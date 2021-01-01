You created a straw man that John Henry and Tom Werner run the club and then attacked it.
You then stated that FSG do not run the club.
I pointed out that FSG president who happens to be the 3rd biggest shareholder does run the club on a day to day basis .
So clearly FSG in the form of Mike Gordon do run the club.
You might be the dumbest mother****** on this forum and that's impressive based on Dave's comments above you
FSG don't run the club, they are not making day to day decisions. In this instance, FSG is the entire entity of John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and anyone else involved. That's what you and people mean when they say FSG. They've put one man in place to be a conduit between them and those in Liverpool and have a board of directors who actively run the club on a day to day basis. They're only input will be to sign off on major things