven't got the Coutinho money. The owners won't invest so instead of competing with our rivals we are scrambling around in the bargain basement targeting the kind of players a wolves or Southampton would target.

Talented players who we are prepared to take a punt on even though we know deep down they are unlikely to bridge the chasm between our midfield and our rivals. FSG are prepared to do that knowing our rivals are shopping at the top end of the market.

What signings have other clubs made this window that have you so envious, Al?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14361 on: Today at 09:50:31 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:33:17 am
Careful now, you'll be accused of being El Lobo with that anti-negativity rhetoric.
Unrelated to your post, but this phrase struck me - I think some people are of the mistaken belief that 'anti-negativity rhetoric' is positive somehow
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14362 on: Today at 10:02:24 am
The elephant in the room is Nunez.  Last summer there were some top drawer centre forwards available and we bought one of the most sought after for a lot of money.  And we don't know what to do with him.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14363 on: Today at 10:09:59 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:13:03 am
We all know that. Nobody is disputing it. We dropped the ball on refreshing the squad. What part of it was Klopp overestimating his squad, what part was it  FSG penny pinching - who knows. Probably both in good measure. But right now, they do have a viable chance to fix it, window is barely open, so let's wait and see. I honestly have little faith left in them - but it still makes no sense to bitch and moan before the summer is not only over, but almost before it began.


Honest question and I dont have an an answer to it, but what does fixing it look like?
I dont want to do Tepid out of a job, but were not signing Bellingham

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14364 on: Today at 10:10:24 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:02:24 am
The elephant in the room is Nunez.  Last summer there were some top drawer centre forwards available and we bought one of the most sought after for a lot of money.  And we don't know what to do with him.

Is that the owners fault though?

I personally am not writing him off yet but I'm pretty sure the manager etc will have had a huge say in wanting him. So maybe some of the blame if you want to blame someone goes to the coaching staff and manager not all on the owners
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14365 on: Today at 10:13:39 am
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 10:10:24 am

Is that the owners fault though?

I personally am not writing him off yet but I'm pretty sure the manager etc will have had a huge say in wanting him. So maybe some of the blame if you want to blame someone goes to the coaching staff and manager not all on the owners

No, that's not on the owners.  That's my point, they made the funds available to buy one of the hottest strikers on the market and he was struggling to make the first 11 by the end of the season.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14366 on: Today at 10:15:55 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:13:39 am
No, that's not on the owners.  That's my point, they made the funds available to buy one of the hottest strikers on the market and he was struggling to make the first 11 by the end of the season.

This is what happens when our mingebag owners go away from their model of low hanging fruit, they tried to go for some really high pinapples and proper pina colada'd it.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14367 on: Today at 10:19:20 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:13:39 am
No, that's not on the owners.  That's my point, they made the funds available to buy one of the hottest strikers on the market and he was struggling to make the first 11 by the end of the season.

I think there's arguments to be had around the signing of Nunez. The worry for me though was last summer it appeared we went from Tchouameni [who we needed] to Nunez [who you could argue the toss we did or didn't depending on your outlook on our forwards]. We went from a midfielder to a striker and we either didn't have the money or didn't have the will to do anything else when we singed this striker. To me that means our budgets get nowhere near matching our ambitions, or our recruitment dept didn't have a clue what they're doing. This summer we correct that or waste another year of our best manager in 40 years as well as elite players like Ali, VVD and Mo. I can't imagine those players will be happy with a few years in the Europa if that looks liek the direction of travel, and all of a sudden the rebuild is that bit bigger.

We have to get this summer right. It's understandable people are nervous, because we've got a hell of a lot wrong in recent summers.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14368 on: Today at 10:23:42 am
We needed to replace Mane and Bobby, so I get why we signed Nunez,

But to be fair, Its not FSG fault he hasnt so far worked out.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14369 on: Today at 10:27:02 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:09:59 am

Honest question and I dont have an an answer to it, but what does fixing it look like?
I dont want to do Tepid out of a job, but were not signing Bellingham



The way I see it, fixing it essentially means not leaving any major squad issues to simmer unresolved.
What does this mean in reality? Make our midfield robust and fit for purpose, also lay groundwork for phasing out of Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago.
Also figure out where is Trent playing and support the decision with either cover in CB or new RB or both.

All of the above can mean 3 new players or 6 new players, I don't know, but as long as no major issues remain untouched or ignored - I'd be ok with it.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14370 on: Today at 10:41:50 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:09:59 am

Honest question and I dont have an an answer to it, but what does fixing it look like?
I dont want to do Tepid out of a job, but were not signing Bellingham

3 midfielders. Alexis is a good start, we need 2 more. They all need to be capable of running themselves into the fucking ground for 2-3 years.

A left sided CB.

That puts us back in the mix, you'd hope. Other stuff would be nice - a couple of young projects we can develop perhaps. But having the other 3 signinigs is essential and anything less leaves us short. And that's before you consider potential outgoings, and cover we may need for them. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14371 on: Today at 10:44:14 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:27:02 am
The way I see it, fixing it essentially means not leaving any major squad issues to simmer unresolved.
What does this mean in reality? Make our midfield robust and fit for purpose, also lay groundwork for phasing out of Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago.
Also figure out where is Trent playing and support the decision with either cover in CB or new RB or both.

All of the above can mean 3 new players or 6 new players, I don't know, but as long as no major issues remain untouched or ignored - I'd be ok with it.

That's how I see it, the primarily failure last season was going into it relying on Keita and Oxlade as midfield options, alongside Thiago who is pretty injury prone himself and Henderson/Milner clearly on the decline.. Fabinho, well no-one saw that drop did that. That for me is a collective failure, including whoever in the sports science team convinced Klopp he'd get another season out of Ox/Keita and didn't warn of the impending decline of the others.

I think there was a bit of bad luck involved also, I'd argue Jones was earmarked for 30 games last season but for utter terrible luck was basically not available till the last 11 games and it's no co-incidence we did well in that period with him playing a key role alongside Trent.

That is done now though, so we must look forward, our current options - Henderson (32), Thiago (32), Fabinho (29), Jones (22), Elliot (19), Bajcetic (18) + Mac Allister (24) now.

That's priority 1 complete, a 24 year old coming into his peak who should be able to hit the ground running (league experience, speaks english, knows pressing) to play one of the no.8 positions.

Priority 2 another midfielder who is in the "peak" range i.e. 22-26 who can play the right sided midfielder role to take over from Henderson in that right sided position but is a bit more of a project. They need to do what Hendo did basically, a peak engine monster who can cover 2 positions for 100 minutes week in week out.

The perfect scenario is then a no.6 who can push Fabinho, giving Bajcetic time to grow and not be relied on next season too much. However if we signed someone like Caicedo who could play no.6 or no.8 then I'd argue the need for a "3rd" is diminished as you have 2 starters who will hit the ground running.

We need to ensure that Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho are not playing huge minutes, and as you say by next summer they need to be rotation options only, or leaving (thiago).
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14372 on: Today at 01:32:30 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:13:39 am
No, that's not on the owners.  That's my point, they made the funds available to buy one of the hottest strikers on the market and he was struggling to make the first 11 by the end of the season.

The issue is that FSG allowed Origi to go on a free and Mane, Firmino and Salah all to enter the last year of their contract. That is why we simply had to buy Nunez. Jota was injured playing for Portugal and so we desperately needed to refresh our forward line.

We also hadn't signed a first-team centre mid since we signed Thiago in 2020.

We also had an aging central defence plus needed a back up for Trent.

The issue isn't that we bought Nunez the issue is that Klopp has a budget to fix those multitude of problems of around £10m plus player sales. A club that had been massively outspent by its rivals year in year out. That had record revenues of £594m gave its manager 1.68% of its revenues to basically address issues all over the team.

We kicked the midfield reinforcement can down the road and now once again Klopp is by the looks of it being given a paltry budget to address huge squad issues. The owners that leaked that they were going all in for Bellingham have bought one undervalued bargain and have given Klopp a few quid to go and rummage through the bargain basement and unearth a few rough diamonds who may help us in a year or two.

All the while they watch their investment in the club multiply and multiply.

So trying to portray the problem being signing Nunez is quite frankly laughable. He could have turned into prime Pele and it wouldn't have changed the woeful state of our midfield. We sign Melo probably one of the most ill-judged signings ever and you want to deflect by bringing up Nunez who for me had a decent season.   
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14373 on: Today at 01:41:06 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:32:30 pm
The issue is that FSG allowed Origi to go on a free and Mane, Firmino and Salah all to enter the last year of their contract. That is why we simply had to buy Nunez. Jota was injured playing for Portugal and so we desperately needed to refresh our forward line.

We also hadn't signed a first-team centre mid since we signed Thiago in 2020.

We also had an aging central defence plus needed a back up for Trent.

The issue isn't that we bought Nunez the issue is that Klopp has a budget to fix those multitude of problems of around £10m plus player sales. A club that had been massively outspent by its rivals year in year out. That had record revenues of £594m gave its manager 1.68% of its revenues to basically address issues all over the team.

We kicked the midfield reinforcement can down the road and now once again Klopp is by the looks of it being given a paltry budget to address huge squad issues. The owners that leaked that they were going all in for Bellingham have bought one undervalued bargain and have given Klopp a few quid to go and rummage through the bargain basement and unearth a few rough diamonds who may help us in a year or two.

All the while they watch their investment in the club multiply and multiply.

So trying to portray the problem being signing Nunez is quite frankly laughable. He could have turned into prime Pele and it wouldn't have changed the woeful state of our midfield. We sign Melo probably one of the most ill-judged signings ever and you want to deflect by bringing up Nunez who for me had a decent season.   
yes but at least between loan fee and wages - Melo only cost 1,000,000.


(wait is there a decimal off there?)
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14374 on: Today at 01:48:30 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:32:30 pm

The issue isn't that we bought Nunez the issue is that Klopp has a budget to fix those multitude of problems of around £10m plus player sales. A club that had been massively outspent by its rivals year in year out. That had record revenues of £594m gave its manager 1.68% of its revenues to basically address issues all over the team.


So wages and contract renewals aren't part of team spend? Haha your spin is hilarious.

Transfer mad lad.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14375 on: Today at 02:00:11 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:44:14 am
That's how I see it, the primarily failure last season was going into it relying on Keita and Oxlade as midfield options, alongside Thiago who is pretty injury prone himself and Henderson/Milner clearly on the decline.. Fabinho, well no-one saw that drop did that. That for me is a collective failure, including whoever in the sports science team convinced Klopp he'd get another season out of Ox/Keita and didn't warn of the impending decline of the others.

I think there was a bit of bad luck involved also, I'd argue Jones was earmarked for 30 games last season but for utter terrible luck was basically not available till the last 11 games and it's no co-incidence we did well in that period with him playing a key role alongside Trent.

That is done now though, so we must look forward, our current options - Henderson (32), Thiago (32), Fabinho (29), Jones (22), Elliot (19), Bajcetic (18) + Mac Allister (24) now.

That's priority 1 complete, a 24 year old coming into his peak who should be able to hit the ground running (league experience, speaks english, knows pressing) to play one of the no.8 positions.

Priority 2 another midfielder who is in the "peak" range i.e. 22-26 who can play the right sided midfielder role to take over from Henderson in that right sided position but is a bit more of a project. They need to do what Hendo did basically, a peak engine monster who can cover 2 positions for 100 minutes week in week out.

The perfect scenario is then a no.6 who can push Fabinho, giving Bajcetic time to grow and not be relied on next season too much. However if we signed someone like Caicedo who could play no.6 or no.8 then I'd argue the need for a "3rd" is diminished as you have 2 starters who will hit the ground running.

We need to ensure that Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho are not playing huge minutes, and as you say by next summer they need to be rotation options only, or leaving (thiago).

Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:27:02 am
The way I see it, fixing it essentially means not leaving any major squad issues to simmer unresolved.
What does this mean in reality? Mahttps://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/Smileys/default/tongue.gifke our midfield robust and fit for purpose, also lay groundwork for phasing out of Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago.
Also figure out where is Trent playing and support the decision with either cover in CB or new RB or both.

All of the above can mean 3 new players or 6 new players, I don't know, but as long as no major issues remain untouched or ignored - I'd be ok with it.

Thanks for the answers, seems reasonable

If they did all that and signed Bellingham, Mbappe and Rhodri, I still wouldn't let them off the hook
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14376 on: Today at 02:34:23 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:32:30 pm
The issue is that FSG allowed Origi to go on a free and Mane, Firmino and Salah all to enter the last year of their contract. That is why we simply had to buy Nunez. Jota was injured playing for Portugal and so we desperately needed to refresh our forward line.

We also hadn't signed a first-team centre mid since we signed Thiago in 2020.

We also had an aging central defence plus needed a back up for Trent.

The issue isn't that we bought Nunez the issue is that Klopp has a budget to fix those multitude of problems of around £10m plus player sales. A club that had been massively outspent by its rivals year in year out. That had record revenues of £594m gave its manager 1.68% of its revenues to basically address issues all over the team.

We kicked the midfield reinforcement can down the road and now once again Klopp is by the looks of it being given a paltry budget to address huge squad issues. The owners that leaked that they were going all in for Bellingham have bought one undervalued bargain and have given Klopp a few quid to go and rummage through the bargain basement and unearth a few rough diamonds who may help us in a year or two.

All the while they watch their investment in the club multiply and multiply.

So trying to portray the problem being signing Nunez is quite frankly laughable. He could have turned into prime Pele and it wouldn't have changed the woeful state of our midfield. We sign Melo probably one of the most ill-judged signings ever and you want to deflect by bringing up Nunez who for me had a decent season.   

I'm not saying buying Nunez was a problem or deflection.  I'm saying that there was a market for centre forwards last summer and we spent a lot of money on one of the best that was available and who was also wanted by our rivals.  He wasn't a 5% signing.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14377 on: Today at 02:42:53 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:48:30 pm
So wages and contract renewals aren't part of team spend? Haha your spin is hilarious.

Transfer mad lad.

I hate to break it to you but our rivals often with less resources actually pay their players wages as well.



They also renew contracts what they don't do is give their manager 10m plus player sales to refresh the attack and completely rebuild the midfield.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14378 on: Today at 02:50:21 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:34:23 pm
I'm not saying buying Nunez was a problem or deflection.  I'm saying that there was a market for centre forwards last summer and we spent a lot of money on one of the best that was available and who was also wanted by our rivals.  He wasn't a 5% signing.

The issue is though that we had one of the bast attacks in the World so coming in and improving on Mane and Bobby is a herculean task.

The real issue for me is not how much we paid for Nunez but how little we got for Mane, Bobby and Origi.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14379 on: Today at 02:51:34 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:50:21 pm
The issue is though that we had one of the bast attacks in the World so coming in and improving on Mane and Bobby is a herculean task.

The real issue for me is not how much we paid for Nunez but how little we got for Mane, Bobby and Origi.

But it's the same thing with the midfield, no?  We're getting little for Henderson, Milner, Gini, Keita, etc but we could still spend big on replacements like we spent big on our forward line replacements.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14380 on: Today at 03:37:51 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:42:53 pm
I hate to break it to you but our rivals often with less resources actually pay their players wages as well.

They also renew contracts what they don't do is give their manager 10m plus player sales to refresh the attack and completely rebuild the midfield.

Stop moving the goal posts Al, you said Klopp is given 1.68% of our revenue towards the team, which is false, he was given that to fund new transfers (I don't know if the 1.68% is accurate but I'll take your word for it). Player retention (via wages) is a huge part of squad building and continued success.

https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1630932718723772417?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1630932718723772417%7Ctwgr%5E6ce76a66287c1de0f132f3d269ff70bc7ff2ce72%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thisisanfield.com%2F2023%2F03%2Fliverpool-overtake-man-city-in-wages-league-table-after-75-increase%2F



Less resources? Who are these teams? 21/22 we were 3rd* (fuck cheaty) for wages, a whopping £150mil ahead of Spurs and Arsenal.

I'd say we decided to spend a vast portion of our revenues on retaining our all conquering side rather than continually buying in new players. I'd also argue this is at Klopps request as he continually got his best players "poached" at Dortmund, here he finally got to become the destination rather than a step on the journey..
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14381 on: Today at 04:32:23 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:37:51 pm
Stop moving the goal posts Al, you said Klopp is given 1.68% of our revenue towards the team, which is false, he was given that to fund new transfers (I don't know if the 1.68% is accurate but I'll take your word for it). Player retention (via wages) is a huge part of squad building and continued success.

https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1630932718723772417?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1630932718723772417%7Ctwgr%5E6ce76a66287c1de0f132f3d269ff70bc7ff2ce72%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thisisanfield.com%2F2023%2F03%2Fliverpool-overtake-man-city-in-wages-league-table-after-75-increase%2F



Less resources? Who are these teams? 21/22 we were 3rd* (fuck cheaty) for wages, a whopping £150mil ahead of Spurs and Arsenal.

I'd say we decided to spend a vast portion of our revenues on retaining our all conquering side rather than continually buying in new players. I'd also argue this is at Klopps request as he continually got his best players "poached" at Dortmund, here he finally got to become the destination rather than a step on the journey..

If you are going to accuse someone of moving the goalposts then it is probably not a good idea to misrepresent what they have said.

This is what I posted.

The issue isn't that we bought Nunez the issue is that Klopp has a budget to fix those multitude of problems of around £10m plus player sales. A club that had been massively outspent by its rivals year in year out. That had record revenues of £594m gave its manager 1.68% of its revenues to basically address issues all over the team.

Quite clearly I was talking about the transfer budget and Net spend. We had revenues of £594m but Klopp was allocated just £10m plus player sales to revamp the squad.

It is very simple Klopp quite clearly wanted to sign Touchameni and rebuild an aging strikeforce. He was given £10m plus player sales to do that whilst probably 5 times that amount went to pay for infrastructure.

That is a joke. So please stop trying to deflect with the wage bill nonsense. The lack of net spend and a failure to invest in the squad has led directly to giving aging players huge deals.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14382 on: Today at 06:28:09 pm
People can argue left, right and centre - but bottom line is we need another 3 players at least of the right quality.  If FSG cannot afford to deliver that then they need to go, as something is going amiss in the financials.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14383 on: Today at 06:29:20 pm
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 06:28:09 pm
as something is going amiss in the financials.

The accounts are out there, feel free to go and see what is amiss.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14384 on: Today at 06:35:17 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:29:20 pm
The accounts are out there, feel free to go and see what is amiss.

Could you show me the line in the accounts that shows how much the club has spent on infrastructure per year?

Whilst you are looking could you find out how much we have paid Fenway Sports Management per year?
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14385 on: Today at 06:36:27 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:29:20 pm
The accounts are out there, feel free to go and see what is amiss.

Im not close enough to the intricate financials and/or how they have structured the accounts to do forensic analysis, but Im bemused despite our stature and success, we are 11th in the Premier League net spend table over the past 5 years.

When youre being outspent by the likes of Wolves, Villa etc. then something is not working somewhere.




Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14386 on: Today at 06:42:29 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:35:17 pm
Could you show me the line in the accounts that shows how much the club has spent on infrastructure per year?

Whilst you are looking could you find out how much we have paid Fenway Sports Management per year?

Or you could go and do it yourself.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14387 on: Today at 06:44:08 pm
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 06:36:27 pm
Im not close enough to the intricate financials and/or how they have structured the accounts to do forensic analysis, but Im bemused despite our stature and success, we are 11th in the Premier League net spend table over the past 5 years.

When youre being outspent by the likes of Wolves, Villa etc. then something is not working somewhere.

Then it seems strange to even make a comment on the financials, let alone suggest there could be something amiss, if you have no idea about them, no?

Would be like me going in one of the music threads on here and commenting about how someone isn't playing it right, despite having zero musical knowledge.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14388 on: Today at 06:46:18 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:44:08 pm
Then it seems strange to even make a comment on the financials, let alone suggest there could be something amiss, if you have no idea about them, no?

Would be like me going in one of the music threads on here and commenting about how someone isn't playing it right, despite having zero musical knowledge.

Not really, its make fairly clear observations - when clubs with smaller fanbases in the U.K. and globally, less success etc. are outspending you over a five year period, you dont need to be working on Wall Street to know that doesnt stack up.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14389 on: Today at 06:46:33 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:42:29 pm
Or you could go and do it yourself.

Or maybe we both know that the accounts are a vague snapshot that offers very little detail.

So take an educated guess on how much we have spent on infrastructure over the last 3 or 4 years.

Then given prior to FSG buying Liverpool another Premier League Club appointed Fenway Sports Management to arrange commercial deals. They wanted FSG to look for commercial partners, shirt sponsors, and naming rights for their stadium.

Obviously, FSM wouldn't do that for free and presumably would want a cut of any commercial deal.

Given FSM list Liverpool Football Club as a client and we have done numerous commercial deals including several with Boston-based companies. What would you estimate FSM have earned from its relationship with Liverpool Football Club?



 
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14390 on: Today at 06:48:39 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:41:06 pm
yes but at least between loan fee and wages - Melo only cost 1,000,000.


(wait is there a decimal off there?)
We paid his wages which were at £5,720,000 plus another £5,000,000 loan fee.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14391 on: Today at 06:49:08 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:32:23 pm
If you are going to accuse someone of moving the goalposts then it is probably not a good idea to misrepresent what they have said.

This is what I posted.

The issue isn't that we bought Nunez the issue is that Klopp has a budget to fix those multitude of problems of around £10m plus player sales. A club that had been massively outspent by its rivals year in year out. That had record revenues of £594m gave its manager 1.68% of its revenues to basically address issues all over the team.

Quite clearly I was talking about the transfer budget and Net spend. We had revenues of £594m but Klopp was allocated just £10m plus player sales to revamp the squad.

It is very simple Klopp quite clearly wanted to sign Touchameni and rebuild an aging strikeforce. He was given £10m plus player sales to do that whilst probably 5 times that amount went to pay for infrastructure.

That is a joke. So please stop trying to deflect with the wage bill nonsense. The lack of net spend and a failure to invest in the squad has led directly to giving aging players huge deals.

You clearly can't read. My point is clear player retention is no.1 priority for Klopp, that's why we spend a vast portion of our revenue on wages (well above the teams you tried to use as a stick to beat FSG with) once the squad is assembled. Building, retaining, maintaining and evolving a squad has multiple ways of happening, to be so myopic to focus on net spend just shows how you simply have an axe to grind as you ignore all the other aspects and importantly the main aspect Klopp desires which is player retention.

You think transfers is the only solution to any problem, Klopp doesn't.

Your last point is just hilarious, it literally contradicts itself. You are saying that by us not spending money on transfers has forced us to spend more money on wages?

Our net spend was £50mil last season by the way, another of your "inaccuracies" you parrot as fact.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/fc-liverpool/transfers/verein/31
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14392 on: Today at 06:49:14 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 06:48:39 pm
We paid his wages which were at £5,720,000 plus another £5,000,000 loan fee.


ahh sorry - I guess I wasn't sarcastic enough.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14393 on: Today at 06:53:04 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:49:08 pm
You clearly can't read. My point is clear player retention is no.1 priority for Klopp, that's why we spend a vast portion of our revenue on wages (well above the teams you tried to use as a stick to beat FSG with) once the squad is assembled. Building, retaining, maintaining and evolving a squad has multiple ways of happening, to be so myopic to focus on net spend just shows how you simply have an axe to grind as you ignore all the other aspects and importantly the main aspect Klopp desires which is player retention.

You think transfers is the only solution to any problem, Klopp doesn't.

Your last point is just hilarious, it literally contradicts itself. You are saying that by us not spending money on transfers has forced us to spend more money on wages?

Our net spend was £50mil last season by the way, another of your "inaccuracies" you parrot as fact.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/fc-liverpool/transfers/verein/31

How do you know what Klopp is thinking?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14394 on: Today at 06:54:48 pm
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 06:53:04 pm
How do you know what Klopp is thinking?

A one second google search will give you many videos of Klopp being very clear on how how he views the transfer window.

Add to that pushing to keep Milner, Firmino, Gini etc. etc. That's a man who values loyalty and the retention of his core team above anything else.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14395 on: Today at 06:59:21 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:54:48 pm
A one second google search will give you many videos of Klopp being very clear on how how he views the transfer window.

Add to that pushing to keep Milner, Firmino, Gini etc. etc. That's a man who values loyalty and the retention of his core team above anything else.

In all my experience in corporate life, what is said publicly is not necessarily what someone truly thinks. Anything said in public is usually carefully balanced so as not to cause disharmony / friction / issues.  Not everything you hear is true, there are shades of grey in most things vs black and white.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14396 on: Today at 07:02:35 pm
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 06:59:21 pm
In all my experience in corporate life, what is said publicly is not necessarily what someone truly thinks. Anything said in public is usually carefully balanced so as not to cause disharmony / friction / issues.  Not everything you hear is true, there are shades of grey in most things vs black and white.

So you disagree Klopp would rather coach a player than buy one?

That's not to say he won't buy players, but it's my opinion Klopp loves and prefers turning undervalued players into worldclass stars through coaching.
