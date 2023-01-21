The way I see it, fixing it essentially means not leaving any major squad issues to simmer unresolved.

What does this mean in reality? Make our midfield robust and fit for purpose, also lay groundwork for phasing out of Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago.

Also figure out where is Trent playing and support the decision with either cover in CB or new RB or both.



All of the above can mean 3 new players or 6 new players, I don't know, but as long as no major issues remain untouched or ignored - I'd be ok with it.



That's how I see it, the primarily failure last season was going into it relying on Keita and Oxlade as midfield options, alongside Thiago who is pretty injury prone himself and Henderson/Milner clearly on the decline.. Fabinho, well no-one saw that drop did that. That for me is a collective failure, including whoever in the sports science team convinced Klopp he'd get another season out of Ox/Keita and didn't warn of the impending decline of the others.I think there was a bit of bad luck involved also, I'd argue Jones was earmarked for 30 games last season but for utter terrible luck was basically not available till the last 11 games and it's no co-incidence we did well in that period with him playing a key role alongside Trent.That is done now though, so we must look forward, our current options - Henderson (32), Thiago (32), Fabinho (29), Jones (22), Elliot (19), Bajcetic (18) + Mac Allister (24) now.That's priority 1 complete, a 24 year old coming into his peak who should be able to hit the ground running (league experience, speaks english, knows pressing) to play one of the no.8 positions.Priority 2 another midfielder who is in the "peak" range i.e. 22-26 who can play the right sided midfielder role to take over from Henderson in that right sided position but is a bit more of a project. They need to do what Hendo did basically, a peak engine monster who can cover 2 positions for 100 minutes week in week out.The perfect scenario is then a no.6 who can push Fabinho, giving Bajcetic time to grow and not be relied on next season too much. However if we signed someone like Caicedo who could play no.6 or no.8 then I'd argue the need for a "3rd" is diminished as you have 2 starters who will hit the ground running.We need to ensure that Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho are not playing huge minutes, and as you say by next summer they need to be rotation options only, or leaving (thiago).